American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) CEO Doug Parker Presents at 2020 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) 2020 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 27, 2020 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Parker - Chairman and CEO

Derek Kerr - CFO

Don Casey - Senior Vice President

Vasu Raja - Senior Vice President

Conference Call Participants

David Vernon - Bernstein

David Vernon

Hi, good afternoon. Welcome back to Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. My name is David Vernon, I am the airlines and transport analyst for Bernstein. We are privileged to have the American Airlines team with us today. Doug Parker, Chairman and CEO; Derek Kerr, CFO; as well as Don Casey and Vasu Raja are joining us today for the Q&A. So Doug is going to start us off with a little bit of prepared remarks kind of coming into it, then we'll kind of go into Q&A.

I would like to remind investors participating in the conference that to the left of your screen, you should see a button for something called Pigeonhole. That is a way to go ahead and either promote or demote some of the questions that we have on our Q&A roster, as well as to add questions that you might want to have pose to the team. We will go through those to the extent that we can in the hour that we have.

I'd also like to ask you to participate in the Procensus survey at the end of the session. That will give you a sense of real time how other investors are also thinking about American, and we'll give you a way to level set your thoughts versus other interesting market participants’. So with that, I would like to think Dan Cravens who's also on the team there for American for setting us up, and American Airlines joining us. And I will hand the mic over to you, Doug.

Doug Parker

Thanks David. And thanks for having this conference is always a great event and one that we look forward to. We look forward to doing it next year in person again. But thanks everybody for your interests and being here virtually with us. We I think like most airlines just recently announced earnings just a few weeks ago. So not a tremendous amount of change since then, but I just wanted to briefly touch how we’re responding to this crisis, what we as the industry are doing and we at American are doing to respond to the crisis. It's a challenge bigger than anything we've ever faced as far as obviously has had an impact on the global but probably no industry as much as the airline industry. In face of this adversity we're really proud of what our team is doing. They’re doing a phenomenal job of taking care of customers and we're really proud of what they're doing every day and will continue to do in the future.

In light of this environment, we at American have acted quickly to take care of our team members and our customers, and reduced our costs and to improve our liquidity position. And I'll touch briefly on all those and then obviously we'll take any questions you want to have on it. We began by enhancing our cleaning procedures. We now require mask for our customers and all customer facing team members. We've also temporary relaxed our seating policies and adjusted our airport procedures and then just today announced that we will work to give pre-notification to customers to the extent their flights are filling out more than others if that makes them uncomfortable.

The net result of all this is making sure that people feel comfortable flying more and more people are feeling more comfortable each day, but we get to a point where all Americans are comfortable flying as they should be. We're confident that what we're doing right now is working. We've seen that with a huge decline in active virus cases within our own team, particularly in our flight attendants, so these measures do work but we need to get to a point where our customers recognize that as well.

We're looking to reduce costs and rightsizing the airline for the current environment, we plan to reduce our 2020 operating and capital expenditures by more than $12 billion versus where they would have been otherwise. Most notably, we've cut our system capacity by approximately 80% in April and May and 70% in June. And we’ve accelerated the retirement of four separate aircraft types, the Embraer 190, the Boeing 707, Boeing 767 and our Airbus A330-300 aircraft, along with a number of older regional airplanes. They are all accelerated retirements, which will make us, allow us to be much more efficient as we move forward. Since that was all announced at the earnings call since we've announced and we announced was going to be over 100 aircrafts fewer than we anticipated flying in 2021.

Since that time, we announced that we're going to take -200s, which are younger aircraft but we are going to take those 15 aircraft and keep them in storage, certainly for the foreseeable future. So that's another 15 airplanes that we don't expect to flying next summer, as well as certain of our older 737NG aircraft, next generation aircraft. So, as we look forward and as the demand environment continues to improve but certainly don’t have any view that’s going to get back in 2019 levels any time in 2021, we're looking to make sure we're rightsizing and we'll continue to do so. These take out both operating complexity and they also bring forward cost savings, but also give us some optionality to officially bring back aircraft with those 330s and 737 when demand does return.

In addition to that work, we suspended all, we've done a lot of work on all our other costs as we should. Suspended non-essential hiring, paused pay increases, reduced executive and board comp, deferred marketing, event and training expenses and implemented voluntary leave and early retirement programs to reduce all of our labor costs. And we're taking a collaborative approach with our team and union partners and we've had great success so far and nearly 40,000 of our team members have opted for early retirement and reduced work schedule, or a partially paid leave. Importantly, we don't have any large non-aircraft debt maturities for more than two years. We have outside of the $1.364 billion delayed draw term loan facility rearranged just in March. As to capital commitments, we pulled $700 million out of our non-aircraft CapEx plan for next two years, and we're looking to taking a hard look at our aircraft capital and we'll work with our aircraft partners to only take aircraft with financing in place as we move forward.

So look when we share our earnings call still holds true. We continue to expect to in the second quarter with approximately $11 billion in liquidity, that includes the assistance that we are receiving through the payroll support program of the CARES Act, as well as an anticipation of receiving $4.75 billion in loan from the Treasury Department that we're still working on. We're having productive conversations with the Treasury Department and they've been very nice to work with so far. So we just say we will have that done before the end of the quarter. But with that done, we still expect in the quarter with $11 million in liquidity, which we think is a sufficient amount of liquidity. And importantly, with a significant amount of unencumbered assets having done that to allow us to continue to raise more liquidity after.

