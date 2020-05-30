Retirement: Earn 5% Safe Income From A Fund Portfolio

For more active investors, we also present a second portfolio that would boost the yield to 7%. But we then combine it with a built-in Rotational strategy, which would make it very safe with 30% lower drawdowns.

However, market indexes like the S&P 500 provide very low yields. The idea is to at least double the yield of the S&P 500 without the added risk.

Some investors do not like to own individual stocks for various reasons. They want to keep it simple and, instead, like to invest in ETFs or funds.

In this article, we will construct three versions of a fund portfolio, from simple to a bit complex:

A simple buy-and-hold ETF portfolio, highly diversified, generating a yield of 4% plus.

A somewhat aggressive buy-and-hold fund portfolio, with a mix of dividend ETFs and some CEF funds. Yield is boosted to 7%, but the risk will be elevated.

A modified version of the second portfolio, which has a built-in rotational strategy on 35% of the assets, making it very safe by lowering risks and drawdowns by 30%. It outperforms the S&P500 over the last 12 years by 40%.

Most of our work and articles are focused on strategies that invest in individual DGI stocks and aim to preserve capital while getting at least 10% total returns on a long-term basis. Besides investing in DGI stocks, we also advocate investing in one or more Rotational portfolios that provide the safety and hedge the risks. To boost the portfolio income, we can also add a few CEFs (closed-end funds). We apply the same three-fork strategy in this article but use it on funds instead of individual stocks.

We know that there are many investors and retirees who do not like to own individual stocks, for various reasons. And that's understandable. They just want to keep it simple. The underlying reasons could vary, such as not having enough time, interest, or knowledge. Some find it too difficult to monitor 30-40 individual stock positions on a continual basis, while others are hands-off investors and rather use their leisure time pursuing other hobbies rather than monitoring stock positions. Some actually manage an active portfolio but rather wish to leave a simpler portfolio to their spouse or heir.

Whatever the reason, if you are one such investor, normally, your first option would be to invest in broad index funds. However, most broad index funds generate very little yield. For example, the S&P 500 index fund yields a paltry 2.0% on current prices, even after the recent decline. Bank deposits and short-term CDs do not provide even 2% anymore. So, it has become really difficult for retirees and income-investors to earn a high enough income safely that they can rely upon without losing sleep. For this reason, in this article, we are going to construct two buy-and-hold portfolios as described above. The first one is entirely from ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) and aims to generate roughly 4% yield, which is double of yield from the S&P 500. In the second version of the portfolio, we are going to replace some ETFs by CEFs to increase the yield to above 6% level. But to make it even safer than the first portfolio, we will add a Rotational part that is easy enough to implement.

So, Let’s Get Started…

One of the important factors while considering ETFs (or mutual funds for that matter) is the fees charged by them. All things being equal, a fund or ETF with higher fees would result in lower returns for the investor in the long term. These fees may look small, but they add up to a significant sum over a long period of time. This is one important difference between owning an individual stock vs. an ETF or mutual fund. After you have purchased an individual stock, there are no ongoing fees or expenses incurred by the investor. So, while we cannot avoid the fees altogether if we want to own an ETF, we should strive to choose the ones that have the lowest fees, but otherwise, have a good historical record compared to its peers. Commonly, Vanguard is known to have the lowest fees in the industry, so it should be no surprise if many of the Vanguard funds would make it to our portfolio.

The second important criterion will be to select ETFs from different asset classes. Normally, when one asset zigs, some other will zag, bringing the overall portfolio volatility down. Even within the broad category of “stocks,” the geographical diversity can be important. For example, we should mix international stocks from developed and emerging economies besides domestic stocks.

The third important factor will be the asset allocation. You would need to decide how much allocation you are going to make to each asset class. In essence, what may be right for one person may not be so for another. For example, John may decide to allocate 20% to real estate (REITs), but Peter may be comfortable with only a 10% allocation. There can be broad guidelines to asset mix, but ultimately it should be decided based on an individual’s personal situation, goals, and risk tolerance.

