L Brands should be sold and either repurchased lower, or the proceeds used for a company with some growth in front of it.

The current crisis has exposed some companies across a variety of industries that were struggling. To be fair, a complete economic shutdown isn’t something companies prepare for, and the damage has been immense in some cases. In the case of companies that were already struggling, this downturn has been devastating. One such company is specialty retailer L Brands (LB), which used to be a strong income stock with reliable cash flows and earnings. Today, after the fall of Victoria’s Secret as a marquee brand in the world of women’s apparel, L Brands is a shell of its former self. Although shares have been punished this year, the recent rally is too much, and it looks like the stock is too expensive, even at $16.

No rebound is coming

L Brands has produced disappointing numbers for years at this point as the company has struggled to reverse the decline of its once-popular Victoria’s Secret brand. Thankfully, Bath and Body Works has been a rockstar by comparison and has kept L Brands from completely imploding thanks to terrible results from Victoria's Secret over the recent past. L Brands was very slow to react to the negative trends impacting Victoria’s Secret to its own detriment, and now it appears it may be too late.

Indeed, below we can see the company’s most recent two fiscal years’ revenue totals – in millions of dollars – as well as estimates for this year and next year. Total year-over-year change is plotted as well for ease of comparison.

We can see that last year’s revenue total fell 2% in aggregate as strength in Bath and Body Works was more than offset by weakness in Victoria’s Secret. However, this year, revenue is expected to decline 20%, while next year is slated to see just an 11% rebound to ~$11.5 billion. We see many companies with huge revenue rebounds forecast next year, but given the state of affairs at L Brands, that simply doesn’t seem reasonable.

Indeed, Q1 results showed once again the vast divergence between the two brands, and while this year’s Q1 was certainly extraordinary, this isn’t a new relationship between Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works.

Bath and Body Works saw an unbelievable 41% increase in comparable sales in Q1, but that is attributable to the chain’s ample supply of soaps and hand sanitizers. Obviously, this sort of performance isn’t repeatable, but it is a nice, one-time bump that will likely bleed into Q2.

Victoria’s Secret, on the other hand, took a 5% decline in comparable sales in last year’s Q1 and turned it into a 13% decline in this year’s Q1. That chain’s slow move into digital channels – relying upon stores instead – as well as its off-message marketing and brand – has produced continuously disappointing results.

Victoria’s Secret has been so disappointing, in fact, that L Brands said it is planning to separate the two chains into two different entities. Of course, this is a common strategy for companies with one great brand (or business), and at least one that isn’t so great. It works, and it is long overdue for L Brands considering the immense divergence between these two brands, which appears only to be worsening.

The story isn’t any better on profitability, as you’d expect given how much Victoria’s Secret has struggled in the past. Below, we have normalized earnings before taxes, or EBT, in millions of dollars, which is one way to measure operating income.

Unsurprisingly, EBT is nosediving this year, but what I want to focus on is fiscal 2020’s results over fiscal 2019, as well as estimates for next year. EBT fell as a percentage of revenue last year despite only a 2% loss on the top line. That implies margins declined, which of course is the result of markdowns and weakness at Victoria’s Secret. Those problems will be exacerbated this year due to loss of operating leverage, resulting in what should be a small loss for fiscal 2021.

Into next year, the 11% rebound in revenue appears not to be enough to return L Brands to its former margin levels because things like SG&A costs and other support and overhead costs don’t change that much. That means that declining revenue takes a serious toll on profitability, and with little in the way of cause for optimism on the top line, the damage on the bottom line appears to be significant and non-transitory.

Capital returns won’t come back in the same form

One of the reasons I’ve liked L Brands in the past is because it did a terrific job of allocating excess cash to shareholders. Of course, that began to unwind in the recent past and for good reason; plummeting profitability and cash production isn’t exactly conducive to returning capital to shareholders.

Below, we can see cash from operations and capex – the two major components of free cash flow – as well as free cash flow for the past two years, and estimates for this year and next, all in millions of dollars.

FCF is critical for dividend stocks because dividend payments are made in cash, not out of earnings, which is simply an accounting metric. Thus, a company must produce cash in some form in order to pay dividends or buy back stock, and the above suggests that L Brands’ days as a top-tier income stock are either numbered under a best-case scenario, or already over in a base case scenario.

FCF was $748 million two years ago and $778 million last year, but is expected to fall to $196 million this year, and $534 million next year. These numbers are better than one might expect given the declines in revenue and profitability, but it is because capex continues to be cut. Indeed, capex was $629 million two years ago and $458 million last year, but is slated to be just $258 million this year and $387 million next year.

Reduced capex directly boosts FCF, and while this is fine temporarily, not enough capex is what has hurt Victoria’s Secret through the past couple of years and during this crisis; capex that should have taken place on the brand’s digital channels didn’t, and it has cost the company dearly.

My take on this is that a return to enormous dividends and share buybacks for L Brands simply isn’t in the cards given how FCF and earnings look going forward, which reduces the attractiveness of the stock.

The bottom line

I’ve liked L Brands in the past, so I’m not some perma-bear out to hate on a company for no good reason. However, L Brands has proven it is slow to react to changing trends and we are seeing that now in the company’s results. I hope Bath and Body Works is freed of Victoria’s Secret sooner than later, because investors will assign a much higher multiple to a standalone Bath and Body Works than the current, combined company.

However, today, we have a combined company and that is the stock we must value.

Analysts expect a loss this year, which is no surprise. However, into the next two years, earnings appear to plateau at ~$1.50 per share. That’s a problem because L Brands is already trading at 10 to 11 times that number today, a value which I find to be somewhat expensive given the relatively poor recent performances, and rather unpleasant outlook.

Investors may be pricing in the eventual split of Bath and Body Works and Victoria’s Secret, but the terms of such a split are as yet unknown, so that seems risky. For a company with declining revenue and earnings, 10 or 11 times earnings is pretty unpalatable, so to my eye, L Brands looks quite expensive. I’d see fair value at 7 or 8 times earnings, which is a long way down from today. As a result, I think the market is giving shareholders a gift, and L Brands should be sold.