As the cash burn, we announced at the time of the call that for the second quarter we expected to average $70 million a day in cash burn from the second quarter. And we expected that number to decline to approximately $50 million per day by the month of June. We're right on track for all that and that's still our anticipation as of today. On the revenue side, some updates on the earnings call over the last couple of weeks, we definitely have seen some improved demand environment. I'm got to be really careful whenever we talk about this, because we are still flying only 20% of our schedule. But on that much reduced schedule, we're definitely seeing more demand than we've seen in prior months. The month of April, for example, we flew with 15% load factor in the month of April. This past Memorial Day weekend, with the system load factor of 56%. So we're certainly seeing improved demand on a much reduced schedule. So even when we're flying 20% of scheduled, there are some load factors were down 90% of our revenues. Also these these are early returns but they are encouraging. This is much better than it was a few weeks ago, and it looks better as we look out into June.

So we recognize we're a long way off from the full recovery but we certainly believe the worst is behind us and we're on the uptick. We have a lot of difficult work ahead but our teams fully engaged and focused on getting through this period of uncertainty, and we're confident that through the dedication of our team and the actions we’ve taken that American will emerge from this crisis in a stronger and better position and that's what we intend to do. So those are my remarks today. We're happy to answer any questions you or others may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Vernon

Great. I will probably try to focus the early part of the discussion on sort of survivability, and then later discussion maybe on what today aftermath looks like for you guys. But I do think there's some important questions around how flexible the cost structure could be kind of post the second quarter $50 million a day and earn rate. As you're thinking about sort of looking out to the end of the year, steady improvement in demand. Can you give us any added insight into where you might be able to get that burn rate down, assuming not a fast recovery but a relatively slow recovery?

Doug Parker

Derek, you want to take that?

Derek Kerr

Yes, I think David you know as we look at it, if there's -- since you don't know what the recovery is going to be or what the revenue is going to be as you look out. We talked about a minimal recovery in April, May and June or actually in May and June to get to that $50 million that we're talking about from a June perspective. If we go in, we got a lot of work going on on the cost structure. The third quarter, obviously, with the CARES Act, there won't be any -- you won't do anything with the cost structure from a people perspective, that's everybody will be on from that perspective.

So, if we just take a no revenue environment and $50 million cash burn, we can get that into the 45-40 range just by itself. Okay. So that's the way I'm focused on it is to make sure that from our costs where can we get our cost to zero revenues and how low can I get with zero revenues. Now, there's going to be recovery on that and in a slow recovery, how much revenue are we going to have in the third and fourth quarter and each month to those in third and fourth quarters to get us to have that cash burn be in the 10 to 20 range, or 20 range.

And I do believe from what we see and from what recovery is and what we think from an ASM perspective, we can get it down to that level in the back half of the year but that's all dependent on recovery. So the real focus here is how do we get our costs down, how do we get them into that level with zero revenue and how low can we get it with zero revenue and that's what the team is working on and making sure that that's the process we go through from a cost perspective, to stop everything we don't need to do, slow every bit of CapEx that we have out there, not take any aircraft deliveries that don't have any financing on, so cash doesn't go out the door.

And so we're trying to drive that 50 with no revenue down as low as we can. And you can't get that down to 20, there is kind of the fixed cost that we have as a company, but can I get it in the 45-40 range, that's the goal that we're trying to shoot for to make sure with a no revenue environment that's where we're at and then the revenue on top of that is that gets us into the lowering that cash burn into the 20 range or you know hopefully down even lower than that as the revenue recovery comes back.

David Vernon

And I want to ask this in a way that's respectful, because you're managing the down business and having hard decisions on things like workforce. Is it fair to say that as the Care Act expires, you guys are working on ways to right size that that fixed component of the cost that maybe you can't work with under your view of the Care Act restrictions on deferrals?

Doug Parker

Well, of course we have to. So what that number is being none of us knows for certain right now. But what we do know is until October 1st, we are being compensated for all of our teams. So as a result, we're required to keep all of our team on board that goes away, those payments go away as of October 1st and the restriction goes away. We will need to make sure that we rightsize our company accordingly and we will do that. We're going to work really hard to make sure that we do that in a way that takes care of our team as best we can. So, we're going to try to do that in a way that hopefully we wouldn't even have to furlough anyone. I know it sounds like a stretch, it’s a goals it’s not a commitment to the team but it’s a goal for our team. Because -- and given what we've seen, things like the early outs and leaves that we've seen already where we have 40,000 people taking those a day, I'm not sure we can't do that. But know this for our investors, we know that we need to get the airline right in cost structure in line with the capacity, and that means our team as well. So we're going to work to figure out how we do that, and in a way that gets those costs out that we're going to try and do it in a way that CARES [indiscernible] the same.

