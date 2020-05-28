A Unified Europe: Is The COVID-19 Crisis The Crisis Europe Was Waiting For

Still, there is uncertainty about the outcome of the efforts as several members from the prosperous north of the community indicate a reluctance to move toward greater fiscal unification.

Well, now they have a large crisis, the economic collapse resulting from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and efforts are under way to work together and finance a response.

The members of the European Union have resisted greater fiscal and economic unity throughout the life of the EU, apparently waiting for a large enough crisis to bring them together.

For years and years, the image of the European Union has been one of a “poof soul” kicking a can down the road.

It seemed as if any major piece of European business that impacted the whole community, especially anything that had to do with pulling the EU together into a more united framework, got postponed until a later date.

And, it seemed as if that later date never arrived.

This especially applied to issues that might be related to a more unified fiscal union, one that produced its own debt.

Well, that time may be over.

The cause of this change? The coronavirus pandemic of 2020…Covid-19.

The European Union Moves

Martina Stevis-Gridneff writes in the New York Times,

For decades even when the 2008 financial crisis threatened to blow the bloc apart, the European Union’s wealthier nations resisted the notion of collective debt.” “But the coronavirus has so fundamentally damaged the bloc’s economy that it is now forcing European leaders to consider the sort of unified and sweeping response once thought unworkable.”

What happened?

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, put before the members a proposal to raise 750 billion in euros to help “all” members of the EU to support efforts to fight the economic downturn now being faced.

This would amount translates into $826 billion.

All 27 nations that are members of the EU have to approve this measure, which would represent a first for the community. The union does not have a common budget and it does not have a common tax collection.

This would be the first real move in the history of the EU to really start to look like and act like a central government. So, a tipping point may be just about to take place.

But,

Jim Brunsden and Sam Fleming write in the Financial Times,

Back in February, before the pandemic, EU leaders spent two days holed up in Brussels arguing over adjusting the bloc’s future spending power by fractions of a percentage point of gross national income. They are now being asked to back what the commission president described as a ‘bold’ step forward in the bloc’s history.” The Frugal Four of the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark have already made clear that they are skeptical about the idea of borrowing to finance grants that Brussels has now proposed on a large scale. And many of the old sticking points on the budget remain unresolved.”

France and Germany are “on board” and earlier have made suggestions about what might be done.

Whatever, coming up with a common plan that brings greater unity to the community is not going to be easy.

The can may still be kicked further down the path.

The Big Question

The big question has always been, what kind of crisis will ultimately bring the community of the EU together?

Is the crisis connected with the coronavirus pandemic large enough?

I have always believed that the EU should become an United States of Europe. I have always believed that working together and building together would benefit all in the longer-run. To me, a unified community is a good example of a positive-sum game.

But, putting together such a union takes time and effort, it will not be an easy “go” and some of the “better” off countries will pay, in the short-run, for uniting with others and supporting the building up of those that are lagging behind.

And, building a more unified and stronger Europe is an integral part of how the whole word is globalizing. Is this the crisis we have been looking for in order to build that unity?

Or, do we see Europe kicking the can down the road once more and, in frustration, wait for a bigger crisis to come along to get these countries to work together.

Seems like it would be a shame to waste a crisis, like this coronavirus crisis, to look for a larger one to hit Europe at another time.

Europe Has So Much To Offer

The bottom line to this, for me, is a more unified Europe.

Europe has so much to offer the world, and, given the economic era we are moving into, I believe Europe will be more competitive and more prosperous if it’s working together as one common block, united fiscally as well as monetarily.

And, given that the United States and China are its two largest trading partners, its standing in the world is going to depend upon it keeping up as well as possible with these two larger entities.

Let’s hope the current proposal offered by the European Commission can we worked out and accepted by the EU’s 27 members. We should have an answer within the next month or two.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.