BDC Baby Bonds Offering Yield-To-Maturities Of 7% To 20%

BDCs continue to rally and investors looking to limit the amount of overall risk and pricing volatility in exchange for lower yields should consider BDC Baby Bonds.

Quick Article Follow-Up

As mentioned earlier this month in "Heavily-Discounted Monthly Dividend Payer," Business Development Companies continue to trade at depressed values for many reasons including being considered small-cap, financial sector, and high yield, all of which have been subject to indiscriminate selling.

This includes PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) which is one of the 14 BDCs that I was actively purchasing in March 2020 and again on May 12, 2020, just after the company reported favorable results. Also, this was just before my recent article discussing the company and pricing:

simply using the current average [NAV] multiple of 0.71 would imply that FPLT stock price should be closer to $8.60.

Hopefully, investors purchased shares of PFLT at the time of the article and are currently earning monthly dividends of $0.095 per share or an effective annual yield of 16% on top of the recent capital gains.

Investing in BDC Baby Bonds

This article discusses BDC Baby Bonds (also known as exchange-traded debt) for investors who would like to limit the amount of overall risk and pricing volatility in exchange for lower yields. This will likely be a series of articles that will cover general BDC topics as well as introducing investors to individual bonds offered by BDCs. Specifically, this article covers PennantPark Investment (PNNT) and its Baby Bond that trades under the symbol "PNNTG".

The average annual BDC yield is currently around 12.5% even after taking into account recent dividend reductions most of which were expected especially for FSK, OCSI, MRCC, PNNT, BKCC, TCRD, NMFC, and FDUS. I was expecting a handful of additional cuts including AINV which is likely already priced in.

Interest Expense and Asset Coverage Ratios

In 2016, I discussed the safety BDC Bonds including "BDC Leverage And Baby Bonds" that covered "interest expense coverage" ratios which is one of the metrics that I use to analyze the safety of a debt position.

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how easily a company can pay their interest expenses on outstanding debt. The ratio is calculated by dividing a company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the company's interest expenses for the same period. The lower the ratio, the more the company is burdened by debt expense. When a company's interest coverage ratio is only 1.5 or lower, its ability to meet interest expenses may be questionable. The ratio measures how many times over a company could pay its outstanding debts using its earnings. This can be thought of as a margin of safety for the company’s creditors should the company run into financial difficulty down the road. The ability to service its debt obligations is a key factor in determining a company’s solvency and is an important statistic for shareholders and prospective investors.”

Another measure used is “Asset Coverage Ratio” which is a test that determines a company's ability to cover debt obligations with its assets after all liabilities have been satisfied. It is used by lenders, investors, and analysts as a measure of the financial solvency of a firm.

Investors holding a company's debt want to know that a company's earnings are sufficient to cover future debt obligations, but they also want to know what happens if earnings falter. The asset coverage ratio tells bankers and investors how many times the company's assets can cover its debts in the event earnings are not enough to cover debt payments. A company that has more assets than it does debt obligations indicates to the lender that the company has a better chance of paying back the funds it lends in the event they cannot be covered by company earnings. The higher the asset coverage ratio, the more times a company can cover its debt. A company with a high asset coverage ratio is considered to be less risky than a company with a low asset coverage ratio.

I recently analyzed both of these measures for many BDCs historically and using financial projections through 2020. The following table shows the historical information for PNNT:

Investors also need to take into account portfolio credit quality which will be discussed in upcoming articles along with some of the options that BDC management teams have before potentially defaulting on a debt obligation including:

Reducing the dividend to common shareholders (discussed earlier)

Reducing or waiving management and incentive fees

Rasing equity capital: common or preferred even dilutive to common if needed

Raising debt capital (likely unsecured at a higher cost)

External manager/credit platform can provide additional capital if needed

Selling assets

For these reasons, no BDC has ever defaulted on a debt obligation (at least so far, MCC might be the first).

5.75% Baby Bond/Notes (PNNTG) due 10/15/2024:

On September 25, 2019, PNNT priced its public offering of $75 million of 5.50% unsecured notes due October 15, 2024, trading under the symbol “PNNTG”.

Source: QuantumOnline.com Home Page

PNNTG was trading around $26.00 earlier this year and then dipped in March 2020 along with the general markets.

Source: Fidelity

As shown in the table below from BDC Google Sheets, there is a wide range of yields currently being offered including PNNTG that was recently trading at a 14% discount to par with a current yield-to-maturity (“YTM”) of 9.7% (for 4.4 years).

Source: BDC Google Sheets

My Plan for 2020

My last two major purchases of multiple BDC common stocks were March 12 and March 19 and included 14 higher-quality BDCs. I was lucky and bought at or very near the recent lows. My average yield on cost for the last 28 purchases was 18.2% and I'm currently collecting dividends, building cash, waiting for another general market pullback that could be driven by renewed/increased virus-related concerns and/or trade tensions with China.

Over the last two months, BDCs have rebounded and I have recently sold three of my positions for the reasons discussed in previous articles. I will likely be parking the proceeds into safer BDC Baby Bonds and BDC Notes (listed below) discussed in "Safety BDC Play: Investment-Grade Notes For Ares Capital And Main Street". For now, I'm collecting dividends/distributions:

Going through the reported Q1 results,

Watching for additional announcements,

Gathering information (portfolio and capital structure updates),

Updating projected changes to NAV and dividend coverage for each BDC ,

, And planning for future purchases.

Source: BDC Google Sheets

