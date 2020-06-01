We also talk about the increase in server demand and how that begets lesser followed work from home plays.

We cover the decreasing levels of uncertainty through the past two months, and what that means for semiconductors especially.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Work from home tech plays have mostly been a software story, whether it's SaaS (software as a service) darlings like Zoom (ZM) or content plays like Netflix (NFLX). Momentum investing suggests that a stock that's going up is still a good bet, but it's hard to say that those names don't have significant valuations already.

Joe Albano, author of Tech Cache, joined me for a video call about the tech sector. While we didn't explicitly target this, we ended up having a discussion about less heralded beneficiaries of the work from home theme. With the increased demand on servers, semiconductor and memory chip suppliers such as Micron (MU) would seem to benefit. Joe also calls out a security play that he thinks is suited for the current environment, especially if the shares pull back a little more. Click play to watch, and stay tuned for a transcript version in the next couple days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long GOOG.

Joe Albano is long MU, NVDA, WDC, INTC, and FB.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.

A transcript will be posted in the next couple days.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.