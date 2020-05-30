Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) CEO Len Schleifer Presents at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 27, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Len Schleifer - Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer

Justin Holko - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ronny Gal - Bernstein

Ronny Gal

Hi, everybody, and thank you for joining us for this session of the SEC with Len Schleifer, CEO of Regeneron; and the IR team. I'm Ronny Gal, the Biopharma Analyst here at Bernstein. Len is with us fresh -- very fresh after, I guess, 2 days of talking to investors with the offering that rather came out in the last couple of days. I just learned it's the largest offering in the sector for a very, very long time. And that has gone through successfully, so congratulation, Len and the IR team.

And you can see questions and you can submit questions that I will choose from to answer. And you can vote for questions on the people posted, and obviously, questions really want to be answered. We'll try to make sure that they do. So, this is the kind of the upfront comment, and let's just Len jump in again and first thank you very much for being with us today. COVID-19, I guess we asked to start there. A little bit of an update on the program and kind of when is the next set of data that you expect, and anything compared to us, and anything you can share to us about the timing, actually starting the clinical trial?

Len Schleifer

Justin Holko

Hi, good morning everyone. It's Justin Holko with Investor Relations. Thanks to everyone who's dialing in, just want to echo Ronny's comments. We will be making some forward-looking statements today.

Len Schleifer

Great. Okay, Ronny. Good to be here. Thanks for having us. It's good to get off the roads, the virtual road, and get back focusing on the business, but we'll pause doing that to have a little discussion with you.

Ronny Gal

Yes.

Len Schleifer

OVID-19 is always a great topic because it's affecting all of us personally, our families, our friends and the entire country and world. We have viewed the COVID opportunity as in the words of one preeminent scientist it is almost as though Regeneron, what Regeneron's technology and biology analogy was designed to solve these kinds of problems. And I'll say what I mean in a minute.

But the big perspective is that we have thought about three basic approaches to COVID. There's the kitchen sink approach. What have you got that might, in some random way, repurpose way work to help the disease or stop the inflammation or something like that. There's the other end, which is the vaccine, which, of course, would be great, if we could have a highly effective vaccine as quickly as possible. We can talk about our views on that. That's going to take some time. It's going to take large numbers, et cetera.

And then, there's what we think in the sweet spot for us in the middle is to come up with something that specifically designed to address COVID-19. So, let me focus a little bit, first on the kitchen sink approach and tell you what we're doing there, and tell you why that's not a place for great optimism. So basically, people have said, well, what do they have is here and now that might address this problem. And some people out of China said, hey, maybe it's inflammation, maybe it's IL-6.

So, we give an IL-6 receptor blocker and lo and behold, everybody does well. Unfortunately, what we learned about that is that so do the placebos when you do this in a placebo-controlled manner. So it's hard to know is IL-6 a player, it's a random shot on goal, IL-6 was certainly correlated with severity of disease. We've got a potent of IL-6 blocker. We'll get some data, but that's kind of where we see the likely as strategy to emerge to deal with the problem.

Biology is really hard and random approaches usually wind up unfortunately disappointing, but highly targeted approaches using natural biology really works. I think if you think about what the body does when it's face for the virus, it immediately kicks its immune system into gear and it tries to make antibodies and immune response fast enough so that the antibodies can kill the virus before the virus kills you.

And our immune system is amazing. It takes some time because, think about it, you are trying to in a random way come up with something that the immune system produces that can attack this virus. And the immune system is really good, but it does take some time. Our goal, our strategy is simply to used with the immune system does, but give it to people immediately as a drug, not dependent on their own immune system or a vaccine to kick into gear, we immediately will give people these highly neutralizing antibodies.

Now is that a sensible conceptually sound approach? Absolutely. Why? If you think about it, nature does it. What does a mother do for a newborn baby? Newborn baby, even let's go back a step. The baby in utero has a lousy immune system. The mother transfers antibodies across the placenta in case the virus gets in utero to protect the baby. The baby is born. The baby still has a poor immune system. What does the mother do in the colostrums? The first mother's milk, the baby gets a wide of antibodies to protect it.

That's passive transfer. That's normal biology. Passive transfer makes sense. And by the way, it's been proven. The first Nobel prize was given out in 1901 for passive transfer of diphtheria toxin, the first Nobel prize in medicine or physiology. So this has been…

Ronny Gal

[Indiscernible]

Len Schleifer

Pardon me.

Ronny Gal

I did not know that.

Len Schleifer

This has been known for centuries. Passive transfer works. We know it works. It's been done for the period. It's been done for tetanus. It's been done more recently for RSV. We did it for an Ebola. We did it for MERS, although we couldn't do it in people because, thank goodness there was no epidemic or pandemic. But we could do it in animals, and the remarkable thing about and sometimes confusing thing for people, is a passive transfer can act both as a preventative. So in a vaccine type way or in a treatment modality, after you've already got the disease. We saw that in Ebola. When people were dying, we actually could save lives with a passive cocktail.

So, what we're doing is conceptually makes so much sense. The key is to do this right. Now, right means, not necessarily super fast ignoring the risks. One of the risks here, you give one antibody that you happen to find that's not a great blocker. And even if it is one antibody boom, you can get escape mutations and create a whole new strain. When you stress this virus, you're going to create -- you're going to select for mutations. That's why in our point of view, if you want to do this right, you have to know how to get really high affinity antibodies, and you have to have to know, what the goal of these antibodies is to get this spike protein smother.

