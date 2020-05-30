Altria’s 9x earnings and 8.6% yield most assuredly compensates investors for its risk profile.

Altria's liquidity is now $5.5 billion – almost enough to cover the dividend all on its own.

Over the past 33 years, Altria has compounded shareholder wealth at 17% CAGR.

Altria Group (MO) – which manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine – is a legendary and beloved high-yielding dividend king. That's for two reasons.

First, it's raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years – since 1970. That includes through six recessions, highlighting the resiliency of Altria's cash flows and dividend-friendly corporate culture.

Altria Total Return Since 1986

The other reason Altria has been so popular is that, even with its three-year bear market – resulting in a 40% peak decline that’s the fourth worst fall in its history – this company’s track record of delivering generous and growing income, and market-smashing returns is impeccable.

Over the past 33 years, Altria has compounded shareholder wealth at 17% CAGR. That surpasses the S&P 500's returns by an annual 70%. And its excess total returns versus negative volatility (Sortino Ratio) was 33% higher.

In other words, it has far superior risk-adjusted total returns.

Of course, we can't forget that "past performance isn't a guarantee of future results." We also can't forget that the only constant on Wall Street is change… or that no company is ever "risk-free."

So we can’t completely blame investors who are worried about Altria’s long-lasting bear market.

Altria Peak Declines Since 1986

As such, let's take a close, objective look at its long-term thesis… and whether its lowest valuation in 12 years is a sign of fundamental decline or the best buying opportunity since its Great Recession lows.

Altria's Dividend Safety Thesis Has Weakened – but Remains Intact

We base our dividend safety scores on 11 different safety metrics:

2020 payout ratio consensus: 80% vs. 85% safe for industry

80% vs. 85% safe for industry Debt/capital: 73% vs. 60% safe

73% vs. 60% safe Debt/EBITDA: 3.1 vs. 3 or less

3.1 vs. 3 or less Interest coverage: 8.5 vs. 8+

8.5 vs. 8+ S&P credit rating: BBB stable outlook (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

BBB stable outlook (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Fitch credit rating: BBB stable outlook (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

BBB stable outlook (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Moody's credit rating: A3 stable outlook (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

A3 stable outlook (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Dividend growth streak: 50 years

50 years F-score: 5/9 vs. 4+ safe (7+ very safe = low short-term bankruptcy risk

5/9 vs. 4+ safe (7+ very safe = low short-term bankruptcy risk Z-score: 2.39 vs. 3+ very safe = low long-term bankruptcy risk

2.39 vs. 3+ very safe = low long-term bankruptcy risk M-score : -2.53 vs. -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

: -2.53 vs. -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk Dividend Safety: 4/5 above-average safe

4/5 above-average safe Current cut risk: 4%-6% (1% in normal recession).

Credit ratings are a great qualitative assessment of balance sheet strength and are highly correlated to long-term bankruptcy risk.

(Source: The University of St. Petersburg)

For estimating dividend cut risk, we use the S&P 500 as a proxy for average-quality companies and then historical dividend-cut data on top of that during typical recessions.

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

The resulting measurements are as follows:

2/5 = below-average safety = greater than 2% cut risk in a typical recession

3/5 = average safety = 2% risk

4/5 = above-average safety = 1% risk

5/5 = very safe = 0.5% risk.

This is an extreme recession, however. So we use the consensus range of GDP declines for 2020 to estimate how much more severe things will get compared to the historical -1.4% reported by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

That range is 5%-8%... meaning the Great Lockdown recession is likely to be 4-6 times as severe as the average recession. Therefore, we need to adjust our safety ratings accordingly:

2/5 = greater than 12% risk of cutting

3/5 = 8%-12% risk

4/5 = 4%-6% risk

5/5 = 2%-3% risk.

Altria's dividend looks strong even by that metric. However, since appearances can be deceiving, we’ll dig in further… starting with what CEO Billy Gifford said during the company’sQ1 conference call:

“We understand that our dividend is important to our investors, and it remains a top priority for us. Our objective continues to be a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS. “Since we have withdrawn our full-year EPS guidance due to the impacts of COVID-19, we wanted to provide investors with greater transparency on how we will approach the dividend this year. “For 2020, we expect to recommend a quarterly dividend rate to our board that reflects, among other things, our strong cash generation and the strength of our balance sheet."

