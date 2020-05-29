Stock trades cheaply at 0.4x book value and 8x forward earnings but COVID-19 claims are uncertain.

AIG 200 is an important initiative for the company to become more technological streamlined and efficient but likely delayed to the pandemic.

Life and retirement recorded pretax income down 38% mainly due to equity market losses and credit spreads widening.

AIG had a weak start in 2020 with 1Q20 EPS of $0.11 hit by $0.24 COVID-19 impact.

A weak start to 2020 due to COVID-19

AIG (AIG) reported a very weak 1Q20 due to COVID-19 with an adjusted EPS of $0.11 compared to ~$0.75 consensus compiled by Bloomberg or $1.58 from the same period a year ago. Most of the softness were focused in General Insurance whose adjusted pre-tax income was down 60% yoy to $501mn. Life and retirement was also down 38% to $574mn.

COVID-19 related losses estimated to be $272mn

Booked under General Insurance, estimated COVID-19 catastrophe pre-tax losses ('CATs') is $272mn or $0.24 in EPS and relates to Travel, Contingency, Commercial Property, Trade Credit, Worker's compensation and Validus Re.

Total CATs was $419mn with the remainder of $147mn being weather related.

Life and retirement losses due to equity and credit markets declines

L&R adjusted pre-tax income of US$574mn and 8.4% return on attributed common equity was hit by equity market declines and widening of spreads in credit markets in 1Q20. But, variable annuity product risk management features and hedging program mitigated some of the weakness.

Investment income fell as well due to market declines

Net investment income of $2.7bn was down $1bn from 1Q19 due to broad equity market sell-off and weak credit markets due to COVID-19.

Net premium written down ~1.5% yoy, but expect worse to come

NPW was down about 1.5% yoy to $5.9bn with North America up 7% yoy and international down 9%. The impact due to the pandemic is not visible yet as the drop off in travel and M&A occurred during the month of March, which were the first areas to be impacted by the pandemic.

I suspect NPW in 2Q20 to be worse off for North America due to the timing of the pandemic and how it began in Asia 1-2 months earlier.

Guidance withdrawn to no surprise

The company withdraw prior guidance of about 10% adjusted ROE by year end of 2021. The company still expects continued GI improvement and believes that long-term ROE profile for L&R is still on track.

AIG 200 initiative uncertainty

Even though AIG 200 remains a top priority for the company, designed to revamp and improve core processes, technology infrastructure and services, is still estimated to cost $1.3bn to achieve with an end goal of reducing $1bn in savings run rate annually by 2022. I believe work disruptions are global for AIG and soft deals will still be major factors in determining whether the initiative can pull through in time.

Valuation: Cheap but risks remain

AIG is cheap as it is trading 0.4x book value with ROE of ~7% but risks remain as COVID-19 related claims are not fully known. However, with the unprecedented global central bank stimulus, equity and credit markets may fare well while liquidity conditions improve, boosting AIG's L&R and investment segments.

Also, AIG trades at about 8x forward PE which is lower than its roughly 10x historical average.