And we can smother it with two antibodies that bind in completely different places at the same time, which allows us to avoid this high risk of mutations emerging, more on that to come perhaps. But anyway, we've got these antibodies, we've selected them, we know how to make them with end to end speed, that's I think the rival of the best in the industry. And the bottom line is that, we can now look forward next month in June to starting trials. We will look in three different point of views. We'll look in the prevention setting.

So, we have to -- there, you have to find people at high risk to get it. Otherwise, you'd be standing around, twiddling your thumbs, right, if you need people at risk in the placebo group. The second is in symptomatic patients who are early, recently diagnosed, okay, maybe not even hospitalized. Can we treat their disease? Can we shorten the viral load in the respiratory tracts? So, they're less contagious. and we prevent them from going on. So, that's a whole segment. And then of course, it's exactly what we did with Ebola, which is treated the hospitalized patients.

So last to do, we have plenty of material to get started in June. We have lots of scale of activities going on, so we can treat a lot of people, but we can't treat the entire world. We can't treat the entire country in a preventative mode. That's just not possible. That would have to be done with the vaccine. Go ahead, Ronny. You wanted to ask something?

Q - Ronny Gal

So basically, you're saying a clinical program will start in June. You're already passed the -- looking at the binding characteristics of your -- of you virus against -- your antibodies against the virus. So it's not like you're getting ready to start the trial. Are all three programs going to start in June, the preventative diagnosed in symptomatic patients?

Len Schleifer

Yes, we expect all the trials. We're going to try and do them in parallel though. They'll enroll at different rates of course. When trying to start or parallel, we will have plenty of material to do that. We're gearing up to do that.

Ronny Gal

Sure. And the other question about, treating the broader population, it feels like you'll need to go into Eastern Europe, Latin American given also the current hot spots. Are we looking at here at global trials? Do you have the infrastructure to do those things on a -- in going to where the hot spots are currently appearing, so you can get based on prevent infection non-symptomatic or people exposed or so forth? Or do you have to partner for that?

Len Schleifer

If we did, think about our trials, which maybe we'll talk about later with Libtayo and non-small cell lung cancer. We had to go around the globe in places where there was no KEYTRUDA or other treatments available. So, yes, we can do that. But I think there's still, you know the cases are down in the U.S. There's still plenty and I fear, I hope it won't become to pass that we're going to see some brushfires and second waves.

Ronny Gal

We are seeing that in our data already. Some of the -- are not going above one of the last couple weeks. So in terms of the share time, I'm not sure if you can share this, but projections for timing for the first time that I get the symptomatic patients or hospitalized patients will be first, kind of like when should we start seeing the first batch of results coming through?

Len Schleifer

Yes, obviously, depending from enrollment, once we can get an enrollment going, then you only need a matter of three weeks because that's the natural sort of course of disease. So, I think we'll keep you posted. We're going to be very transparent about this. We'll keep you posted on how we're doing and did it go fairly fast. Slower, obviously, when you're looking for the people to convert, who have not, but we have some good ideas there as well. So, we're going to have a lot of data I would suspect around the end of the summer.

Ronny Gal

Yes. So, the three months roughly for the earliest data just to get yourself proof of concept in people currently?

Len Schleifer

It depends on what's going on, as I said, because in the height when we were studying KEVZARA and we were enrolling, like 100 patients in a day, in the height of things, but thank goodness, we're not seeing those numbers now.

Ronny Gal

Okay. The other question I have for you is, there are two more questions from this, one of them is you feel punish about the result, it looks pretty clear that manufacturing the antibodies themselves so the virus particles themselves not too much, too challenging in terms of just getting the API out just because of a very high efficiency that you guys have created. And others have created. Basically like my 2,000, 4,000 liters, but it looks like sales finish for what could be hundreds of millions of doses is actually not something we have capacity for especially if you want me to have a cold chain or a super cold chain? How are you guys targeting this? You guys have a solution for your own, obvious people to go to?

Ronny Gal

We have long relationships being in this business. And by the way, we wouldn't be targeting millions in that is hundreds of millions of people. That's sort of a vaccine type level. I can't be treating those amounts of people, but we have lined up the capacity we need for the fill finish. And we can even if that gets strained we have other ways we can deal with this and clever solution. So, I've taken that all into account.

Ronny Gal

So, I look at influenza market, [indiscernible]. We talk 200,000 to 800,000 infections per year in the United States. I kind of look at that, if we start there and assume that we get some need for antibodies that is based on that. It seems that you still on the pretty high even if you want three or four antibody coming into the market. Is it really that market could easily exceed 1 million dose per year?

Len Schleifer

I think, you're right, that is because -- that's an interesting proxy if you will and analogue that you're using, because, you're dealing with people where there is a vaccine, but even we don’t have effectiveness is similar effectiveness. If you assume similar effectiveness, and you've seen similar amount of people don't take it, and so on and so forth. Those numbers that’s sort of a clever way of doing it Ronny, I mean, we've said, we can put out hundreds of thousands of doses for preventative, probably fivefold less, if you turn it all into treatment.

So if you're talking, hundred thousand a month we can get to the treatment, something of that made you with other people helping, I think we can be a reasonable amount. I think there'll be others out there. I think that it will not fully meet demand on a global basis. So I hope that the competition is with us. And going as fast as they can, because I think it is a case we will need multiple solutions.

