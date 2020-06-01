The price action in silver since late February has been enough to make the most seasoned trader’s head spin. At the end of last week, in an article for Seeking Alpha on the silver-gold ratio, I outlined the similarities between the price action in 2008 and 2020. I believe that history will repeat when it comes to the price action over the coming months and years, which will take silver to far higher price levels.

Silver is a metal that moves higher or lower on the market’s sentiment. Trend-following traders and speculators flock to the silver market when it begins to make a move higher or lower. Two separate journeys to either side of the $50 per ounce level in 1980 and 2011 are examples of silver’s potential to hand traders and investors incredible gains on a percentage basis. Since reward is always a function of risk, silver also experiences periods when the bottom falls out of the market. The latest example came over less than a handful of weeks from late February through mid-March. The price looked like it was heading for a test of the critical technical resistance level at the 2016 high, but it decided to drop to the lowest price since 2009. Silver can be a brutal commodity, and many market participants are still licking financial wounds after the price fell to below $12 per ounce.

Silver experienced a similar selloff under risk-off conditions in 2008 when the price fell from over $21 to $8.40. Over the next three years, the price increased by almost six-fold. Silver mining shares can magnify the price action in the silver futures market on a percentage basis. The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF product (SLVP) holds a portfolio of shares in some of the leading primary silver-producing companies in the world.

A blow-off low in March

The decline in the silver market in late February through mid-March was ugly.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, silver tanked falling to $11.74 during the week of May 16. At the same time, the total number of open long and short positions declined from 244,705 contracts on February 24 to below 160,000 contracts as the price moved below $12 per ounce. Weekly volatility stood at below 12.50% in mid-February, by mid-March, it was at 44.5%. The low in March turned out to be a blow-off bottom in the silver market.

A higher high at the end of May

The daily chart shows that July silver futures traded to a high of over $18.50 per ounce on the final trading session of May, around 50 cents higher than the previous day. The open interest metric was at just over the 163,000-contract level, substantially lower than the previous week. The blow-off low cleaned out the silver market of weak longs. Silver could be flashing a signal for trend-following traders to get back aboard what could be a silver freight train to the upside. Three factors will determine if the move lower in March was a head-fake that will lead to a technical move that will encourage a herd of buying from a shift in the market’s sentiment.

Three factors that will make 2020 repeat the action in 2008-2011

I am bullish on silver and think that we are on the verge of what will be a spectacular rally in the precious metal.

The first validation of a new bull market in the volatile metal will be a break above the July 2016 high and level of critical technical resistance.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the $21.095 level on the continuous silver futures contract stands as a line in the sand for the silver market. Above there, silver could take off like a rocket to the upside.

The second factor is gold, silver’s big brother in the precious metal sector. Gold made a comeback during the final trading session of May. After probing below $1700 last week, gold came back and was at the $1735 level on May 29. A move to a new high above $1800 in the gold market, should provide an incentive for buying in silver. Gold’s bull market began a year ago in June 2019. The yellow metal corrected in mid-March, but it did not experience a blow-off low like the silver market. Gold’s bullish trend remains intact, and silver is more likely to follow now that open interest in the silver market is lower. There will be less potential profit-taking on a rally, and market participants are likely to become buyers as the price rises.

Finally, sentiment is the primary driver of the price of silver. As commodity prices have stabilized, and the tidal wave of liquidity continues to pour into the financial system, we could see other raw material prices begin to rise. A move to the upside in copper could light a fuse under the price of silver as speculators will interpret higher copper prices as a harbinger of an overall bull market trend in the commodities asset class. Silver is a trading sardine. Its low price compared to gold will attract investment demand for those who believe that inflationary pressures are emerging. The bottom line is that the stimulus will eat away at the purchasing power of fiat currencies, and that is supportive of a technical breakout in the silver market. $21.095 per ounce on the continuous futures contract is a technical line in the sand. I expect it to give way before the end of 2020. Mining shares are likely to outperform the metal on a percentage basis in a bull market.

Mining shares tend to magnify the price action in the silver futures market

Most silver production comes as a byproduct of other metals production as gold, copper, zinc, and lead ores all contain silver. Therefore, silver is a commodity that is not very sensitive to production cost dynamics when it comes to price action. However, there are mines around the world that are primary producers of the metal.

Source: Silver production leading countries 2019 | Statista

As the chart shows, the leading primary producers of silver are in the Americas.

Shares of mining companies tend to provide a leveraged return on the upside and often underperform silver when on a percentage basis when the price of the metal declines. In a bull market, an investment in silver mining shares can offer a magnified return compared to holding silver metal or unleveraged silver-related instruments. A diversified portfolio of primary silver producers reduces some of the idiosyncratic risks such as company management, specific mines or properties, as well as specific country risk.

SLVP diversifies risk and is a bullish bet on the volatile precious metal

The fund summary and top holdings of the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF product (SLVP) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SLVP has net assets of $102.36 million, trades an average of 182,466 shares each day, and charges holders a 0.39% expense ratio. The ETF holds shares in many of the world’s leading primary silver-producing companies.

During the correction in February and March, silver futures fell by 37.9%. The recovery to over $18.50 on May 29 took the price 58.6% higher than the low.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SLVP declined from $11.73 to $5.62 per share or 52.1%. The recovery took the ETF to $12.61 on May 29, over 124% above the mid-March low. The diversified silver mining ETF product underperformed silver futures on the downside but outperformed the precious metal during the price recovery.

If 2008 through 2011 is a model for the price action in silver in the post-2020 months and years, SLVP is a product that could magnify the price action in the volatile precious metal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver.