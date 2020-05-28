Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Presents at 48th Annual Cowen and Company 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) 48th Annual Cowen and Company 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference May 28, 2020 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Rami Rahim - Chief Executive Officer

Jess Lubert - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Paul Silverstein - Cowen & Company

Paul Silverstein

Good afternoon everyone. It's Paul Silverstein, Senior Analyst, Networking and Communications Equipment at Cowen. It is my pleasure to have with us Juniper Networks' CEO, Rami Rahim; and Head of Investor Relations, Jess Lubert.

For those of you who don't know Rami's been there since the beginning. I think Rami you're employee number 32, if I'm not mistaken way back in 1997. So not only are you CEO, but you know where all the bodies are buried. And I'll also give you an unsolicited plug-in that Juniper has a long rich history. I've always thought it'd be all as a technology-driven company, the first company to take on Cisco successfully, way back when what was in the routing market. You've obviously expanded the business meaningfully since then and enterprise and switching has become a big part of the story.

So that's it, let me start off with the big picture. And Rami in the face of the current pandemic, you appear to have some solid momentum in your business, notwithstanding the pandemic, but the number of positive trends including Mist momentum that recent acquisition wireless LAN. It's pull-through or the beginning of pull-through of EX campus switching increased volume -- to customers relative to pandemic, which should help your cloud customer revenue improving security portfolio and competitive positioning, which appears to be dragging ongoing rebound on your security revenue and a looming 5G impact on your service provider routing business.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Paul Silverstein

So with that big wind up, let me ask you, what are you most excited about preferably in ranked order over the course of the next six to 12 months, over the course of the next two to three years?

Rami Rahim

Okay. Thank you, Paul. I appreciate it, and thanks for hosting me in this conference, and hello to everybody that joined us. Before I answer, I just want to quickly mention, I might be making some forward statements in my answers to some of your questions, and I direct you to our website for our latest risk factors and SEC filings.

So, what am I excited about short term and long term? In the short term, I think the thing about Juniper that I really like is our positioning and our penetration in segments that are going to be most resilient to the cloud pandemic. 65% of our business is in telco and in cloud. I think that telco and cloud if anything should see some positive momentum as a result of some of the work-from-home environments, the need to secure, connectivity to cloud workloads worldwide et cetera. These are things that are good for us. And we saw robust quarter growth in Q1 exceeded our expectations in particular around telco and cloud.

In the longer term, I think there are three key inflection points that are exciting to me. 400 gig is certainly one of them and we have built the technology to be ready to compete effectively in that area. The AI-driven enterprise, so that's not the broad enterprise, but we need to set some segment of the enterprise which is around cloud transformation and leveraging the cloud to simplify the networking and security capabilities that many enterprises are looking for. And the last would be telco 5G. In this area again, we -- this pandemic has highlighted the importance of networking -- network connectivity. Telcos are playing a key role in that connectivity, 5G is the next big inflection point that will represent an opportunity for us as a company.

Paul Silverstein

Right. Let's jump over to your enterprise revenue, where it's interesting. Your friends over at Arista, your messaging has been very, very different on enterprise relative to what Arista's recently said. Your Mist wireless LAN and EX campus switching in particular. You continue -- it sounds like you continue to be very optimistic. You've had some blogpost your comments on the recent Q1. In contrast, Arista had a much more silver message, notwithstanding them hitting or on track to hit that $100 million revenue run rate in their campus switching wireless LAN business.

They're talking about a slowdown and it sounds like they're thinking about a meaningful slowdown in that campus enterprise revenue ramp, and that's not the message that I hear coming out of you. And I'm not going to ask you to speak for Arista, but I am going to ask you to address the trends that you're seeing. Why you're not seeing a slowdown given that it's harder to access enterprise IT staff, it's harder to get equipment, whether wireless line access points or campus switches into labs. And if you're not the incumbent that should be an issue, it should be more of a hurdle. But again, you sound very constructive on the outlook, not just longer term, but also near term.