Ronny Gal

Okay. So the other thing that comes up in that sky, is something that some of your peers are doing from there, which is this idea of knocking the antibody cell into the genome of the base, you’re talking here about pretty edge technology. How do you think about this, and it's actually something you can think about more broadly than just the antibody -- just passive COVID-19 situation? And I'm sure you've evaluated this, any thoughts about this approach and how far we come being able to rely on something like this?

Len Schleifer

We actually have some proof of concept approaches there, where we can do this. But it is proprietary is clever and all that, but I still think that there are issues. So for example, thinking that you can't turn it off. You're going to have to build in the building. And scale up is not as trivial for these approaches, as you might think, either. So that will be enrolled and that will be enrolled down the road. But I don't think right now, this is the case. And you're going to put in a single antibody and then you're going to want to select a few mutations. I don't know if that's a great strategy.

Ronny Gal

You might offer this in the clinic. They're like six months, three years. We don't know, if sort of?

Len Schleifer

I haven't really unveiled there. So we'll keep that. We'll keep you guessing on that one. Sorry.

Ronny Gal

You feel free to disclose. This was a public forum. So I think is your, and another one, are you going to, should we expect the paper for you characterizing your antibodies somewhere in the next couple of weeks, or as you go to the client is this something we should expect to see?

Len Schleifer

I have to talk to the team, we have been so focused, at least I have and George has been going in getting everything we need, everything properly, the right antibodies, et cetera, et cetera make them made, make them scale [indiscernible] communicating what we're doing, we want to help others.

Ronny Gal

Like if you don't mind something a little bit closer, because you kind of faded a little bit while we're on the last answer?

Len Schleifer

Is that better?

Ronny Gal

Much better, the other, last question I will have here on COVID-19 before we move on. Is to basically just ask about effort to bring manufacturing onshore in the United States? Now you are primarily a U.S. manufacturer, a U.S. operation. So I'm guessing you had at least some role in those discussions. In your mind, the U.S. project what will happen with the drug industry? Three to five years out? Are we talking about more like local manufacturing or drug as a company that will take place? What's your take on this?

Len Schleifer

It's a great question. And I really do hope that we don't get into this bordered approach to things. We're prepared for that. I mean we have, frankly, more manufacturing capacity. Honestly, outside the United States, and we have inside the United States, people don't realize that, but we've shifted around, we're going to do all this manufacturing inside United States. I certainly hope that we're because, just like if there was a great result from the British vaccine. We certainly would want to be able to get it in the United States.

So I think we're going to have to figure out a way to make sure we just get supply up so globally, wherever it may be developed, people can afford it. Not afford, we get these treatments around the globe to when it really needed. Will there be some aspects? Am I sympathetic to the argument that the U.S. government pays the things, and that the U.S. should get a priority? Absolutely, I don't think that people should be getting a free ride. I do think there's a bit of remarkable behavior when the United State comes pays for everything.

And then, and historically, other countries haven't wanted to pay for things. And then they want free access, it doesn't really make sense. What I'm about to see is upfront, all countries getting together and funding certain types of efforts so that we can -- and rather than saying, you're entitled to something later that you haven't paid for so.

Ronny Gal

So the question here is the business itself. What do you think would be the legacy of a technological legacy of this section essentially, is our vaccines going to become a much broader technology use in cancer and other conditions? Are the antibody technology is going to make a step-wise leap in abilities? If you have to think three, five years down the road, crisis generally has the opportunity side, what will change in terms of our ability to address disease more broadly after this epidemic?

Len Schleifer

Well first of all, I do believe that this is a transformational moment for the industry. You, me, people that are companies people on this call, they understand our ecosystem and just how amazing it is. They understand that it takes basic research NIH-funded research, university based research entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, risk-takers, capital markets, financial analysts, bankers, CEOs, and most importantly people in the lab doing things to make drugs and consumers and an economic system that we want all of this. This is the best system we have in the world.

We need to demonstrate with this moment that it works and it delivers. And I think that a lot of these still going to be people who will say no matter what we do, that they wanted for free and everybody's entitled to food for free. But what they don't realize is that you want an incentive based system. You want to reward a company that comes up with a new vaccine here or a new antibody treatment. Why? Because frankly, shareholders, the next time around, I'm going to be so interested in funding these things, rich capital that goes into these small companies.

You know, we can afford the firm things as we're doing it, providing the rewards don't come in for the things we've already done. But if we don't live by this reward system, which is the most productive system in the world, we're not going to have the innovation we need. And then it'll turn from a transformation moment. It'll turn into an existential threat to that to the world because we need a vibrant biopharmaceutical industry so that, like with our cocktail, I don't think we should be giving it away.

I think we should be making it affordable, people, it has to be accessible, it has to be fair. And even if the government is contributes to money, that doesn't mean that all of the decades of research that we put into these equity, 25 years of not making the nickel, people taking risks, I shall just need some reward. So we all have to be mindful of our system is the greatest we just have to make it work. And we can't pressure it too far in one direction where we have people taking, we can't have profiteering on one hand we can't accept the Russian approach where there's no incentive and there's nothing going on. And I'm not worried that the Russians are going to have invented this unless we change basically.

Ronny Gal

So with that, what do want to make it all about COVID-19 for this hour? So let's move ahead and talk about talents, your businesses and products. So, the ordinary, revenue was off a bit let's start with EYLEA. So I guess the first question for you, we are just put it out this morning. We are seeing a nice rebounding in EYLEA. I guess the question for you is, as EYLEA and the other VEGF’s come up to speed, how far are we right now from demand saturating for this market and across the broader set of indications? Are we kind of 20%, 30%, 60%, how far are we from?

