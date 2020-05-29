Okta, Inc. (OKTA) CEO Todd McKinnon on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)
Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call
May 28, 2020 05:00 PM ET
Company Participants
David Gennarelli - Head of Investor Relations
Todd McKinnon - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
William Losch - Chief Financial Officer
Frederic Kerrest - Co-Founder, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Robert Owens - Piper Sandler Corporation
Jonathan Ho - William Blair & Company
Andrew Foster - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley
Hannah Rudoff - D.A. Davidson & Co.
Sterling Auty - JPMorgan
Alex Henderson - Needham & Company
Gray Powell - BTIG LLC
Presentation
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Okta First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference. Today's conference is being recorded.