Gifford is a 25-year veteran of the company who has served in pretty much every capacity over his career there. He knows it inside and out, including how:

“After funding today's dividend, we have approximately $2 billion of cash on hand... “We're fortunate that our businesses are highly cash generative and convert income to cash at over 90%. “In the first quarter, we halted share repurchases and fully drew down our $3 billion revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure. This week, the board rescinded our existing share repurchase program, which had a $500 million balance, to further strengthen our liquidity position."

That means Altria's liquidity is now $5.5 billion – almost enough to cover the dividend all on its own. It's also expected to retain about $1-$1.5 billion in retained post-dividend profits this year.

And we’re not going to object to any of that information.

S&P: BBB, Stable Outlook

Right now, dividend safety is all about the balance sheet, in which case, it’s important to consider what credit rating agencies say.

So let's review their opinions of Altria's financial position, starting with S&P, which said earlier this month:

“S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Altria Group Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes. The… tobacco group will draw the notes from its shelf registration statement filed Oct. 26, 2017. “We expect Altria will use the net proceeds from the note offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying amounts outstanding under its fully drawn $3 billion revolver (not rated). The transaction does not meaningfully impact credit metrics. “All of our existing ratings on the company, including our 'BBB' issuer credit rating, are unchanged. The outlook is stable. “Our ratings on Altria reflect the company's dominant position in the U.S. tobacco industry with significant pricing power, market share, and brand equity; its strong profitability and free cash flow; and a good track record of managing litigation and regulatory risks. “Tobacco sales were solid in the first quarter, as Altria benefited from consumer pantry-loading that occurred as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. “While this pantry-loading effect has likely caused sales to soften early in the second quarter, we believe sales will remain resilient in the near term because consumers are spending more time at home (as opposed to public work settings, where there are likely smoking restrictions), and they could smoke more frequently as a way to alleviate stress or boredom. “However, volume declines could accelerate beyond our annual assumption of 4%-4.5% if tobacco users' disposable incomes fall because of a protracted recession and high unemployment, which would likely lead them to reduce consumption or trade down to cheaper products.”

It also wrote that “the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has [seemingly] de-emphasized certain smoker cessation initiatives, including a reduction in combustible cigarettes and a ban on menthol cigarettes.” And it doesn’t see that trend changing anytime soon.

Fitch: BBB, Stable Outlook

Fitch, meanwhile, rates both Altria and Philip Morris’ (PM) long-term issuer default ratings at BBB with a stable outlook. This reflects:

“… its position as the industry leader in the U.S. cigarette market, anchored by its Marlboro franchise and leading positions in moist smokeless tobacco (MST) with strong profitability and growing cash flows that benefit from good pricing power and reduced variable costs. “Fitch expects Altria will maintain a consistent capital allocation framework with a shareholder-friendly posture that includes dividend payouts of around 80% (of adjusted diluted EPS), supplemented at times with active share repurchases with long-term leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA after associates and minorities) in the mid-2x range. “Fitch believes the company is well-positioned to effectively manage the coronavirus pandemic and limit negative impacts on its business operations."

That’s not to say it’s blind to cigarette usage declines though, which have been going on for 70 years. As it notes, Altria has responded accordingly by increasingly investing in next-generation products such as:

A 35% stake in e-vapor company JUUL Labs Inc.

A 45% stake in global cannabinoid company Cronos Group Inc.

An 80% stake in oral nicotine pouch maker Helix Innovations LLC.

That was during 2018 into 2019. Also, in April of last year, the FDA:

“… authorized the pre-market tobacco product application (PMTA) for IQOS (heated tobacco products), for which PM USA, the company's smokable tobacco subsidiary, controls the exclusive rights to sell in the U.S... “Fitch believes heightened volatility and risks are present around growth and profitability as the tobacco industry evolves, particularly during the latter half of the next decade as NGPs could represent more than half of nicotine-based product volumes in 10 years according to the company. “As such, Fitch believes the key long-term concern centers on whether Altria's investments in non-combustible tobacco brands and complementary assets will have contribution margins over the longer term that are at least on-par to existing brands (versus loss-making today), and if they can offset potential declines in the combustible business, particularly when the industry is no longer able to mitigate volume declines with price increases."

