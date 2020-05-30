ET has an incredibly strong financial position due to its Jan. 2020 bond issuance. The bond market is already pricing in future strength for the company.

At the same time, the company is evaluating capital spending reductions to become FCF positive starting next year. That’ll avoid the company needing to access the capital markets.

Investing during a downturn involves making proactive decisions to separate quality companies from those that have the potential to drop further. Specifically, it's important to invest in companies that have been unfairly punished by the market, with strong cash flow and minimum risk. One of the companies that meet the mark is Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). Energy Transfer is one of the largest midstream companies in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $20 billion.

The company has a dividend of over 14%, a secure dividend that it's reiterated support for several times since the start of the oil crash. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's long-term cash flow generation abilities make it a quality portfolio holding.

1Q 2020 Results

Energy Transfer recently announced its 1Q 2020 results.

Source: ET 1Q 2020 Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer managed to maintain record volumes and gathering. It also put Frac VII into service along with its Panther II processing plant. Together these volumes and gathering significantly supported the company's investment. The company turned this into $2.64 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $1.42 billion in Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF"). That's a 14% YoY DCF decline, but it's quite manageable by the company's business.

It's on a pace to earn more than $5.5 billion in annualized DCF with a market capitalization of just over $20 billion. This helps to highlight the strength of the company's business. It had an incredibly strong distribution coverage ratio at 1.72x (or 172% dividend coverage), and spent $1 billion on growth capital.

The company had DCF in excess of distributions of $594 million. That means the company had a more than $400 million shortfall between growth capital and excess DCF. That money had to be borrowed. But paying a more than 14% dividend and having 12% leftover while spending 20% of annual market capitalization on growth highlights the business' strength. As the company reduces spending further, it can quickly make this up, to avoid additional capital market access, or the need to borrow more.

Lastly, the company made an incredibly well-timed issuance of $4.5 billion of senior notes and $1.6 billion of preferred equity in January 2020. Out of this, the company issued $2 billion in 30-year bonds at a 5% coupon. Being able to issue debt at 5%, with a 30-year term, before the recent interest rate cuts is not indicative of a company facing trouble. Not only has the company shored up its balance sheet, but as we'll see later, bond investors also continue to have faith.

Revised Spending Plans

Energy Transfer has significantly revised its spending plans and plans additional revisions going forward. That'll affect the company's need to access the credit markets.

Source: ET 1Q 2020 Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer originally planned for an astounding $4 billion in capital spending out of an almost $20 billion market capitalization. The company chose to reduce this to ~$3.6 billion and is analyzing a potential further reduction down to $3.2 billion. It spent $1 billion in 1Q 2020, so that would mean $700 million in continued quarterly capital spending for the remainder of the year.

For retrospect, as we discussed above, the company had to borrow ~$400 million this past quarter. The potential change in the company's capital expenditures means it would only have to invest $300 million for the remainder of the year. Going forward, the company will see a run-rate capital spending amount of <$2 billion annually. That means the company will be Free Cash Flow ("FCF") positive starting in 2021.

That will prevent the company from needing to access the capital markets going forward. And this is exactly what the markets are looking for in order to reward the company with a higher share price. Mr. Market had been continuously worried about never ending growth projects and borrowings which is finally coming to an end.

Financial Position and Recovery

Energy Transfer has an impressive financial position from a bond market point of view, as a result of its actions in January 2020. If you had to list one decision made by the company to get it through this crash, it would be the January 2020 issuance of debt + preferred stock worth more than $6 billion. The company's current liquidity is $4 billion, and as we discussed, it needs $300 million-$700 million for the remainder of the year.

Source: ET 1Q 2020 Investor Presentation

As a result of management's financial decisions, ET has no debt maturities for the remainder of 2020, $1.4 billion in 2021, and $3.05 billion in 2022. That means that ET's $4 billion liquidity is nearly enough to cover all of the company's debt obligations until YE 2022. The company managed to issue that debt at much lower than it would have had it waited until February or March.

Traditionally, the bond markets are a great area to evaluate the risk that investors in a company face. Institutional investors painstakingly evaluate the risk investors in a company face, and they would never accept a single-digit yield on a company they felt had a high chance of bankruptcy.

Source: ET 30-Year Jan. 2020 Notes - Business Insider

The above image highlights the prices of the company's 30-year bond issued in Jan. 2020. That bond was issued with a 5.00% coupon and started above 100 as investors wanted yield. However, it saw its price collapse in the March crash as investors worried about the oil markets. The bond saw its price drop almost 40%, pushing its yield up towards 8-9%. For a 30-year bond, that's a respectable priced-in risk of bankruptcy.

However, the bond has recovered significantly, and its current yield to maturity is now less than 6%. That's still high given how much interest rates have dropped this year, but it's manageable. More importantly, it means if the company needs to issue some additional debt over the coming years, the bond markets will be more than receptive towards it doing so. At the same time, if the company wants to buy back existing debt at below issue value, it can.

