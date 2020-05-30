We provide an analysis of Syros and update our investment view based on recent events at the company in the paragraphs below.

The stock is about where it was a year ago when we originally took a look at it.

The company in bars is, I have noticed, either very good or very bad; there seems to be some force of a minor destiny that draws good company to the same place at the same time." - John Glassco, Memoirs of Montparnasse

Today, we revisit a Tier 4 biotech concern that continues to advance its pipeline and one we have not looked in about year. Over the past month, I have received a few comments/inquiries around this name. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) is a Massachusetts-based company that IPO'd in 2016. The firm is focused on treating diseases by controlling the expression of both abnormal and normal genes. The company's proprietary platform systematically analyzes regulatory regions of the genome, which enables Syros to develop small-molecule therapeutics that control the expression of genes critical to a given cell. The company's lead product candidate is SY-1425, which is in Phase 2 of clinical development for frontline, relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Syros is developing a variety therapeutics, but the only other drug currently in clinical development is the early-stage asset SY-5609 for select solid tumors. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of roughly $430 million and trades for around $9.50 a share.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

SY-1425:

SY-1425 is an oral first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist. The company believes the asset has real potential as a combination agent for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The company used their platform to discover a subset of AML patients with a highly specialized regulatory region of the DNA, known as a super-enhancer, associated with the RARA gene. Furthermore, they developed a biomarker to identify the particular subset of patients. Initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 study showed that SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine had high response rates and rapid onset of responses in biomarker-positive newly diagnosed AML patients who are not suitable for chemotherapy. In addition, the combo was well-tolerated with no increase in toxicities beyond what's been previously witnessed in the past with either agent in isolation.

Source: Company Presentation

AML is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow with excess immature white blood cells. There's a significant need for a new drug as the median survival is less than nine months for newly diagnosed patients and less than six months for relapsed or refractory patients. Roughly 30,000 people each year in the U.S. and the five largest European countries are diagnosed with AML.

Source: Company Presentation

Looking ahead, Syros has a busy and critical fourth quarter ahead of them. The firm is due to report potential proof-of-concept data from their ongoing Phase 2 trial cohort evaluating SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in patients with RARA-positive relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Also, they will be reporting mature data from their fully enrolled Phase 2 trial cohorts evaluating SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in patients with newly diagnosed AML who are not appropriate candidates for traditional chemotherapy.

SY-5609:

SY-5609 is a highly selective and potent oral inhibitor of the cyclin-dependent kinase 7. In January of 2020, the first patient was dosed in Syros's Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609 in patients with advanced breast, colorectal, lung or ovarian cancer, or with solid tumors of any histology that harbor Rb pathway alterations. The trial is designed to test the safety and tolerability of escalating doses of SY-5609. The goal is to determine the maximum tolerated dose. Furthermore, the company plans to expand the trial with multiple cohorts to evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of SY-5609 as both a single agent and as a combination treatment.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of the end of the first quarter, Syros Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of just over $120 million. This included the $20 million upfront payment received via the collaboration with GBT and $20 million from the initial tranche of the Oxford loan facility. Syros management believes that their current financial position will be enough to fund their operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2022.

Analysts have been quite mixed on the prospects on Syros so far in 2020. Analyst firms have offered up two Hold ratings (Wedbush, H.C. Wainwright) and three Buy or Outperform ratings (Oppenheimer, Cowen & Co. and JonesTrading)

Verdict

Syros has a couple of 'shots on goal' in its pipeline. The company also has a couple of trial readouts in the fourth quarter of this year. I also would expect leadership to raise additional capital after those milestones. Syros remains years away from commercialization at this point. We will continue to keep an eye on this name as it is targeting a potentially lucrative part of oncology. That said, I still see no compelling reason to own the stock right now, especially given the current volatile market environment.

Bars in the daytime are like women without makeup."― Lady Snowblood (1973)

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. As of last Friday (05/22/2020) our model portfolio has beaten the Russell 2000 by some 4,000 basis points since its launch in the summer of 2017. Join our community by clicking on our logo below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.