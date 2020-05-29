In this article, I hope to give you a bird's-eye comparison of the relatively few publicly traded regional broadcasters remaining after a wave of industry consolidation and mergers and point out a couple of opportunities. If you are more interested in large, nationally reaching cable/media companies, you might be interested in my recent article on Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (Owner of Fox News, Fox Sports, and as of recently Tubi) here.

As we look at the valuation levels of the regional broadcasters, TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) trades at the higher end of the industry while Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) and Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) are both trading moderately below them in valuation. All valuations are using trailing EBITDA, assuming that their shared industry makes them similar enough to all be affected to a similar extent by the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

We can put the valuations in context by looking at the debt level and profit growth of each company.

Data by YCharts

We can see that Sinclair is more leveraged than the others, which is likely why it trades the cheapest on an EV/EBITDA basis. Of the others, Gray is the least leveraged based on the debt to equity, debt to assets, and Debt/EBITDA ratios.

As far as judging growth, I believe EBITDA per share is the best metric to use. Revenue growth can get distorted because frequent M&A transactions complicate determining what growth is recurring organic growth or what is from an acquisition. Using a per-share metric to compare earnings growth is also important because it doesn't altogether exclude M&A transactions. The metric can account for shareholder accretive acquisitions that fuel per-share growth and penalize companies that have destroyed shareholder capital through dilutive M&As. Free cash flow is the metric that ultimately matters, but capital expenditure cycle differences create short-term distortions in the number. So, to measure medium-term growth in profit, we can measure it on an EBITDA per share basis.

Data by YCharts

From this graph, we can gain a few important details. First, Sinclair failed to grow earnings before the recent leveraging of the company to purchase regional sports networks from Disney (NYSE:DIS). TEGNA has also failed to create any shareholder value through its 62 television stations. That is likely part of why it has seen so much activist interest lately, with four different companies/groups seriously pursuing it before the coronavirus disrupting the M&A market.

Nexstar (NASDAQ:NXST) and Gray Television seem to have the most shareholder-friendly track record of growth through both organic revenue growth and earnings accretive mergers.

Based on the above valuation and leverage/growth ratios, two companies stand out: Gray Television and TEGNA - for two very different reasons.

Gray Television

Source: Gray.tv

Gray Television - which owns 150 broadcast channels mostly across the midwest and south - stands out because it has been consistently able to grow shareholder earnings. It has the lowest leverage by most metrics and no debt maturities until 2024. In the most recent earnings call, management stated that despite the coronavirus, it expects to "generate significant amounts of free cash during each quarter of 2020 and for the full year of 2020".

Data by YCharts

It also has a good track record of growing shareholder wealth. Revenue, EBITDA, and FCF all increasing significantly per share over the past 5-10 years

In a sector that is known for carrying a lot of financial leverage, GTN has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. It trades at a Net Debt/EBITDA of 4.4x compared to 5.5x for TGNA, ~6x for SBGI (Post-RSN acquisition), and a 4-5x for NXST depending on how well its recent Tribune acquisition is integrated.

Gray Television has consistently grown cash flow and has a healthy balance sheet, yet is valued at only 6.8x EBITDA, while NXST and TGNA trade at 8-9x (TGNA is arguably higher in part because of the M&A speculation around the company). With TTM EBITDA of 781M, GTN would be worth approx. $6.25B EV at 8x EV/EBITDA, which subtracting debt would mean shares increase by somewhere around 50% just from a close in the valuation gap, no actual growth in earnings necessary. If management can keep up growth or more consolidation improves industry margins further, the upside could of course be much higher. It's also possible that NXST and TEGNA could just trade down to GTN's valuation. That would not be ideal and would remove the potential upward catalyst, but wouldn't necessarily cause GTN to lose value.

In my view, Gray Television is the best buy and hold regional broadcaster because you get the lowest relative valuation + one of the healthiest balance sheets + a consistent track record of meaningful EBITDA growth.

If you are open to a more short-medium term trades, there might also be an opportunity in TEGNA shares. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, there were three bidders - Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), Trinity Broadcasting, and Byron Allen - who were each reportedly pursuing an acquisition of TEGNA with a $20+ bid, as well as a cash and stock offer from Gray Television. TEGNA now trades at about half of what those bidders were offering. The spread is that wide because there is uncertainty about if and when the acquisition demand will return. However, there are still three potential cash bidders that have shown committed interest pre-COVID, so there is at least a reasonable chance that one of them or another party will acquire TEGNA for at least $20 per share. If that happened in the two-year time frame, it would return 80% from the current share price of $11.2, which is a 40% return per year. The market has been relatively volatile and TEGNA trades at a slight premium to peers on an EV/EBITDA basis (likely some acquisition potential already priced in), but broadcast and cable TV is still a relatively stable business to be in, and I see no few downside catalysts beyond the COVID-19 risk that all stocks have. One would be if the potential acquirers made public that they are no longer interested, but there doesn't seem to be a reason for them to do that, as it accomplishes nothing and gives the other bidders (their competition) more information.

We can make a rough estimation and assume the average downside case, in which the business stays steady but no one attempts to acquire them, is -50%. A 80%+ return in the favorable outcome and -50% in the unfavorable outcome would imply that the trade breaks even on a risk-adjusted basis when you assume there is a 40% chance of it being acquired, meaning that if you thought the merger is >40% likely to go through and/or the average downside if it doesn't merge within two years is <50%, then the stock could be an attractive trade for you. If you think a lot of the acquisition potential is already priced in and that the avg. downside is worse than -50% if an acquisition doesn't happen, say -70-80%, you would have to assume at least equal 50/50 odds of a merger happening for it to be breakeven on average; it would need to be even higher if you wanted to earn a decent return. Personally, my buy range isn't until the implied chance of a $20 acquisition using the above model is 33% or lower, which is when the risk/reward is tempting enough to replace one of my current portfolio holdings.

One thing to note about the relatively simple merger model is that it is sensitive to a change in the hypothetical acquisition price. For the -50% downside case scenario, a $22 potential acquisition price would decrease the breakeven point to a 33% chance of acquisition rather than 40%. The point of the model was so that anyone who has assumptions for TEGNA well outside the model, such as someone who believes there is a 60% chance of a $20+ acquisition in the next two years or that a non-merger scenario has a much lower downside than I modeled (or even upside if you are bullish even without any acquisition potential).

If you have any thoughts on these stocks or ideas that I have written about, please share them in the comments below. If you enjoyed the article, consider following me using the follow button at the top of the page so that you don't miss upcoming articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GTN, TGNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.