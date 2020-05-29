The suspension of non-essential medical procedures and clinical trials have caused some delays, but things seem to be improving already.

Commercialization of three of its bigger solutions is imminent and the company is in talks with various partners to speed up the development and commercialization of some of its solutions.

The company has a number of products in various states of regulatory approval, each of which have a substantial market opportunity.

PAVmed (PAVM) has a collection of products that are in various states of regulatory clearance, but taken together these have a market opportunity in the billions of dollars.

While good progress has been made, the company's immediate commercialization efforts for three of its products (EsoGuard and EsoCheck and CarpX) has been hampered by the suspension of non-essential procedures and the suspension of clinical trials for additional uses of these and some of its other products. We still think the shares are very interesting here, despite the obvious risks.

We described the company's products and market opportunity more extensively in our previous article (and anyway you can find more information in the company website and filings), but here is a nice overview from the February 2020 IR Presentation:

EsoGuard, EsoCheck and EsoCure

This is being implemented in hospitals and a handful of procedures have already been performed but as a result of the pandemic these had to stop as they are deemed non-essential procedures.

The building of the sales, marketing and education team has continued and it is in contact with hundreds of accounts, and they are gearing up for when things open up. Most of it is going through an expanding network of independent sales representatives (now 30+ at the end of Q1).

There is also progress from the reimbursement front. After receiving a CPT code last year, (Q1CC):

We submitted our final EsoGuard payment dossier to the largest Medicare contractor, Palmetto GBA and its molecular diagnostics program, Mol Dx, an important step in securing payment for EsoGuard.

The company has launched two multi-center clinical trials to support future regulatory clearance of EsoGuard and EsoCheck as an FDA registered IVD (in vitro diagnostic) in January but these too are on hold as a result of the pandemic.

EsoGuard and EsoCheck are also in two clinical trials for patients suffering from GERD without a prior diagnosis of Barrett's Esophagus (BE). However, these trials have come to a halt as almost all non-Covid-19 related trials have. The importance of this should be clear (Q4CC):

Although professional practice guidelines recommend screening in over 10 million high-risk GERD patients to detect and treat Barrett's before it progresses to cancer, fewer than 10% actually undergo screening using invasive upper endoscopy. The tragedy of these conditions is that the vast majority of patients diagnosed with esophageal cancer are not aware that they have underlying Barrett's and that the progression to cancer could have been prevented through careful monitoring and treatment if the Barrett's had been diagnosed earlier.

Management believes this GERD opportunity is several billion dollars in the US alone, and this is on top of their existing (and already FDA approved) application for EsoCheck/EsoGuard (for BE).

Since it's their most immediate commercial prospects, from the Q4 earnings deck:

EsoGuard and EsoCheck have been designated break-through devices by the FDA, which speeds up the approval process and CMS coverage. EsoCheck was honored as a Silver winner of the 2020 Edison Awards in March. The company has also trained the first 24 sales representatives for EsoGuard and EsoCheck.

There is also progress from partner discussions (Q1CC):

we have two active partnerships discussions involving GI Health product. We have strong interest from established diagnostic company outside the U.S. to perform and market EsoGuard in that region and we'll be revisiting that once COVID-related travel restrictions ease up. We also been offered the opportunity to license highly accurate eosinophilic esophagitis biomarkers from a major academic medical center for commercialization as an LDT, and we look forward to consummating that in the near future.

EsoCure

From the latest February 2020 IR presentation:

This is a new product, a disposable single-use thermal balloon ablation catheter to treat dysplastic Barrett's Esophagus before it can progress to highly lethal esophageal cancer. The company completed an animal study successfully (Q1CC):

The results were stunning as the device performed exactly as designed. Although final pathologic analysis pending, the device consistently performed clear circumferential ablation without charring over very short time intervals compared to what is required with existing expensive radiofrequency and 19:11 platform.

The company hopes to commercialize EsoCure in later in 2021 after submitting for FDA 510(K) early that year.

From the latest February 2020 IR presentation:

The FDA has cleared their 510(K) application in just six weeks and management is quite excited (Q1CC):

CarpX is now the first and only 510(K) cleared minimally invasive I device to utilize common catheter balloon and wire technique to facilitate Carpal tunnel roles. We believe CarpX will revolutionize the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome by dramatically reducing recovery time compared to traditional open surgery and estimated billion dollars U.S. market opportunity based on an estimated 600,000 patient currently undergoing invasive carpal tunnel surgery and many more who is suffer in silence.

Procedures can be performed in the same or less time than traditional surgery. There is also a date in June for the audit of their quality system by the EU necessary to get the EU CE Mark for CarpX (as well as for PortIO).

While the commercial launch has been delayed by the shortage of a pressure sensor, but management beliefs this is a matter of weeks and since non-essential procedures were on hold anyway it doesn't really matter all that much. Management also lifted a part of the veil with respect to the economics as they have already set a price (Q1CC):

we are confident that we'll be able to commercialize at volume, so not necessary in the early stages when volume production is low, but at higher volumes we'll be able to achieve an 80%, 85% gross margin. So that is plenty of margin for us to build a very robust business on that.

Part of their Future Innovations division, this gravitational infusion system is proposed to be an alternative for expensive electronic infusion pumps and is basically a platform with multiple applications (Q1CC):

We are pursuing a broad range of application in patient infusions, disposable infusion pumps for home use, prepackaged outpatient drug infusion, military and trauma applications and intravenous nutrition. The application, which is further along is the NextFlo IV or intravenous infusions set, which delivers highly accurate gravity driven infusion independent of the height of the IV mix.

The target is to submit to the FDA before the end of the year and there are multiple licensing and partner opportunities her, with ongoing discussions.

