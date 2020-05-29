The Stock Market Correction May Have Already Started

The volatility in the stock market has picked up noticeably this week, with a series of significant intraday reversals Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It gives the feeling of a stock market that is likely to see even more volatility, and potentially one that is getting ready to turn lower.

For the past few weeks, I have been citing what feels like several never-ending lists of concerns. However, since April 17, the S&P 500 has dismissed my concerns and risen by roughly 6.6%. It sounds like a lot, and perhaps in regular times, it would be, but these are not normal times. So for now, it has, embarrassingly, proven me wrong.

This week has seen what seemed to be a normal rotation in the equity market, one that is supposed to signal that investors are betting on a return to growth, the banks, industrials, and materials that have surged. However, once again, bonds are not signaling any such thing. Meanwhile, earnings estimates continue to melt, and that is pushing the S&P 500 valuation to very high levels.

Reflation Trade? What Reflation

Bonds yields have remained unchanged since the end of April, and at this point are signaling there is no expectation of an economic recovery in the US. Before the February stock market meltdown, the 10-Year bond yield had been trading for around 1.6%. That yield is now trading at approximately 65 basis points and has been trading in the region around 55 to 65 basis points since the middle of April. Even the spread between the US 10-year and US 2-year have remained unchanged during this period at around 50 basis points.

(Mott Capital)

5-year breakeven inflation rates have been relatively unchanged, currently at 0.86%. The low rate suggests the bond market is still not pricing in a return to inflation for an extended period. Again, for a proper reflation trade to take place, we would want to see the breakeven rates rising. We can see that the S&P 500 has diverged rather dramatically from inflation expectations in recent weeks, suggesting equities may be getting ahead of themselves.

For the bond market to begin to signal that it is expecting any kind of economic recovery, we not only need to see spreads rising but yields rising across the whole curve. We would also want to see rising inflation expectations. This is not happening. It would indicate to me that the latest run-up in the reflation sectors may have more to do with investors searching for stocks that have lagged, and rotating out of the shares that have risen sharply.

(Mott Capital)

The Big 6

Recently, we have started to see the breakdown in some of the critical leading stocks since the market recovery began. I call them the big 6, Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), and Facebook (FB). Each of these six stocks is drawing closer and closer to their respective uptrends that have been in place since the March lows.

A closer look at Amazon already shows that the stock has broken its uptrend and has a relative strength index (RSI) that is now trending lower, suggesting that the bullish momentum is leaving the shares. The chart also suggests the stock could fall to around $2,100.

Additionally, Apple is nearing its uptrend too, and it is RSI has been moving sideways, also a sign of lost bullish momentum. But more interesting, yesterday I noted for subscribers of my SA marketplace service that there was some heavy bearish betting at the $315 strike price by the middle of July.

Also, the S&P 500 has fallen out of a rising wedge pattern and has been stubbornly rising alongside the lower uptrend of the wedge pattern. But notice that the S&P 500 has now started to turn lower, and is currently in the process of breaking another short-term uptrend that formed beginning on May 14.

Earnings Drop, Valuations Rise

Additionally, the S&P 500 is now trading at more than 25 times my 2020 earnings estimates of $120.63 per share, and 19.4 times my 2021 estimates of $156.62 per share. Both of those earnings estimates have continued to decline in recent weeks. For example, on May 4, I was modeling earnings for 2020 of $125.88 per share, and 2021 earnings of $161.23 per share.

(Mott Capital)

Risks

Next week will present investors with a tremendous amount of economic data, with the two ISM reports, multiple PMIs, and job data on Wednesday and Friday. It could present a much more optimistic view then what has been currently priced into the bond market, suggesting that the equity market viewpoint has been correct and that an economic recovery may take place much sooner than expected. That would mean the recent reflation trade may continue.

Until such a time happens, one has to continue to think this market is merely topping out. For all we know, the correction may have even already started.

Join the more than 150 members of one of the fastest-growing services on SA Marketplace, Reading the Markets. Membership has surged by over 40%, just this year. We focus on using fundamentals, technical, and options market analysis to search for a clue on the directions of markets, sectors, and stocks. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon - Mike





Disclosure: I am/we are long aapl, googl, msft. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.