Summary

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company is the fifth-largest Coca-Cola bottler by revenue and third largest by volume.

The company operates under a 10-year agreement with The Coca-Cola Company, allowing it to distribute, sell and produce beverages in specified countries. The current agreement runs until 2023.

CCHGY’s markets are Central and Eastern Europe, and Nigeria. The top five countries contribute over 60% of total volumes and Russia is the largest single market.

Sparkling soft drinks make up 71% of total revenues. Coffee and energy drinks are some of the key growth categories for the company, and currently represent 5% and 3% of revenues, respectively.