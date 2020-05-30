In 2018 and throughout most of 2019, the U.S. and China were at each other’s throats over trade. On the campaign trail in 2015 and 2016, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to level the field on international trade. He warned that previous administrations continued to treat China as an emerging market with all of the benefits afforded to lesser-developed nations. Meanwhile, the Chinese economy had grown to the second-leading GDP in the world. The status quo meant that it was only a matter of time, a short time before China assumed the leadership role and pulled away, leaving the United States in the dust.

After almost two years of tit-for-tat tariffs and retaliatory measures, the U.S. and China agreed on a “phase one” trade deal in early 2020. Coronavirus hit the global economy with a sledgehammer. As central banks and governments are scrambling to stabilize economic conditions with a tidal wave of monetary and fiscal policy stimulus, inflationary pressures could be on the horizon. The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) holds a portfolio of commodities futures contracts that are barometers of inflation.

Meanwhile, tensions are mounting between Washington and Beijing once again. The next chapter in the trade war could be a lot more intense than over the past years.

Optimism in early 2020 over trade

On January 15, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese officials signed a “phase one” trade agreement in Washington DC. The deal deescalated the trade war that had been causing rising tensions throughout 2018 and 2019. Both sides pledged to continue to work towards a comprehensive trade protocol. President hailed the first step as a fulfillment of his campaign pledge. The stock market continued to make new highs.

The S&P 500 index chart highlights that the U.S. stock market continued to make new highs on the back of optimism over the trade deal.

Coronavirus is killing the trade agreement

Before the ink dried on the “phase one” Coronavirus had already begun claiming victims on Wuhan China. Over the weeks that followed, the virus spread past the Chinese border, and cases and fatalities began to mount around the world. As of May 26, there were almost six million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and approximately 363,000 deaths. The actual number is likely far higher given the impact in less-developed countries where reporting is not as robust in parts of Asia, Europe, and the US. Moreover, the data out of China is likely incomplete.

Meanwhile, China put restrictions in place in January that isolated Wuhan Province from the rest of the country, but they continued to allow foreign travel, which perpetuated the spread of the virus. In February, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. Governments around the world instituted social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of Coronavirus, which put the global economy into a self-induced coma. Central banks and governments rolled out unprecedented levels of stimulus and programs to stabilizes economies. In the U.S. and Europe, anger at the Chinese is rising. China’s less than forthcoming behavior in January that could have prevented many fatalities is causing tensions to mount by the day. One of the victims of the virus has been any progress on the trade deal between the U.S. and China, which could threaten the “phase one” deal. The environment of cooperation with China in late 2019 and early 2020 has deteriorated.

China will wait for the election

Over the past weeks, the rhetoric between the countries with the leading GDPs has been rising. On May 20, President Trump tweeted:

President Trump hoped to sail into the November 2020 election with unemployment at the lowest level since the 1960s, the economy growing at a moderate pace, and the stock market continuing to make new all-time highs. The global pandemic changed the landscape dramatically. Since March, over 40 million workers in the U.S. have applied for first-time unemployment benefits. The economy contracted by around 4.9% in Q1, and the GDP data in Q2 will be ugly. The stock market has made a significant recovery since the mid-March low, but stocks have rallied on the back of record levels of stimulus that have increased debt levels. The U.S. treasury borrowed a record $3 trillion in May, over five times more than the previous record from June through September 2008 during the financial crisis.

The opposition party and its candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, have criticized the sitting President’s approach to handling the pandemic. However, they have remained mostly silent on China. President Trump’s message has been that a Biden victory in November would undo his administration’s work towards leveling the playing field on trade with the Chinese. We are likely to see China become a hot topic of debate in the months leading up to the November election.

Meanwhile, the leadership in China historically takes a slow approach in dealing with foreign policy with the United States. The uncertainty of the next leader coming into a highly contentious election in a divided nation facing the Coronavirus’s challenge means that China will wait until after November to decide how to proceed when it comes to a trade deal and relations with the US. I expect the approach to China will become one of the leading issues of contention between the Democrats and Republicans going into the election.

