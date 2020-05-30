The common misnomer from the investing public is that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is overpriced near $50. The chip company is only in the early innings of a turnaround not always fully comprehended by the negative views. My investment thesis continues to confirm the stock is reasonably priced above $50 and should head to $70 on meeting growth targets. Image Source: AMD website

Don't Look Backwards

The big issue facing investors wanting to value AMD or other growth stocks is the irrational decision to use past numbers. What ultimately matters for growth stocks is the future growth rate and earnings potential in the future years.

In the case of AMD, the chip company is taking substantial market share from Intel (INTC) in the CPU space and is slowly moving into taking data center share with their new EPYC 2 7nm chip.

Entering 2020, AMD was closing in on 20% market share in the desktop and mobile markets in the PC space. The large server market is where the chip company was stuck below 5% despite now having the best data center chips in 2020.

Source: Mercury Research

The basis of a strong boost from existing segment gains, plus the new console lineups for the 2020 holidays, has analysts predicting a couple of years where revenue growth exceeds 20%. Analysts have AMD earning $1.03 per share in 2020 and $1.53 in 2021. Anybody looking backwards is only valuing the stock based on 2019 EPS of $0.64.

Data by YCharts

Even using these basic forward estimates, an investor sees AMD as trading at 51x '20 estimates and 35x '21 estimates. With '21 estimates targeted at 50% growth, the stock isn't generally viewed as inexpensive based on these estimates and the associated growth rates.

Path To $70

Right now, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities is the only analyst with a $70 target on AMD. The average analyst only has a $51 target on the stock, with 25 out of 44 analysts actually Neutral or Very Bearish on AMD.

Source: Seeking Alpha ratings

In general, most analysts outside of Mosesmann and a few others have been pulled kicking and screaming into these mostly Neutral views on the stock.

To reach $70, AMD probably needs to earn $2 per share for the 35x P/E multiple. Nvidia (NVDA) already trades at the same forward P/E multiple with a $210 billion market cap so AMD at a $62 billion valuation isn't restricted by any size limits. In fact, AMD has come more in line with Nvidia valuation over the last year.

Data by YCharts

To obtain 25% market share positions, AMD needs limited growth in PCs with some substantial growth in the key data center space. AMD only needs to reach 25% market share in PCs and 15% data center share for the business to reach $13.25 billion in annual revenues. Round up the gaming segment to a few billion in annual revenues from the console sector and a base case for $15 billion revenues remains on target.

Source: AMD April 2020 presentation

AMD has forecast long-term goals of revenue growth exceeding 20% with gross margins topping 50% and operating margins in the mid-20% range leading to an operating margin exceeding 25%. The guidance for 2020 was gross margins of 45% with operating expenses a rather high 29% due to higher costs ramping new chips.

This margin guidance leads to their general financial estimates for 2021 based on analyst estimates for revenues topping $10 billion:

Revenue = $10.0 billion

Gross Margins @ 48% = $4.8 billion

OpEx @ 25% = $2.5 billion

Operating Income = $2.3 billion

Taxes @ 15% = $0.35 billion

EPS = $1.95 billion/1.2 billion shares = $1.63

These 2021 revenue numbers still leave AMD nearly $5 billion away from achieving minimum market share targets of 25% in PCs and 15% in data center. Only an additional $1.5 billion of those revenues at the 23% operating margins gets the chip company to the $2 EPS target needed for a $70 price target.

Naturally, those margins will ultimately head higher and CEO Lisa Su was clear at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Conference that past PC market share targets near 20% aren't a ceiling:

I think the way we think about the market now we don't have a, let's call it a cap on our share. I don't think there's a belief that, hey, if we get to 20%, that's all we can get. I don't think that's the way we think...I mean, they are best-in-class in many aspects.

A company with best-in-class chips shouldn't have a limited goal of market share positions in the 15% to 25% range.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that any base case for AMD is substantial revenue and profit growth over the next few years. The high-performance chip company has the roadmap for years of new products to compete against Intel and Nvidia for best-in-class products. The case for a higher stock price such as $70 is easily made by reliable EPS forecasts for 2021, not by looking backwards to 2019 and prior earnings.

