The multiple investors are paying shows no sign of slowing down.

Dissecting its revenues, we can see that Digital Media has an overarching impact on its performance.

Revenue growth rates are slowing down. But will they bounce back in the latter part of 2020?

Investment Thesis

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has seen its share price roar all the way back to all-time highs. While I continue to be bullish its prospects, I am somewhat less bullish shareholders' upside potential.

Having said that, Adobe is still one of the best companies in this space, and on that principle, its valuation is not shockingly overvalued. However, I do now believe that there are better opportunities elsewhere.

Amidst Uncertainty, Visibility Carries A Premium

Investors have clambered back into any and all SaaS businesses. Put another way, any business model which assists companies along their digital journeys is being viewed as more relevant than ever in our "new era" economy and investors are happy to pay large multiples for participation.

Even if the facts are slightly less rosy.

Breaking Down Its Revenue Drivers

Adobe's biggest contributor is its Digital Media segment, which is more than twice the size of its Digital Experience segment.

This segment is guided to grow by approximately 19% year over year in Q2 2020. Its products include Photoshop, Acrobat family of products, and Adobe XD, to name a few. This segment is aimed at driving digital content creation and consumption globally.

Its smaller segment, Digital Experience, is focused on data collection, analytics, content creation, and e-commerce. It includes Marketo which was acquired for just shy of $5 billion and Magento acquired for approximately $1.6 billion.

Valuation - Difficult To Find Any More Upside

The Bottom Line

The video questions how much more upside potential investors are likely to see near term. Furthermore, despite noting that Adobe is one of the best companies in its space, with strong cash flow generation, there appears to be unchecked optimism reflected in its valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.