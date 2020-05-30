Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of May 2020

Nickel company news - Eramet first metal tapping at Weda Bay Nickel. Western Areas to acquire 19.9% stake in Panoramic Resources.

Nickel market news - Fastmarkets say recovery is ahead. CRU say most commodities have further to fall from here. Nornickel see a bounce-back in H2 2020.

Nickel spot prices were flat in May, and the LME inventory was about the same as last month.

Welcome to the nickel miners news for May. The past month saw nickel prices unchanged and some strong exploration results from some nickel juniors.

Nickel price news

As of May 26, the nickel spot price was USD 5.56, the same as USD 5.56 last month. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was about the same as last month at 234,198 tonnes (231,132 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 5.56/lb

Source: InfoMine.com

Nickel demand v supply

The chart below shows nickel is forecast to be in deficit after ~2020-2022 (note it is a bit outdated now).

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Note: Some others such as BMI have been forecasting a nickel surplus by 2020 due to increased Indonesian production and reduced Asian demand.

As a reminder, the November 2017 McKinsey report stated:

"If annual electric vehicle [EV] production reaches 31 million vehicles by 2025 as expected then demand for high-purity class 1 nickel is likely to increase significantly from 33 Kt in 2017 to 570 Kt in 2025." Note: That is a 17 fold increase in just 8 years, albeit only on Class 1 nickel.

Nickel demand from EVs set to surge 5x from 2020 to 2025

Source: Fastmarkets

Investors can also read my past article: "Top 5 Nickel Miners To Consider Before The Nickel Boom."

Nickel Market News

On May 21, Investing News reported:

Tough times ahead for nickel producers as EV demand grows. "The demand from the lithium-ion battery is really on top of what the stainless steel market is going to require as well," William Adams of Fastmarkets said during the webinar hosted by the price reporting agency. Today, about 5 percent of nickel goes into batteries. There's currently no shortage of nickel - the problem is the type of nickel the lithium-ion battery industry needs, Adams said. The lithium-ion battery industry needs Class 1 nickel to make nickel sulfate. The nickel space has seen delays to projects due to the current low price environment, and most recently due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has impacted operations in Indonesia. "But these are all short-term factors," Adams said. "The main takeaway is that given the expected growth in EVs and the change in battery chemistry, it is going to be very hard for the producers to keep up with the strong compound average rate growth that we expect."

On May 26, Steel Guru reported:

CRU commodity outlook. All optimism for commodity markets at the start of the year was quickly extinguished as the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China. Prices have been dragged down further by dire market fundamentals which were a result of government-imposed lockdowns in the major global economies. Both supply and demand have been lowered across the board, but demand has been harder hit and will be slower to make a recovery. Most commodities have further to fall from here. CRU is assessing the full economic impact of bringing swaths of the global economy to a standstill. Using estimates of the loss of output by sector, one month of the lockdown lowers the level of annual GDP by 2-3%. CRU is now forecasting a global recession in 2020, with growth in the Eurozone and USA turning negative, and China suffering a "hard landing", with China's economic growth slowing to just 1.6%. CRU expects that global construction output will contract by 1.9% this year and then recover to 6.2% in 2021. CRU forecasts the global auto industry will contract by a massive 15.9% in 2020.

On May 27, Fastmarkets stated:

Nickel prices are consolidating after another step higher in a promising uptrend off the March low. We believe that the trend can continue given that the market has passed the worst of the Covid-19 demand destruction and a recovery lies ahead.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production.

On April 28, Vale SA announced: "Vale's performance in 1Q20." Highlights include:

"In 1Q20, proforma adjusted EBITDA, excluding the provisions and incurred expenses related to Brumadinho, totaled US$ 3.041 billion, US$ 1.636 billion lower than in 4Q19.....lower nickel and copper realized prices (US$249 million).......

Vale generated US$380 million in Free Cash Flow from Operations in 1Q20, US$947 million lower than in 4Q19, mainly due to the lower proforma adjusted EBITDA in the quarter (US$1.636 billion) which was partially offset by seasonally lower CAPEX (US$348 million) and lower payments related to Brumadinho (US$248 million).