By 2025, Altria expects reduced-risk products to account for 50% of sales – which is why it's been investing so aggressively into non-combustibles.

Some of those investments have failed, such as Juul… some are speculative, such as Cronos… and some have proved to be very smart, such as Helix. Because of that mixed record:

“Fitch believes Altria lags peers in diversifying its revenue streams given combustibles still account for 85% of revenue and profit versus PMI's ownership of the IQOS technology, which contributes the majority of its 20% in global revenues generated from reduced risk products.”

Plus, the ratings company does have concerns about the FTC’s decision to sue Altria over antitrust concerns. It also lists environmental, social, and governance issues as a potential issue.

Fitch rates it a 4/5 on ESG, which is below average:

“Altria has a relevance score of 4 for Customer Welfare/Fair Messaging, Privacy and Data Security due to the risks to consumers' health that arise from consuming cigarette products and a relevance score of 4 for Exposure to Social Impacts due to the continued decline in consumption and regulatory risk connected with the widespread well-publicized health effects of tobacco products. “These factors have a negative impact on the credit profile, and they are relevant to the ratings in conjunction with other factors."

In fact, S&P, Moody's, MSCI, and Blackrock all take ESG into account too. In this regard, MO currently has a below-average rating. In short, it has a lot of issues it needs to address to improve worker safety, water efficiency, and corporate governance.

(Source: MSCI)

None of this is to claim MO is evil – only to point out that the rating agencies are aware of these issues. They factor them into the rest of their very thorough analysis.

Moody's: A3, Stable Outlook

Next up is Moody’s, which gives Altria’s senior unsecured five-, 10, and 30-year note offerings, the equivalent of an A- rating.

“Altria's A3 rating reflects its strong market position as the largest tobacco company in the United States by revenue and volume, and its solid portfolio of brands, including Marlboro and Copenhagen. “The company's rating also reflects its strong financial flexibility and expanding portfolio of tobacco-related products such as IQOS heated tobacco, on! tobacco pouches, and e-vapor through the investment in Juul. Additionally, the company has expanded into adjacent product categories with its 45% investment in Cronos and 10% investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev [BUD].”

However…

“Altria's strong profitability and stable operating cash flows are underpinned by the relatively inelastic nature of tobacco demand. Altria's rating is constrained by the continued decline in combustible cigarette volume, increasing regulatory risk, and ongoing litigation risk."

In terms to Covid-19, Moody's considers the risks relatively small. It doesn’t expect any material impact even from a prolonged recession. And any realistic supply chain disruptions would only result in “modest earnings declines.” So far:

“… the company has maintained stable demand throughout the shutdown period and has not experienced any material disruptions in manufacturing or supply chain. “However, a prolonged shutdown could raise unexpected volatility during these unprecedented times including consumers trading down in a recessionary period. The company maintains several months of supply on hand of cigarettes to manage through any short-term supply disruptions."

Then there’s Altira’s retained free cash flow generation:

“In terms of governance, Altria's financial policy reflects its public commitment to maintain an 80% dividend payout and make opportunistic share repurchases. The company is also acquisitive, which creates event risk. Moody's expect that Altria will continue to make acquisitions as part of its strategy to grow its smokeless and other non-combustible products. The company also has a history of willingly increasing leverage to fund very large acquisitions. “That said, Altria generates approximately [$1] billion to $1.5 billion in annual free cash flows (after very sizable dividends) and can also suspend share repurchases in order to reduce financial leverage following large transactions."

Of course, doubling its debt load does put the dividend at greater risk. MO would be a 5/5 for safety if it hadn’t bought Juul. But it’s still not unsafe.

Similarly, Moody’s is concerned about the “rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak” and its economic outcomes.

“The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer packaged goods sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. “Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety."

But like all good analysts, it also carefully weighs the pros and cons of a company's business model, cash flow, and corporate culture's track record in overcoming challenges:

“Altria's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that the company's profitability and free cash flow will remain strong and predictable, the company will maintain a conservative leverage position with debt-to-EBITDA at 2.5x or below, and that regulatory and legal risks will remain manageable."

As for becoming better than “manageable,” it adds:

“The rating could be upgraded if litigation risks continue to fall, and the regulatory risk around tobacco products, e-cigarettes and cannabis decreases. “Successful management of the secular decline in cigarette volumes and evolution towards alternative products would also be necessary for Moody's to consider an upgrade. “Leverage maintained below 2.0x debt/EBITDA would also be necessary before Moody's would consider a higher rating.