Derek Kerr

And David, there's two points in time that we're really looking at, right? You have an October point in time that is, we will fly lower capacity than we will next summer. So you got to look at two points in time. One is where are we going to be in October, where we're going to be next summer and how do we get to that. But we are going to do everything, as Doug said, to get where we need to be in the fall to rightsize it from a management perspective, rightsize it from a work perspective, to make sure that we get that level where it needs to be in October by doing all the right things, and then how do we build it back up to and be flexible enough for whatever that growth needs to be in 2021 and have a plan for that coming back at that point in time, or keeping the demand does not come back, the fact that that you don't bring all those workers back unless you need to.

So both of those are being worked on and both of those estimations are being worked on as we work with Vasu's team for its schedule, not only in what the schedule is going to be in the fall, October, November, December, but what's the schedule going to be next summer, that has helped by taking out the aircraft, right? So we've taken out 157 aircraft, we've taken out fleet types that'll really help us from that perspective and tie us into what -- where we're going to be next summer to make sure that we rightsize from a people perspective the entire organization.

David Vernon

And then maybe just to talk a little bit about the balance sheet in the context of all this. Coming into the crisis, Doug and Derrick, you guys said to had taken a different financing and foot strategy, I think than many of the other airlines in a more leveraged position. And since the crisis, you guys have taken a fairly different tack towards raising capital, whereas some of your peers may have been quick to the short term markets or to the secure markets, even some raising equity. You guys are taking a slightly different tack. Can you talk from your perspective about what makes your situation with the balance sheet and approach to raising liquidity different than maybe peers in the industry, and why you're doing it -- why you're taking the steps that you're taking in terms of prioritizing? For example, the CARES loans and all the finding way to add leverage to the unencumbered assets you do have.

Doug Parker

Sure. I'll do that, again rather than, I don't know that I can’t contrast -- you are asking whether them or why they're doing and what we're doing and why we think the next time. First I don't think we're that dramatically different in terms of how we all went into this week. First off, we did it, we closed an unsecured deal just before all this in sometime in February at 3.75%, $500 million unsecured deal in February that we’ve closed on with Derek's good leadership. Then as the virus spread to the United States in March we like I think most others in the industry wouldn’t use the swap gates arouse 364 day delayed draw a billion dollar facility we put in place. So that's the billion dollars that I said we have still amortized. We did that next. And since that time, we have indeed focused our attention on the CARES Act process…

Derek Kerr

We started the high liquidity…

Doug Parker

Fair enough. And we ended the year with more liquidity or ended the quarter with more liquidity than others, because of our higher debt levels, we always carried more cash than others. So as we look to what made sense for American given all that we went to the CARES Act, which again I think this is going to the next most efficient proceeds. First was the PSP banks of course, which we all avail ourselves up but that was $5.8 billion for American. So the question then really is what you do next. We find ourselves with something in the order of $10 million of unencumbered assets, excluding the value of the advantaged program and a commitment from the treasury department to loan us $4.75 billion at LIBOR plus 350. So, that seems like the next best place to go with the assets we have and figure out having done that do some with a goal of raising that $4.75 billion, and still having significant unencumbered assets left rather than trying to anyway, not suggesting others did totally something different and they were wrong. But from our perspective, it didn't seem to make sense to go use some of those assets and not have them available to have in the conversation with treasury, rather like I said, this is the next best opportunity certainly from an interest rate perspective and in size.

So, that's where we are, that's going well. Like I say we expect to close that sometime certainly in June. And having done so expect to have significant unencumbered assets behind as we go do other things. So, I like what we've done. And I am sure there’s like what they've done, but I don't think there's anything different about American versus others, it just speak [indiscernible].

David Vernon

Okay. I guess, as you think about the, the values that unencumbered assets loan to value that you can get. I mean, are you concerned at all that that given where your debt is trading in the public markets that you may not be able to get as favorable terms against those unencumbered assets, or are you optimistic that maybe if you were to go try to tap into those six, nine months from now that the demand environment will be a little bit better and we're just going to get a better deal on whatever that you do raise?

Doug Parker

Yes, another part of the sequencing it’s a fair point. Our perspective is whatever the market reception is for those asset, it will be improved once the government loan proceeds are in. As much as we have extreme confidence that that $4.75 billion is coming in, there's still, until it’s done, I'm sure some questions amongst some as whether it is. So we think that confidence will help the debt markets with whatever comes behind.

David Vernon

The other thing that I wanted to kind of approach head on with you if we can. If you look at where the credit default markets are looking at your debt and the probabilities of default and pretty seems like every other day, there's an article highlighting that American is levered and it’s going to head to bankruptcy. How do you -- how are you and that you thinking about bankruptcy as a tool to manage this debt crisis? Is this something that is even on the table like what is the market sort of reading into the situation that is not correct from your point of view?

Doug Parker

Let me start with this. The bankruptcy as a tool is what's resonating like I've heard people say that and I can tell you this. I've been doing this for a bunch of airlines for a number of years now, whatever it is 30 something years in the business, 15 years as a CEO. One of the things I'm most proud of is that I've never worked for a bankrupt airline, which in the airline business that's actually a real accomplishment, as you know. So look, and the reason that is because I don't think people should view bankruptcy as a financial tool it's failure. I think our job is to preserve shareholder value and that's what we're going to do that's what we've done from the time we’ve all been working here, that what we're going to do in this case. We don't look at that as an option that's failure. So anyway that's what I think. And what I think about our industry in that regard, by the way, I mean there’s, I will say this.