Len Schleifer

That's hard to answer. But I would say the penetration, for example, in diabetes is extremely low. So, there's a long way to go. I think the penetration is obviously much higher in age related macular degeneration. It just speaking about the whole market, I do believe that the branded market is going to grow even more because we've seen that recently our drug is longer lasting we've proven it. Avastin hasn't proven it. People liked because it was cheap and so forth. But during this pandemic, we are having something that's more lasting. I think some of that market share is coming from Avastin into the branded marketplace.

Len Schleifer

So we've got both the growth in BME and you've got some shared shift going on from Avastin into the branded products. I think AMD in normalized conditions is still going to grow. Also, it grew last year. I don't know, close to double digits, I think that that, or add double digits. I think this is a remarkable statement that and it's really just a reflection of demographics. We got, you, get a boost from demographics every year. The aging population is increasing by a significant amount of the diabetic population is increasing by a significant amount. So between age related macular degeneration, getting the boost staff and unfortunately many more diabetics living longer, fortunate, they're living longer. But it's unfortunate that there are so many diabetics that you're getting a lot more diabetic macular edema and so big opportunity is still there.

Ronny Gal

So, obviously, in today's new news I don't get a chance to look at it yet Roche's PDS. Any thoughts there, I mean it seems like the, it's one of those things people have to be injected every five, six weeks becomes viable for you? How do you think about them as a competitor?

Len Schleifer

You know, I think what we've learned recently with the Beovu launch, and I would suggest that you take a look, there was an editorial that came out yesterday by the sort of one of the deans in the field that Phil Rosenfeld for Bascom Palmer in the American Journal of Ophthalmology, who basically said that, Beovu should not be used and you can read these words. I mean, as you said it explicitly, at least until this is all figured out.

I think people are realizing that safety, safety, safety is really important. And the I is a very sensitive assay, if you will, for problems that can go wrong. And a port is a nice concept. I haven't seen the data carefully, but you know, I would say they have a long way to go to convince the veteran community that it's a good idea to communicate from the outside world to the inside world on a permanent basis.

As a young neurologist, we used to do that with shyness and reservoirs and you know what? Periodically they got infected and it was a big problem. So I don't know what the safety profile looks like and this study haven't seen it, but you're going to need lots more numbers I think to convince people that putting a permanent foreign object, communicating from outside the inside is a good idea, but that's what time competitions go about. Maybe they have something that would be useful in the highly needed treatment unit person.

Ronny Gal

So, the other question I have for you is, obviously, high-dose EYLEA s one of the most interesting things you have in terms of extending the duration of this franchise. And first, can you remind us when problem supposed to read out? And can I read from the fact that we haven't heard anything that you're not seeing any vasculitis side effects at least in the blinded data you're seeing today?

Len Schleifer

We don't have a two's experience there yet. Okay. But we have enough. Okay, to know that we haven't had inflammation as a serious problem yet until we've done a lot. I think that it's premature. We're trying to be conservative here. I think that you can be cavalier and you can run of the problems, you have you ran into problems, in what this stuff to lot of stuff and to beyond. And obviously, they had a significant side effect profile. We don't want to, we don't want to tarnish the name of EYLEA, I'm not suggesting there's any issue. But I'm just saying we want to be careful. And we don't want to push something until we know it's really safe. So we're going to look at this carefully.

Ronny Gal

Have you change that drug protocol for the high dose of the results of the bell view, I mean, are you doing more in terms of follow up? Are you still down? Have you slowed down the patient acquisition? Have you changed to angry pharmacy to make sure early on you have fewer patients that are my information? Is there anything that happened there that you can do now?

Len Schleifer

Nothing but of course COVID is going to impact a lot of trials.

Ronny Gal

Sure. But it's also down because of own, how far are you -- how far is that trial, right now question, in our path to the horizon, is that first half of ‘21, second half, especially when it's supposed to go through?

Len Schleifer

That’s -- I don't have we guided on that much.

Ronny Gal

So, there is no data out there.

Len Schleifer

No, not yet.

Ronny Gal

Okay. The other thing is this issue of novel competitors, I kind allocate their data being collected like Kodiak, Bayer. They seem to have a biological fact. It's a long path forward. That's [indiscernible] what's your take about the notion of [indiscernible] product?

Len Schleifer

You broke up a little bit, but I think I got the gist of your question. How does competition look and what do we think about it and all that and look?

Ronny Gal

I think the technology.

Len Schleifer

Yes. I mean, look, it's hard to be EYLEA. It's an amazingly effective molecule. That is got 20 million injections under its belt. With an incredible safety profile, and so I think that there are these technologies that we're trying to deliver things and maybe lab them last longer. But I think what we realized is that the times, this is not like making Humira or something like that while you're making a biosimilar and it's easy. And who cares If you're injection inflammation is a little bigger than the other guy is a little bit in 4% of people.

Nobody's going to pay much attention for that. But if the eyeball, what did we learn, a few percent of problems that lead to a smaller percentage of blindness, and you're dead in the waters you propellers is turned off. And so these approaches -- they are interesting. We look at that we work in that area. They're all smart people trying but it's a very high bar.