Rami Rahim

So in the short term like over the next couple of quarters for the rest of this year, we have actually said that we're going to be cautious. And the main reason why we pulled our guidance for the full year is Enterprise and lack of visibility in the Enterprise. It's not, because of our telco and our cloud exposure that represents the bulk of our business. Having said that, Paul in Q1 we saw robust revenue growth and even better bookings growth in the Enterprise. We saw Enterprise growth 5% year-over-year revenue-wise, switching was up 25% year-over-year, security was up 10% year-over-year, software was up 9% year-over-year. So the momentum in Q1 was strong.

What I like about our position in the Enterprise are two things: one our technology has never been more differentiated and it's differentiated in an area that I think is very meaningful. It's around this cloud-delivered Enterprise solutions in the wireless LAN, the LAN and the WAN that I believe will be most resilient in the short term, but in the longer term could see an even acceleration as people are looking for more optimized architectures for a diversity of different work environments, whether it be at home and remote offices, and direct connectivity to the cloud which is very much in line with the strategy that we're executing.

So that's one very important part of our Enterprise solution that I think is healthy. The second thing is our exposure. If you look at – the Enterprise space is a massive TAM and we are in only a portion of it. Large enterprise is where our strength is. And then the sub-segments where we have mapped most exposure federal government, public sector, financial services, education represents the bulk of our Enterprise business. Those areas that are going to be most impacted like retail and hospitality and travel represent only around 15% of our total Enterprise number. So a combination of exposure to the right sub-segments of the Enterprise coupled with what I believe is really compelling differentiation from a technology standpoint give us some confidence around the Enterprise, which represents 35% of our business.

Paul Silverstein

All right. I suspect I know the answer to the next question, but I've got to ask Rami. Any thoughts – if we assume the world goes back to a normalized environment if not fully normalized more meaningfully normalized environment relative to today. Any thoughts on what's realistic attainable growth? What should be run rate growth for your Enterprise business?

Rami Rahim

Yeah. I like I said Paul. I mean, we pulled our guidance for the full year for a reason and that's just Enterprise. I think that the pre-COVID guidance we have provided for telco and we have provided for cloud remains intact. And we're in a position where we have meaningful strategic footprint in both of those segments that would allow us to capture upside, if there is in fact sustained investment in those areas of our business.

On the Enterprise side, I think the most – sort of lack of visibility that exists today and for that reason we have not commented on full year. Longer term in the Enterprise I believe we're in the right areas in terms of the market segments, we're going after and we're definitely investing in the right technology areas that will help us in achieving good growth for our business there.

Jess Lubert

Paul, I would just add that whatever the market grows we feel fairly confident in our ability to grow faster than market as you saw during the past few quarters.

Paul Silverstein

Fair enough. And I'll just remind everybody on the call Enterprise has now become a little over 35% of total revenue for Juniper. So it's a meaningful portion of business. I'd also point out I don't know if you remarked on this Rami but correct me, if I'm wrong. Today historically campus has been the minority of revenue. Most of your revenue I believe in Enterprise has been on the data center switching side. I may be mistaken on that, but the point being you've got a young growing business in campus enterprise between Mist wireless LAN and your EX campus switching business. Feel free to correct me if I'm wrong.

Rami Rahim

I think that the data center represents a slightly larger portion of the Enterprise business all up campus. Again, there I think campus is – it's a big market. We're not after that whole market. There's a cloud element the cloud management component of campus switching and wireless LAN that we think is the future of the campus. That's the area where we are most differentiated. That's the part of the market that we're going after. And that's honestly where we see the momentum. And I think that's long term where the industry is moving.

Paul Silverstein

All right. Before I ask you about Cloud and Service Provider, let me just point out to the audience. If anybody has questions out there I trust you'll know you can e-mail them in through the WSW website. And I will try to ask those questions before the end. Normally I'd open it up at the end, but obviously we can't do that. All right. Rami let's talk about cloud. Your cloud volume's finally picked up as you saw growth in cloud routing this past quarter. How much of that is sustainable versus a pull forward of revenue which would create risk for future quarters? Is it too early to know? And if sustainable what underlies in your view?