Likewise, it would consider a downgrade if:

Litigation risk increases

Altria doesn’t effectively manage new regulations

Cigarette pricing or volume change too much

Altria doesn’t continue to adapt its product diversification

Debt/EBITDA stays above 2.5x for too long.

Again though, those are all “ifs.” So far, the company remains stable.

Some Added Assessments

To be clear, tobacco company dividend and earnings growth have never been about growing cigarette volumes. They’ve been about raising prices fast enough to offset volume declines – which have been constant since the late 1950s.

How long can Altria or any tobacco giant continue to hike prices on combustibles that are already facing high and rising taxes? While we can't know for sure, here’s Morningstar's estimate:

“A pack of 20 cigarettes (equivalent; a standard pack contains 25 sticks in Australia) now costs roughly USD 14.50, well above the USD 5.50 in the U.S., according to the World Health Organization. “We analyzed the affordability of cigarettes by estimating the number of minutes of labor required, on average, to purchase a pack of 20 cigarettes, and found that the U.S. was the fourth most affordable market for cigarettes among the 35 OECD nations... “At 4% real pricing (based on the 6% nominal price/mix PMI has achieved over the past three years and 2% global inflation), this crude calculation suggests that it will be 2046 before global pricing reaches levels at which price elasticity increased in Australia. “This is comfortably longer than 20 years, the benchmark period that we expect wide-moat companies to continue generating economic rent. “This allows manufacturers ample room for raising prices over time. With a portfolio skewed to the premium segment, Altria must manage the price gap over the discount segment, so this pricing opportunity is likely to be realized over many years."

Theoretically, Altria and its global peers have a few more decades to diversify their business models away from selling tobacco and towards selling safer versions of nicotine.

(Source: Philip Morris investor presentation)

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

Outside of China, where state tobacco companies have monopolies, the global nicotine market is about $465 billion… and growing approximately 3% CAGR.

Altria, however, is a U.S.-only company. Its current growth catalysts are limited to reduced-risk products such as iQos and other diversification efforts. For now, that is. To be fair, Fitch did mention a few other negative possibilities in its latest update:

“Altria, with approximately half of the U.S. cigarette marketplace, has significant exposure to long-term secular volume declines in cigarettes. For 2019, total industry domestic volumes declined at approximately 5.5%, up from 4.5% in 2018, and above the longer-term historical decline rate in the 3% to 4% range, due to increased cross-category movement to alternative nicotine-based products, primarily e-vapor. “This compares with an approximate 7% decline for Altria due to share losses across discount, other premium, and Marlboro."

(Source: earnings presentation)

When adjusting for inventory shifts and the "pantry loading" caused by the pandemic, Altria's values fell by 3.5% – which was worse than the 2% decline for the industry, implying market share loss.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Over the last three quarters, Marlboro market share has fallen from 43.4% to 42.8%. And the weak economy might cause that to potentially continue.

Unemployment Matters

The good news is that the labor market appears to be springing back faster than expected, with almost half of furloughed workers going back to work now.

The unemployment rate appears to have peaked at 17.1% two weeks ago and has fallen to 14.5% today.

That's still a horrific number, of course, given that the great Recession saw a peak unemployment rate of 10% in March 2009. Then again, the St. Louis Fed had previously estimated unemployment at 32% to 40% in Q2.

That should bode well for Altria.

(Source: earnings presentation)

What’s not so optimism-inducing is how volumes for premium and branded cigarettes declined in Q1, while discount cigarettes rose. It’s a pronounced sign of an already existent trend that Altria is on the losing side of: 90% of its cigarettes are premium brands.

A faster-than-expected labor market recovery, however, might minimize that damage. But we’re just going to have to wait and see.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Here’s another set of good and bad news: On the one hand, Altria's oral tobacco volumes are growing at an accelerating pace. On the other, that’s only a small chunk of its income.

(Source: earnings presentation)

There’s also the fact that the pandemic has postponed Altria's rollout of iQos heat sticks… but it’s still working toward that JV with Philip Morris.

