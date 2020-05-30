Summary

The major silver miners’ results were very disappointing in Q1, despite higher prevailing silver prices. Even before COVID-19 mine shutdowns became widespread, silver production plunged leading to lower revenues.

That drove industrywide losses, although operating cash flows managed to soar on higher gold output. The silver miners’ latest fundamentals are certainly nothing to write home about.

Nevertheless, this long-struggling sector still has great potential. Silver remains too cheap compared to gold, and is mean reverting higher to restore normalcy. Silver stocks will power higher with silver.