According to the LASV model, purchasing Nvidia could net one market-beating returns, as I detail in the article.

Nvidia's Data Center segment is now almost as big as Gaming, and the debate over which segment will grow faster is a great indication of the strength of Nvidia's business.

Nvidia appears to be creating the technology that will serve to be the bootloader for the next wave of the digital economy.

Investment Thesis

From a long term perspective, it appears Nvidia (NVDA) is currently creating the infrastructure for future creations of "new simulations", which will be hosted in the cloud. There are many implications for this idea and many ways to play it. Of course, the "full versions" won't be coming to fruition anytime soon; however, there are certain "bootloader" stock plays that will precede the creation of these "new simulations". Nvidia might be considered a "bootloader" stock play, but there are also many others out there. For now, we will focus on Nvidia.

From a more immediate perspective, let's analyze the progress of Nvidia's business as of late.

Nvidia's transformation into a data-centric computing platform is in full swing. The closure of the Mellanox acquisition deal should provide added momentum to Nvidia's data center business, which was already growing at more than +50% (3-yr CAGR).

Nvidia's AI-powered GPU's in conjunction with Mellanox's high-performance computing chips & high-speed networking components could make Nvidia the top choice for next-gen data centers. As a result, I expect data center revenues to overtake gaming at Nvidia in the next couple of years. Additionally, the growth story at Nvidia sounds more reliable than ever, which has caused the "smart money" to pile into the stock recently.

According to my valuation, Nvidia is still undervalued, leaving room for further upside. My investment thesis revolves around the following points:

Robust data center growth will increase Nvidia's free cash flow, The gaming and pro-viz segment are still growing, albeit slower, and The autonomous vehicle segment could yet be a gamechanger for Nvidia.

Exploring NVIDIA's Growth Drivers

Today, Nvidia is riding many secular growth trends, e.g., the growing computing needs in data centers, an expanding population of gamers, and the rising adoption of AR/VR across industries. Over the last five years, Nvidia's revenues grew at 20% CAGR, and the trend looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Nvidia classifies its core business into four segments, namely - Gaming, Data Center, Professional Visualization, and Automotive. As many of you might know, Nvidia's recognition historically stems from its Gaming segment, which includes the GeForce gaming platform (200+ million users), several gaming laptops, and the Nintendo Switch console. Although the gaming segment garners the highest revenue share among Nvidia's business segments, it's growth has been only +11% CAGR over the last three years.

During the same period, Pro-Viz and Automotive revenues have grown at +13% CAGR each. Thus, the Data Center business has been and will continue to be the key driver of Nvidia's growth, which is evidenced by its 3-Yr CAGR of +53%.

NVIDIA's Data Center Dominance

In today's article, we will focus on Nvidia's data center business and potential growth thereof. As many of you already know, Nvidia is the pioneer of accelerated computing. This technology has enabled it to take leadership in High-Performance Computing, Deep Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.

As traditional CPUs like x86 fail to meet the computational needs of modern times, Nvidia's GPU-accelerated computing is gaining traction in the High-Performance Computing and Data Center Markets.

Nvidia's accelerated computing tech is already in use by every major cloud provider in the world. Additionally, Nvidia enjoys a 90%+ share of Accelerators in Supercomputing, and the company grew its share of Top 500 fastest supercomputers in the world to 41%.

Currently, Intel (INTC) dominates the data center marketplace with its first-quarter data center revenues coming in at $7 billion, which quite literally wallops Nvidia's $1.14 billion data center revenues.

However, Nvidia has been winning market share from Intel lately. As more enterprises undergo digital transformation by embracing the cloud, big data, and AI, computer technology companies shall focus on building data centers around workloads that support AI and deep neural networks.

Data centers that support GPU servers are likely to be preferred as they provide advantages like higher efficiency and performance, low power consumption for advanced workloads, and occupy less floor space. With Hyperscale data centers expected to grow to 628 by 2021(according to Cisco (CSCO), the opportunity for GPU providers is significant.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the GPU market could grow from $20 billion in 2020 to $104.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 31.1%, as can be seen below:

Nvidia is well-positioned to ride the GPU market growth with the right product mix and advanced technology. Geographically, the Asia-pacific markets are expected to grow fastest as you can see in the graphic below:

And we know, Nvidia garners the majority of its revenues from these high growth rate markets. Hence, we could say Nvidia is well-positioned in a geographical sense too.

Mellanox Acquisition Is A Homerun Deal

As you may know, Nvidia recently completed the acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, a high-performance computing chip company with high exposure to data center markets.