Rami Rahim

Yes. Q1 was our fourth quarter of -- fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in the cloud provider space. And in Q1 I think there was some benefit that we saw from COVID-related capacity spending, but I don't think it was all that significant. It was a relatively smaller component of what led to the growth in the momentum we saw in that first quarter of the year.

In the cloud space over the last couple of years, we've talked about this at length, we've gone through a difficult product transition that was designed to retain the footprint and the relevance in the cloud space that would enable us to benefit from increased cloud spending and that is the biggest factor that is leading to the momentum that we're seeing today.

We have retained the footprint. We have a unique position within the cloud space especially in hyperscale cloud here in the U.S. and that has led to our ability to capture the spending that is happening right now in the cloud provider space. In the future, there are new opportunities around 400-gig and getting into net new footprint, but for now we're benefiting from the footprint that we have.

Paul Silverstein

So Rami to that point, I know you spent a lot of time talking about and you've fielded a lot of questions on the 400-gig upgrade opportunity, which you've been targeting for a while now, and you've been feeling really good about -- albeit that opportunity I think the awards are still looming. But the thought arises, can't you be a successful -- can't you have a successful and perhaps a very successful cloud business without accessing that opportunity. Even if you fail to be successful in winning one of the big firm, it's really one of the big two I think. And that it's really Facebook and Microsoft where the opportunity is available to you and others.

But again, the question is, do you disagree that you can't have healthy ongoing growth in cloud even without winning 400. Obviously, a win of 400 could be substantial in terms of moving the needle. But again, my point is, if current trends persist and even improve, you can still have healthy growth even if you don't break into that 400-gig opportunity.

Rami Rahim

It's a great question Paul. So, as I mentioned, we have a unique footprint within that cloud provider space and in particular the hyperscale cloud space. That footprint that we own is something along the lines of the following: we have significant market share in core routing networks within hyperscale cloud; we have some level of share a meaningful share but not quite as strong as in the core -- in data center interconnect; and we have relatively little share in hyperscale data center switching inside the data center. We actually have a lot more share in the Tier 2, Tier 3 switching environments within the cloud provider space.

You are right that we can benefit from our existing footprint in core and DCI as that footprint will transition to 400-gig and it will transition to 400-gig, but we have the incumbency there. We understand what our customers require. The software sophistication in that footprint tends to be greater than that within the data center. So the -- there's more barriers to entry more difficulty for challengers to get into those environments and we protected that footprint. We're now benefiting from the growth in that footprint, and as 400-gig comes we will then be in the best position to upgrade those networks to 400-gig.

Everything else becomes sort of the icing on top, right? If we can win more DCI networks where we are not incumbents that will help, and it only takes a few DC wins in the switching space to make a meaningful difference to our revenue, and we're definitely going after it. We're not confused about the fact that it's going to be very competitive. There are strong players there, but I think we have the opportunity to leverage the existing wider footprint as well as what I think is a very strong technology portfolio to go after and to compete for net new share opportunities.

Paul Silverstein

So Rami, I'm going to ask you two questions here. Just to wrap up on the cloud space. One, I assume you don't have anything new and different to say regarding that 400-gig hyperscale opportunity in terms of where you're at, but there's a question there. And then secondly, 400 ZR it's looming. You're going to – we're going to see first revenue around the end of this year. We'll see meaningful ramp next year. You've got your own Veo Orion your own interface although I don't know what you're doing for 400 ZR. It's a little bit different, I think than Orion. But can you comment on whether that opportunity – you'll be accessing it? What your expectations are for impact if any and in what time frame?

Rami Rahim

Yeah. Well, so certainly we've actually made a huge progress in the delivery of our 400-gig product line. And we haven't introduced into the market this much technology. If you think about everything from new operating system Junos Evolved that was designed with some major enhancements to our existing Junos OS specifically for the Cloud Provider space, more programmability, modularity, the ability to introduce more flexibility in leveraging different types of silicon. Then there's a silicon strategy, we just introduced into the market. Our high capacity 400 gig 14.4 terabit per line card systems with built-in security and power efficiency based on our own silicon and the new systems from large medium small et cetera. That technology is now in the market. It's shipping and we're getting early feedback from customers and it's looking quite promising based on POCT trials and things of that nature. So that – a lot of progress on that front, Paul.