(Source: earnings presentation)

We don't know the current revenue share between MO and PM in the U.S. for iQos. But most analysts expect PM is getting more than half. CEO Gifford is certainly excited about it, pointing out their continued heated tobacco campaign efforts despite the delay:

“In the meantime, we're continuing our digital marketing efforts to generate awareness and drive product education through the IQOS website. Also HeatSticks remain available for sale in more than 500 retail stores across Atlanta and Richmond, and we believe we currently have sufficient on-hand inventories."

Of course, that’s only two cities out of an entire nation, begging the question… When will Altria get the chance to enter this new product elsewhere?

An Overview of the Opening

By June 8, the last U.S. state should enter phase 1. Already, various social distancing trackers have confirmed that Americans are gradually returning to reopened businesses.

While we're not likely to see a V-shaped economic recovery, we're also at low risk of an L-shaped one – barring a second wave of the virus in the fall.

No doubt looking at the same data and the same possibilities, the company is maintaining its full-year 2020 adjusted industry decline rate estimate of 4%-6%.

The only guidance it didn't pull in Q1 was volume declines of about 5% for the year. When combined with BUD cutting its dividend by 50% – again – management warns that the payout ratio this year may go above its 80% long-term target.

That implies the August dividend hike Altria has done for 50 consecutive years is likely to be small, with the FactSet consensus being a 3.5% increase. Then, in 2021, the consensus is for a 5.7% increase proportional to EPS growth.

Fitch actually forecasts 2020 combustible volume declines above 6%, which it expects “to be offset by increased prices.

“Given spending weakness in consumer and significantly higher unemployment levels related to the coronavirus pandemic, Fitch is forecasting a low-single-digit decline in consolidated revenue (net of excises taxes) growth compared to approximately 1% growth in 2019."

In addition:

“Altria's strong profitability benefits from consistent pricing power supported by pack affordability, reduced variable costs, and operating efficiency related to productivity initiatives that have resulted in significant margin expansion during the past several years of approximately 700 basis points since 2016. “Fitch expects EBITDA, including Anheuser-Busch InBev NV… dividend, of approximately $11 billion for 2020, which compares to 2019 EBITDA of $11.2 billion. This assumption contemplates a 50% reduction in the AB InBev dividend received by Altria."

Similarly, EBITDA is expected to decrease marginally, about 2%, when factoring in the 50% dividend cut from BUD, which MO owns 10% of.

However, Fitch is actually slightly more bullish on MO's growth prospects than most analysts, estimating 4%-7% long-term growth. Which is why it's not worried about MO's slight increase in recent leverage:

“Fitch expects relatively stable leverage levels in the mid-2x range over the forecast period as the company remains committed to shareholder-based initiatives through additional dividend increases and share repurchases. “Total debt to operating EBITDA (after associates and minorities) was 2.5x for 2019. Over the longer-term, total debt could rise if Altria exercises the warrant to acquire an incremental 10% stake in Cronos. Altria's debt load roughly doubled during the past two years following the acquisition of minority stakes in Juul and Cronos Group Inc. for a combined $14.6 billion in late 2018. “… Fitch expects Altria to maintain its shareholder-friendly posture, which includes dividend payouts around 80% of adjusted diluted EPS. “The company gains flexibility for heavy shareholder returns from light capital spending (1% capital intensity). Altria's dividend in 2019 was $6.1 billion, and share repurchases have averaged approximately $1.6 billion annually during the past four years. Given expectations for lower EPS growth (4% to 7% target) and current leverage, Fitch anticipates future dividend increases will moderate combined with opportunistic share repurchases depending on the extent of excess cash."

Altria's capex costs run 1% of revenue each year, which is what allows it to generate such strong free cash flow margins.

(Source: Ycharts)

Altria's 38% free cash flow margin is among the highest on earth, on par with such FCF minting machines as Texas Instruments (TXN), and Broadcom (AVGO). And it’s actually superior to Microsoft (MSFT).

(Source: TXN investor presentation)

MO's FCF margin is in the top 10% of the S&P 500, and its overall business model is extremely profitable as well.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Has MO's profitability fallen recently? Yes. Its return on capital was over 500% last quarter, placing it in the top 8% of tobacco companies by Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and “moatiness.”

However, ROC (annual pre-tax profit/operating capital) is still well above the 13-year median. And we remain confident that MO's competent management will improve profitability in 2021 and beyond once the pandemic effects are behind us.

