Indosat trades at 3.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, which represents a discount to both its historical trading average and its Indonesian telecommunications peers.

A larger-than-expected subscriber churn is the key risk factor for Indosat, as it has a larger proportion of price-sensitive subscribers.

Indosat's network roll-out slowed in 1Q2020, and the company needs to play some serious catch-up to meet its FY2020 capital expenditures target of IDR8.5-9.5 trillion.

Indosat is guiding for a relatively strong +4%-5% revenue growth for FY2020, which is backed by growing demand for data as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a "Neutral" rating on Indonesia-listed telecommunications services company PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ].

This is an update of my prior article on Indosat published on March 6, 2020. Indosat's share price has declined by -6% from IDR2,240 as of March 5, 2020 to IDR2,110 as of May 27, 2020 since my last update. Indosat trades at 3.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples of 4.2 times and 4.4 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at a discount to its Indonesian telecommunications peers based on consensus forward EV/EBITDA multiples.

On the positive side of things, Indosat is guiding for a relatively strong +4%-5% revenue growth for FY2020, which is backed by growing demand for data as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the flip side, the pace of Indosat's network roll-out slowed in 1Q2020, and the company needs to play some serious catch-up to meet its FY2020 capital expenditures target of IDR8.5-9.5 trillion. The company's network quality improvement as a means of winning over more subscribers is a key medium-term growth driver, which is dependent on its network roll-out plans. Also, a larger-than-expected subscriber churn is the key risk factor for Indosat, as it has a larger proportion of price-sensitive subscribers.

Considering Indosat's valuation discount to its peers, a "Neutral" rating is warranted.

Readers have the option of trading in Indosat shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker PTITF, or on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker ISAT:IJ. For Indosat shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Indosat shares listed in Indonesia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Indonesia Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $850,000, and market capitalization is above $750 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Indosat shares listed in Indonesia include Norges Bank Investment Management, Dimensional Fund Advisors and BlackRock Institutional Trust, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Decent Revenue Growth Expectations Backed By Strong Data Demand

Indosat grew revenue by a strong +7.9% YoY to IDR6.5 trillion in 1Q2020, which was the company's highest 1Q revenue in three years. Looking ahead, the company is guiding for a revenue growth in the 4%-5% range for FY2020. This is line with market consensus which expects Indosat's revenue to grow by +4.8% YoY from IDR26,118 billion in FY2019 to IDR27,363 billion in FY2020.

Indosat's relatively high revenue growth expectations are backed by strong demand for data brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 29, 2020, Indosat noted that there was an "unprecedented increase in data consumption" in 1Q2020, and highlighted that "the opportunity is that how do we make sure that we are able to monetize that (the increase in data consumption) and do it properly."

The company's data traffic increased by +63.0% YoY from 622,876 TB (terabytes) in 1Q2019 to 1,015,373 TB in 1Q2020, which drove a +10.6% YoY growth in revenue for its core cellular business.

There are 23,851 cumulative confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Indonesia as of the time of writing. Over 20 cities in Indonesia, including its capital Jakarta, have been placed under partial lock-down, and this has been a key driver of increased data demand in the country. Unlike most developed markets, the Indonesian mobile market is still primarily dominated by prepaid subscribers. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Indonesian consumers are buying more daily and weekly prepaid data packs to satisfy their needs for additional data.

In terms of business strategy, Indosat's decision to shift its focus from unlimited data plans to new higher-yielding plans with superior streaming experiences such as "Freedom Internet" since 4Q2019 has worked out well. The company's mobile ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) grew +4.5% QoQ and +11.5% YoY to IDR29,600 in 1Q2020.

Lebaran is a key holiday (late-April to late-May period this year) period in Indonesia when data traffic tends to spike. Indosat has introduced a new data package called Harian to capitalize on such demand, which includes daily, weekly and monthly data packs with larger data caps of 1 GB, 7 GB and 28 GB, respectively.

Slowdown In Network Roll-out Is A Concern

Putting short-term data demand growth aside, the key growth driver for Indosat in the medium- and long-term is its improvement in network quality as a means of winning over more subscribers, which is in turn dependent on the company's network roll-out plans.

In the company's 1Q2020 results presentation slides, Indosat noted that "there was a slowdown in network roll-out" in the most recent quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company's capital expenditures dropped -82.4% QoQ and -67.6% YoY to IDR634 billion in 1Q2020. In contrast, Indosat's full-year FY2020 capital expenditures guidance was IDR8.5-9.5 trillion.

Nevertheless, Indosat reassured investors at its 1Q2020 earnings call on April 29, 2020 that "we are taking all necessary steps to accelerate network rollout in coming months, and we are confident of meeting 2020 (network) expansion plan." On the positive side of things, Indosat's number of 4G BTS (base transceiver stations) increased +137% YoY to 22,015 in 1Q2019 to 52,174 in 1Q2020.

In the near-term, Indosat also faces two other key risks relating to its network roll-out plans and network quality. Firstly, the company's fiberization plans are delayed because of a slowdown in approvals for fiber permits. Secondly, as data usage shifts from the central business district to residential areas, it is a serious test of Indosat's network quality and coverage to ensure that its subscribers' download speeds are not compromised.

Subscriber Churn Is Key Risk

As a smaller player compared with its larger peers and competitors such as Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) (OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ] and PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ], Indosat has historically relied on unlimited data plans to attract new subscribers. While the company has discontinued the offering of cheap unlimited data plans to new subscribers since 4Q2019, a larger proportion of Indosat's existing subscribers are price-sensitive consumers who previously signed for its unlimited data plans. Furthermore, Indosat continues to attract price-sensitive subscribers with its offerings focused on cheaper daily and weekly data packs.

As the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the Indonesian economy, Indosat could potentially suffer from higher subscriber churn compared to its peers. This is because Indosat has a relatively larger percentage of price-sensitive subscribers, who are more likely to be low- and middle-income workers whose spending power have diminished with the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the domestic economy.

Also, given that Indosat's network quality is still currently perceived to be inferior to that of Telekomunikasi Indonesia and PT XL Axiata Tbk, it is difficult for Indosat to gain new subscribers in the premium segment to compensate for existing subscriber churn.

Valuation

Indosat trades at 4.2 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 3.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR2,110 as of May 27, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 4.2 times and 4.4 times, respectively.

Indosat is valued by the market at a discount to its Indonesian telecommunications peers, Telekomunikasi Indonesia and PT XL Axiata Tbk, which trade at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples of 5.3 times and 5.4 times, respectively.

Indosat does not pay a dividend.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Indosat include lower data demand going forward, a slower-than-expected pace of network roll-out, and a higher-than-expected rate of subscriber churn.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Indosat shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Indonesia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