The next question around optics the timing of large deployments of 400-gig will depend on optics. We're not dependent on our own optical innovation and our own optical investments to capture the 400-gig opportunity. Especially in ZR, we're not actually going after building ZR-based optics because those tend to be very complex. They include their own DSPs et cetera and there are enough players out in the industry that can provide those ZR optics. And those are specifically for DCI-type opportunities. Where we are investing is in a broader 400-gig optical market that's around inside the data center particularly in data center core. And there we've made some good progress. It really comes down to manufacturability. It's a bit of a bet for us, because this is quite outside of our normal investment, and we'll see where it goes at this point. It really is around overcoming the manufacturing hurdles. Our goal is to get it out into the market just at the beginning of the 400-gig ramp that's out in the market. And I think there's a good chance we can do that.

Paul Silverstein

All right. Let's shift over to service provider market which was your historical focus. Your new MX line cards I think just started shipping for revenue Rami right? And your renewed Ericsson relationship has been in place in 5G is just ramping. So the short question is, when will you start to benefit from 5G? To what extent? With MX now shipping with the Ericsson relationship which hasn't I don't think it's been meaningful to date but you've been talking about it. And it stands to reason at some point it should help. We could debate to what extent. But there again what is the realistic growth outlook? Putting – if we assume a normal environment getting beyond the here and now COVID-19. What's realistic growth outlook for that business? And finally I want to get all the questions out at once I apologize. But I assume routing is the bulk of revenue in your Service Provider customer segment to date.

Rami Rahim

Yeah. Okay. So let me see if I can remember all that. I didn't jot down Paul, the elements of the question but I'll start.

Paul Silverstein

5G outlook and routing.

Rami Rahim

Yeah. MX 5G that's not -- actually now been shipping for around a year. And typically certification cycle for telcos is around a nine months-type time frame. So we're now seeing the early part of the ramp of MX 5G into telco networks. Now let's broaden it to 5G and what does that opportunity represent for Juniper. It represents three things Paul: number one is routing. And in particular it's core edge and access and aggregation. In truth we've been strongest in core and edge and access and aggregation is more of an evolving portfolio but we're slowly and surely building that part of the portfolio, because we believe that will be the part of the portfolio that will benefit the most from 5G.

Next is about security. And in security, we've already seen the benefits of 5G build-outs. There -- our high-end security product line is unique in the industry in its ability to offer the efficacy, but also the performance that's required to keep pace with 5G demand on traffic and we have seen Tier 1 telco build-outs leverage our high-end security in anticipation of 5G.

The third is around what we describe as telco cloud. 5G is going to be a cloud-native solution that's going to be distributed. It's going to be software-based. And telcos' need to transform to becoming distributed telco cloud providers and we have the best stack in the industry with that -- for that with Contrail and the underlayed with Contrail. And many of the Contrail deployments that we see worldwide are running 5G services today. So those are the three vectors.

The diversity of the solutions we're selling is really a key part of our strategy. In Q1, we saw the first quarter of bookings growth in telcos since 2017. And that's because of two reasons: one is, we consciously diversified our penetration in international SP markets or international SP accounts where we had little penetration; and then two is, we consciously and strategically diversified the product offering that we're positioning with telcos and we're starting to see the benefit of that. So that's how I would characterize the 5G opportunity for us.

I've always been bullish on it. I've never felt that it's something that's going to happen overnight. It's something that's going to happen over several years, and if anything this COVID thing has only reminded us all of the importance of networking and connectivity and the importance of the work that our telco customers do. I think the call is -- are you back Paul?

Paul Silverstein

Rami, can you hear me -- back? Can you hear me Rami?