So I just think it's too early. I mean, we've been chasing, we've been -- you long before you got in this business. We used to get questions about PDGF, what's going to happen there as to what's going to happen in addition to that, I mean, I leave such a damn eye [indiscernible] a competition will come, but there's a lot of comfort when you know what this drug does and the scores of millions of people who haven't, it's quite massive.

Ronny Gal

[Indiscernible] let's stop and talk about Dupi for a second.

Len Schleifer

Okay, good.

Ronny Gal

Biggest question I got from the audience Dupi, a little bit update on the Dupi auto injected, what is the reason for the CRL? And how can we be reasonably certain that we'll get addressed?

Len Schleifer

Yes, we can be reasonably certain, we're confident and this is typical carefulness on the problem had nothing to do with the drug. What have you had to do with proper instructions, and did we have all that this is -- this will come from this will be resolved. I think we're expecting an action date sometime before the end of this call.

Ronny Gal

Please say that again, you expect it when?

Len Schleifer

I think before the end of this quarter, we're expecting an action. So I think we'll be okay.

Ronny Gal

So the point is this is primarily by the device itself, the human factors are all fine. It's just a matter of making sure these crosses are players. That's all there is to it?

Len Schleifer

It's just a matter of making sure that the patients can use the auto injector in the right way, and you get the reproducible results. And I don't think you have to worry about money, the details there. We feel pretty comfortable. We'll get that across the finish line.

Ronny Gal

Second question here is the depiction approval for atopic dermatitis in the 6 to 11 age group. And like, can you talk a little bit about the commercial strategy here to expand to that group? And can we expect that to be spent in the further south as further south registry, younger age group over time?

Len Schleifer

Yes, look, what we've learned about Dupi is that -- it used to be the question, will Dupi the work in this disease? Will do the work in that disease? Will it work in another disease? We've almost gotten to the point that you can -- if Dupi doesn't work, it's not a type 2 inflammation. It's almost the paradigm. Now, you've defined type 2 inflammation and let me give you an example. You looked at eosinophilic esophagitis, the data which we had to put out on a Friday night, which was actually rather spectacular data.

The data that I've seen with the IL-5s where you think eosinophilic, like a blocky eosinophils, when it blocks the eosinophils, but they didn't affect symptoms, okay, and we had a dramatic effect on symptoms. Why is that? Because I don't think this is just a disease of eosinophils, it's type 2 inflammation, which includes the eosinophils, includes IL-4 and IL-13 and downstream factors, okay.

So Dupi is truly as a drug that treats type 2 inflammation and we're kind of running through the table now in a consistent way, atopic dermatitis, asthma, nasal polyps, now eosinophilic esophagitis, and there's a whole prurigo nodularis, there's a whole bunch of other disease, okay, true pipeline in a single drug. And we are barely penetrating the diseases we're in.

I think only 16% of people with asthma, thinking about people who use this drug use a biologic. I think it's only about 25% of atopic dermatitis penetration hadn't started at all in these younger patients. Yes, we will move younger, we haven't barely scratched the surface on the geography. And we haven't scratched the surface on the indications. So if you think about it, where's Dupi got to go. It's got to go deeper into the approved again, indications. It's got to go into the younger age groups. It's got to go into geographies, and it's got to get market share.

There's a lot of runway for this remarkable drug. Will there be other drugs? Will there be maybe some of the JAKs and JAK/STAT inhibitors? There will be somewhere along the line, but you've got to imagine. We have this safety profile, it's just truly amazing. And it's not a classic immunosuppression, it doesn't carry the baggage of not being able to suppress the ability to fight infections, because of the broad academic action of some of these other classes.

So I really am excited. This has tremendous runway. Paul Hudson is told his company this is really important. It's the largest product. I think right now. We're working together shoulder to shoulder. We got a lot of heavy lifting to do. But yes, the short answer your question, yes, we'll go to every age group where it's appropriate because you're such safety here and systematic advocacy in some of these poor kids, it's heartbreaking to look at them and we really excited them based on what was saw.

Ronny Gal

So, I give you credit here. You've been telling us now for two years, we're making a mistake modeling this only atopic dermatitis and with a little bit of asthma look, this is a broad disease. We're going to go much broader you modeling this wrong. So, I know you're going to keep modeling….

Len Schleifer

First line, I never would have said your modeling is wrong. I would have said you're thinking about it wrong, okay. I am not a big modeler.

Ronny Gal

I know you're not a big modeler, but all the people listening to us, live and die in their Excel spreadsheet. So, I think I'm going to ask you, let's see if we can get you one. One step into the modeling world and helps us, saying, we got to look at the markets we're currently in, not including the children's coming in, it's really funny right off the atopic. If you asked, what is the ratio? In 2030, what is going to be the ratio of those initial indications asthma and atopic dermatitis of the total usage, okay? Are we only talking about 20% or is this 80% or 50%. Do you think about this where it will eventually be? Is it just that someday or is this the core and we just had?

Len Schleifer

I have to say that I have no idea how to answer that question because I don't have asymmetric knowledge here. As I like to tell my shareholders and the analysts, have I have a lot of asymmetric knowledge, I'll also hazard a guess. But you're really smart. Ronny, I think and you dig into these numbers and you might have, you're probably, you're guessing something better than mine. What I will say is, there is just not enough penetration into the diseases we're in. There are a lot more diseases to go after. There are a lot more geographies and there are a lot more age groups. So, I don't know had a since to solve that four part equation and give you a ratio. If I did it would probably be wrong. I do think that there's just tremendous opportunity when a drug can define types 2 inflammation.