Despite the US$380 million free cash flow generation and the US$549 million reduction in the US dollar value of the debt denominated in Brazilian Reais due to the devaluation of the currency, net debt remained relatively stable at US$4.808 billion.....

1Q20 financial results were heavily impacted by the depreciation of the Brazilian real......

Vale posted a net income of US$239 million in 1Q20, compared to a loss of US$1.562 billion in 4Q19. The US$1.801 billion increase was mostly driven by the recognition of one-off expenses in 4Q19, such as the impairment charges in nickel and coal assets (US$ 4.202 billion) and provisions related to the Brumadinho (US$898 million)......

In March, 2020, as precautionary measure in order to increase its cash position and preserve its financial flexibility.....As of March 31st, 2020, Vale's cash position stands at US$12.267 billion, US$4.091 billion higher than December 31st, 2019."

Base Metals

"Nickel operations adjusted EBITDA was US$350 million in 1Q20, US$61 million lower than in 4Q19, mainly due to lower nickel realized prices (US$80 million)......

Sales volume was lower than production as Vale is actively managing its inventories to cope with market conditions and also due to regular annual maintenance shutdown at its refinery in Japan.....

On May 25, Vale SA announced (regarding Goro Nickel & Cobalt Mine):

Vale enters into exclusivity to negotiate the sale of Vale New Caledonia. Vale S.A. [VALE] informs that its subsidiary Vale Canada Limited ("VCL") has entered into exclusivity with the Australian company New Century Resources Limited ("NCZ") to negotiate the sale of its ownership interest in Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie S.A.S. ("VNC").....

Norilsk Nickel (LSX: MNOD) (OTCPK:NILSY)

On April 30, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel's project acclaimed internationally. Nornickel has been declared a winner of the SAP Quality Awards 2019 for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

On April 30, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1Q2020." Highlights include:

Norilsk Nickel Group

Nickel

"In 1Q 2020, consolidated nickel production decreased 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 52kt. Nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed decreased 7% to 51kt. The decline was attributed to accumulation of work-in-progress inventory owing to the pre-commissioning of the new chlorine leaching refining shop at Kola MMC and a build-up of semis inventories at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to ensure uninterrupted production during a navigation break. As part of strategic diversification of sales into premium products, production of carbonyl nickel increased 39% y-o-y to 1.6kt."

On May 14, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Metals Market Review by Nornickel with financial market analysis by ICBC Standard Bank........."We upgraded our nickel and palladium market forecasts amid the rapid economic recovery in China, an expected bounce-back effect in the automotive industry in 2H as well as higher expected disruptions on supply," commented Anton Berlin, the Marketing Director of Norilsk Nickel.

On May 14, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Shareholders of Nornickel approved the final dividend for the FY 2019."

Investors can read my article "An Update On Norilsk Nickel."

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

In 2017, BHP announced a US$43.3m investment in its Nickel West project to enable conversion to nickel sulphate.

No nickel-related news for the month.

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On May 8, Jinchuan Group announced: "Operational update for the three months ended 31 March 2020." The focus is on copper and cobalt.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) [LSX:GLEN]

On April 30, Glencore announced: "First quarter 2020 production report and general update." Highlights include:

"COVID-19 situation report and outlook.......

Q1 production highlights

"For the most part, the disruptions noted above took effect close to or after 31 March. Q1 production was therefore largely unaffected by them.

Own sourced nickel production of 28,200 tonnes was 1,100 tonnes (4%) higher than Q1 2019, reflecting the offsetting effects of disruptions in the base period at INO and Koniambo, and maintenance in the current period at Murrin Murrin...."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On May 8, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2020 capital expenditure and total investment plan.....The total investment represents a 6.7% increase from that of FY2019."

On May 19, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2019 progress of business strategy."

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

No nickel related news for the month.

You can view a company presentation here.