What's different about this crisis versus some other crises is that in the past we find ourselves where it really didn't matter if maybe somebody went away, that would be helpful to the cause in the less rational business that existed in the 90s and the 2000s, running faster than the other guy for you to call but it barely matter, because their capacity would go away, and all of a sudden your revenues would go up and that's not the case here. There's no one trying to push anybody else out of business, because it's a demand problem not a capacity problem. It's all about demand and we need demand to come back. So and anyway so that's the one way I would characterize this as different, it’s all about demand. But I can’t back to irrespective of what it is. Bankruptcies failure, we're not going to do that. What I think is going to happen as a result of all this for what it’s worth is while everybody -- while some like to play the game of GE, who might be in trouble. I don't think we're all going to be fine.

I think we're all going to go raise enough liquidity to get ourselves through this all, and we’ll come out with more debt than we had before and work on that over time but I don't think you're going to see any airlines go by the wayside as a result of crisis, because again it's a demand crisis and one that will be resolved by all of us doing what we need to survive long enough to have until demand returns. What I do think, though, is the effects is going to be as though a large airline went away. What I think you're going to see is in the summer of 2021, the collective U.S. airline business 10% to 20% smaller than it was in 2019, which is a really big airline. So I think it’s a positive. So anyway a long way we’re saying, we're in this sort of long haul I think we're all going to be in for the long haul, but don't take that to me. We're all going to be flying the same number of airplanes and therefore we got to figure out a way to have 2021 revenues. I'm sorry, 2019 revenues in 2021. I think we're all building our airlines in a way but doesn't anticipate having 2019 revenues in 2021.

David Vernon

So, I'm sure you guys have been through the gauntlet a little bit at other investor conferences and talking to your shareholders. As you look across the past month or two's worth of engagement that you had with investors. What would you say are the two or three most overlooked points of the American story that point to your ability to survive this crisis?

Doug Parker

Okay. I mean, there’s short term and long term. In the short term, I think most definitely the questions you were just asking, which are perfectly fair, I mean we did go further. But just the ability of the company to raise liquidity I think is underestimated, but fair enough we’ll go further. We do get some investors asking as to whether or not we're actually going to get $4.75 billion loan, which again we certainly believe is the case. And then having done so we’ll you be able to raise financing behind that. We believe that’s the case. So again, I'm not asking you to believe that other than just know that we need to prove that by that certainly feels that the markets questioning that more than, and certainly we believe will be our ability to go raise capital in the future. So that's one big one. The longer term is a number of things. I guess I went out there, where it just feels like and we can probably do that better through a series of different questions, but what I know is this.

The combination, we're going to come out of this with an airline that does have a much more rationalized fleet. The fact that we were flying all the aircraft, we were flying because we needed them, because they're all generating returns. This is allowing us to accelerate a retirement program that’s going to nicely make our airline more efficient that's a big deal. I think we're going to go through and we all, American included but I know that American are using this to find ways to get ourselves even more efficient and we're not going to go add back in efficiencies that used to exist. In terms of American ourselves, I think we are I know that we are that we are a good bit better built from what it feels like the recovery going to be that is more domestic less international certainly versus our two other larger peers.

We have something like 70% of our flying is domestic or short haul international that's more than others and that certainly I mean I think any of us will agree that I'll come back before the long haul international. All those things come together and again we need to go further but we feel good about the long term. We know we need to get through the near term. But as we get through the long term, we feel good about whether airline is going to be positioned certainly vis-a-vis others and are going to get ourselves in a position where even an airline, even to the extent we have revenues well below 2019 revenues in 2021, we can get the airline in a position where it could be profitable in 2021, even at much low revenues we had in 2019.

David Vernon

And then just like one or two more on the liquidity stuff, I mean we start talking about we’re I guess optimistic or happy quite a bit [multiple speakers] got to be like a trip to the dentist. So when you think about the unencumbered assets that you do have, it does look to us like on the moderate rate of recovery bridging to next summer you might actually post the CARES loans still need to raise additional capital. Can you talk at all about what kind of loan to value might affect on those assets, and how the advantage program could play into potential sources of liquidity in the future?

Doug Parker

Yes. I'm going to ask you to wait on that one if you don't mind, because again, there will be much easier answer once we have a government loan behind us, because again and I don't want to prejudge that process. But I will tell you what we were saying and again today, which is much confident as ever that we are confident that we'll be able to raise the $4.75 billion and still have significant ability to raise capital beyond that, exactly how much I know you want to know. We can do that better when we're done with this process and we know exactly what collateral has been used and what this still be.

Unidentified Company Representative

Just one a significant digit that’s all work with us.

Derek Kerr

But David just in a couple of numbers, right? I mean, we talked about the advance program. We talked about having over $10 billion, even the 364 day term loan has about $4.4 million against that loan, which you're going to have to repay and it's under utilized. So, if you add that 4.4 to the 10, you have somewhere between $14 million to $15 billion of unencumbered assets to use. And even if you get a 33% loan to value on that that’s another $5 billion that you could go out and do against that from that collateral. So, there is a significant opportunity to go do those things and other markets, other people that you touched on before with equity and converts and all those kinds of things that if we need to go do that, we can go to those markets, which would have a significant amount there.

