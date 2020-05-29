Okta, Inc. (OKTA) CEO Todd McKinnon on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

May 28, 2020 05:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Gennarelli - Head of Investor Relations

Todd McKinnon - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

William Losch - Chief Financial Officer

Frederic Kerrest - Co-Founder, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Owens - Piper Sandler Corporation

Jonathan Ho - William Blair & Company

Andrew Foster - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Hannah Rudoff - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company

Gray Powell - BTIG LLC

Presentation

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Okta First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference. Today's conference is being recorded.