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On April 30, Eramet announced:

First metal tapping at Weda Bay Nickel, a key milestone in a successful development. PT WedaBay Nickel, the Indonesian joint venture between Eramet, Newstride Technology (controlled by Tsingshan Group) and PT Antam, is pleased to announce the first nickel ferroalloy tapping out of furnace #1 on 30 April, 2020. This achievement took place ahead of initial schedule, just 20 months after the groundwork ceremony that kickstarted the construction of the nickel pyrometallurgical unit on Halmahera Island, Indonesia.

On May 14, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Agreement signed with Tronox for the sale of TiZir's ilmenite transformation plant in Norway.....Strengthening Eramet's balance sheet with a significant debt reduction."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On April 30, Sherritt International announced: "Strong operational performance drives Sherritt's q1 2020 results." Highlights include:

Summary of key Q1 developments

".......Although the pandemic has had limited impact on nickel, cobalt, power and oil production to date, and while production activities continue, Sherritt has withdrawn its guidance for 2020 due to a number of market and economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19. As a result of this uncertainty and lack of near-term visibility, Sherritt has also implemented a number of austerity measures, identifying opportunities to reduce or defer budgeted expenditures for the Moa Joint Venture (100% basis), Sherritt's Oil and Gas and Power operations, and Corporate Office for 2020 by approximately $90 million.......

Sherritt's share of finished nickel and cobalt production at the Moa Joint Venture [Moa JV] in Q1 2020 were 3,836 tonnes and 400 tonnes, respectively.....

Secured a $16 million prepayment against future nickel deliveries in 2020 as part of efforts to enhance the Corporation's liquidity.

Excluding $86.2 million of cash and cash equivalents held by Energas, Sherritt ended Q1 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $107.2 million. Sherritt's consolidated cash position of $193.4 million at the end of Q1 was up from $166.1 million at the end of Q4 2019"

Developments subsequent to the quarter end

"Sherritt agreed to an extension for the maturity of its $70 million credit facility from its senior lenders to August 31, 2020 to allow for completion of the balance sheet initiative launched in Q1."

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

On April 30, IGO Limited announced: "Production performance and cost discipline continues, positioning the company for a strong finish to the year." Highlights include:

".....Nova production increased Quarter on Quarter for all metals, at a cash cost of A$1.96 per payable pound of nickel for the Quarter.

Nova commenced delivery into new offtake agreements during the Quarter resulting in higher payable metal.

Revenue and other income for the Group of A$188M and underlying EBITDA of A$76M, representing an EBITDA margin of 40%.

Free cash flow of A$49M for the Quarter and A$254M for FY20 year to date, bringing net cash at Quarter end to A$407M.

Payment of FY20 interim dividend of A$0.06 per share totalling A$35M.

Debt repayment of A$29M deferred, providing greater cash security and balance sheet strength."

On May 1, IGO Limited announced: "West Kimberley Update; Buxton IGO JV."

On May 6, IGO Limited announced:

"V partner IGO to drill Fraser Range projects exploration planned for Q4 (April to June 2020).....Located 30km NE along trend from Legend Mining's Mawson Ni-Cu discovery.....

Western Areas Ltd. [ASX:WSA](OTCPK:WNARF)

On May 25, Western Areas Ltd. announced:

Western Areas to acquire 19.9% stake in Panoramic Resources.....Based on the Capital Raising issue price of A$0.07 per share, the total cash consideration payable by Western Areas will be A$28.6million.

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On April 29, Panoramic Resources announced:

Savannah

"Ore Milled-119,401t at 0.87% Ni, 0.51% Cu and 0.04% Co; tonnes 9% lower, Ni grade down 11%, Cu grade down 11% on previous quarter; lower grades were a function of stope performance and sequence for the Savannah remnant ore reserves.

Metallurgical Recoveries-83.4% Ni, 94.0% Cu and 88.6% Co.

Metal Production-861t Ni, 578t Cu and 46t Co in concentrate; Ni down 17%, Cu down 17% on previous quarter.