Morningstar Director of Equity Research Philip Gorham is a skeptic about Altria and has been a noted critic of its Juul and Cronos investments.

Thus we consider his long-term forecast to be a reasonably conservative estimate of what Altria investors might expect in the future. Morningstar writes:

“Our base case is based on the assumptions that vaping's growth slows materially, and fairly quickly, either through a regulatory clampdown, consumer pushback over health concerns, or simply the maturity of the category. “On the other hand, heated tobacco should make slow but steady progress in the U.S., beginning in second half-2020, ultimately gaining 3% share by 2023. The net effect of these assumptions is that the combustibles segment reverts to a volume decline rate slightly above its historical level to around 5% per year, but this is mitigated to about 50 basis points by migration to iQOS. “With ample pricing headroom in the U.S., we assume an average revenue growth rate of 1.6% and 2.4% in the medium term... “Our view implies that Altria will not meet management's expectations of 7%-9% EPS growth over the next several years. We believe the earnings of the underlying business will grow at around 3% in the medium term, although the equity income from AB InBev will drive this into the mid-single-digit range."

Morningstar agrees with the broader analyst consensus that 3%-6% EPS growth is likely, as we'll show in the valuation/total return potential section.

That's slightly more pessimistic than Fitch's 4%-7% CAGR growth estimate. But the point is that, given the best available data we have today, the people who know MO best – i.e., management – and the analysts who cover it for Wall Street and the credit markets believe MO is not a dying company.

Rather, it's a modestly growing, free-cash-flow minting machine that is likely to keep raising its generous and safe dividend for years, if not decades to come.

And from the lowest valuation in a decade, it also offers about eight times the total return potential of the S&P 500.

Altria's Valuation/Total Return Profile Remains Highly Attractive, Compensating Investors for Its Risk Profile

The way we value a company is by applying either the market's own historical multiples to its fundamentals, such as dividends, earnings, owner earnings, operating cash flow, free cash flow, EBITDA, and EBIT (pre-tax profits).

Though that's only if the company's growth rates and fundamentals are expected to persist in the future, including the regulatory environment, interest rates, etc.

If a company's expected long-term growth rate is lower than it's been in the past, we can apply the Graham/Dodd fair value formula to estimate what the fathers of value investing considered to be "reasonable and prudent" for most companies:

15 P/E is prudent for those growing at 3.25%-15% CAGR.

Those growing at 0% are worth about 8.5 P/E to cash flow.

Those growing between 0% and 3.25% are worth 8.5-15 times earnings/cash flow.

The 15 P/E to cash flow rule of thumb is one that Graham/Dodd arrived at through analyzing 200 years of historical market returns, which were about 7% CAGR.

A 15 P/E represents a 6.7% earnings yield, which is the reasonable standard that Chuck Carnevale – Seeking Alpha's Mr. Valuation – has determined after 50 years in asset management. It also confirms the findings of Ben Graham and David Dodd.

But before we look at Altria's growth profile… to determine what reasonable multiples and its fair value are, we need to first consider how reliable consensus estimates are for this company.

Over the last 20 years, analysts have been highly accurate at forecasting MO's growth rates.

12-month estimates have never been more than 10% from reality. And for two-year forecasts, the results have been even more reliable.

Over the past decade, Altria has never missed its two-year EPS forecasts but has exceeded them by between 1% and 9% each year.

Altria Growth Profile

So Altria's consensus estimates are likely reliable. But we still haven’t looked at what kind of growth analysts expect from a company that just pulled its 2020 guidance… and its previous three-year 5%-7% CAGR EPS growth guidance.

In which case, let’s get in on that…

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 5.3% CAGR from two analysts

FactSet growth consensus through 2022: 4.1% CAGR from nine analysts

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 5.6% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 3.2% CAGR

Management's former guidance: 5%-7% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 6% to 12% CAGR

Realistic growth range: 3%-6% CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

In short, Altria is going to grow slower this year than its historical 9% growth rate.

(Source: Ycharts)

While all analyst growth estimates can be volatile, Altria's consensus has indeed been falling steadily over the past two years as it's faced one crisis after another.

The only one it’s been responsible for was the ill-advised $13 billion investment in Juul, for which it paid 40x EBITDA. Mind you, at the time, Juul was growing at 300% annually and expected to generate over 100% CAGR growth for several more years.

