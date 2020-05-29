Look at market fluctuations as your friend rather than your enemy; profit from folly rather than participate in it. - Warren Buffett

The iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) offers a better selection of underlying real estate investments than the broader REIT ETFs. Its portfolio selection has shown through this year as the market touched bottom in late March and has since accelerated. Even though the fund is still in negative territory for 2020, it offers a good entry point for investors looking to add real estate to their portfolio.

Overall economic conditions are starting to improve for real estate investments. The three-month grace period for mortgage payments is coming to an end. "With states starting to reopen, the prospects for rent and mortgage collections are likely to slowly begin improving. Support coming from the Fed and zero interest rates should only help," as described by the Lead-Lag Report.

Compared to the broader iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF's (NYSEARCA:IYR) 113 holdings, ICF has a much more concentrated portfolio of only 30. With the largest component being data centers, which own and manage facilities that customers use to safely store data. Data center REITs offer a range of products and services to help keep servers and data safe, including providing uninterruptible power supplies, air-cooled chillers and physical security. These are names such as Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) that are up more than 20% over the past 12 months. As companies migrate their data storage from on-site facilities to the cloud, data center REITs are the beneficiary.

The largest drags on the portfolio have come from Health Care, Malls, and Office as would be expected during this economic shutdown. Even though we may never go back to crowded malls and large office parks, they are not going away completely, and they represent a much smaller portion of ICF than IYR at almost 8% for each of those segments. Elective surgeries and therefore rehabilitation centers are restarting throughout the country. This will help the health care REITs within ICF such as Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR).

ICF has strategically added to the portfolio during this downturn. It added Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) which owns and develops manufactured housing and RV communities in the southeast and midwestern regions of the US. These are areas of growing population and some of the first to reopen the economies.

The iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF looks more expensive with a PE of 46.3 when compared to the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF with a PE of 32.9. However, the REIT category has an average PE of 43.1 according to Morningstar, and ICF’s portfolio of REITs is growing cash flow at 6.0% compared to IYR’s 3% growth. ICF has shown it tried to protect investors by limiting the downside compared to the broader ETFs. It has a downside capture ratio of 50 for the past 10 years equated with IYR’s 59 for the same time period. Again, the portfolio selection is ICF’s strong point as made visible in its 10-yr alpha calculation of 3.65 compared to the overall REIT category average of 2.22.

Since the March 23rd low in the stock market, ICF has been pushing up against its 50-day moving average and has been above it recently. If this trend continues, it makes for another positive sign for the fund.

