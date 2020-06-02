Hotel REITs Vs. Cruise Ships: What Is The Best Contrarian Opportunity In 2020

They offer the potential for enormous reward, but they also come with significant risks.

Hotel REITs and cruise ship companies are among the most beaten down stocks in the current market place.

One of the hardest, if not the hardest hit industry in 2020 has been the travel and leisure industry. Cruise ships were in the news almost daily in February and March when news of the outbreak began spreading. It came to a point where cruise ships were stranded for days and weeks before being cleared to port.

On March 14th the CDC put a halt on any future cruise voyages, and the final cruise line was not docked at a port until April 22nd, due to the pandemic and passengers having to quarantine on board until they were able to disembark. The “no-sail” order for cruise ships has been extended until July 24.

The hotel industry saw occupancy rates drop from >70% to the low teens and even single digits for many. Hotel owners moved to temporarily close many locations as the cost to run far outweighed the demand in March, April, May and possibly even June.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the performance for three of the largest hotel REITs and the three largest cruise lines thus far in 2020.

For the purpose of comparison, the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) is down 11% and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is down 21% year-to-date.

Here is a look at how each of these companies declined from their 2020 highs to their lows, and the recovery since hitting the lows in late March.

These stocks have been the very definition of volatile. They have seen moves of ~5-10% on more days than not and it has certainly felt like a rollercoaster ride for shareholders.

But in every crisis, there is also opportunity.

These equities are among the most beaten down and could offer extraordinary returns in a future recovery. The last time hotel REITs and cruise ships were so cheap, it was in 2008-2009, and they generated enormous returns in the following two years.

At High Yield Landlord, we currently hold only one Hotel REIT position and we are staying away from cruise ships for now. Below we discuss 5 reasons why we believe that hotel REITs are better investments than cruise ships.

Reason #1: Hotel appreciate, Ships Depreciate

The demand for Hotels is predicated on consumer travel and business trips. Both are at a standstill right now and REIT investors have run for the hills.

However, these high-quality properties will still be in demand once this crisis passes, as people will return to traveling. The value of the properties is not permanently destroyed, it is only temporarily impacted.

Moreover, well-located hotels tend to appreciate in the long run. We only have so much land and prime locations are a limited supply.

Cruise ships, on the other hand, are depreciating assets, no matter where they are located. Hotels have time on their side, cruise ships don't.

Reason #2: Questionable Long Term Outlook for Ships

The experience gained from frequent cruise goers is how much and how many entertainment options are offered. Whether you want to swim in the pool, venture down the water slide, watch a movie, experience a concert, sit at the various bars, play in the casino, the list goes on.

source

Almost every option includes being in close proximity to other people, the majority of whom you have never met. This is the state of the industry today, and one that is the center of the cruise industry. You are stuck on a boat with thousands of people, how this can change in a post-COVID life is still unknown.

Moreover, cruise lines have come under scrutiny for their negative impact on the environment in the recent years. With global warming becoming a larger talking point in politics than ever before, cruise lines give off immense amounts of pollution. If you talk to cruise line executives, they are making great strides in this area, but it continues to be a sticking point when it comes to the government supporting them.

Reason #3: Hotels Benefit from Pent-Up Travel Demand

Over the past months, travel plans for millions of Americans have been put on hold or cancelled. I know numerous friends and family members who were forced to cancel travel plans in 2020.

In fact, a survey published last week from Longwoods International, found that:

"82% of Americans have already changed their travel plans for the next six months because of the coronavirus."

However, all these people will still want to travel once this is all over. With so many Americans being locked up for months now, the urge to get away from the madness is building up. People are bored at home already making plans for their next trip. It will probably start slow with more ‘staycation’ ideas that do not involve being enclosed on an airplane or stuck on a cruise ship for hours or days. Therefore, hotels are likely to benefit more from pent-up demand and recover much quicker than cruise lines.

Reason #4: Governments Support Hotels

The covid-19 stimulus package, which was the largest emergency aid package in history, will certainly help many businesses, hotels included.

However, when the stimulus package was revealed, one big sector of the travel industry was left out to dry, and that was cruise lines. One major reason is due to the government being upset with their environmental impact, but the other primary reason is due to the fact they are considered “foreign entities.” Being a foreign entity, the cruise lines are exempt from paying income taxes.

Put simply, being that hotel owners pay their share of taxes and cruise lines do not, the government has been more willing to lend a helping hand to hotels.

Reason #5: Hotels can Adapt More Easily

The final reason we are more bullish on hotels rather than cruise lines is how travel will look in the post-COVID life. Many changes will be required by the travel industry, which hotels and the likes of airplanes are already planning for.

Airplane operators are considering eliminating the middle seat or turning it around even in an idea I saw last week.

source

Hotel owners have already begun putting together cleanliness and sanitization plans for guests. Some changes include: cleaning high surface areas throughout the hotel and limiting guest contact. This includes less front desk interaction with keyless entry and mobile check in or Plexiglas at the check in counters.

Housekeeping, which is a huge cost to hotels, will be reduced in order to allow for social distancing. The Westin in Houston is testing a “germ-zapping robot that sanitizes and disinfects hotels rooms.

source

In terms of travel, we believe we will see a small surge in staycation with people looking to get away within a few hours of their home, but not quite ready for a plane and certainly not ready for a cruise. No question the entire travel industry will be impacted for some time, but of the three major sectors of travel: Air, Hotel, and Cruise Lines, we believe hotels are the safest amongst the group. It undoubtedly has the least amount of human-to-human contact.

Investor Takeaway

The key takeaway is that both hotels and cruise lines have been hit hard, but hotel REITs offer better prospects going forward.

The government made a point in leaving cruise lines out in their stimulus package, and the changes that cruise lines would have to make in the post-COVID life could be drastic. The nature of travel will certainly change in the near future with more families electing for travel destinations they could drive to before getting comfortable on an airplane again. Staycations will still involve hotels to a greater degree and when air travel returns, that too will be another positive for the hotel industry.

At High Yield Landlord, we are investing in such beaten down sectors that offer the prospects for 100-200% upside potential in the future recovery. Hotels and cruise ships are good examples, but we are also investing in energy, retail and other hated sectors that offer exceptional opportunities for long term oriented investors who don't mind near term uncertainty.