So, on a PEG basis, MO's investment was potentially justified. Though in hindsight, the investment thesis failed due to a regulatory crackdown in the U.S. and overseas on vaping.

What kind of multiple can we expect the market to pay for Altria's earnings in the future if it's growing at just 3%-6% CAGR?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the past 20 years, outside of bubbles like the one MO was in before the current bear market began – where it was 35% overvalued – the company has consistently traded at 14x-16x earnings.

The Graham/Dodd fair value formula, meanwhile, says a company growing at 3%-6% is reasonably worth 14.5x-15x earnings. So to model Altria's total return potential, we can apply:

14-15 fair value P/E range (lower half of the company's own historical range)

3%-6% CAGR analyst long-term growth consensus range.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Altria grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, then it could deliver 16%-21% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

About half of that would be from dividends, which – as we just saw – remain safe during this recession.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If MO grows as expected through 2022 and returns to its historical fair-value 14.4 P/E, it could double your investment over the next 2.5 years. That equates to a 30% CAGR consensus return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

In contrast, the highly overvalued S&P 500 has a consensus total return potential of just 3.6% CAGR, or about eight times less than Altria's.

What allows such a slow-growing company to potentially generate such impressive returns in the future? The answer lies in the current valuation, which is the lowest in 12 years.

Altria's Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (20 years) 2020 2021 2022 13-Year Median Yield 4.97% $68 $71 $74 25-Year Average Yield 5.22% $64 $67 $71 Earnings 14.4 $61 $65 $69 Operating Cash Flow 14.8 $62 $65 $68 EBITDA 8.7 $53 $55 $58 EBIT 9.1 $55 $56 $59 Average $60 $63 $67

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Applying the market-determined fair value multiples for its fundamentals – which are either as or more conservative than the Graham/Dodd guidelines – we estimate that there is an 80% probability that MO's intrinsic value is between $53 and $68.

The average of these fair value estimates is $60, which is also our reasonable estimate of what its fundamentals are worth this year.

DK Rating Discount to Fair Value for 9/11 Blue-Chip Quality Companies 2020 Price 2021 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $60 $63 Potentially Good Buy 15% $51 $54 Potentially Strong Buy 25% $45 $47 Potentially Very Strong Buy 35% $39 $41 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 45% $33 $35 Currently 35% $39

At $39, Altria is a potentially very strong buy, courtesy of the best valuation in 12 years, and with a safe 8.6% yield.

Additional Risks to Consider

We've already addressed Altria's fundamental and volatility risks in detail. So let’s use this section to point out the difference between total return POTENTIAL and probability-weighted expected returns.

The Gordon dividend growth model, which The Dividend Kings and most asset managers use, is one of the most accurate long-term return models in the world.

(Source: Ploutos)

However, no model will be perfectly accurate since the future is uncertain. That includes fundamental growth rates, which can only be estimated, forecasting change over time as new data comes in.

In addition, research from JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Princeton shows that valuation/fundamentals explain:

9% of 12-month returns

45% of 5-year returns

90% of 10-30 year returns.

The margin of error on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model over five years is about 25% to 30%.

That's because we can't know what market sentiment will be in half a decade. Eighty percent of the time in aggregate, companies will trade within their fair value range. Twenty percent of the time they will be in a bubble or bear market.

So here's what Altria's 16%-21% CAGR 5-year return potential actually means when applying reasonable margins of error and the Lynch/Templeton/Marks 60/80 principle:

16%-21% CAGR return potential = 12%-20% CAGR margin of error return potential

Probability-weighted expected return = 7%-16% CAGR

Mid-range probability-weighted expected return = 11.5% CAGR.

Remember that 20%-40% of your investments – even if your facts and reasoning are right at the time – will not turn out as expected.

However, Altria's expected growth prospects and high margin of safety means that even factoring in the probability that its growth thesis fails… it should still deliver high single-digit, low-double-digit returns.

Altria's Return Potential With Zero Growth

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if Altria never grows at all and doesn't raise its dividends ever again, investors would likely still earn decent 6% CAGR total returns.

That's because, according to Graham/Dodd, even a company that never grows is worth about 8.5x earnings. Altria's fundamental risks are higher than they were pre-pandemic but still manageable.