Concentrate Shipped-11,624dmt, down 27% on the previous quarter; shipment departed on 3 April 2020 with approx. 4,850 dmt.......

Group Cash-$7.6million in available and restricted [$180K] cash at quarter end, with $6.5million in additional available liquidity from shipment 168 which departed 3 April 2020 and a further $8.0 million of liquidity from the Zeta facility (announced 3 April).

Third Party Discussions-discussions ongoing with a range of third parties regarding a variety of corporate and funding options."

On April 29, Panoramic Resources announced: "Reduction in corporate costs."

On May 7, Panoramic Resources announced: "Savannah Project - Mineral resource update." Highlights include:

"Total contained metal in Mineral Resources at the Savannah Project stand at 209,800t Ni, 94,200t Cu and 13,700t Co contained metal, at grades of 1.56% Ni, 0.70% Cu and 0.10% Co.

On May 15, Panoramic Resources announced:

Sale of Thunder Bay North Project completed Panoramic Resources....the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Magma Metals Pty Ltd, has completed the sale of all the shares in Panoramic PGMs [Canada] Limited ("PAN PGMs") to Clean Air Metals Inc. (formerly Regency Gold Corp. [NEX:RAU.H] ("Clean Air Metals").

On May 27, Panoramic Resources announced:

Capital Raising Presentation May 2020. Panoramic Resources Limited (Panoramic) is conducting an institutional placement and an accelerated pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately A$90 million (collectively, the Offer).

Nickel Mines Ltd [ASX:NIC]

On April 29, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 March 2020."

On May 19, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced: "

Nickel Mines announces A$231 million equity raise to fund intended exercise of RKEF ownership options to move to 80% ownership in HNI and RNI. The Directors of Nickel Mines Limited ('the Company' or 'Nickel Mines') are pleased to advise of the Company's decision to increase its current 60% ownership interests in both the Hengjaya Nickel RKEF Project ('HNI') and the Ranger Nickel RKEF Project ('RNI') to 80% ('the Transactions'). These decisions have been made in consultation with the Company's collaboration partner, Shanghai Decent Investment Group Co., Ltd and its associates ('Shanghai Decent'), which currently holds the other 40% interests in both HNI and RNI.

Axiom Mining [ASX:AVQ] (OTC:AXNNF)

On May 15, Axiom Mining announced:

Request for voluntary suspension. Axiom Mining Limited was placed in a trading halt on Monday, 27 May 2019, and subsequently requested suspension of its securities from 29 May 2019 to 30 April 2020.

Other nickel producers

Franco-Nevada [TSX:FNV] (NYSE:FNV), MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Note: First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF) plans to restart their Ravensthorpe nickel mine in early 2020.

Nickel juniors

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

On May 4, Amur Minerals Corp. announced:

Repayment of loan. Amur Minerals Corporation, the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the far east of Russia, is pleased to announce that the Company has today repaid in full the Initial Advance (£500,000) of the fixed term loan note instrument that was outstanding to Plena Global Opportunities LLC under the Loan Facility announced on 12 March 2020.

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On April 28, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Quarterly report 31 March 2020." Highlights include:

Black Swan Drilling - Golden Swan (new high-grade, nickel sulphide discovery)

"Maiden hole discovered high grade Ni-Cu-Co massive sulphides in the Black Swan channel, adjacent to high-grade Silver Swan orebody.

Composite high-grade assay results for PBSD0029A include: 7.6m @ 8.8% Ni (true width 4.3m) (includes 2.1m massive sulphides @ 15.9% Ni (true width 1.2m). Total interval 23.1m @ 4.0% Ni & 0.4% Cu (true width 13.3m)."

Reserve Upgrade - Silver Swan.

"Updated Ore Reserve for Silver Swan delivered 106% increase in contained nickel metal to 130,000t @ 5.2% Ni (6,800 Ni tonnes)."

Exploration

Assays received from RC program at Windarra's Crazy Diamond Prospect: PNRC0309 intersects 5m @ 0.75% Ni from 12m; including 1m @ 1.38% (approx. 0.8m true width).

