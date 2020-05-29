Walmart’s three-year forward CAGR of 6% is moderate and will give you increasing growth as the company starts to sell more online in this pandemic.

Walmart Group (WMT) is one of the largest retail operations in the United States and worldwide, is a buy for the conservative income and total return investor with the present entry price looking worth a buy. The management of WMT is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand the store base in other countries. Walmart Group is being considered for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

Walmart is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years used to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article “The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020”. These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Walmart has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope from 2016 to the present date. The chart tells the strong, steady growth for WMT during good and bad times.

Walmart is being reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow’s total return over my test period. Walmart passes against the Dow baseline in my 53-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The good WMT total return of 109.42% compared to the Dow base of 36.33% makes Walmart is a great investment for the total return investor and is of interest to the conservative income investor at the present entry price. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $18,500 today. This gain makes Walmart a good investment for the total return investor looking back and has future growth as the worldwide economies want more of WMT’s products that sell at a fair price. The below-average yield gives steady income for the conservative income investor that has had 47 years of dividend increases, almost a dividend king.

Dow’s 53 Month total return baseline is 36.33%

Company name 53 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Walmart 109.42% 73.09% 1.74%

Walmart does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 47 years. The recent earnings payout ratio is moderate, at 43%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. The dividend income is steady, and the present future growth of 6% should increase going forward as the company grows. Looking ahead, I estimate the quarterly dividend will be increased next year by $0.01 or a 2% increase. The graphic below shows the importance of a strong cash position to support the dividend and share buybacks for the shareholder.

Source: First-quarter earnings call slides

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD, which is zero in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.2%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 6% passes my requirement, and I believe WMT’s growth will increase in the next few years to at least 7%. The good future growth for Walmart can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the United States and world economies.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. WMT passes this guideline. WMT is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $352 billion well above the guideline target. Walmart 2020 projected cash flow at $26 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. WMT’s S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a one-year target price of $145, passing the guideline. WMT is below the target price at present by 16% and has a high PE of 24, making WMT a buy at this entry point if you consider the projected growth rate, high cash flow, and the fair pricing of their products.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, but the average dividend yield makes WMT a good business to own for someone who wants a steady income and future growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes WMT interesting is the steady dividend yield and good future growth rate.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on May 19, 2020, Walmart reported earnings that beat expected by $0.09 at $1.18, compared to last year at $1.13. Total revenue was higher at $134.62 billion more than a year ago by 8.7% year over year and beat by $3.71 billion from the expected total. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out August 2020 and is expected to be $1.24 compared to last year at $1.27 a small decrease considering the Virus. The graphic below shows details leading up to the earnings for the quarter.

Source: First-quarter earnings call slides

Company Business

Walmart Group is one of the largest retailers of diversified products in the United States and other countries.

As per data from Reuters:

Walmart is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes the Company’s mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart brands, as well as digital retail. The Walmart International segment consists of the Company’s operations outside of the United States, including various retail Websites. The Sam’s Club segment includes the warehouse membership clubs in the United States, as well as samsclub.com. The Company operates approximately 11,600 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce Websites in 11 countries.

Walmart is a good business with a 6% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for diverse home and personal products. The moderate earnings growth provides WMT the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with the expansion in foreign countries and the large diversity of their products.

From the first-quarter earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of their growing retail business.

They developed a set of five priorities to guide their decision making since the crisis began. They are: One, support their associates that are serving on the frontline. Two serve their customers that need access to food and critical supplies. Three, help others, including the communities they serve, new associates looking for work, suppliers we partner with, those that lease space in our stores, plus the work of federal, state, and local governments. Four, manage the short-term well operationally and financially, including their cash position and inventory level. And five, drive their strategy forward even as they navigate a crisis.

From an operational standpoint, we reduced store hours to allow for additional cleaning and sanitizing. We posted social distancing details, implemented protocols for temperature checks, again metering the number of customers in a store or club at any one time, and installed sneeze guards at pharmacies and checkouts. Also, all associates are required to wear face coverings, which we’ve provided to them.

Since the middle of March, we’ve hired more than 235,000 associates in the United States. The majority are on a temporary basis to help relieve some of the burden faced by our associates in stores and supply chain facilities, as well as to help provide opportunities for people who’ve been displaced from their previous jobs.

Their supply chain is amongst the most capable in the world. But in this environment, they stretched it. Not only had products in categories like hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and sprays, toilet paper, beef, and pork been hard to find, but items such as laptops, office chairs, and fabric have been cleared out in some of our stores and online. They are working to recover their in-stock position as they begin the second quarter.

From an inventory standpoint, they ended the quarter down by about 8%. But they have higher levels of inventory in some areas and lower than desired levels in others. They are working intensely to improve in stocks for high demand items and adjusting order volumes and taking markdowns on items that have moved more slowly. They expect the environment to stay quite volatile in the coming weeks and months.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong development of the addition of new expansion necessary for the continued growth of the Walmart business and shareholder return. WMT has good constant growth and will continue as the United States, and the population grows. The growth is being driven by adding to new product groups. The graphic below shows the diversity of the product range for WMT that allows them to shift inventory among the groups as demand changes.

Source: First-quarter earnings call slides

Conclusions

Walmart Group is a good investment choice for the conservative income investor with its average growing dividend of 47 years and a great choice for the total return investor at this entry point. Walmart Group will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA account) when cash is available to expand the portfolios retail sector. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return potential, WMT may be the right investment for you. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present WMT entry point looks good. If you want a solid growing income and a good total return potential, WMT may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over in many states and the United States is growing again. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in the next two months. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may have well pasted the bottom, and better up markets are coming soon. When I make the next trade, I will note it in this section, and my last trade was in early February 2020.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is behind the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to May 22 by 0.29%, which is a small loss above the market loss of 14.27% for the portfolio with Boeing (BA) a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter’s performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over.

