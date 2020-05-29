Methanex (MEOH) is one of the largest methanol producers in the world with a global footprint and a long track record of delivering shareholder value. Due to COVID-19, the stock has been battered as methanol prices fell sharply due to reduced demand. However, for investors that could get comfortable around the energy market and eventual economic recovery, the stock could yield outsized returns due to its torque to commodity prices and a relatively strong balance sheet that limited its near-term financial risks.

Who's Methanex?

Methanex is the largest methanol producer in the world with over 9 million tons of capacity over 6 manufacturing sites globally. Prior to COVID-19, the company had ~13% of the global market share which is double that of its largest competitor. Given that Methanex is a pure-play petrochemical producer of methanol, it is important to understand the value chain of methanol production. Global demand for methanol came from two main areas: traditional chemical applications and alternative fuel.

Traditional chemical applications account for ~50% of global demand for methanol and are expected to be sensitive to economic growth. With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the global economy, this segment is expected to remain weak until the economy can get back on its feet. However, we think long-term outlook for methanol demand from this channel should be positive assuming continued expansion of the world economy beyond the next 1-2 years.

(Source: IR Deck)

The other half of the global methanol demand came from methanol-to-olefins (MTO) and clean fuel applications. The MTO process uses methanol as an input to produce ethylene and propylene, which can be made into a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as PVC, polyethylene, rubbers, glass, etc. MTO has accounted for ~15% of worldwide demand for methanol but it competes with other input-based olefins production such as naphtha which is derived from crude. When oil prices are high relative to gas prices, there is a strong demand for MTO given the cost advantage. When oil prices drop, there is a stronger economic case for naphtha-based olefins producer, many of which can be found in Europe. Given the relatively stable nature of traditional chemical demand for methanol, most of the recent years' incremental demand growth came from new MTO plants, many of which are located in China.

(Source: MMSA)

When you look at the pricing history of crude, natural gas, and Methanex share price over the last five years, there is a pattern of a close relationship between Methanex share price and crude prices. This is consistent with the discussion of MTO economics above, whereby lower crude prices benefit naphtha-based olefins producer which in turn depresses olefins pricing, eventually hurting MTO producers and demand for methanol. Natural gas, as the largest input cost for methanol, also plays a crucial role in the economics of methanol production. The rise of shale gas has transformed North American energy markets and cheap supplies of ethane have supported methanol production in the USGC.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Methanex has an excellent track record of growing through cycles as the company achieved strong production and dividend growth over the last 8 years. Although methanol prices have fluctuated over the last decade, Methanex has been able to manage through the commodity cycles via capacity management and operational improvements. It has shuttered uneconomical production and embarked on new projects. We think the management is experienced and will be prepared to manage through this cycle.

(Source: IR Deck)

COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 is severe for many commodity producers including Methanex which estimated Q1 2020 demand for methanol fell by 7% worldwide. Especially hurting was the fact that the company is in the midst of its Geismar 3 expansion project to add another 1.8 million tons per year of capacity at a total project cost of $1.3 to $1.4 billion. The construction is halted and remains at an early stage with $150 million spent as of February 2020. At the current pricing environment, it is safe to say that Geismar 3 is going to be halted for the foreseeable future. Methanex also suspended production at Titan plant in Trinidad and Chile IV plant due to reduced demand. The company could shutter additional capacity should demand remains depressed due to lower oil prices.

(Source: IR Deck)

Prior to COVID-19, management had provided a sensitivity of its EBITDA to methanol prices. Every $10/ton change in realized pricing will result in $60 million of EBITDA swing and $50 million FCF swing. For Q1 2020, Methanex achieved realized pricing of $267/ton which is down from $331/ton in Q1 2019 but slightly higher than Q4 2019. Management discussed the possibility of realized pricing dipping below $200 on the earnings call but said that its natural gas supply agreements have adjustments to share ~1/3 of the price changes with gas suppliers, up to a floor of ~$180. As a result, although consensus 2020 EBITDA for Methanex currently stands at $375 million versus 2019 EBITDA of ~$450 million, we think the actual number will be anyone's guess depending on where methanol prices settle at.

(Source: IR Deck)

Methanex currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion and it has about ~$2.2 billion of debt outstanding and ~$850 million of cash on hand. Using consensus EBITDA of $375 million, the stock currently trades at 7.1x off depressed EBITDA. Using 2019 EBITDA, the stock is valued at 5.9x. It is worth mentioning that Methanex generated $1.1 billion of EBITDA in 2018 when its averaged realized pricing was $405/ton, demonstrating its torque to commodity prices. The stock has sufficient liquidity to manage through the crisis as its annual cash burn is estimated at $150 million maintenance capex and $120 million interest expenses. After cutting dividends by 90%, the company has sufficient liquidity for the next 12 to 18 months. In Q1, the company reported $142 million of operating cash flows and spent $90 million on Geismar. It expects to spend another $200 million on Geismar over the next 18 months and methanol pricing has continued to soften during Q2. With its $850 million of cash, we think Methanex should have no issue covering its capital expenditures and interest expenses over the next 2 years given that its break-even methanol price is around ~$180/ton based on our estimate. Pricing remained above $200/ton as of May 2020 and its realized pricing troughed at $196/ton in Q3 2009 during the last recession, indicating that pricing should see strong support above $180 this time around while recognizing that the situation is more severe this time around.

Looking Ahead

Methanex is the largest methanol supplier with an established track record of managing through commodity cycles. While its ill-timed decision to pursue a large brownfield expansion project Geismar 3 was brutally faced with COVID-19 and the plunging methanol prices, the company remains a viable long-term player. The stock has an incredible torque to methanol prices which are highly correlated to oil prices. For investors looking to play the long-term recovery in oil prices, Methanol offers significant upside and has no near-term financial risks given its cash balance and access to capital markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.