Let's just take a eosinophilic esophagitis. Okay, I think that -- I don't know what the estimates of 50 or 100, 150,000 people I don't know. I actually think that the number is going to go up dramatically when you have a drug that actually can treat it as well as our data suggests we can't once isn't approval out there based on these data we are excited about the prospects for this. I think we will get many more people diagnosed. Because I have friends of a gastroenterologist and they say, what if I said just for a syllable of dermatitis is just about two people in the office this week, I hear that a lot. So, I think this diseases, sort of like other diseases of the GI tract maybe under diagnose, that's just one example. You don't know. Pardon me.

Ronny Gal

I mean you're going to go lower. It's going to go lower below the esophagus. I mean, can this be Crohn's, colitis be, will you go further down?

Len Schleifer

I think to the extent that there are and there are eosinophilic type or allergic type gastritis and colitis for sure. As you get lower down, it is a little bit more complicated to distinguish between the other diseases that effective, it's pretty, pretty straightforward, but I suspect the gastroenterology community will tell us where to go and because they're looking and then they'll be telling us how many patients, they'll be on the lookout for eosinophilic gastritis, eosinophilic colitis and so forth. You know allergic diseases, food allergies, certainly, we'll go into food allergies have the type of better, type 2 types disease. So, there is tremendous road to, how much time do we have left Ronny because I want to make sure…

Ronny Gal

We have 15 minutes. I’m going to ask you one more and then we'll hit cancer.

Len Schleifer

Okay.

Ronny Gal

So if you give me a quick answer. So the quick question here is the one thing you have to control a little bit of your cost structure. So we typically see bigger as your cost drops or begin to flatten out and from that point on operating profits extend tremendously. So we think of a duplex then. Where would that cost structure roughly flat nod? Is that somewhere between, 1 billion, 1.5 billion, at what point did you basically do go look we're spending any dollar growth beyond that, roughly not all, but 80% of it will end up in operating profits.

Len Schleifer

So I'm not going to give you a specific answer but I'm going to give you a something that will be helpful. Not even range, but would say is that the operating margin about partnership is pretty poor, mainly for two reasons. One is we had drags on it like PRALUENT was a big drag and we've got rid of that drag. We separated out. Actually, we think we'll be profitable with what we're doing with PRALUENT so that drag is gone.

The second is we've been in launch mode. We've had to learn in asthma. That's a whole new set of docs we've had to launch to the ENT community. We will have to launch through the GI community, but the leverage is going to start to come obviously because the operating leverage, we have a wrong run ahead there and it's going to come. Because we won't have to keep building, more and more sales forces, we'll be able to use ones that are out there and be more efficient.

So operating leverage is going to come for sure. And there's a lot of room. We're not super efficient right now because of Santa Fe in general. I mean, I think it's because we have, we're in this really massive growth mode in terms of the number of indications. We've got to hit some pediatricians now and so forth.

Ronny Gal

So, the next one I want to tackle with you is Libtayo. That and I've a couple of questions here. First, can you remind us when the data if the chemo combination is coming? And then chance people come earlier, probably just ask you that first.

Len Schleifer

Yes, I can't remember exactly but sometime next year. Justin keeps these exact dates and I'm always waiting for the early one, if we get an interim analysis.

Ronny Gal

Is there any, is there anything coming up?

Len Schleifer

It's always a DSMB that looks at these things and we put something in there for overwhelming efficacy. You don't always hit it, but, and I don't even know when it is because it's event driven and I just hear whether or not it acts, but we hit it like boom, we hit it with the monotherapy. But I will say that if Justin is on and can tell us, what the status of what we've said about.

Justin Holko

Yes, we expect full normal this year.

Ronny Gal

The interim analysis presumably is event drive? Or is it after you enroll certain amount of patients for time?

Len Schleifer

Hence, it's driven in these trials, but I would encourage you actually because I know we're not going to be able to do justice to the topics. I would encourage you is, on June 1st, George Yancopoulos, who knows about a hundred times more about this stuff than I do, he's going to give a update about cancer efforts, including a little bit more appearing into the data. We're very excited about this monotherapy, so you get a little bit more what's going on there and a lot more about our strategy and so forth.

Ronny Gal

Okay. So I’ll give you that the CEO level question because I'm sure you got that a little bit. So, if you kind of look at your results and depending on the KEYTRUDA results, your monotherapy trial, you have this closer to chemo 24 then 42. But on the other hand, good people of Roche came up and told us that there was a descending monotherapy, the efficacy is much lower because while patient group is now different.

Any, but most people are not using chemo so you get sicker patients with worse prognosis as your baseline group. In your mind, whether does that result that you're seeing for Libtayo fall versus KEYTRUDA? How do you measure that? And as you think about this, in terms of positioning, your comment was always that we're the only ones pretending to be good or better than KEYTRUDA, still is it?

Len Schleifer

I think, so we'll see. I mean, that the essential data is a little complicated because of what they saw in the combination data. I think, wasn't quite as good, but -- as they saw in amount of therapy, but I actually think that we have a really great molecule. And I think when you see the entirety of our data, you will also be impressed. And so I think I'm going to just -- I'm not going to steal anybody else's time that you're going to have to just wait to see our data.

