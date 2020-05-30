My concerns over pressured margins were overblown. Pricing support and scale led to op margin expansion of over two percentage points YOY.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has broken the charts in the first quarter of 2020.

The retailer posted revenue growth of nearly 28% that was unprecedented and very much unexpected. The $790 million beat over consensus estimate was the largest in recent memory, and by a very wide margin. EPS of $2.56 flew by even the highest of analyst projections as well, marking what was possibly the most impressive quarter in Dollar General's history.

No weakness to be found

In my earnings preview, I spoke about the benefits of the "stockpiling blitz" of non-perishable household items in late February, as well as consumers spending their government stimulus money in April. Dollar General's decision to pay employee appreciation bonuses twice between March and May hinted at high levels of store activity, even if margins could suffer as a result of increased compensation expenses. I also mentioned that inorganic growth might hurt a bit due to the difficulties of opening new stores in the middle of a pandemic.

I was right about my same-store sales expectations, but at the same time clearly not optimistic enough. Every single product category experienced double-digit growth, with the largest consumable goods segment (79% of total revenues) standing out, as I had projected. Both average transactions and customer traffic increased. And according to the management team, "since the end of 1Q20, the company has continued to experience elevated demand in its stores, albeit with slightly more variability and some moderation in recent days".

The "broken graph" below does not help much in understanding or projecting Dollar General's steady-state financial performance. But it provides a glimpse into how impressive the retailer's revenues have been in the first quarter.

My caution towards inorganic growth was proven unjustified. Dollar General increased the store count by over 220 in just three months. The company also maintained its 2020 targets of executing on 2,600 real estate projects, including 1,000 new store openings.

On the margin front, operating costs increased substantially compared to the recent trend. But the company more than offset the margin headwinds by taking advantage of scale - i.e. higher expenses, but even higher revenues. Gross margin expanded by nearly 50 bps, as the expected increase in distribution costs was very much offset by fewer markdowns.

See P&L below. Not reflected is free cash flow of $1.5 billion that more than tripled over 2019 levels.

Stock is not a buy - it is a strong buy

Dollar General's results were probably the best delivered by any mega cap US-based company in this challenging first quarter. Yet, the stock lost steam during Thursday's trading session. It settled 1.7% lower, lagging the Dow 30 and S&P 500 indices.

Judging by recent market behavior, it makes sense that investors would have glanced over the retailer's stellar performance. First, Dollar General's first quarter results are more than likely not repeatable under normal circumstances. Second, higher-beta and lower-quality stocks have experienced a revival in the past two weeks at least. Check out the graph below that compares the performance of the S&P 500 (darker blue line at the bottom) against some of the most macro-sensitive and pro-cyclical sectors of the US economy. In this risk-on environment, DG is unlikely to thrive.

But rather than being discouraged by lack of momentum, I think that share price softness in the face of outstanding execution offers an opportunity. DG has never been a cheap stock, as the chart below illustrates. But once the much higher full-year EPS projections are taken into account, a forward P/E of 21 to 22 times seems reasonable for what I believe represents very well the idea of a storm-resistant growth stock.