Also, while selecting a specific ETF, we need to pay attention to an ETF’s past record, specifically to its peers. We want to look at three-year, five-year, and possibly longer period performance records. Please note that most ETFs will not protect you from the downside risk if the broader market takes a dive. However, what's important to know is how they would come back after a prolonged downturn or correction. Also, if you are getting a sufficient amount of income for your spending needs, it would be much easier to tolerate the drawdowns and ride out the storm until the market recovers.

For our example portfolio that we are going to construct, we decided on the following asset mix:

Based on the above asset allocation model and keeping in mind the fees and other factors, we selected the following ETFs for our first portfolio, which is mostly constructed from ETFs.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF(VYMI)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (BDCS)

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

iShares Preferred Income ETF (PFF)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Moderately Conservative Model

Based on the above model, we construct our moderately conservative portfolio as below. It currently yields a very respectable 4.19%.

As you can see, we get an overall yield of roughly 4.19% from this well-diversified and conservative model. The yield is more than double of S&P500. The expense ratio is minimal at 0.19%. If you are in the accumulation phase, distributions could be re-invested to grow the income, and with time the yield on cost would grow substantially. However, even yield of 4.2% should work for most retirees assuming they have significant savings. An asset base of $1 million would generate roughly $42,000 of annual income. If you have Social Security of $36,000 (for a couple), you would have a total income of $78,000 a year. One could expect to have a very decent living standard with $78,000 of annual income in many parts of the US. We do recognize that this may not be enough for folks living in high-cost areas. At the same time, some others may not have this large sum of investment capital.

With this in view, we will present an alternative model with a few changes that will raise the yield to 7% plus. Let’s say that a retiree has only half of $1 million, but he could still generate nearly $35,000 annually on investment capital of half a million. After adding $36,000 of social security income, the annual income would be roughly in the range of $71,000. We will call this the Moderately Aggressive model. However, please keep in mind, the risk profile of this portfolio will be much higher than the first one.

Moderately Aggressive Model

We will keep nearly 50% of the model the same as before and not alter the core holdings of dividend ETFs like VYM, VIG, DES, etc. However, we will replace some of the ETFs with CEFs (closed-end funds) to raise the overall yield to 7% plus. These CEFs use some leverage ranging from 20%-40%. By using leverage, they are able to produce higher income. Some of these CEFs belong to relatively-conservative asset types, namely Utility, Municipal Income, Preferreds, and Bonds. We believe the risk certainly goes up but very slightly. Nevertheless, leverage can cause bigger drawdowns during corrections. So, the investor needs to be aware of this material information and be sure that they can handle higher risk and volatility.

We will replace two of the international ETFs (VYMI and VIGI) with another fund, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV). The yield from EFV is slightly lower than VYMI but significantly better than VIGI. Also, EFV has a much longer history than VYMI and VIGI.

So, in addition, the following replacements will be made:

VNQ is replaced by Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)

VNQI is replaced by Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)

VTEB is replaced by Nuveen Municipal High-Income Fund (NMZ)

VPU is replaced by Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

PFF is replaced by Nuveen Preferred & Income Fund (JPC)

AGG is replaced by PIMCO Corporate & Income Fund (PTY)

As you can see, we have increased the average yield from 4.2% to 7.0% (nearly 66% increase) by changing about 55% of the original portfolio, while keeping the same ratio for each of the asset class. Depending on the investor’s risk appetite and need for the yield, we could change this portfolio accordingly.

Backtesting: Measuring the risk profile of this aggressive portfolio:

So, how do we measure the risk profile of the aggressive portfolio, which has as much as 50% CEFs, in comparison to the S&P 500?

To get a sense of it, we want to backtest this portfolio, at least from the beginning of the year 2008, if not longer. We would want to see how it performed during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. It's not possible to backtest this portfolio in its present form since one of the funds “BDCS” has a shorter history than going back to 2008. So, we will try to replace this fund with some suitable securities that have a longer history. For backtesting purposes, we will replace the fund BDCS with two individual BDCs, Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), with 2.5% allocation each for a total of 5%.