I think our data are great. I think we do have what we said we have at least as good based on non-hegded studies as the best. And we think we have the best pipelines and things to combine it with and the best insights on how to do that. And also our bispecific programs that CD20 with CD3 are BCMA or MUC16, our co-stim, our whole panoply of things going on.

I think with our CSCC or BCC and now monotherapy in lung, this is -- we just keep turning over the cards and they keep coming up the way George expected them to. And so I'm really excited that the prospects for us emerging as a leader in immunoncology are really terrific.

Ronny Gal

So let's try to, in your mind, what is the best combination that you've got right now really kind of most encouraged about?

Len Schleifer

No comment on that.

Ronny Gal

Okay, so let's talk a little bit about the CD3, CD20. So, lots of data coming in. How you thinking about the timing of your program coming to the market versus Roche versus some of the guys behind you? Is there some differentiation there and in terms of the profile or not? Is it you're assuming can you give us an idea of where you are right now, in terms of that program?

Len Schleifer

There are smart people out there who we compete with, obviously and it's not we compete with one person we compete with the entire world. We tend to be in these hotspots these are areas. So we're up against a lot of interesting people. I think the Roche program is an interesting program to mention one, for example. And we view them as competitive and they certainly know the CD20 space. So they'll be formidable.

We like our molecule, we like our data. And we're going as fast as you can a little bit of slowing down in this setting of code in which we hope will normalize again, but we feel we're in a good position. We also can do combinations now with Libtayo. So we're excited about that. But we're also excited the full scope of all the different ones that we have.

We're competing across the whole spectrum. And so we sort of have a bit of an insurance policy and we get to know the docs and they get to trust us and we can play around with ones we can do things with program, I think other people may sometimes struggle to do and I know that sounds puffing, but I've watched this licensing work, I think we're going to have a steady series of by specific, some of which will be better than others, some of which will be a little behind, some of which will be ahead. But when you put the whole program together, I think we're going to do great in a minute.

Ronny Gal

So you got to test the one thing I've been struggling with, and I think all of us have been through put numbers into our model. So if he's aware, sorry for using the word again. We try to put numbers into a model against them. And we're struggling with the fact that there are so many people chasing every target. One of the things that you've always been good at is quickly going off to target. But I was wondering, because if you could just tell me two or three programs where you're either first or unique. In terms of IO combination, we go look, that's one area where there aren't five or six people and we all are -- they might be. but they're chasing us, because we got a year to leave. Is there anyone you kind of mention to us?

Len Schleifer

I'll give you a couple examples. I think our MUC16 is in pretty good shape maybe ahead of the curve. I'm not sure how many other people are with us, but I think we're headed there. And then BCM and CD20 are crowded fields. I think our CD28 based programs for co-stimulatory molecules that don't act on their own, don't kill people, don't really activate T cells. We're in the clinic with that. I think we have a big lead on that. I think that is could be a franchise unto itself. So, there's a couple of examples there.

Ronny Gal

So this is a question when are we going to see a clinical proof-of-concept? Is this ASH or are we talking about next year?

Len Schleifer

We don't have proof-of-concept concepts yet, obviously, because we're going slowly when we haven't you hear about it.

Ronny Gal

And the other thing is look. You've essentially the equivalent the two very large buybacks in the last few months. And one of the crack the bookcases since I started covering you, I've been interested in general has always been, look sampling this turns the corner from the small company to a large company. They don't spend money on internal and external purchases. There's going to be a lot of cash flow that could be is. It feels like you began to go that way. But it's a little bit of a question. Is this an opportunistic situation? Or is this essentially to go forward strategy? So I guess the question is the board has discussions?

Len Schleifer

Of course and let me just say that. Stock buyback was difficult for Georgia myself. We built this company and everything sounded built and led companies are a little different. They do have the advantage of having a very long-term perspective. We built this company 25 years, as I said, China rub two nickels together and hope turns into a quarter and not two pennies and we lost money for 25 years.

So to go out and say we're going to spend $5 billion so that a piece of paper didn't sit in Sanofi's vault instead in our vault. You know that was a big, big deal for us, okay. Now we're not with, we're not too old to learn new tricks. However, having said that, we do have a unique situation. We are not dependent upon having a lot of cash to do these to buy big Otezla.

We don't need Otezla. We do feel this so that we build organically. We want to spend our money. We want to spend our money on collaborations with light-minded people. Well, I technology in technology really can lead to big things. I mean, Alnylam, Intellia those are examples where we think we get together we have light-minded smart people, and we do things one on one can really be three or four we hope.

So will you see us change our focus, no, we're never going to be change your focus internal unless we stop being good at it which I hope it's never internal organic discovery and growth is our number one. Number two is the kinds of collaborations that I just referred to where we can saddle up with our smart people and smart people and go faster and do interesting things. And number three, seems very unlikely if we would bid on a product when an isolated way product, people pay desperate amounts of money and you wonder sometimes.

I've actually done the math, you're spending 10 billion on something that's going to have aggregate sales of 12 billion does that seem like a smart idea and I'm not referring to anything specific. I'm just making up numbers, but so doing that doesn't seem likely. So, therefore the next place to put the money at the internal and these external type of relationships and refer to is to return some of it to our shareholders in a judicious way and we didn't just say, well let's show how tough we are we can put by billionaire.

And when Sanofi's came to us, we had choices we could have said, first of all you can sell anything till December, we could have said, go sell it we're not going to have anything to do with it or we could say this, we want to participate. We want to buy a big chunk of it, because we like the Company's future. We do have models, okay. We do have simulations. We do it we try and be intellectually disciplined. But the first question and so it fit for us from a valuation point of view to make this big buyback, it fit nicely for us.