According to Jensen Huang (Nvidia's CEO), the deal is equivalent to a home run, and I can see why he's said so. Mellanox's technology is complementary to Nvidia's data center offerings, and this deal strengthens Nvidia's position in the burgeoning data center market. Here's the icing on the cake: the acquisition is free cash flow accretive (i.e., Mellanox will add $400m FCF to Nvidia in the next twelve months). Further, the net cost of acquisition was lowered to ~$6 billion from the initial ~$6.4 billion net outlay as Mellanox generated $389 million in FCF (boosting its cash position to ~900+ million) during the 1-yr plus delay in completion of the deal.

Other Potential Growth Drivers

Emerging applications like Augmented/Virtual Reality, AI Robotics, cryptocurrency mining, and Autonomous vehicles could turn out to be significant opportunities.

Nvidia has been actively developing GPU-powered AI platforms in association with automotive giants to leverage the opportunity provided by Autonomous Vehicles. In 2015, Nvidia launched an AI-based supercomputer platform - Drive PX, which recently got a new iteration named Pegasus that's capable of powering Level-5 autonomy. Pegasus is designed on Nvidia's CUDA GPUs to support fully autonomous cars without pedals, mirrors, or steering wheels while raising the computing speed by ten times and reducing the power consumption by sixteen times.

Currently, the Autonomous Vehicle [AV] segment contributes only 6% of Nvidia's total revenues. Still, it could be significantly larger going forward as Nvidia sees a $25 billion TAM for AV computing stack by 2025.

With all these growth drivers in mind, let's look at Nvidia's performance.

Nvidia: Semiconductor Stock Of The Year

As you may already be aware, 2019 was a particularly difficult year for Nvidia, with sales flattening [mainly due to the cryptocurrency bust]. However, Nvidia made a strong recovery in late 2019, with momentum continuing in the last quarter. Even during 2019, Nvidia's stock stood firm in a range and has since then been on a real tear upward. Over the previous twelve months, Nvidia has outperformed rivals Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and decimated Intel Corp (INTC). You might be thinking, what's driving Nvidia's stock higher?

Smart Money is Buying, And Wall Street Analysts Are Recommending Buy in Unison

Hedge Funds have never been more bullish on Nvidia, with 95 funds (each with $100+ million AUM) now holding a position in NVDA [20% higher than last quarter].

Post first-quarter earnings report, several Wall Street Analysts have upgraded Nvidia and boosted price targets. History suggests that following smart money is not such a bad idea. However, lest we fall prey to the herd mentality, let's perform our proprietary analysis to ascertain whether Nvidia is really worth buying.

Financial Analysis

In this section, we will analyze some of the critical aspects of Nvidia's income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. So, let's get started.

Income Statement Analysis

Over the last five years, Nvidia's revenues grew from $4.78 billion to $11.78 billion at 19.77% CAGR. The fall in revenues during 2019 has been well documented, but just to refresh our memory, the fall was mainly attributable to the crash in demand from cryptocurrency miners.

Nvidia's revenue mix has been transforming as data center revenues outpace other business segments. In FY20, Nvidia's data center segment contributed 27% of its total revenues, while gaming brought in 51%.

However, the data center segment is becoming more central to Nvidia's business, as it contributed to 37% of total revenues. The sharp rise in data center revenue share is attributable to a staggering ~80% y/y sales growth, which stemmed from high data center demand.

Healthy Signs of Recovery in First Quarter Of FY-2021 Despite Covid-19

Considering the supply chain disruption due to Covid-19, Nvidia's first quarter of FY 2021 was commendable, with overall quarterly revenues climbing to $3.08 billion from 2.2 billion (up 39% y/y, down only 1% q/q). However, segment-wise the results were a mixed bag. Data Center revenues grew from $634 million to $1,141 (up 80% y/y, up 18% q/q), driven by higher vertical industries and Hyperscale demand.

Gaming revenue for the first quarter came in at $1.34 billion, up 27% from a year ago and down 10% sequentially. The sequential drop reflects seasonally lower sales of GeForce desktop GPUs for gaming, partially offset by higher sales of SoCs for gaming platforms and GeForce laptop GPUs.

The Automotive segment was down 7% y/y and is expected to be down by ~40% next quarter. However, it contributes only a small portion of Nvidia's revenues. The other segments, i.e., Professional Visualization and OEM & others, were up.

Nvidia's operating strength enables it to aggressively re-invest in research and development, which will hopefully spur accelerated growth at the company for years to come. Nvidia spends a significant portion (~25%) of its revenues in Research & Development, which shows the management's confidence in the product pipeline and future business prospects.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Nvidia's balance sheet has never been in better shape than it is today. With $16.35 billion in cash and short-term investment and $6.95 billion in long-term debt, Nvidia has no liquidity problems.

