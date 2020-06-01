Box also chose to continue providing guidance through FY21, indicating that it may have higher revenue visibility than other tech companies that have withdrawn their forecasts.

Box shares barely reacted to one of its strongest quarters in recent memory, with revenue growth accelerating a point over Q4 despite the coronavirus impact.

A few years back, investors would get laughed at if they thought Box (BOX) would ever be a story about profitability rather than growth. Not long after Box went public in 2015 at $14 a share (barely below where shares trade now, in contrast to the wild gains seen by other software companies post-IPO), Mark Cuban famously called the company a "house of horrors" for the magnitude of its losses. But fast forward a few years later, and Box has shown us concrete proof that young and money-losing software startups can eventually build on their strong gross margins and ratchet back sales expenses as they mature in order to eventually deliver profits and cash flow.

This profitability story was demonstrated clearly in Box's recent Q1 earnings release. In spite of strong results and a bullish outlook, shares of Box barely budged:

Back in March, I wrote that Box may have bottomed out in the low teens; since then, shares have soared to near-$20, doubling the market's gains over the same time period. In spite of Box's vast outperformance since hitting its March nadir, I still believe Box's combination of strong fundamentals and cheap valuation gives it ample head room to rise further.

The biggest fundamental shift in Box's growth trajectory, of course, is the coronavirus - which for Box may end up actually being a long-term benefit, even if near-term sales are pressured. Many technology companies have come to rely more on remote work, with some like Twitter (TWTR) announcing that they would allow their employees to continue working remotely indefinitely. Such flexible work arrangements depend on strong cloud infrastructure and collaboration tools to work, which is exactly what Box provides.

I have a similar view on Dropbox (DBX), which is also becoming a profitability story of its own: once teams start relying on Box and depending on all the information neatly organized in Box folders, it becomes an integral piece of software that's very difficult to rip out. In hard times and not, Box powers essential infrastructure for the modern office - and that's why Box may have higher revenue visibility than some other SaaS peers.

In spite of these strengths, Box still maintains a very reasonable valuation. At present share prices near $20, Box has a market cap of $2.94 billion. After netting off the $278 million of cash and $70 million of debt on Box's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $2.73 billion.

Box is actually one of the few companies to provide full-year guidance for the calendar year 2020, potentially a testament to the stability of its revenue stream and the company's visibility into it. For the current year, Box is planning for $760-$768 million in revenue, representing 9-10% y/y growth (this may be a few points on the light side, as Box generated 13% y/y growth in Q1). The midpoint of this range, by the way, is a hair higher than Wall Street's expectations of $763.3 million.

Figure 1 Box FY21 guidance update

Source: Box 1Q21 earnings deck

If we take the midpoint of Box's revenue range for the year, we arrive at a valuation of just 3.6x EV/FY20 revenues. This pits Box fairly favorably against other software companies expected to grow revenues in the mid-teens:

In my view, Box will be able to flex its valuation up to at least 4.5x EV/FY20 revenues. This is in-line with where Dropbox is currently trading (I think Dropbox is also undervalued; a more appropriate multiple for Dropbox would be in the mid-5s) - though Dropbox is growing slightly faster than Box, Box's focus on enterprise and superior AI technologies (via Box Skills) also means it has less risk of consumer churn.

Stay long here and continue to ride Box's upward momentum.

Q1 download

Let's now dive into Box's latest quarterly results in more detail. Take a look at Box's first-quarter earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Box 1Q21 results Source: Box 1Q21 earnings release

Surprisingly, Box managed a meager acceleration in revenue in Q1, which is impressive given 1) Box isn't much of a strong grower anymore in the first place and 2) most companies reported deceleration thanks to the onset of the coronavirus. Revenues grew 13% y/y to $183.6 million, accelerating one point from Q4's 12% y/y growth rate and beating Wall Street's expectations of $182.1 million (+12% y/y) by a point.

The company noted a number of marquee wins and expansions this quarter, both among public and private sector customers. Major wins in the quarter included Toyota's (TM) financial arm, as well as NASA, the USDA, and the National Bank of Canada.

Dylan Smith, Box's co-founder and CFO, noted that the pandemic has done little to hamper demand for Box, a comment substantiated by Box's excellent Q1 results. This is a happy contrast to many other software companies, who have noted that the virus caused a lengthening of sales cycles and postponements of many projects. Per Smith's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

The nature of our business model creates financial stability with recurring revenue representing more than 95% of our total revenue. We also have relatively low exposure to the market segments most impacted by COVID-19 with less than 10% of our revenue coming from the industries whose businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19. While our business is not immune to the impact of this pandemic, our go-to-market motions are focused on where we are seeing the strongest demand. We headed into FY 2021 with an increased emphasis on driving net expansion in large existing customer base, which is a more efficient and predictable sales motion than sales to entirely new customers. The heightened need for solutions like Box that power remote work have benefited sales to existing customers, which contributed more than 70% of new bookings in Q1. We are also seeing momentum in our revamped event digital channel which is enabling us to more efficiently acquire new customers. In addition, we have continued to take a more rigorous approach to overall cost discipline, which began in the second half of last year."

The only demand-side risk is the fact that Box's billings growth, at 8% y/y, lagged substantially behind revenue growth. Box had an explanation for this, however - in the wake of the coronavirus, many customers chose to switch to quarterly versus annual payment terms, which would optically shrink billings (but doesn't necessarily mean greater churn down the road). Smith noted that Box "[has never] seen customers seek to reduce their contract durations to-date as they continue to view Box as a critical long term component of their IT strategy."

In spite of Box's stronger-than-expected revenue growth, the company has also committed to applying an ROI-based driven approach to marketing - that is to say, Box is no longer the "growth at all costs" company that it was in the past that earned it the reputation of being a "house of horrors."

The chart below illustrates that point. As a percentage of revenues, Box cut sales and marketing costs by nine points. On top of a one-point reduction in general and administrative spend and a one-point improvement in gross margins, allowing Box to boost its pro forma operating margins by 1130bps from -1.9% in the year-ago quarter to 9.4% this quarter.

Figure 3. Box profitability trends Source: Box 1Q21 earnings deck

Box also managed to deliver terrific free cash flow growth, up 3x y/y. Now when a company multiplies its FCF by this much, it would suggest some benefit from a billings or payable timing that is creating one-time favorability. In Box's case, this is partially true - the company noted that half of this year-over-year bump is due to timing of capital lease payments, but the other half is bona fide profitability improvement due to Box migrating its cloud infrastructure to lower-cost data centers.

Figure 4. Box FCF Source: Box 1Q21 earnings deck

Box's FCF guidance for the year implies continued strength down the road, calling for 25% in combined FCF margins and revenue growth. With 10% revenue growth in the midpoint of Box's plan, this implies 15% FCF margins - or $116 million in free cash flow.

Key takeaways

In a time of macro uncertainty and market volatility, Box's transition into becoming a highly cash flow positive and near-GAAP profitable company will resonate well with investors. Another big plus is the fact that, outside of customers opting for shorter payment terms, Box has noted very little negative impact from the coronavirus.

Stay long here and ride Box's upward momentum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.