Corporate and Financial

"Peter Harold commenced as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on 3 March 2020.

Strong financial position with cash and current investments totalling $48.6 million."

On May 6, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Corporate update." Highlights include:

"ASX listed, nickel focused company with three nickel sulphide projects in Western Australia.

Owner of three previously operated mines - Black Swan, Lake Johnston and Windarra.

Combined Resources of 395,530 tonnes Ni*.

Black Swan -196kt Ni** in Resources, 2Mtpa processing plant on C&M, recent exploration success, Golden Swan high grade Ni intersection, further exploration underway.

Lake Johnston -52kt Ni** in Resource and 1.5Mtpa processing plant on C&M.

Windarra -~150kt Ni in Resource** (Cerberus 69kt Ni** in Resource Mt Windarra/South Windarra 79.5kt Ni** in Resource) +180,000oz Au***in tailings."

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTC:GGIFF)

No news for the month.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI]

On May 13, Cassini Resources announced: "Drilling commencing at Yarawindah Ni-Cu-PGE Project." Highlights include:

"Latest exploration results identify new targets for immediate drill testing.

Drill rig mobilised to site.

Surface electromagnetic survey underway over significant new soil anomaly northwest of Brassica Prospect.

Regional prospectivity enhanced by greater extent of host mafic-ultramafic intrusions.

Multiple exploration fronts to progress."

St George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGO] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On April 30, St George Mining Ltd. announced:

"Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 March 2020....Mt Alexander Project: Magnetotelluric and Audio‐magnetotelluric survey delivers breakthrough results...A large conductive feature identified at Investigators, below the shallow high‐grade deposit and current extent of drilling."

Assays for MAD177 confirm high‐grade mineralisation:

"Laboratory assays for MAD177 confirm: 10.5m @ 4.82% Ni, 1.67% Cu, 0.15% Co and 2.87 total g/t PGEs from 182.5m, including 4m @ 7.53% Ni, 2.47% Cu, 0.23% Co and 3.92 total g/t PGEs from 186m."

Scoping study advanced for potential mining operation:

"Phase 1 environmental study completed with Phase 2 planned for Q2 2020.

On May 7, St George Mining Ltd. announced:

St George secures funding to advance high-grade Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project....."Capital raising underway with: $3.6 million secured via a strongly supported placement of new shares to institutional and high net worth resources investors. Arrangements to offer shares to existing shareholders at the same placement price being considered.....Fully funded for next phase of aggressive, strategic exploration programme: Multi-rig drill campaign at Mt Alexander to commence this month. Targeting new high-grade nickel sulphide discoveries. Mine development studies continuing."

On May 22, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "St George starts major drilling campaign at Mt Alexander."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

No news for the month.

Horizonte Minerals [LN: HZN]

On May 12, Horizonte Minerals announced: "Horizonte Minerals quarterly financial statements for three months ended 31 March 2020." Highlights include:

"Horizonte finished the quarter with a strong cash position of £17.0m, being well funded to advance Araguaia towards being construction ready....

Both in Brazil and the UK, the teams have adapted well to the change in circumstances due to Covid-19, including remote working, with all major workstreams continuing as planned.......

Project financing process currently running to schedule with no negative effects on the process observed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, although a delay to the process may occur if "lock-down" continues for a longer period of time. It remains presently too early to tell if this is the case."

North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]

On April 30, North American Nickel announced:

North American Nickel announces results from Loveland Nickel exploration program.....located 30km northwest of Timmins, Ontario. The property is 23.6 km2 in size and has year-round access......Hole LN25-20-002 intersected gabbroic rocks of the Enid Creek Gabbro Complex (ECGC), and narrow intervals of mineralization with up to 0.18% Cu, 0.13% Ni, and 0.23g/t Pd over 0.7m."

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals has been formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through an 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

No news for the month.

Investors can view a recent CEO video here, or my recent CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC]

On May 6, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel Company Inc. closes private placement of $4.4 million."

On May 19, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel Company announces discovery of multiple palladium-platinum zones, extends PGM zone by 1.5 km, and second nickel discovery doubles total nickel mineralization along strike by 1.7 km to 3.4 km at Crawford nickel-cobalt-palladium Project." Highlights include:

"Hole CR20-32 extended the PGM zone by 1.5 km along strike and intersected 3 separate palladium-platinum zones including the most promising palladium-platinum intersection to date - 2.6 g/t palladium + platinum (1.3 g/t Pd, 1.3 g/t Pt) over 7.5 metres within 1.8 g/t (0.9 g/t Pd, 0.9 g/t Pt) over 12 metres at 123 metres downhole. Assays for target nickel zone for this hole are pending.

Second nickel discovery - East Zone. Assays from hole CR19-28 yielded the highest grade nickel interval to date - 55 metres of 0.42% nickel and 0.2 g/t palladium + platinum (0.13 g/t Pd, 0.07 g/t Pt) within 256 metres of 0.30% nickel and 0.05 g/t palladium + platinum (0.03 /t Pd, 0.02 g/t Pt)....."

Investors can view a CEO video here, or my CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Other juniors

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF), Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM] (OTC:CTTZF), Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF), FPX Nickel (OTC:FPOCF) [TSXV:FPX], Giga Metals (OTCQB:HNCKF) [TSXV:GIGA], Grid Metals Corp. (OTCPK:MSMGF) [TSXV:GRDM, Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], New Age Metals (OTCQB:NMTLF) [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation (OTC:PUCCF) [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining (NYSEMKT:PLM) [TSX:POM], RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF), Rox Resources (OTC:RXXRF) [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Talisman Mining Ltd. (OTC:TLSMF) [ASX:TLM], Talon Metals (OTCPK:TLOFF) [TSXV:TLO], Transition Metals (OTC:TNTMF) [TSXV:XTM], and Wallbridge Mining [TSX:WM] (OTCPK:WLBMF).

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were flat, and LME nickel inventory was about the same in May as last month.

Highlights for the month were:

Fastmarkets stated: "The market has passed the worst of the Covid-19 demand destruction and a recovery lies ahead."

Tough times ahead for nickel producers as EV demand grows.

CRU - "Most commodities have further to fall from here."

Nornickel - "We upgraded our nickel and palladium market forecasts amid the rapid economic recovery in China, an expected bounce-back effect in the automotive industry in 2H as well as higher expected disruptions on supply."

Vale posted a net income of US$239 million in 1Q20. Vale in negotiations to sell its New Caledonia nickel & cobalt business to New Century Resources [ASX:NCZ].

Norilsk Nickel - In 1Q 2020, consolidated nickel production decreased 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 52kt.

Glencore - Q1 2020 own sourced nickel production of 28,200 tonnes was 1,100 tonnes (4%) higher than Q1 2019.

Eramet - First metal tapping at Weda Bay Nickel.

IGO Limited - Nova production increased quarter on quarter for all metals.

Western Areas to acquire 19.9% stake in Panoramic Resources.

Poseidon Nickel drills total interval of 23.1m @ 4.0% Ni & 0.4% Cu at their Golden Swan new high-grade, nickel sulphide discovery. Poseidon Nickel now has combined resources of 395,530 tonnes Ni +180,000oz Au.

St George Mining assays 10.5m @ 4.82% Ni, 1.67% Cu, 0.15% Co and 2.87 total g/t PGEs from 182.5m.

Canada Nickel Company announces discovery of multiple palladium-platinum zones, extends PGM zone by 1.5 km, and second nickel discovery doubles total nickel mineralization along strike by 1.7 km to 3.4 km at Crawford nickel-cobalt-palladium Project.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NORILSK NICKEL [LSE:MNOD], GLENCORE [LSX:GLEN], RNC MINERALS [TSX:RNX], AXIOM MINING (ASX:AVQ), ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], AUSTRALIAN MINES [ASX:AUZ], POSEIDON NICKEL [ASX:POS], AMUR MINERALS [LN:AMC]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.