Performance of Aggressive Fund Model Vs. the S&P 500 since 2008 (with 5% income inflation-adjusted withdrawn each year):

As you can see from the above tables and charts, our model portfolio lost in the year 2008 just about as much as the S&P 500, but had a much stronger recovery in subsequent years. However, it has lost much more and recovered slower so far in 2020 compared to S&P500. But overall, from all indications above, over a long period of time, the risk is no more than the S&P 500. As a matter of fact, the risk is smaller because the model portfolio actually earns the distributions of 7% as we go, whereas, in the case of the S&P 500, you would have to sell shares to withdraw income. This would make the ride less bumpy. However, it should be kept in mind that the portfolio offers no downside protection or hedging mechanism.

How to Add the Downside Protection Reducing the Risk by 30% And Boost Performance?

For folks who cannot tolerate high volatility and large drawdowns, we will discuss another model (presented below) that would use Rotational strategy on the model and reduce risk and drawdowns by over 30%. In addition, it would boost performance by nearly 40% over the last 12 years. If we were to choose one of these three strategies, it would be this one with a Rotational element to hedge the risk of CEF funds.

However, we want to warn that this will add a bit of complexity, and the strategy will no longer be a simple buy-and-forget type. So, if you are one of those who want to keep it very simple but can tolerate higher volatility, you could skip this section.

For investors who are open to the idea of more active management and assign critical importance to downside protection, could follow the following strategy.

Divide the portfolio into two parts.

The first part will be the original portfolio (the aggressive model) minus the first three dividend funds (VYM, VIG, EFV). That would be 65% of the total funds. This will be the same as before the buy-and-hold portfolio without any change to the original allocations or securities.

The second part will use the first three dividends ETFs, namely, VYM, VIG, and EFV, but with a rotation strategy. The 20+ Year Treasury ETF fund (TLT) will be added as the hedging security. 35% of the original total funds will be assigned to this strategy. At the end of each month, the strategy will compare the performance of four securities (VYM, VIG, EFV, TLT) for the previous three months and invest in the top performer (just one security) for the next month.

We present the overall returns of this two-part portfolio as below. Also shown is the comparison with the S&P500.

You can see how the two parts of the portfolio complemented each other and improved the overall returns. The fixed part will provide a constant 5% plus income, while the Rotational part will provide growth and risk-hedge. The drawdown of the combined portfolio was lowered by more than half. During the year 2008, the combined portfolio was down only by 19% compared to 37% for the S&P 500. Similarly, during the current crisis ( as of the end of April 2020), the fixed part was down -25%, but the rotational part was down only by -5.5%.

Concluding Thoughts

We believe that the above models are highly diversified, generate more than a decent income, and above all, they are easy to implement and maintain. Also, we are diversified in different types of assets. The second model takes one step further and includes a few CEFs (about 50% of the portfolio) in an effort to increase the overall yield by several percentage points. Some investors may not like to use CEFs in a conservative portfolio for obvious reasons, but then one may have to be content with a 4% yield. Moreover, the CEFs are mostly used for conservative asset categories, for example, utilities, preferred, and bonds. However, with the CEF model, we recommend that it would be best to use the Rotational strategy on 35% of the portfolio. That will not only reduce the risk and drawdowns but will also enhance the total returns over a long period of time.

We have modeled a 5% withdrawal rate in our backtesting examples, as it should suffice most investors. Another big advantage of this model is that the investor would not have to worry about income harvesting by selling the shares, which sometimes becomes very difficult during tough times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, UNH, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, ARCC, AWF, CHI, DNP, EVT, FFC, GOF, HCP, HQH, HTA, IIF, JPC, JPS, JRI, KYN, MAIN, NBB, NLY, NNN, O, OHI, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STAG, STK, UTF, VTR, WPC, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.