We have and the other thing you haven't even touched on or we haven't touched on is talking to our credit card companies, Citi and Barclays and others that are great partners of ours and want to stay great partners of ours, and the ability to work with those guys to do something even adds to that possible liquidity pile that we could do after the government loan gets done.

David Vernon

And would that be something along the lines of like a presale of miles, or would you think about a co-investments in that part of the business?

Derek Kerr

Either one of the two, it could be any of the kind.

David Vernon

Okay. I know you're not going to unveil your strategic plan, so I won't keep asking the same question. If we think about the demand sort of recovery story, and Doug you touched on this a little bit. How do you see the shape of that demand recovery, domestic versus international business versus leisure? And how might that impact the way the network comes back into existence?

Doug Parker

Yes. And I'll let Vasu and Don chime in after this, but I'll just give you a couple of data points. I told you about the load factors being up versus April. The other thing, well, anyway, the short answer is its leisure right now. The leisure is coming back sooner. But, we needed, and what will make the different is when business starts to come back, but I can also give you some data on that, which is encouraging on the trend, discouraging on the absolute numbers, but encouraging on the trend. So we survey our, a large number of our corporate clients on a regular basis that agreed to participate in the survey so we can see where trends are going. Seven weeks ago, the number of those clients who said they had no restrictions on travel for their team was 8%. Today, it's -- or last week or six weeks later, it's 18%. So that number is -- the number of unrestrict, companies with no restrictions on their team has more than double.

The more depressing numbers is the number of companies who banned to travel for their team. That number was 66% seven weeks ago, which is the depressing number but it's 47% now and equally and somewhat depressing number, but it's going in the right direction. That's when we get to where half of the company in the United States aren’t banning their people from flying then we will start to see I think a more robust recovery but that's where we sit right now that's the environment we're working in. So anyway, that's my attempt to answer your question. But right now it's definitely leisure leading. But we need business to really make it a recovery. Business isn't there yet but businesses getting there gradually.

And again, I don't want to sound too bullish for companies none of us know. But what I do believe is once business starts to return that's not going to be that gradual. Once business starts to return business will return, it maybe every business returns they don't fly as much as they used to for quite some time. But once companies get comfortable and take and not having bans on flying that it won't be long before all of them have eliminated those restrictions. So that I think would be really important, an important thing to watch where it’s, the numbers I gave you have gotten gradually better each week by the way. There was no step function there. It's just gradually coming back. So I don't know. Vasu, Don what you guys…

Don Casey

Certainly domestic is coming back sooner in short haul and national is going to be next followed by long haul international. If you go and look at our network I mean into this, we were the largest U.S. carrier in the domestic business, and we're also large business carrier in the short haul international business. So I think we feel like our assets are in bright spot and our capacity recoveries in the model that has…

Vasu Raja

Yes, the only thing I'll add to what Doug said is you got question about how does shape our long-term thinking about the network. And what we're trying to do is build the airline to be

very flexible, which is no easy task in an airline that has really long time horizon. I mean all airlines do 18 to 24 months to get an airplane, 12 and 15 months to build crews to fly the airplane in certain amount of time, even source the infrastructure to house the airplane. So what we are endeavoring to do is first of all be really conservative in how we think about long-term demand, especially in long haul, which given the comments you just heard is already showing really kind of protracted weakness even headed out into 2021. And so by being concerned in how we think about demand, we're erring to the side of taking more capacity out and taking out the expenses that go with that but building the leverage such that if indeed demand comes back, we can respond to that pretty aggressively, really play to our strengths, which is the huge connectivity with our domestic and short haul.

David Vernon

And then I guess as you think about as process of the data points getting better. How are you and the team thinking about safe travel protocols? Or what are you hearing from customers about safe traveler protocols having an impact to sort of maybe accelerate that demand recovery? I mean is it realistic in any way to think that the prohibition on middle seat sales could last into a better demand environment? Are we looking at a time in the future where we have to submit a temperature record so buy a ticket like how should we be thinking about this, the safe travel protocol and how the industry is going to maybe help facilitate the demand recovery?

Doug Parker

Well, again, first off, incredibly important as of course in American and all airlines people have to feel safe when they travel, we know that, we know they are safe but we need to make sure people understand everything we're doing to ensure they are, that indeed that’s the case. It starts with cleanliness. We at American and again this is something we compete on as an industry. We all are doing amazing jobs and a huge increases in the amount of cleanliness done on airplanes before customers arrive. So the aircraft are clean as customers arrive. What we also, has always been the case but I don't think people understand well enough is how well circulated the air, how clean the air is, it's replaced every 20 or 30 seconds on an airplane with altitude air, and every two to three minutes like I said altitude air, and it goes through these HEPA filters, which are kind of hospital type standard filters of air.

