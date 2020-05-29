Summary

Since EPRT focuses on service and experience tenants, it has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, but it should also fare well in the e-commerce dominated world coming after COVID-19.

Will the dividend be cut in Q2? I would argue that it doesn't matter to long-term investors. In fact, it might be beneficial in the long run.

EPRT's balance sheet and liquidity remain very strong, and debt is low. The company went into this pandemic in a strong financial position.

Shares yield 6.85%, and the dividend should continue to grow over the long term.