But the most important first question was, do we intellectually in a store feel that the business is strong. Can we withstand COVID 20, but downtime, we don't want to, we didn't do the whole thing because we didn't want to take away flexibility in cases something comes along that we really do need to cash because of and we never want to change. We don't manage the business quarter-to-quarter we manage it from year to three years to decades, okay.

And so for us founder a led company, we think of it a little bit differently and so we are super bullish in our own minds about what Regeneron has in front of it. But we are cautious in the sense that because we instinctually know, it's so hard to build this business and signing that 25 billion $5 billion check after 25 years. Seems like wow, okay we can do it but it's not something we just take lightly. We're not sure.

Ronny Gal

Well the big thing, if I can help into next $5 billion of writing check, it will get easier with time line. The next 5 billion might be a little bit easier. Is it fair to ask you got a few minutes, but if it's fairly asked you kind of like, what amount of cash on the balance sheet would you begin to say? This is offset by the need for opportunities. I might, I mean honestly how to do it as a hobby right time to think about it or is it just specifically?

Len Schleifer

I think that's specific. I mean, I don't know how much enough cash is Apple has a lot of cash. You guys have 120 billion whatever they have in cash on the balance sheet. I guess it depends on how much cash we're generating and what our market cap is and what our leverage is and all these things that that people like Bob Landry, our CFO worries a lot about we of course worry about it.

But when we don't want to financially engineer a business and get addicted to financially engineering or business we want to grow a business by getting new products that really make a difference. Getting a fair price and generating that pile of cash and surely returning it in the appropriate way to our shareholders. But you can get addicted to financial engineering and then you stop doing what we're supposed to be doing.

Len Schleifer

I don't think you've got a different personality. I don't worry about so much. You're turning into somebody whose financial engine company does not sound like a problem. You really need to, if you don't mind. I'm going to, I've got about three minutes. I'm going to ask you two specific questions just to be responsive to the people that voted that they want that very good specifics or short answer. Do fix them. What strategies in place with a divide his studies to minimize the impact of adverse events. Yes.

Len Schleifer

I mean if you look at the concussion issue, it's mainly been an issue in the ASAP with dermatitis patients who've not the asthma. When you can't solve a problem to you fully understand it. And we're still struggling a little bit to fully understand it and that's why it's not a major problem. The doctor figured out how to work around and you can just see that way what's going on. But the question is what's causing it? Because when it's a drug causes something in a specific disease, but in a related disease like asthma, you don't see it then it's a little bit complicated. So don't have an answer for you on that one. We are thinking about it. We're working on it, but it really has to stem from some sort of a breakthrough in knowledge, which we don't have yet.

Ronny Gal

Okay. Last specific one is that chemo combo trial for Regeneron 1979, in early line of therapy in NHL where you've kind of mentioned those in the 4Q '19 earnings call. Any update on those clients? What are you going to take the biospecific into earlier lines of therapy NHL?

Len Schleifer

Yes, we're looking at that right now. We just had a great new recruit. Andres Sirulnik, who's joined us and he's a really well regarded team on lymphoma specialists, he's come in and he's a big addition to the team, and he's looking at that carefully now.

Ronny Gal

Okay. And I'm going to kind of do the last question kind of opening up for you. So look, you ran the Company extremely well. You seem to be in a good position. George has got more play, more things to play with and then he, I guess he's doing as much as he wants. He's exhausting that money and he still up some extra. I guess the question is for you as a CEO, what is the next thing you need to build? Is it international capability? Do you want to bring in new technology and what is the next challenge for you beyond just running the business?

Len Schleifer

Yes, I think the challenge is a lot more difficult than you might realize. You might not even realize what we think the challenge is. To me, the challenge is, how do you grow, okay, because we wanting to be a growth company, right? How do you grow and do that at scale. And that is one of the greatest challenges that our industry has faced and many have failed that. How do we maintain this entrepreneurial? We can get it done non-bureaucratic, non-controlled way. You know, the guys working on COVID in January, they didn't need somebody to give them permission. Okay. They just did it.

And we got to maintain that kind of attitude that we're not trying to use tools that large companies use because they can't manage. And so we need to make sure that we have the bandwidth. And fortunately, George and I have pretty good bandwidth and we have a strong team of people underneath us who have amazing bandwidth. So I think the future the Company is in good hands, but I really believe that that's our biggest problem Ronny, it's not how do we operate and it's not particularly interesting.

We cure COVID I think we can figure out how to sell products in Germany, if we wanted to, if you know what I mean, there's nothing intellectually challenging about that stuff. You got to do it right. You got a really good people, really smart people, but there's a formula that one can follow, etcetera. But what has never been done well or rarely is operate at scale and still be as productive.

So, that's why I got to stop and get back to worrying about that. So thank you for this has been a fun conversation.

Ronny Gal

Len, pleasure, I really appreciate you've taken the time today. Justin, that's now, rest of the IR team, thank you very much for being with us today and looking forward for future interactions.

Have a great day. We all are rooting for -- in general, for the all the work you're doing when -- we finally said thank you before I finished all the work you guys are doing, especially corona area.

Thank you very much for the time.

Len Schleifer

Thanks caller team. Take care, Ronny, and everybody be safe and be well.