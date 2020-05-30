The drag in a normalized market seems to be greater than SWAN but the performance during bear markets superior.

The track record isn't long enough for a more conclusive assessment but the initial (3-year) results appear to show it does what it is supposed to do.

TAIL is another unique ETF that attempts to protect your portfolio during times of significant downside moves in the market.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on May 6th)

On the chat recently, there has been some discussion on a couple of new, unique exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that were created in the last couple of years. Now, just to be sure, two years of track record in a unique strategy is simply not enough to make an accurate assessment of the performance and "if it works." That said, I do want to bring these to your attention for future consideration.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF - (TAIL)

This is another "hedging" strategy for the retail investor. The fund has the objective of "seeking to provide income and capital appreciation from investment in the US market while protecting against significant downside risk." As such, the explicit purpose of a fund like this is to reduce risk through hedging market declines and increased volatility. As such, expect this fund to produce small negative returns in most years with a large upside burst in relatively few years.

As opposed to SWAN ETF in part I, this is an actively managed strategy. The investment advisor is Cambria Investment Management, a quantitative research firm that specializes in historical market data and building models based on it.

The strategy in TAIL is a bit different from SWAN in that it uses a quantitative approach as opposed to a "rules based" one. TAIL purchases a portfolio of put options on the US stock market to provide downside protection. A put option gives the buyer the right (but not the obligation) to sell the underlying security (S&P 500) at a certain price. If the current 'price' of the index is below that of that certain price - also called the strike price - the holder of that put option "wins."

The objective is to have something that truly zigs when the market zags. If you have a portfolio of long-only positions, mainly in equities, you can protect them by purchasing put options.

When you purchase a put option, you select that strike price and when the option will expire. The higher the strike price and the longer the time to expiration, the higher the cost ("premium") of the option. If the strike price is higher, that means there is a higher chance of you exercising the option and making money. Think about it for a moment. If you buy an option on the S&P to sell it at 3,000 versus 2,000, the cost of the option is going to be much higher since the index currently sits at ~2,830.

In the above example, if you were to buy an option on the S&P 500 with a strike of 3,000, it would be called "in-the-money" since you could already exercise it. An option with a strike of 2,000 is called "out-of-the-money" since the index would need to fall 830 points before it could be exercised.

Fund Characteristics

Inception date: 4/06/2017

Expense Ratio: 0.59%

SEC yield: 0.75%

Number of holdings: 20

Total Assets: $134M

Sponsor: Cambria

Portfolio

Similar to SWAN, the portfolio of TAIL is comprised mainly of treasuries and put options. The treasury portfolio looks similar but TAIL only buys the US 10-year instead of a staggered bunch of maturities.

The real 'management' of the portfolio in the ETF is within the put options. Here the portfolio manager needs to select from the large pool of available options and select strike price, expiration, and the underlying security. TAIL ETF has some general guidelines that it seeks to maintain as opposed to SWAN, which purchases only June and December contracts and re-balances semi-annually.

The put options are purchased on the S&P 500 and range from 1 to 16 months until expiration. The strike prices are typically 5% to 15% out of the money. This means if the S&P 500 is at 2,830, it would be purchasing put options with a strike of 2,690 down to 2,300. Where the active management comes in is selling or exercising those puts before expiration in order to avoid what is called "time decay" in the premium.

One of the factors for the 'cost' of a put option is how volatile the market is at the moment. That can be gauged by the VIX index - something we discuss a lot in our weekly commentaries as a benchmark for closed-end fund discounts. The higher the VIX, the more costly the premium or cost of the option.

This is where active management can come in and be beneficial. In times of higher volatility, the portfolio managers can sell some of their put options for a gain. Or they can use less notional value (total premium bought) when the costs are high. When the VIX is low conversely, they can put on a lot of cheap 'insurance.'

Performance

The primary difference between SWAN and TAIL is the active management. In a passive strategy like SWAN's, there are certain rules or triggers that the fund abides by. That makes it easy to "backtest" the strategy over many years and market cycles. In an active strategy like TAIL's, we only have the "since inception" figures to go by.

In that regard, the fund was fortuitous in its launch date. The 1-year total return looks fantastic at +18.4% compared to a S&P 500 that is slightly lower as of today.

But you can see that annualized since inception number at -0.27% despite the large jump in the last three months. That is the drag of all the put options expiring worthless in an otherwise up-trending market. In the prospectus it notes that it tries and purchases 1% of AUM on puts. Roughly speaking, that could produce a 1% drag if the markets just zoomed higher. Of course, they don't and volatility isn't static.

Let's start with 2019 performance as a good example. In 2019, the S&P 500 essentially moved higher without much volatility or downside moves. You can see the total return for the S&P 500 was over +31%. But your TAIL hedge lost 14.3%.

Now let's compare to 2018 which saw much more volatility. You can see the inverse relationship between the S&P 500 (SPY) and TAIL. When one zigged, the other zagged.

And lastly, here are the returns for 2020. Obviously, this is the type of year when this type of holding "works." At the market bottom of March 23, TAIL was up over 30%.

Concluding Thoughts

For those novice investors who do not use options themselves, this is a good strategy to hedge your long-only equity risk. Many investors have significant capital gains in their equity positions resulting in a large tax bill if they were to sell. This is a way to de-risk your equity positions without having to sell and realize those gains.

Many investors think of hedging the wrong way. As a losing bet, not as a risk mitigation bet. I like people to think about it like term life insurance. You never want to have to use it but when you do you're glad you have it. Hedging is not for everybody. And this may not be the best time to be adding something like TAIL, given the market is already down (although could always go lower). Still, opportunistically adding some downside protection may make sense depending on your particular circumstances.

-----------------

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.