So the air is clean. The airplane is clean. We know that social distancing, the traditional social distancing that we've all kind of used to, six feet of space is a hard thing for us to deliver on aircraft. We're doing a number of things, including restricting loads to make sure that there's the opportunity to provide social distancing. But the main thing we can do in this environment is what we all do when you can't guarantee social distancing, is to wear facial covers. Our flight attendants wear facial covers, our customers are required to weak facial cover in flight. And we also make sure that we don't have interaction between people in plane. So we don't take carts down the aisle and think about as we used to, all these things work by the way. Again, the evidence that we know for certain is that the active coronavirus cases of our flight attendants in American they’re down something in the order of 90% from where they were as a peek before we were doing all these things in early March.

So it does work, but we, again, we need to work through this to make sure that our customers understand all these things and until we do, we’re going to have a huge amount of the population that’s not willing to fly and that’s not acceptable. So we will keep working it, we're working it as an industry through A4A. We have a lot of our partners working to help us to do that as well. Manufacturers like GE and Boeing who agree with everything I've just said, but now that we need to get some consumer, some more medical data out there for others. So we will keep working to ensure that's the case. But that's it, so layered approach that we go about to make sure that at the end of the day customers know that they will be safe flying.

David Vernon

And I guess, if you think about coming out of a crisis and assuming demand starts to recover a little bit, you're at that level of that flying next year or summer flying and you think you're going to be at, the airline's going to look very different. You're going to have a smaller number of production platforms, I’d imagine some of the older pilots will have retired. Is there a way you can help us think about how efficient the post COVID American is going to be relative to the pre COVID American, because of some of the simplification?

Doug Parker

Yes, one will be more efficient. We will in addition to having what you just mentioned, which is having downsize the airline and making sure we don't have excess assets and resources, including team members will work to do that in a way that, for example, as pilots it'd be better for you to do that through early hours and through reducing at the bottom. Those who are paid less or as people retire, not replacing them immediately with those higher at rates. So there will be some efficiencies that way. Mostly efficiencies though will come from one where we talked about in terms of having just the much more efficient fleet, retiring fleet types as that makes big difference and being more efficient with the team. Not just having, you know, if we're 20% smaller having 20% fewer people, we can do better than that. We certainly know that when the management think and we will do that and we didn't use this and we're able to use this crisis to figure out things that we can do more efficiently. We have something won't add back some things that we had in the past. But we also know we can do that, and we're finding we can do that in other parts of the operation, and without getting into all those.

This is providing a nice time for us to go do that work, and to go kind of things that we've been thinking about at some point, we need to get to over time. We now, as we've eliminated so much, we're going to work to make sure we don't add it back. So all those things add up we think to a real reduction in the cost structure, surely at the same size we were in the past and hopefully at a lower cost, keep it somewhat in line with where it used to be, even though the capacity is going to be 10%, 20% lower.

Derek Kerr

David, a couple of, I mean just one number taken out these aircraft and pulling that down. Our projected maintenance costs next year is down over $700 million, just from the fact that those aircraft are going away and they would have required over hauls and engines and a lot of stuff just that alone. The other thing that we've done is from a capital perspective, we've re-looked at all the capital plan and everything that we're going to invest in has to be paid back pretty quickly, paid back from an efficiency standpoint and driving cost efficiencies, is where we're going to go on a lot of that stuff.

The only real big projects we've left in there is the, putting the seats together, putting the aircraft together, the 737, the A321 that we've talked about where we make commonality on those aircraft that will not only help our airports that will help cost structure, because we're putting a few more seats on those aircraft, but the bins are going to be new, everything is going to be new. That's kind of the only thing and that will help us be more efficient as we go forward. So, it's a re-look at not only all the cost structure and what we have is to look at the capital structure to understand what we do from a capital perspective and how do we drive efficiencies through capital versus just nice to have projects and capital projects that don't drive efficiencies.

David Vernon

I think just for what is worth, what investors are trying to dimension really is sort of like the run rate cost per hour or whatever, to trying to take away the volume out of. I know maintenance is going to be down a lot next year because you're flying few aircraft. But is there a way to think about that run rate level of OpEx efficiency gain that could come out of this? Because I got to imagine that a more, a simpler way an aircraft is it’s just going to get you much better crew and a much better staffing, much better labor costs…

Derek Kerr

Yes. And I would just say David it's a hard thing to do today, because that's what we're working through. These decisions like Doug just said have taken the 332s out, which maybe like two weeks ago. And that really does help from all 330s we got now. So that helps the efficiency from a parts, from a engineering and the entire organization. So, what we're doing is working through that process today with the finance group and going through project by project, line item by line item to drive those efficiencies out. So more to come on it. Hopefully by the fourth quarter, we should have those answers and where we need to be by next year.

David Vernon

And then I guess as you think about CapEx levels, you were coming off of the completion of the very large fleet buy in the last couple years. How should we’d be thinking about CapEx both fleet and non-aircraft CapEx over the next couple years as demand recovers and assuming the survival of the industry and all other stuff?

Derek Kerr

Yes. And non-aircraft CapEx, we did say non-aircraft down from 1.7 to 1.2 this year and down from 1.2 to 1 next year. And the reason it’s still up a little bit is just due to the project I talked about with the fleet modification, because that's a huge NPV project that we want done. And we're actually speeding it up a little bit to have it done by next year. So that one we want to keep it in place and get done. From an aircraft perspective, we're at about $2 billion this year and $1 billion next year but we aren’t really looking at all of that. We want to make sure that every aircraft that comes in has financing on that.