Rami Rahim

I can hear you now. Yes.

Paul Silverstein

All right. My apologies. So Rami, let me play devil's advocate. I'm going to apologize, but I'm going to challenge you on your comments about routing. And I've long struggled with it.

Rami Rahim

Yes.

Paul Silverstein

So I appreciate you made the point that -- and you made this point for a while that focus on routing spend of recent vintage over the past couple of years has been focused on access and aggregation and you're stronger in core and edge. But let me share with you and the audience some numbers and this happens to be from Delaware, one of the industry analysts that cover.

So it shows you is having lost over three percentage points of share in the service provider routing and carrier in the switch market from a little over 15% in 2017 to 11.4% in 2019. And I remember when Juniper used to enjoy well over 20% share in routing, and it used to really be -- once upon a time it was duopoly, with you in Cisco and then a Trifecta when Alcatel-Lucent came along and then of course now a four-hand again with Huawei.

So share loss for you has been both in near and the longer-term trend in the routing market. And again, I recognize you attribute a lot of that to this focus on access and aggregation. But if I look at the Delaware numbers it shows the core router market is having only declined by 2% in 2019. And edge routing is actually having grown by 3%, while correct me if I'm wrong I think you suffered double-digit revenue decline in routing during that period. And your core net share, it's the lowest it's been in the past 15 years.

Regardless, independent of looking backwards obviously far more important to understand the future. And I'm only sharing those numbers to try and understand what's going on in order to try to decipher the future.

But let me point out one last thing. Cisco is now launching. It's now going GA, the 8 figure or 8000 series. And on paper, I recognize claims are just that claims until they're actually realized. But on paper the technical specs measured by feeds and speeds, by scalability, by density, it's awfully impressive relative to you and all the other competitors out there and that's not unusual. You introduce a new box, they introduce a new box, Nokia introduce a new box, one overleaps the other. But roll that up together, help me understand, why investors shouldn't be concerned about your routing business.

And I'll note -- on a positive note, I'm under the strong impression that Huawei will be cut back to your benefit as well as to the benefit of Cisco and Nokia in the routing arena in terms of especially service providers in western countries, more and more of them will be scared and should be scared to do business with Huawei going forward given the geopolitical winds. So I don't mean to portray a doom and gloom picture there are positives as well. But the question is, given all of that what is really going on? Why shouldn't investors be concerned about your routing business?

Rami Rahim

Okay. Thanks for asking the question. I'm actually glad you asked because I think it's an important thing for our investors to understand. You mentioned one element that has impacted our routing share which is around access and aggregation because rounding tends to be a big complicated space that includes many different use cases. Some routing applications are actually more like switching applications in the wide area etcetera and it's hard to dissect it all and to understand it all.

Juniper's legacy our pedigree has been in core routing and edge routing and less so in access and aggregation. And as I just mentioned earlier, the spending has been more robust in access and aggregation. And quite frankly this is an area that's more evolving for us. So, we need to build our portfolio there in order to capture that opportunity. And we're slowly but surely doing that and as we do so we're definitely seeing the opportunity. We're seeing that the RFPs we're getting invited to more and more opportunities to compete in that space.

We I don't think have lost any footprint in core and edge. I think our footprint remains intact with telcos' in those domains. But there's a couple of other elements that might be lesser understood by our investors. One area that I think we have not done a good enough job at that with -- is now starting to change is diversifying our presence in the telco space beyond Tier 1 customers that typically are in the U.S. and in Western Europe that has been our stronghold.

And that means going after Tier 1 carriers in emerging markets, in Asia where our penetration has just been very low. And that's not been because of a lack of an ability to compete on technology, it has been because of a lack of a go-to-market focus.

And with the sales transformation that we have now implemented over the last couple of – 1, 1.5 year, we've really done it with an eye on enterprise and also on making some key bets on international telco accounts where we have very little penetration. We don't need new product, we don't need to invest in a different way. We just need to focus on some net new accounts.