The company re-submitted a clinical safety study plan to the FDA in January for a de novo pathway, the study will be performed in New Zealand and as such has suffered from the travel restrictions.

A long-term study is planned in Colombia and the company has selected three sites.

DisappEAR are antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes based on a proprietary aqueous silk technology intended for treating roughly 1M children in the US with persistent ear infections or middle ear fluid collections undergo placement of bilateral ear tubes.

The company is close to securing a commercial development and manufacturing relationship with a large multinational company which has developed expertise and processing tool for commercial use, from the Q4CC:

Their technique allows the ear tubes to be injection molded instead of machined which greatly enhances the commercial potential of this product.

However, the Q1CC gave a somewhat different take (Q1CC):

the limiting factor that has stalled our activities over the recent past has been securing a commercial partner who has the capacity on a scalable basis to process silk into molded cure tubes. We made good progress and expect to secure such a partnership shortly.

But we guess both expressed an expectation for securing a deal soon, so we wait for that for the details.

Solis

Daughter company Solis developed a non invasive laser based glucose monitor that would replace finger pricks, which many people hate.

It's still early days for this device, there is just a prototype that is in the process of testing on animals, but the early results are rather promising (Q1CC):

demonstrating a linear response across a wide range of glucose concentrations. We expect to be -- to complete human and animal testing in the coming weeks... They are very precise standards for accuracy that that all glucose monitoring devices are held to. It's about plus or minus 15%. So we're pretty optimistic that we'll get to that and once we cross that threshold then that the gun goes off and we can actually start a formal commercial development process where we manufacture a device that can be used in a hospital typically in an ICU setting and continuously monitor glucose.

And after that it is likely to be the home market enabling people to monitor their own glucose levels, needless to say this can be huge. Before one gets too enthusiastic, PavMed's stake in Solis is 15%.

Covid-19 impact

Operations don't seem to be affected and neither the company's supply-chain nor, somewhat surprisingly, the speed of FDA approvals (for CarpX, PortIO, EsoGuard and EsoCheck). The main impact is on:

Postponement of clinical trials (four for EsoCheck/EsoGuard and one for Port IO).

Postponement of non-essential medical procedures (affecting EsoCheck/EsoGuard's commercial launch).

The postponement of non-essential medical procedures is affecting EsoGuard, but the company has hired an experienced sales force and independent agents which have been busy calling potential customers with which they had a relationship (due to prior work) and the message from that is that the reception is going very well and there could be pent-up demand when the restrictions are lifted.

Many of their sales reps already had these preliminary talks, and one of the interesting things which we conveyed already above (Q4CC):

They understand that there is an opportunity here to enlarge the funnel and to bring more patients that are not in this group of sort of 90% of the patients who should be getting screened who are not getting screened is a way to expand the funnel and to ultimately both benefit patients and benefits their practices.

The company could also benefit from COVID-19 with some of the products from their minority Solis daughter producing noninvasive laser-based blood glucose monitoring technology, from the Q4CC:

Our emerging innovations team is also working on several exciting products, including products in the ECMO cardiopulmonary support and ventilation areas. Both of these areas are highly relevant for treatment of COVID-19 patients and other respiratory conditions.

Needless to say, this is of course future music, if anything and they have a fairly small (15%) stake in Solis.

Cash

While everybody is waiting for non-essential procedures to get the green light so the company can actually start commercializing its EsoCheck/EsoGuard solutions and produce revenues. In the meantime, cash flows and levels are of considerable importance to investors:

Data by YCharts

This graph doesn't yet include Q1 figures. In terms of expenses:

R&D was $2.6M (up from $1.5M a year ago due to hiring)

G&A was $2.6M (up from $1.7M a year ago on one off financing cost)

The company had a loss of $14.5M but $10M of that are non-cash charges, their non-GAAP adjusted loss was $4.5M which is roughly equal to their cash bleed.

Funny enough, $8M of the non-cash charges is the change in fair value of the convertible debt, which is negatively impacted by the rising share price (versus last year)

At the end of March the company had $8.7M in cash but after the close of Q1 it received another $3.7M from the sale of convertible notes (conversion price $5) and $300K from the Government's PPP program, so the company has over $12M in cash remaining. Here is management on the cash bleed (Q1CC):

about $1.1 million were clinical trials really that's EsoGuard related. So the baseline burn is just around a $1 million, the clinical files we'll add to that but really now it's depended upon when we can get to that. The plan for the year was about a $1.7 million or so per month.

There are of course additional opportunities to solve the cash problem (Q1CC):

we are now very active M&A and partnership discussions involving NextFlo, EsoGuard, EsoCheck and DisappEAR

It is of course a deal, possibly several ones that should put the company on a more sound financial footing but commercialization for three of its products (EsoCheck, EsoGuard and CarpX) is also fairly imminent

Conclusion

While almost all preparatory work has already been done, the company needs non-essential procedures to be given the green light in order to proceed with the commercialization of its EsoCheck/EsoGuard solution (at least a $2B market opportunity in the US) and its CarpX (a $1B market opportunity in the US alone).

The company is also in talks with a number of potential partners, which could relieve the financial burden of commercialization.

While good progress has been made, the risks have also increased since the last time we wrote, the delay in commercialization as a result of the pandemic is putting more strain on the company's finances.

While the company has 130 issued and pending patents providing it with considerable leverage in partner negotiations, its lack of income undermines this to some extent even if the company has been helped so far by fairly patient capital and the immediate strain has been relieved by a $3.7M convertible notes and $300K from the PPP program.

All in all, given the substantial markets the company is chasing with multiple products in various states of regulatory approval, and with the imminent commercial launch of three of its most promising solutions and hospitals slowly getting back to normal we think the shares remain a very interesting proposition for risk tolerant investors at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAVM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.