Introduction

On April 2nd, 2020, ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) issued a press release declaring on the preferred series C shares. The company also announced, "ARMOUR will move to a quarterly dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2020." In light of the turmoil in the fixed income markets in the month of March, the company delayed declaring a dividend on the common stock and gave guidance that such declaration would occur in the month of June.

On April 30th, 2020, the company again declared dividends on the preferred stock. In the press release, it again confirmed both the quarterly dividend policy and delayed announcement date. The next day, May 1st, 2020, the company released earnings from the first quarter. During the conference call, Jim Mountain, CFO again confirmed the quarterly policy and expected June announcement date.

Later that month, on May 19th, 2020, the company issued another press release declaring dividends on the preferred shares. Surprisingly, the company also declared the dividend on common shares and announced a return to the monthly dividend policy.

Image: ARR dividend declaration May 19, 2020

Noting that the $0.09 dividend payable at the end of June was the second quarter dividend, I assumed that the new monthly dividend would be $0.03. As such I publicly stated that the current yield being advertised on public websites was incorrect. Although I have not been long shares of ARR for a long time, one of the things that made the shares attractive was the monthly dividend. Naturally, I wanted to know if the new (assumed by me) monthly dividend rate was realistic and sustainable. Looking through the financial statements and by using a simple financial model, I believe that it is.

Others, disagree and insist that the $0.09 dividend is the new monthly dividend amount going forward. Without trying to ruffle any feathers, I will simply present my model and analysis and allow the readers to decide for themselves.

This article will describe a simplified financial model of a Real Estate Investment Trust company similar to ARMOUR Residential REIT. We will determine what return on assets is required to cover operational costs and stock dividends. We will look at historic levels of operational expenses and stock dividends to verify the model, and then evaluate the required return on assets necessary to sustain a $0.09 per month dividend.

The Model

Modeling is probably the easiest method for performing any analysis. Approaching a situation using a scientific method to examine changes in a dependent variable while altering a single independent variable at a time provides clear understanding in how the modeled company may or should respond. As such, the first thing we need to do is set up a model of ARMOUR Residential; we will call it Anim REIT.

Anim REIT is a simplified company that mirrors ARR in many ways. Quarter by quarter, Anim REIT has the same operational expenses and pays out the same dividends to both preferred shareholders and common stockholders. Anim REIT also has the same amount of assets that ARR has at the beginning of each quarter. The difference is how the two companies earn income from those assets.

ARR earns a return on its assets in an amount that pays for all investment costs, plus operational costs, with any amounts left over attributed to the stockholders. Preferred stockholders must be paid out before the common, in an amount consistent with the coupon of the preferred share. For ARMOUR Residential the return on assets includes gains or losses on investments as well as interest earned.

Anim REIT on the other hand does not have investment costs, nor gains or losses. And, Anim REIT earns a lot less on its assets than ARR. The only income that Anim REIT earns is the exact amount to cover operational expenses and to pay dividends.

For ARR, the total return earned on assets minus the cost of investments, including derivatives is called the net interest margin. This is the return we are modeling with Anim REIT. In short, Anim REIT ROA = ARMOUR Residential REIT Net Interest Margin.

As such, here are the only variables we will be looking at:

Total assets at the beginning of the quarter

Total operating expenses over the quarter

Cost of preferred dividends payable in the quarter

Amount of common dividends payable in the quarter

Because we are talking quarterly amounts, values must be annualized in order to calculate a return on assets, and monthly dividend amounts must be multiplied by 3 to calculate quarterly amounts.

Looking Back to the First Quarter

The first thing we are going to do is set our baseline for 2020. Based on the parameters of our model, Anim REIT starts the quarter with the exact same asset base as ARR; $13,272,42MM. Total expenses for the quarter were $9.935MM, the same as ARR. Total dividends payable to preferred shareholders were also the same at $2.827MM. Finally, Anim REIT had declared the same $0.51 per month dividend on the same number of outstanding shares for a total cost of $30.377MM.

So, total income required in the first quarter was ($9.935+$2.827+$30.377) $43.139MM. Annualized that comes out to $172.556MM. Dividing the total annualized income by the amount of assets gives us our return on assets (ROA), 1.3001%.

So, we assume that given the asset base, Anim REIT management knew what the ROA and preferred dividends were going to be for the quarter, estimated accurately enough on operational costs, and determined how much the company could pay out to common shareholders. The question is: Is 1.30% return on assets realistic based on historical evidence? To answer that question we will look back through ARR financial statements.

Four Quarters Review

Interest rate environments change slowly over time, but they do change. And looking at historical data from 20 years ago would not be appropriate given the current economic environment. Therefore, we will look through the most recent four quarters of ARMOUR Residential to see what return on assets would have been required for Anim REIT to perfectly cover all operational expenses, and preferred and common dividends.

Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Beginning Assets $13,272,499 $13,223,333 $14,923,675 $13,972,819 Operational Expense $9,935 $8,627 $10,321 $10,012 Preferred Dividends $2,827 $3,691 $3,140 $4,359 Common Dividends $30,027 $30,040 $30,288 $34,198 ROA 1.2896% 1.2813% 1.1726% 1.3904%

Looking at these values, I believe it is safe to say that 1.30% is reasonable and not a statistical outlier. For further evidence, we can look at information provided by ARMOUR Residential in the most recent update from May 15th, 2020. ARR provides a graph displaying three items; the true return on assets, the cost of funds including hedges, and the net interest margin.

Image: Net Interest Margin from ARR Company Update May 2020.

As pointed out above, it is this net interest margin that we are interested in because this is the only amount Anim REIT earns on its assets. Again, ARR earns to total return equal to the asset yield but has to pay the cost of funds including hedges. Therefore, it is left with only the net interest margin to cover operational expenses and to pay both preferred and common shareholders.

That net interest margin has been well below 2% for more than 8 years. Recent values have it below 1.5%, and it is not trending up. So, I believe we have enough historical evidence to support using 1.30% as an ROA for Anim REIT to perform our analysis.

Support of Second Quarter Number

Before we get to projecting third quarter dividends, let us test our model to determine the common dividend declared for the second quarter works.

Anim REIT starts the second quarter with the same assets value of ARR, $5,065.179MM. We will assume operating expenses at $10MM for the quarter, know that preferred share dividends will be $2.320MM, and that a $0.09 quarterly dividend payable on 58.881MM common shares will be $5.299M.

Calculating Anim REIT ROA required to meet these expenses we come to 1.3914%. This value is a little more than what was earned in the first quarter, but not outside the recent historical trend. So, we assume that management can tighten things up a bit and squeeze a few extra basis points out of assets this quarter to make ends meet.

The Analysis

What if management can't squeeze out those few extra basis points? What dividend level is sustainable based on our calculated ROA of 1.30%?

To answer that, we simply rearrange the equation. Using the total assets times 1.30% ROA, we calculate annualized income of $65.853MM or $16.463MM for the quarter. Subtract from that the $10MM in operating expenses and $2.230MM in preferred dividends and we have $4.143MM available for common shareholders. On 58.881 million shares, that comes out to $0.07 per share for the quarter.

But, everyone else is saying that the dividend is going to be $0.09 per month. Ok, what kind of return on assets would be required to support a $0.09 per month or $0.27 per quarter common dividend?

To answer that, we go back to our first arrangement of the equations. $0.27 per quarter on 58.881 million shares is $15.898MM. Add that to the $10MM in operating costs plus $2.320MM in preferred dividends, and that comes to $28.218MM for the quarter or $112.872MM annualized. That would require a return on assets (ROA) of 2.2284%.

Net Margin Interest for ARMOUR Residential REIT has not been that high since 2011. Although it might be possible for management of Anim REIT to squeeze out 9 to 10 more basis points on assets, I seriously doubt they are going to get an additional 90 to 100 basis points. So, a $0.09 monthly dividend is just not sustainable.

Secondary Offering

But what about the recent prospectus filed to issue new shares? If the company is going to issue new shares, increasing shareholder equity and assets, would the $0.09 dividend be sustainable?

First, let's assume the higher ROA of 1.3914% assumed for the second quarter rather than the lower value from the first. Next, let us assume that all 17MM shares from the offering are sold, increasing the share count to 75.881MM. Then, given $10MM in operating costs, $2.320MM in preferred dividends, and (75.881MM x $0.27) $20.488MM in common dividends, we calculate an income requirement of $32.808 million for the quarter or $131.232MM annualized. That would require total assets of $9,431.577MM, an increase of $4,366.398MM.

That means that for each share sold in the secondary offering, $256.85 in assets must be added. Since the maximum offering price from the prospectus is only $9.005, I don't see that happening. How is the company going to purchase $256 in assets with only $9 in hand?

Image: St. Martin And The Beggar by Wilfred Thompson - public domain

Conclusion

No matter how I model it, a new monthly dividend of $0.09 does not seem realistic. Even if the company was able to completely reverse all unrealized losses disclosed in the last quarterly filing and sell new shares at max offering price, there is just not enough assets to generate the required income based on ARMOUR Residential's net interest margin.

But, there is strong evidence to conclude that the company will maintain a $0.09 quarterly dividend, paid out in $0.03 monthly increments, for a current yield on the shares of 4.5%. People can interpret the May 19th, 2020 press lease any way they want. My interpretation is that the company declared a $0.09 quarterly dividend, which corresponds to a $0.03 monthly dividend.

Assuming it is going to be multiples of that is just wishful thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.