Double-digit declines in petrochemical activity are going to impact the Inland business, but the long-term arguments for barging are still in place and Kirby is the leading player.

The second shock to the energy sector in five years has hit Kirby's share price hard, taking the stock back to a level where I believe long-term outperformance is possible.

Barge operator Kirby (KEX) often trades at a robust premium during the good times; while the company’s historically strong operating margins and strong market share would support that to some extent, I’ve often thought that the valuation was just too rich in recent years – and the stock’s performance relative to the S&P 500 has been pretty poor over the last five years. Some of that can be tied to the company’s ill-fated expansion into fracking-related oil & gas machinery services, but some of it, I believe, is also tied to actual underlying free cash flow performance not being as robust as the valuation would other presuppose and the cyclicality of the business itself.

That may seem like a downbeat intro, but I actually think Kirby is a good company. The expansion into oil & gas within the Distribution and Services (or DES) business is an issue, but the core marine operations (inland and coastal barging) are about as solid as you could ask for, and I see little reason to believe that will change. Covid-19 has created some severe disruptions in the energy market, not to mention the economy as a whole, but I believe Kirby offers interesting long-term opportunity at this price.

A Decidedly Mixed First Quarter

It’s not really accurate to say that Kirby’s first quarter was a “best of times; worst of times” situation, but there were definitely some sharp deviations across the business. The inland barging business remained firmly in recovery mode, commercial & industrial DES did fine, coast barging was stable, and oil & gas DES fell off a cliff.

Revenue declined 14% overall, as 10% growth in the Marine business was offset by a 36% decline in DES. Within Marine, Inland revenue grew better than 12% on healthy utilization and pricing, while Coastal declined slightly on weaker utilization. Within DES, the commercial and industrial operations grew better than 5%, while the oil & gas business declined a further 65%.

The steep decline in the DES oil & gas business is dragging down Kirby’s overall profitability. While Marine segment profit improved more than 40%, with margin up about three points, DES segment profit fell 90%. Overall segment profit declined 25% in the quarter, while EBITDA declined 20%.

Kirby exited the quarter with about $1.4 billion in net debt, or about 3.4x annualized Q1 EBITDA.

To Paraphrase The Mandalorian, Barging Is A Complicated Profession…

Kirby saw some decidedly mixed trends in its Marine business during the first quarter. Inland utilization was healthy in the low-to-mid-90%’s, but that number was boosted in part by significant delays created by bad weather and lock closures – while delay days didn’t exceed last year’s record, they were down only about 2.5%. Pricing still remains basically healthy, though there’s some evidence of weakening momentum. Spot prices rose about 5% in the quarter (roughly similar to Q4’19), but contract pricing was only up about 1% to 3% on renewals versus the low-to-mid single-digit growth in the prior quarter.

In the Coastal business, utilization slipped a bit from the prior quarter, but pricing actually improved, with both spot and contract pricing up 10% to 15%.

Readers have likely heard all about the unprecedented turbulence in the oil markets recently, with the May oil futures contract briefly going negative. Less publicized, but still significant to Kirby, is that major declines in driving have led to plunging refinery utilization rates. Refinery capacity utilization will often fluctuate between the low 80%’s to the mid-90%’s across the year, but it plunged to about 70% in early May – the lowest level in about 12 years (when the global financial crisis was wreaking its havoc).

More relevant to Kirby is the petrochemical sector (refined products are about 20% of Kirby’s volume, black oil is around 25%, and petrochemicals are more than half), where activity as measured by the American Chemistry Council’s Chemical Activity Barometer fell more than 14% in May, after a 14% drop in April and an 8% drop in March. Activity should pick up later this year, but there could still be further steep declines on the way given the overall slowdown in economic activity.

While Kirby could pick up some storage business (one of the reasons that oil futures contract went negative was a lack of storage capacity), and the business is at least partially protected by contracts, I still believe the company is going to take a hit from lower overall activity levels, and management is prepared to move on costs as needed.

Not Much To Do In DES But Hunker Down

When I last wrote about Kirby, I noted that I saw more risk of further declines in the DES oil & gas business than many of the sell-side analysts covering the company, and that has come to pass. The sharp decline in energy prices has led to major cutbacks in drilling activity and the stacking of even more fracking rigs. With E&P companies and energy service companies not buying new rigs, nor having much need for refurbishment or maintenance, this business is in trouble for the time being. Management has been reducing costs and staffing levels, but it could take more than two or three years for this business to really recover.

The commercial/industrial business is holding up better, but I believe the overall declines we’re seeing in economic activity are going to hit this business over the next few quarters too, though its leverage to marine power and power generation may mitigate some of downside risk (I don’t see those segments declining to the same extent as manufacturing).

The Outlook

Kirby has seen sharp corrections in the business before; the global financial crisis drove a 20% decline in revenue in 2009 and the company saw a 31% decline between 2014 and 2016. In all of those cases, the company remained firmly profitable and free cash flow positive. DES wasn’t part of the business then, and it’s a good reminder that petrochemical activity is economically-sensitive and that Kirby is still a cyclical company. But it’s also worth remembering that the business has always come back; the economics of transporting petrochemicals by barge are compelling, and if anything the opposition to new pipeline construction is even stronger today than in years past.

I believe a recovery and future growth in the core barging businesses, growth in the commercial & industrial DES business, and an eventual recovery in the oil & gas DES business can drive mid-single-digit revenue growth for Kirby over the long term. I likewise believe that the company can push its FCF margins into the very low double-digits over time, as the company’s capex needs should be more oriented towards maintaining the fleet rather than significant expansion. I would also note, though, that Kirby management has at times used M&A in place of growth/new-build capex (like the recent deal for Savage), so investors may want to slightly alter their approach to how they calculate FCF.

The Bottom Line

It’s entirely possible that the economic outlook will deteriorate further from here and/or that the Covid-19 recession will prove deeper and/or longer than currently expected. That is a short-term threat to Kirby, but I don’t see the company having any meaningful liquidity or funding issues. Moreover, I see no reason to expect any meaningful negative shift in inland barging demand, and I believe today’s price represents a fairly rare opportunity to buy into Kirby at a good long-term/full-cycle valuation.

