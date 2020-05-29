One of the most unloved big technology companies on Wall Street, Juniper Networks (JNPR) has strong valuations and perhaps a brighter growth future than currently discounted in the share price. In a competitive computer networking field, stagnant operating expansion in sales and profits have turned investors away from this name. Yet, a recent business acquisition and award-winning product offerings may help generate a sizable jump in results during 2020. Already, lost in the shuffle of a slightly-weaker-than-expected March quarter for revenue and earnings, new orders smartly rose 10% versus 2019.

Juniper Networks designs, develops, and sells computer network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, cloud customer premises equipment, and controllers. It also provides switching products and mist access points, which provide wireless access and performance. Juniper offers security products for data centers and cloud-based networks, such as integrated, next-generation, and virtual firewalls, plus advanced malware protection. It markets Junos OS, a network operating system. It sells the Contrail networking and cloud platform, which provides an open-source and standards-based system, alongside an optimization and management software solution for public, private, and hybrid clouds. Marvis Actions and AI-driven Virtual Network Assistant are other products which identify the root cause of issues across the information technology, domains and automatically resolves issues. The company holds 3,700 patents. Juniper is working with clients on the new 5G communication technology and IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity to cloud networks to grow revenues.

Juniper’s main competitors and peers are Cisco (CSCO), F5 Networks (FFIV), Arista Networks (ANET), Ciena Corp. (CIEN), NetApp (NTAP), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW). A crowded space no doubt, but computer networking is a steadily growing industry with room for plenty of players. I previously wrote a bullish article on F5 in late 2019 here. It is another networking and software leader, little followed by the regular investor. F5 has quietly outperformed the S&P 500 by +10% since I mentioned its undervaluation in November.

Catalysts for Upside Surprises

To be honest, Juniper has only expanded sales, profits, and underlying ownership worth per share (including the retirement of 40% of shares outstanding) by about 6% annually the last decade. This rate is slightly under the industry’s growth curve and about 2% better than the nominal expansion in U.S. GDP over the same span. Nothing too exciting versus the high expectations of a go-go technology investor.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic situation is likely a long-term positive for Juniper. New demand for stay-at-home workers, with expanded capabilities for large businesses and organizations to dial in from remote locations, makes computer network infrastructure more critical to the day-to-day operations of customers. Management guided June quarter results to numbers in line or slightly above Wall Street expectations a few weeks ago. Nomura Instinet thinks Juniper is well-positioned to benefit, as explained in a research note from early May.

A more significant positive development is Juniper’s $400 million acquisition of Mist in 2019. CEO Rami Rahim explained in a Silicon Valley Business Journal article that the company had been trying to simplify its network deployment and operating model using cloud operations and artificial intelligence (AI), an effort to create a “self-driving network” before the Mist buyout. He added:

When I saw for the first time what (Mist co-founder) Sujai and his team were working on, what they had developed and, honestly, what they had demonstrated to us - because we were a customer of theirs before we even combined as two companies - blew my mind. Because it was the closest thing I’d ever seen in my career to a self-driving network, a network that literally operates itself. And that’s what they built.

On top of greater demand from the coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of an AI self-driving option with wireless (mobile) access, Juniper’s network solutions package has moved into award-winning mode. Essentially, its enterprise networking is better at simplifying customer operations. The company has been recognized as a 2019 Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking. For scalability, ease of use, network connectivity options, with multi-cloud solutions in a multi-vendor world, Juniper has the product offerings of the future. The Gartner survey placed Juniper in the same category as other “best-in-class” solution providers Cisco and Arista Networks.

In addition, Forrester Research listed Juniper as a leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking during Q1 2018. Prized and revolutionary products for customer productivity and functionality should translate into better sales and profitability over time.

Bargain Valuation

Juniper’s stock valuation on trailing operating metrics has reached a low point, from the lack of growth for years and any real investor interest in owning a business underperforming its industry. Seeking Alpha reports no sign of bullishness from either SA writers or Wall Street analysts right now.

I cannot find another technology stock with better than $4.4 billion in sales and $550 million in free cash flow generation in the last 12 months of operation which almost nobody wants to own. In addition to these superb results, the balance sheet is quite conservative and flexible, with a theoretical two years of operating cash flow (before CAPEX or dividends) able to pay off all net long-term liabilities, defined as total liabilities minus current assets. In terms of balance sheet strength, the average S&P 500 company is selling for higher than 5x an equivalent ratio of net liabilities to annual cash flow creation.

Juniper’s price-to-cash flow, book value, and sales, alongside its forward estimated cash earnings yield, offer a much stronger asset buy for your investment capital than competitor setups. For investors, if the operating business turns into a higher-growth asset, the stock valuation has plenty of room to climb.

Technical Momentum Buying

Evidence of a bullish turn in the stock quote is starting to build the last three months. On the 12-month chart below, the Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), a measure of where each closing price is positioned versus the high and low trade of the day, has performed quite strongly since late February. The ADL trend is marked with a green arrow. The uptrend in the Negative Volume Index (NVI) throughout the past year, especially from March, is impressive. Marked with a red arrow, the rising NVI highlights buyers have appeared on slower volume days. The On Balance Volume (OBV) line has just now kicked into a higher gear. The May situation circled in blue has routinely witnessed higher-volume days with a price jump versus lower-volume days without much markdown in price. Lastly, the stock price has reached overhead supply in the $24-25 range. The good news is the price is holding above both its simple 200-day and 50-day moving averages. A move to new highs for calendar 2020 above $25.30 would be a welcome development. It may even indicate a reversal to multi-year highs has begun!

Final Thoughts

If new orders continue to improve and sales/income follow higher into 2021, Juniper’s undervalued shares could increase in price significantly. I am modeling a 50-100% spike in the stock over 18-24 months, given 10-15% sales gains are on the horizon during 2021-22.

Today, analyst estimates are calling for a nice ramp in earnings, albeit with a pessimistic bent. For value investors, Juniper is trading at 14x Wall Street estimates on 2021 earnings and 12.5x expected 2022 income (against S&P 500 P/Es above 20x). What if these numbers prove conservative? Upward adjustments in operating returns during 2020, revised expectations to an upbeat status on future results, and starkly higher Wall Street valuations on forward projections is the trifecta combination smart investors dream of finding.

There are not many securities offering a similar value proposition for your money, especially in the technology sector. To boot, new purchases around $24 are getting a well-above-average 3.25% dividend yield annually while waiting for improved operating results.

Juniper may be part of a select group of stocks in late May with strong underlying current value, alongside an underappreciated growth outlook. Compared to the average S&P 500 company (1) trading near all-time highs on price-to-sales and forward 2020 earnings, (2) paying a below-normal dividend yield of 1.9%, and (3) showered in debts getting harder to repay during a recession, Juniper looks like an investment worth additional research.

A final note to ponder is an improving operating outlook and a bargain stock price could quickly turn Juniper into takeover bait. A variety of competitors could announce a bid to capture the company’s future earnings for themselves, with a boost of goodwill amortization from any deal as bonus cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JNPR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