Now we have -- we're pretty good through 2020. 2021 some of those aircraft don't have financing on it. So we need to work with Boeing and Airbus to make sure that that is the case that we we go forward and make sure that they're fully financed and we're not putting a lot of cash out for those aircraft. If we go forward to 2022 to 2024, I think a run-rate from a non-aircraft CapEx is going to be $1 billion to $1.2 billion. There maybe a little bit tough to demand because of the fact that we're going to keep it down for the next two years. And from an aircraft perspective, we run those years in $1 billion to $2 billion range, because we don't have a lot of aircraft coming in '22, '23, '24. Now, that could change if we shift aircraft or do something like that. But we'll keep our CapEx in for the next -- next year it's about 2.1 and then in 2021 and then it's only 3, 3.2, 2.7, 3.2. So it's in that, 2.5 to 3 range combined, that we believe we can run from a CapEx perspective over those few years. But it'll be significantly down in the next few years.

David Vernon

And is there any sort of change in the way you're thinking about portion versus lease? I mean it’s obviously, you're going to be tasked with try to get that debt reduction going and…

Derek Kerr

Not really. I mean, I think the prospective, because when you look at what our -- when we come out our debt numbers leases are now put in that number. You take you 9 times leases are in there, we really look at that to be what is the most efficient financing out there. Is it WTCs, is it sale leasebacks, is it bank debt. We really look at most efficient financing. Sale leasebacks were for the last six months have been hugely beneficial. So we went down the sale leaseback route. That market has changed a little bit today. We go WTCs. The difference, with the MAXs today, you can't do a WTC on the MAX until that gets back up in the air. So we just really look at all of the options and try to do the best financing possible as we go forward. And in the world we've been in we've been able to finance aircraft in the 3% to 4% range. We felt like any of those options have been beneficial and more beneficial than using our cash to do that and that's how we ended up where we're at today.

David Vernon

And I guess from a network standpoint and spending that capital and also using the planes that you've got in reserve and maybe in storage the next couple of years. Should we be expecting Americans to kind of regrow into it pre-COVID footprint, or are you looking at things that you would have done differently within the way the network is structured over the course of the next couple of years?

Vasu Raja

Well, okay, that's a great question, David and a lot of that's going to be saved by customer demand and how it comes back and where it comes back. We do believe that has Don and Doug and even Derek have mentioned that the core strength of American airlines is our domestic and short haul network. It hasn't been for a long time. We've been able to stay in a rather than premium three years. And so the first order of business is to ensure that that is intact, that that's our base with which to continue to grow margins from. But what happens globally with demand remains to be seen and to create opportunities that don't exist today and in other cases things that otherwise weren’t may need to change. And it’s early to tell I really give you a solid answer your question.

David Vernon

Well, I think one of the things that investors are working through or trying to get smart on is how this demand recovery takes place. Is this a situation where if you want to think about a prior cycle where demand starts to grow and it's a loose fall, or is it really that you guys each had your territories and maybe staying out of, and I don’t to want to kind of put it in a competitive way, but like how were you get that during this demand recovery some other airlines just decides to, I don't know build a hub in Charlotte?

Doug Parker

Well, look, here’s what I’d tell you, is we’ve seen this time and time again any number of airline downturns, the big hubs win and big hubs provide so much utility to customers as such low marginal costs that the more of, it keeps those things big and is really to keep your value to customers attached and also to be able to create a basis for growing margins. So what I’d like to use for example, take any city in America, take the earlier I used the example of Nashville, Tennessee, there maybe 2,000 people that go from Nashville to somewhere. Even if that number falls, let's say there’s a thousand people that go from Nashville to somewhere, half of them go to New York and Florida. For that other half, it's a long tale of 200 markets that they go to. And without a hub, there's really no good way to go and serve that market. And that market moves around market it’s very inelastic and will continue to be inelastic.

And so operating big hubs enables you to go and create utility to the customer and bigger your hubs are the more successful you are in doing that. We are absolutely benefited by the fact that two of the three biggest hubs on earth are ours, which is Dallas, Fort Worth and Charlotte. And there's one thing which we can say without question is that coming out of this DFW in Charlotte will remain two of the three biggest hubs on earth. And indeed that's critical to us for serving customers, let alone what happens in the competitive marketplace, that's key to our recovery in any which way in which we look at it. So, having big hubs is going to be as important as ever, no matter what might happen with demand. We're fortunate that we have such big one and so much of the airline will be built around that going forward.

David Vernon

And then I want to touch on one other issue here that I think is also pretty important. When you think about the state or labor relations at American, obviously, working with the workforce citizens to manage what costs you can pre expiration of CARES and then after is going to be critical. You guys are coming off a period where you know the tensions were maybe running a little bit high with the maintenance group. What's the state of the state today and how do you feel about your ability to work proactively to make the types of changes and make the hard decisions that you need to make to keep American in good shape coming out of this crisis?

