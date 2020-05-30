Natural Gas Market Overview: Annual Storage 'Surplus' To Continue Shrinking

U.S. LNG feedgas flows seem to have stabilized and can potentially ramp up quickly (if needed) because LNG stocks are currently just "half-full".

Industrial consumption has started to recover and has almost returned to its 5-year average level.

Total demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 555 bcf for the week ending May 29.

This report covers the week ending May 29, 2020.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 555 bcf for the week ending May 29 (mostly flat w-o-w (week over week) and mostly unchanged y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually increased from +7.5 bcf/d to +8.8 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

According to the continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), natural gas consumption in the electric power sector is slightly above last year's level. Industrial consumption has dropped below last year's level (due to the COVID-19) but has already bottomed out and is now recovering. It has now almost reached 5-year average level. Please note that the methodology for calculating natural gas consumption in the industrial sector has been changed to reflect the impact of the COVID-19. These changes are expected to be temporary.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up considerably across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) plunged up by 75% w-o-w (from 23 to 6), while the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) jumped by 58% (from 34 to 54). However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be 9% below last year's level.

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors were "bullish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows. In the week ending May 29:

Nuclear outages were mostly within norm (9.3 GW per day on average). Please note that the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants will be subsiding in the weeks ahead as nuclear power plants are returning to service - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal rose by +$0.076 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 10.4 bcf/d this week (+2.4 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +3.8 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro and wind generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending May 29, these three factors added some 300 MMcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors (excluding solar generation) was positive at around +5.8 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector, which is 2.7 bcf/d above last year's results.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "less bullish" (vs. 2019). Still, exceptionally low spread between natural gas and coal will ensure that the level of coal-to-gas-switching remains near recent highs - especially, in case the number of cooling degree days continues to increase. At the same time, renewable generation will be getting weaker from now on (until September) due to seasonal factors.

Exports

Total exports were essentially flat w-o-w. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, Freeport, and Elba) served 12 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 41 bcf. Total LNG feedgas flows averaged 6.1 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up 0.2 bcf/d in the week ending May 29.

U.S. LNG feedgas flows seem to have stabilized and haven't set a new low for 6 consecutive days now. Furthermore, once the foreign demand recovers, LNG flows can quickly ramp up because LNG stocks are, currently, just "half-full" (26.9 bcf below observed capacity).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

Dry gas production is trending down, but rather slowly.

Latest dry gas production estimate (for contiguous United States): 88.1 bcf/d.

-8.3 bcf/d from an all-time high

+0.9 bcf/d from a 3-week low

unchanged from Thursday's results

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 88.31 bcf/d over the next three months (May-June-July). Annual growth rate is slowing down. Indeed, in June, annual growth rate of daily production is projected to be negative - for the first time since April 2017.

In general, natural gas production is projected to decline for two key reasons:

productivity of new wells has plateaued, while the inventory of old wells is now growing faster than the inventory of new wells. the collapse in oil prices is prompting companies to deepen spending cuts and reduce future output.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

In the week ending May 29, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 94.5 bcf/d (up +0.5 bcf/d w-o-w but down -1.6 bcf/d y-o-y).

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 108 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +87 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -167 bcf by July 3. Supply-demand balance in week 2 - week 5 (weeks ending June 12 - July 3) is projected to be tighter vs a year ago (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