The outcome could be the same for whoever sits in the Oval Office

Meanwhile, in a sign that China could be facing a tails they lose, heads they lose situation with the US, Democratic Representative Bard Sherman of California is leading an effort in the House of Representatives to force Chinese companies to submit to U.S. securities laws, or be barred from raising money in U.S. financial markets. Baidu (BIDU), the Chinese internet company with a market cap of over $37.5 billion, is considering a delisting at NASDAQ to “boost its value.” However, the real reason could be to avoid the trend towards higher regulation and compliance with U.S. securities laws, according to Barrons.

With the S&P 500 back over the 3000 level on May 26, the index has moved over 37% higher than the mid-March low.

The chart of the ETF that tracks Chinese large-cap stocks shows that it rose from a low of $33.10 on March 19 to $38.58 on May 29, a rise of 16.6%, less than half the appreciation of the S&P 500 index.

Chinese stocks are underperforming U.S. equities in a sign that tensions could continue to weigh on the Chinese market and its access to capital in the U.S. and Europe. When it comes to the upcoming election, President Trump and Vice President Biden may debate their approaches to China, but there is bipartisan support for a hard line against the Asian nation. The potential for another flareup in Hong Kong over anti sedition legislation had protesters rally over the past days despite new outbreaks of the virus.

Inflationary pressures will stoke higher commodity prices even if economies continue to contract- Stagflation or just plain inflation is on the horizon

When it comes to the global economy, rising tensions between the U.S. and China will mean a return to the uncertainty of 2018 and 2019. We are not likely to see any significant political moves to reduce tensions until after the November election in the US. Meanwhile, increasing rhetoric may only delay the impact of the cost of the pandemic, which is mounting by the day. Monetary and fiscal policy stimulus at an unprecedented rate was an eventual price. In 2008, historically low rates of interest and government stimulus programs caused an inflationary backlash in the commodities markets that lifted the prices of many raw materials to multiyear or all-time highs by 2011. The kneejerk reaction to the 2008 crisis caused commodity prices to fall and reach bottoms during that year. Over the following three years, they rose dramatically.

Gold rose to a record peak at $1920.70, and silver came within $1 of its high from 1980 at over $50 per ounce. Copper rose to a record high, crude oil moved from $32 per barrel in 2008 to over $100 in 2011, and a host of other raw material markets went from lows in 2008 to highs in 2011. The stimulus and debt that is rising during Coronavirus could have the same impact on commodity prices over the coming months and years. Chinese and U.S. relations could spell the difference between whether the global economy experiences a period of stagflation or inflation. Either economic condition would push commodity prices higher.

The fund summary and top holdings of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) include:

DBC holds a portfolio of commodities futures contracts that are highly sensitive to rising inflation. The product has net assets of $754.7 million, trades an average of 1.66 million shares each day, and charges an 0.85% expense ratio.

The long-term chart of DBC illustrates the ETF fell from $46.63 in 2008 to a low of $17.94 in early 2009. In 2011, it recovered to a high of $32.02 per share. In 2020, DBC fell from $16.30 in January to a low of $10.41 in March. DBC was at the $11.61 level on May 29. DBC is a liquid product that is a barometer of the commodities market.

Stimulus is bullish for raw material prices. Tensions between the U.S. and China could keep a lid on prices in the near term as the Chinese are the leading consumers of commodities in the world. However, the impact of record levels of liquidity and government programs causing the purchasing power of fiat currencies to decline and worldwide debt to rise could lead to a significant move to the upside in the prices of commodities. Raw material price appreciation could occur even if the global economy continues to stagnate over the coming years.

The second chapter of the trade war between the U.S. and China could be nastier than the first. A bout of inflationary pressures could make it even worse for all parties.