One thing I'd like to highlight here is the potential for share buybacks. The company's bonds yield dropping shows the ability to issue debt at <5%, or 30-year debt at <6%. With a >14% yield from dividends, the company can issue debt to buy back shares and capture an 8% spread. For example, if ET chose to repurchase 10% of its market capitalization, it can save the company ~$200 million in annual cash flow.

Overall, we can see how the company has a strong financial position and is on the path to recovery.

Guidance

Putting this all together, Energy Transfer's guidance shows the potential for quality shareholder returns and continued cash flow. This is especially exciting given that most investors believe that 2020 will be by far the worst part of the oil collapse.

Source: ET 1Q 2020 Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer earned ~$11.2 billion in FY 2019 EBITDA. It is currently guiding for 2020E EBITDA at ~$10.7 billion at a midpoint, or a <5% drop over the past year. That's solid earnings, and not at all surprising given the stability of the company's businesses, with 90-95% fee-based earnings. It also serves as additional reassurance for shareholders, in a market with collapse priced in, that the company's drop-in earnings are within its guidance for what would happen in a market collapse.

It's also worth noting that on top of capital spending reductions, ET has also identified $200-250 million general cost cutting initiatives. While this isn't a ton, when factoring in the company's size, it is enough to take most of the sting out of the $500 million EBITDA drop. However, overall, the company's guidance along with its financial position indicates a strong ability to continue dividends.

The Worst Is Over

So why invest now? We believe, as something reflected by the bond markets, but not in the company's share price, that the worst is over. ET's bonds have recovered to -19% from where they were at the start of the year, and 90% of their full value. This indicates that bankers who analyze the company expect the worst to be over. In contrast, while the company's share price has recovered partially, it's still down almost 50% YTD.

We expect that this discrepancy will be resolved soon, opening the door for a huge upside potential for the common shares.

Source: Demand / Supply Balance - Oil & Gas Journal

The company's demand and supply balance is visible above and it's clear that the demand shock from COVID-19 is expected to be incredibly significant for the industry. In 2Q 2020, when the situation is expected to be the worst, stored oil is expected to grow by potentially 15+ million barrels/day. That significant growth in the stored oil is expected to be a peak, and temporary, for just the quarter it happens.

The supply surplus is expected to quickly resolve itself. In the forward-looking market, oil prices are already starting to recover due to signs of a demand pickup. Going forward, it's anticipated that May will be the worst month, with the markets starting to recover from there. Energy Transfer has shown a strong ability to handle the worst parts of the downturn, and as a result, it should be able to continue performing well going forward.

Our Forecast for Returns

Our forecast for long-term shareholder returns from Energy Transfer is based on the company's incredibly strong cash flow properties.

Year DCF Dividend Debt Growth Investment 2020 $5.68 billion $3.3 billion +$800 million $3.2 billion 2021 $5.80 billion $3.3 billion -$500 million $2.0 billion 2022 $5.88 billion $3.3 billion -$580 million $2.0 billion 2023 $5.96 billion $3.3 billion -$660 million $2.0 billion 2024 $6.04 billion $3.3 billion -$740 million $2.0 billion

Energy Transfer's Return on Invested Capital is expected to be ~8% based on its previous history. The company's adjusted EBITDA to FCF conversion rate is just over 53%, so we'll assume that, to be pessimistic, it's at 50% going forward. This gives investors a 4% increase in DCF for each $1 spent on growth. It's also worth noting that this 4% return highlights why the company should use this time to buy back shares.

From 2020 to 2024, the company will continue to pay out its +14% dividend yield on an annualized basis. That's a significant dividend and is, in of itself, a substantial and quality return on investment. That alone is enough reason to invest in this company. However, additionally, over this five-year time period, the company will be able to pay off ~$1.7 billion in debt. We haven't counted the potential $100 million in annual interest savings from this.

Putting all of this together, it becomes clear how Energy Transfer has significant financial potential to reward shareholders going forward based on its current market capitalization of around $20 billion.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer made an incredibly well-timed bond and preferred security issuance in January 2020, raising more than $6 billion. From this, the company's liquidity is ~$4 billion, and it has managed to pay off all 2020 maturities and decrease 2021 maturities to $1.4 billion. The bond market is already pricing in a massive decline in risk for the company, which makes sense given its very strong financial position.

However, the disconnect between the company's financial position and its share price means an incredibly good opportunity to invest in the common stock. Energy Transfer is planning to maintain its 14% dividend yield, which is not surprising given its financial position. It will also continue to invest heavily in growth. Starting in 2021, Energy Transfer will no longer need to access the capital markets, highlighting significant strength, even if oil price volatility resumes.

We recommend income investors to take advantage of current share price to investing for both the +14% yield and strong capital appreciation potential.