Doug Parker

I think it's one of the silver linings of this crisis is it's got us working so closely with our labor unions, because we're all in this together. And we as a team have for a while been working very hard to change on the history that’s been in place at American over time, rightly or wrongly, and making decisions that show that we really do care about and support the team. Those have had a positive impact but they're making a big difference now, because we go talk to the team about this and how we hope to manage through it. I mean, all you can do at this time is be sure you're letting people know everything you know is you know, which we’re trying to do letting them know what you don't know, which we're trying to do mostly about, what demand's going to look like in the future and then letting them know, given that uncertainty, what we're all going to need to working through together. So we'll continue to do that. Right now, the relationships are as good as they've ever been. We hope to keep it that way, because we need to, because we all need to work this together.

David Vernon

And, coming into the crisis, I think one of the biggest issues on everybody's mind was the new pilot deal and then the impact of stepped up level of profit sharing. I mean, is it realistic to think that the pilot contract negotiations are going to be happening through this thing or is this going to be something that's going to be pushed off for a time being just as you got the airline the rightsize?

Doug Parker

Yes, at this point in time we're going [indiscernible] going on, but I don't think either of us are spending our time worried right now about getting that contract done in the near-term. As I said, the other airlines that have opened contracts right now are amendable contracts. So anyway, we'll get to that at the right time. This is not the right time that we are trying to close negotiations for long-term contracts, it’s just too uncertain.

David Vernon

And then I guess as you think about kind of moving beyond the pandemic, how do you think your priorities are going to shift from either cost or investment level going forward? Is there a thing that you had identified during this crisis that are things that you want to do differently or capabilities that you'd want to kind of build into the network? How does that, how do you think about managing the business post-COVID?

Doug Parker

Yes, look, in the immediate-term, again, I touched on some of those. We will indeed go through some efficiencies, which this has facilitated and deep require. But the short answer to your question how we're going to differently is we're going to, as we emerge from this, we're going to be managing for cash flow because we need to manage our cash flow to pay down the debt that we will incur because all of these losses. So, that's where the focus will be, not that it wasn't fully there before. There will be singularly focused on doing that as we emerge, because that’s what we’re going to needed to do.

David Vernon

And then, I guess as you think about the longer-term sort of capital structure for the airline. Is there a change in the way you're thinking about the amount of leverage you want to have on a business longer-term, are we going to be coming out of this and really paying down the leverage? Or how should we, or how are you guys thinking about that?

Doug Parker

We’re thinking about this, every one of this businesses, we're all going to be more levered than we were before. And there's no doubt about that. These are huge losses that we're all going to largely fund by incurring more debt. So we're all going to come out as more levered. And therefore, you're going to -- I think every one of us looking to delever as quickly as we can. And as American being more levered than others, we were we were already working on delevering plan that as much important. So I think absolutely. I don't know where we all end up. Do we end up in once we can get back to where we were and you keep going on the delevering or not, I don't know. That will be a high class problem to deal with at some point in a few years from now. Right now, I think we're definitely going to come out of this a lot more levered as a result, we’re all be working to get back to where we were.

David Vernon

All right, well we're coming up to end of our, sort of allotted time here on the presentation side. I want to thank you and the team for joining us on. Is there anything you'd like to leave us with or leave investors with as a message about sort of the opportunities for American [indiscernible] American here before we wrap up?

Doug Parker

I'll give a global thing and I mean I left out a little nugget that Don wanted to share that I forgotten. So I'll do that too. But on the, look globally globally on the global message. The message is, like I said, we know where we are in the situation. We understand the investor concerns. We are confident that we will do all the things we talked about to ensure that our shareholders are taken care of and that our debt holders they can care of and that our team is taken care of. And we know what those issues are and we have a team in place to do it and we have an attitude to do it, and you'll see the actions from us to do it. So we appreciate the interest.

The little nugget that I left out and again, now I'm closing with, there's not that big a deal. But I need to have my introductory comments, because it’s one of these airline fun facts on the green shoots. We about two and a half weeks ago went from this, we see it's actually went positive that is the refunds that we got that we had issue were had been greater than the receipts, about two weeks ago, we crossed that line. The interesting piece is we look at better Don but said anyway, on advanced purchase buckets, and what we've seen is where we were growing those receipts or things outside of 90 days or a little bit inside of six, seven days. People either needed to travel quickly or we're simulating travel because of fares inside that or people are willing to make reservations three months out.

We're now positive in every single one of these fare classifications. And the 14 to 31 was really was the hardest one. What that says to us is people are now sitting down and making plans not being stimulated by a fare to go tomorrow but saying I'm going to travel two three weeks from now that's encouraging that hasn't been the case up until and we've now had eight days in a row every single fare, every one of those advanced purchase buckets having been positive. Now again, in the old days they're always positive and they're wildly positive. But that's another indication that feels to us like things are, they're definitely getting better. We're still down 90% from where we were but it feels much better across the board and that is why some other things are things we all need to be looking at and figure out when things really do return.

So again, thanks for your interest. We'll keep plugging away.

David Vernon

Well, that's a great note to end on. Thank you guys very much again for your time. Thanks, Dan, for setting everything up. Investors, please participate in the Procensus' poll, and we will be in touch next time. Thank you.