Its valuation risk is very low, courtesy of the lowest P/E in 12 years. As for volatility risk, like most companies, volatility will be higher than a diversified portfolio such as the S&P 500 or pretty much any ETF.

(Source: Ycharts)

This is why prudent risk-management and portfolio construction is essential to owning Altria in a sleep well at night, or SWAN, portfolio.

Next up are the risk-management guidelines The Dividend Kings uses with all its portfolios (and Adam’s retirement portfolio as well). So let's apply these to create a safe retirement portfolio that includes a reasonable allocation to bonds/cash.

Since 1945, in 92% of the years the S&P declined, bonds were stable or appreciated in value. That’s why:

Cash is what you use first during a bear market to fund expenses.

Bonds are what you use after cash is gone. Stocks are only for discretionary funds you won't need for 5+ years (to avoid selling in a bear market, which can last up to six years).

Altria Diversified Balanced Portfolio

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Here is an example of a diversified and prudently risk-managed 70/30 stock/bond portfolio with a 7% allocation to Altria.

Altria Diversified Balanced Portfolio Total Returns Since January 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio is 10% more invested in stocks than a standard 60/40 stock-bond portfolio.

Yet over the last 12 years – which began with the worst bear market in over 50 years – this portfolio delivered 1% CAGR higher total returns, with 1% lower annual volatility and a 6% smaller peak decline during the Financial Crisis.

The reward/risk ratio (Sortino) was 30% greater than a 60/40 portfolio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Did this portfolio always outperform its benchmark? No portfolio can do that.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

But when it mattered most – in 2008 and 2020 – this portfolio's peak declines were just 25.4% and 9.7%, respectively.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Compare that to the 31% peak decline a more bond-heavy portfolio suffered in the Great Recession and the 12.3% it would have gone so far in this bear market.

In fact, this higher-yielding and more stock-heavy balanced portfolio recovered six months sooner than the 60/40 post-Great Recession example.

That six months could have been the difference between running out of cash/bonds and having to sell undervalued stocks or riding out a bear market without ever becoming a forced seller and realizing unnecessary losses.

We’re not saying that such a portfolio would be optimal today. We’re merely showing how prudent risk-management can take any individual company and incorporate it into a true SWAN portfolio…

One that, outside of the Great Recession, hasn't ever suffered a correction in 12 years.

Generous, safe income and above-average wealth compounding with lower volatility across the economic/market cycle… That’s the essence of SWAN investing.

Bottom Line: Altria's Thesis Has Been Weakened by the Pandemic, but It Remains a Safe 8.6%-Yielding Blue-Chip Conservative Income Asset Investors Can Trust

Altria didn’t become a dividend king by accident.

For 50 years, it's been facing massive fundamental challenges, including declining cigarette volumes… a never-ending regulatory threat… and the largest class-action lawsuit in history: A lawsuit it lost but wasn’t bankrupted by. Nor was its dividend threatened.

There’s not a single company out there’s that’s ever been able to escape every issue out there. Effective businesses make money despite bad things happening, not in the absence of them.

In which case, Altria is one effective business. Overcoming challenges is what its management does on behalf of dividend-hungry shareholders.

In our opinion, Altria’s 9x earnings and 8.6% yield most assuredly compensates investors for its risk profile.

That doesn’t mean it's a "must-own" for literally every investor on earth. But it’s currently 35% undervalued with the lowest P/E it’s seen in 12 years, which we find extremely intriguing.

The way we see it, Altria represents one of the safest ultra-high yields you can find today.

Over the long-term, it offers 16%-21% CAGR total return potential. Over the medium-term, it offers 30% CAGR consensus return potential – which is about eight times the consensus return potential of the S&P 500.

Even adjusting for the probability of things going wrong and it failing to achieve its 3%-6% CAGR long-term growth rate… Altria has a weighted-probability expected return of about 11%-12% CAGR.

Even if it grows at 0%, 6% CAGR long-term returns are likely. This means that, as long as Altria delivers flat-to-positive growth in the future and you’re patient enough to not become a forced seller out of frustration, it's only a question of home much you'll make owning Altria.

With a reward/risk ratio that's about triple the S&P 500's 20-year average, Altria is one of The Dividend Kings' highest-conviction ultra-high-yield recommendations right now…

And a potentially very strong buy for anyone comfortable with its complex risk profile.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

