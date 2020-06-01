Important Warning To REIT Investors

This is not rocket science. Buy when there is blood on the street. REITs have not been cheaper in 10 years and we expect strong results going forward.

It has now been three months since the beginning of the 2020 bear market. We have seen REITs collapse, dividends get cut, and future prospects deteriorate.

Every REITs is dropping. Even some of the most respected blue chips are taking a beating. Both, Realty Income (O) and Federal Realty Trust (FRT) have seen their share price cut by a third:

Data by YCharts

It is causing a lot of individual investors to lose patience and sell their REIT investments. We believe that this is the worst thing that you could do.

If you sell now, you are assured to underperform in the long run. There is nothing worse than to panic sell your holdings after a market crash. You have been warned.

At High Yield Landlord, we are doing the opposite: we are steadily buying more shares while REITs are discounted. Below we explain why.

HODL Your Way to Success

Hodl is a slang word that was popularized by the crypto community. The crypto market is extremely volatile and "hodl" is the process of holding through the volatility, no matter what:

“Hodl your Bitcoin (BTC-USD)!”

The idea behind hodl is that prices move up in the long run. They go through bumps along the way, which may at times be significant, but there has always been a recovery and therefore, as long as you hold tight, you are set to profit in the long run:

REITs and cryptos are two completely different things. I personally don’t invest in cryptos, and quite frankly, don’t think that you should either.

However, the “hodl” concept is something that the crypto community deserves credit for. They understand that the market can do anything in the short run, and unless you are patient, you will never profit.

REITs have gone through many crises, including some that were much worse than the current crisis. Yet, they have always fully recovered and continued their upward trajectory. In other words, REITs have a 100% recovery success rate if you just hold long enough.

And that's not all. While you wait, you continue to earn significant dividends, and more often than not, the recovery is very quick. In every past crises, those who bought more REITs made fortunes.

Every Crisis Brings Opportunity: Learning from 2008-2009

The last crisis was in 2008-2009. The world suffered what we call the great financial crisis. Most REITs dropped by over 60% at that time.

Back then, REITs were overleveraged as they entered the worst real estate crash ever recorded. Banks suddenly stopped working and REITs could not refinance their loans anymore. To avoid bankruptcy, they were forced to suspend dividends and raise equity at fire sale prices.

Investors lost patience and sold. They let fear take over. That was a very costly mistake because it only took two years for REITs to nearly triple in value coming out of the crisis:

In comparison, today’s crisis is not nearly as severe as 2008-2009 for the REIT sector. REITs learnt their lesson from the 2008-2009 and balance sheets are today the strongest they have ever been.

REITs are missing a few months of rents due to the shutdown of the economy, but this is a fairly small issue because REITs are flushed with liquidity and have low leverage.

Yet, most REITs have dropped by 30-60%, and many of them trade at even lower valuations than in 2008-2009. As an example, Federal Realty Trust (FRT), is trading at its lowest P/NAV ever with a 40% discount:

Source: TheTikr.com

This is the valuation of a blue chip REIT with A-rated balance sheet, the highest quality assets in its peer group, and a 52-year track record of consecutive dividend increases. FRT is not an exception, it is just an example among many others.

We believe that this is a gross overreaction and that prices will recover much faster than many think right now.

The S&P500 (SPY) is still sitting at near all-time highs. Interest rates have dropped to 0%. And meanwhile, REITs are extremely cheap in comparison. Many high-quality REITs now yield 6-8% and offer >100% upside potential as they return to former highs.

This may sound too good to be true, but the last time REITs were so cheap, it was in 2008-2009, and they nearly tripled in the following two years. Today, the crisis is less severe and REIT balance sheets are much stronger. Therefore, now is prime time to be accumulating discounted REITs. But you need to buy in many phases and be selective.

Buy in Phases & Be Selective

REITs are today exceptionally cheap, but this does not mean that they won’t go lower. It is impossible to time the market and therefore, you should invest in many phases. This way, you are certain to profit from the low prices, but also keep some liquidity to buy more if and when prices drop even more.

At High Yield Landlord, we are making one addition each week with great consistency and discipline. Since the beginning of the market volatility, we have already executed 12 phases of buying:

Trade Alert: Phase 1 of buying

Trade Alert: Phase 2 of buying

Trade Alert: Phase 3 of buying

…

The best time to allocate capital is after a market crash and this is exactly what we are doing.

However, we are not buying just any REIT. We are very selective and only invest in 1 out of 10 analyzed opportunities on average.

In today’s crisis, the market is scared of tenants missing rent payments. Retail properties have been hit especially hard because stores have been closed and rent collection rates have collapsed to below 50%.

Interestingly, most other REIT property sectors continue to report ~95% rent collection rates, and yet, they have dropped in association with retail REITs.

Apartments, manufactured housing, industrial and storage REITs are good examples. Many of them are down 50% despite not having been materially impacted.

A good example is Independence Realty Trust (IRT), a small cap apartment REIT that has dropped nearly 50% despite collecting 98% of rents on time. As we put the crisis behind us, it has 50-100% upside potential and while you wait, you earn a 5.2% dividend yield. Everybody needs shelter and we are confident that IRT's affordable housing communities are here to stay:

Rocky Creek Apartments, Tampa – Property owned by IRT:

source

We invest ~80% of our capital in such defensive property sectors at High Yield Landlord. Then the remaining ~20% is invested in more opportunistic sectors with even greater upside potential, but also higher near-term uncertainty.

Bottom Line

You have been warned: the worst thing you could do today is to sell your holdings and walk away. The last time REITs were so cheap, they generated massive returns in the following years.

Today, we are undergoing a severe, but temporary crisis, and as life returns to normal, REITs are set for very rewarding returns.

We are loading up and think that you should too. This is not the end of the world. It is yet again an opportunity in disguise for investors who understand the appeal of buying real estate at pennies on the dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT; O; IRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.