And Ken alluded -- our CFO alluded in Q1 to some early penetration in some international markets. Really, he was talking about some early wins in new international SPs that I think will be helpful to our SP business going forward.

And there is a third element that's mostly behind us, but definitely is at least a contributor to share loss and that's very unique to Juniper. If you look at it just from a revenue standpoint, not at all from a port standpoint and that's a Cloud Provider space.

Recall that for a period of over a year, we saw our Cloud Provider routing business decline dramatically not because we were losing share or selling less product, we were actually dramatically increasing the number of ports that we were selling into the Cloud Provider space, but at a fraction of the price because we were moving them from one architecture an EX-based scaleup to another architecture PTX-based scale out.

It is our footprint in the Cloud Provider routing space that made this unique to Juniper. So all up, it can appear that we're losing share, but certainly not from a ports or at a footprint standpoint, it's just a dynamic that we were going through a product transition. That's how I would characterize it.

I think, like I said Q1 first quarter bookings growth all up including routing in the telco space since 2017, so I do think that we can see better trends going forward than what we have seen historically over the last year or two.

Your question about the competitive dynamics, no doubt. The competitive dynamics this space has never been easy. It's always been very competitive. But whether it's speeds and feeds, power efficiency, programmability, software, silicon all the things that our customers care about in the telco and cloud space, I feel very good.

I know some of our competitors that have like strong marketing. The products that we have introduced for 400-gig in routing are extremely competitive. And the feedback we're getting from our customers based on early sort of POCT testing and things like that has been very positive.

Paul Silverstein

Okay. That's a good response. Let me -- if you can stay with me for a couple more minutes, I recognize we're now over the limit, but I've got to ask you one last question. I'm hoping you just stick around. And that's regarding network disaggregation.

As a general proposition, there is a trend towards network disaggregation including in the routing space. It's obviously been going on and switching for a while. And now there's also signs that it's emerging in routing. And we can debate how far it will get, but it's certainly creeping up there. Can you address what this means for Juniper? I believe that you all are actually vectoring towards this to try to embrace it to some extent as an opportunity and negate the risk. But let me let you respond how should the investment community be thinking about this issue for Juniper?

Rami Rahim

Yes. And it's another great question. If I think about network disaggregation, I really think about it in terms of two different trends that are happening. There is the technology and architectural aspects of disaggregation i.e. does it make sense for us to develop our software. Our network operating system in a way that allows it to be cleanly separated from the hardware and that gives us flexibility to move from one silicon engine to another merchant to custom.

It gives us visibility and modularity that our Cloud Providers absolutely want. And we've invested in this area, because it makes a ton of sense for us to do it. And it gives us the ability to move from one silicon engine to another very easily. But then, there's the business model aspects of disaggregation. This is where you can offer to a customer the ability to procure software and hardware separately i.e. buy our software, go ahead and buy our hardware or buy white box hardware for that matter. We've embraced that business model for years.

But I want to be honest with you, Paul, there have been few takers. I mean it's not like this is something that our customers are banging on the door for. They love the architectural separation. There is less appetite for the complexity that comes with the business model of separation. We'll continue to offer it. But honestly, I don't think it solves a big enough problem that our customers are yelling and screaming for it right now.

Paul Silverstein

Look, I think that's a great response. And I spoke about this with Jonathan Davidson, who used to work in your organization, is back at Cisco the other day. I don't think we in the investment community really appreciate the complexity, the cost, the time and effort, that's required. That doesn't mean disaggregation won't work, but it's not free. There's a lot of time effort and money that has to go in to making that happen. And there's a reason why customers rely on sophisticated organizations like yourself.

Again, I'm not saying it's not going to happen, but it's not happening. But I think the traditional view that we and the investment community have of, it's cheaper, it's better. It disintermediates incumbency whether it be you Cisco, Nokia, of course everyone's going to adopt it. It's far from that straightforward.

Paul Silverstein

But unfortunately, I would love to spend another two or three hours with you at least. But I've got to say goodbye. Thank you so much for joining us. Please stay safe everybody out there. Thank you for joining us for the conference.