Nvidia's commitment to a conservative financial policy is evident from the modest leverage ratios the company has maintained historically. An investment-grade credit rating and a strong balance sheet with substantial liquidity helped the company raise $5 billion in long-term debt at low-interest rates (2.5-3.5% range) in March 2020, which affords dry powder to fend off the impending recession post coronavirus and come out stronger.

Cash Flow Statement Analysis

As you can see in the chart above, Nvidia's free cash flow grew from $944 million to $4.434 billion in the last five years at a CAGR of 36.26%. Nvidia utilizes a tiny portion of its free cash flow to finance its capital return program (dividends plus buybacks).

In the last twelve months, the free cash flow per share was $7.16, but Nvidia's free cash flow generation capacity is much higher (~$14). Nvidia re-invests most of its profits back into the business (R&D and SG&A), which masks the actual FCF generation capacity. A rationalization in these expenses could significantly boost Nvidia's free cash flows.

The Mellanox deal is expected to be accretive immediately and should add close to $400 million to Nvidia's free cash flows over the next year & beyond.

Nvidia's Capital Return Program

Nvidia is very conservative when it comes to capital return programs, as it's apparent that Jensen wants to fuel future growth by reinvesting in the business. Still, it is a sizeable program, and an investor must consider it. Nvidia paid a dividend of $98 million in the first quarter of FY-2021, which translates to a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share (or 0.18% dividend yield).

Nvidia is slowly growing its dividends and may become a good dividend growth stock in the future. However, for now, the dividend yield is too low to even think about Nvidia as a dividend stock. In the long-run, as growth matures, the management might deliver enhanced shareholder returns via more aggressive capital return programs.

Additionally, Nvidia's management has $7.24 billion to execute share repurchases, which puts an imaginary floor on the stock price.

Fair-Value Estimation

To find a fair value for Nvidia, we will employ the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share (including Mellanox) $7.62 Free cash flow per share growth rate 15% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to simulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

According to the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, Nvidia's fair value is $295.18, which indicates that it is overvalued by about 15%.

Now, keep in mind, we are using extremely conservative assumptions as, so long as Jensen can continue to execute as he has, which I am inclined to believe he can, revenue growth will likely average slightly higher than 15% annually over the next 10 years, though it will almost certainly slow towards the end of the 2020s. But on average, 15% is a reasonable and conservative growth rate.

Calculating Total Expected Return

So the discounted cash flow model indicates whether the company is over or undervalued, but it tells us nothing regarding future projected returns.

To determine future projected returns, we must project intrinsic value, i.e., the growth of free cash flow per share and a corresponding share price. This is "step 3", which I mentioned above. By doing this, we arrive at the following result:

A CAGR return of 12.34% is quite satisfactory, and on top of that potential share price appreciation, Nvidia also pays a small dividend (0.18% yield).

Therefore, because 12.34% exceeds our hurdle rate of 9.8% (which is the average annualized return of (NYSEARCA:SPY)), which might also be considered our required rate of return, I rate Nvidia a buy.

Risks

The greatest threat to Nvidia at this point is simply a slower adoption of its technology into data centers. Should the present virus/recession cause business activity to basically evaporate, Nvidia's growth rates may not be achieved. Further, as with any investment, there are idiosyncratic risks (i.e., competition may eat away at Nvidia's margins or Jensen may lead the company in the wrong direction); therefore, one must ensure they are managing their risk properly through implementation of a margin of safety and proper diversification.

Concluding Thoughts

Ever since Nvidia made its artificial intelligence and machine-learning breakthrough, it has been a 3 in 1 company: a resilient gaming-chip maker, a growing but still nascent force in data-center chips, and a potential game-changing automotive supplier. The advent of COVID-19 has pushed the auto business farther away from its promise, but the data-center business is benefitting from the world's accelerated digital transformation.

In the near-term, Nvidia's growth will be propelled mainly by the growth of its data center, gaming, and professional visualization businesses. Further, the autonomous vehicle business could yet prove to be a gamechanger in the long run. Anyways, Nvidia has rounded into a powerful beast.

Data centers are crucial for the modern-day cloud world, in the sense that it's the infrastructure on which "Data", the most valuable commodity of our time, travels. Nvidia's expertise in AI-powered GPUs, and the recent addition of Mellanox to its roster, inspires confidence in its data center growth prospects. I expect Nvidia to take a serious run at Intel's dominance in the data center marketplace.

Nvidia has rallied since March, with smart money (hedge funds) flooding into the stock. However, we firmly believe that significant upside remains. The stock is still undervalued, and an investor could achieve a ~15% CAGR return with a long-term investment in Nvidia. Long-term investors should pounce on any dips over the coming months.

Key Takeaway: I rate Nvidia a buy at $360 and below.

