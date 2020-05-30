FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) had a near-death experience in 2019. The equity market capitalization fell below $50 million. Cash was dwindling and bank lenders were closing in. Numerous bank loan amendments were required in order to avoid default. I thought the end was quite near for FCEL in June 2019 when CEO Arthur Buttone was terminated and replaced with Hurron Consulting Services LLC. Laura Marcero from Hurron was appointed with the ominous sounding title of Chief Restructuring Officer.

Amazingly, Huron and later new CEO Jason Few managed to turn around the company. $10 million of emergency cash was obtained through a licensing deal with Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). The resulting surge in FCEL's stock price provided much-needed additional cash as shares were sold at the market.

The turnaround continued for FCEL. A $60 million carbon capture technology deal was signed with XOM on 11/6/2019 and generated tremendous investor excitement. Additional cash was raised by selling buoyant shares of FCEL stock at the market. A $200 million credit line was obtained on 11/25/2019 from Orion Energy Partners to provide project financing.

Fiscal Q1 earnings were reported on 3/16/2020 for the period ending on 1/31/2020. FCEL had become a much stronger company with cash and restricted cash swelling to $73.9 million. FCEL now has an equity market capitalization of about $450 million with a growing revenue backlog and a moderately leveraged balance sheet. The company has reduced expenses and developed a new business strategy with a clear path to profitability through an increasing backlog of service revenues. In many years of following distressed preferred stocks, I can't recall another company that has flirted this closely with bankruptcy and emerged so strongly less than a year later.

Given the phoenix-like rebirth of FCEL, it's time for income investors to take another look at Fuel Cell Energy Inc. PFD PERP CNV B (OTCPK:FCELB). FCELB provides investors with many advantages over FCEL. FCELB offers a hefty 14.7% yield and is not subject to the dilution that has plagued the common stock. This article makes the positive case for FCELB while also highlighting the major risks.

What is FCELB?

FCELB is a par $1,000 cumulative preferred convertible issue with a 5% coupon. Dividends are paid quarterly on Feb. 15, May 15, Aug. 15, and Nov. 15 with a record date of Feb. 1, May 1, Aug. 1 and Nov. 1. FCELB now yields 14.7% at a recent price of $340. See the prospectus for additional information. FCELB is a convertible issue, but the strike price for the conversion option is so far out of the money that it should be disregarded.

At the company's option, FCELB may pay dividends either in cash or in shares of FCEL common stock (see page #8 of the prospectus). Dividends paid in stock would be fairly calculated based on the 5-day average trading price of the common stock in the days prior to the dividend date. Dividends are currently being paid in cash and future payment of the dividend in stock are very unlikely given the company's strong financial position. It's my understanding that FCELB has only paid dividends in stock once since it was issued in 2008. However, the ability to pay the preferred dividend in shares of common stock should be viewed positively. It makes a dividend deferral less likely in times of financial stress. FCELB dividends were briefly deferred in 2019, but the deferred dividends were subsequently paid and FCELB is now current.

The FCEL common stock trades very actively on NASDAQ with an average daily trading volume of 6.7 million shares and 211 million shares outstanding. FCELB trades on the pink sheets and is much more difficult to trade. There is only $64 million par value of FCELB outstanding. Limit orders and patience are recommended when trading.

1. Strong liquidity

Liquidity is always an important concern when evaluating a high-yielding preferred stock issue. As noted in the fiscal Q1 earnings report:

"Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $73.9 million as of January 31, 2020 compared to $39.8 million as of October 31, 2019."

2. Moderate balance sheet leverage

As of 1/31/2020, the company had $167 million of debt with $74 million in cash and restricted cash. There is $82 million par value of preferred stock including FCELB as well as the smaller Series I Preferred Stock issue which is not publicly traded. FCEL has a current market capitalization of about $450 million based on 211 million shares outstanding at a recent price of $2.12. Therefore, the total enterprise value is about:

(450 + 167 + 82 - 74) $million = $625 million

The (equity market cap) / (total enterprise value) = (450 / 625) = 72%. The FCEL common stock accounts for over 2/3 of the total enterprise value, which indicates very moderate balance sheet leverage.

3. Excitement Over the Exxon carbon capture deal

The 11/6/2019 carbon capture technology agreement with XOM created tremendous excitement for the FCEL common stock. This is a significant deal valued at up two $60 million and perhaps there will be other deals as the technology progresses. But what if the technology doesn't work out?

Carbon capture is hardly the only potential path to profitability for FCEL. See item #7 below. Regardless of the final outcome, carbon capture has already revitalized the company. The funding is now available to develop the company's $2 billion project backlog.

4. Excellent access to equity capital

5/8/2020 was an important date for FCELB holders. The company had 211 million shares outstanding and additional shares were already reserved for warrants (including warrants granted to Orion Energy Partners) and other corporate purposes. FCEL was severely constrained by the 225 million authorized share limit from issuing additional equity capital. Fortunately, shareholders voted to increase the authorized share limit by 50% to 337.5 million shares. This provides FCEL with plenty of room to raise additional cash, if necessary, by selling additional shares at the market. If FCEL remains near $2, the company could potentially raise another $225 million selling shares of common stock. While somewhat troubling for FCEL holders, this access to equity capital is very comforting to FCELB holders.

5. Bank credit line available to fund project backlog

FCEL reached a key milestone on 11/25/2019 with the closing of a $200 million credit line with Orion Energy Partners. This provided an immediate infusion of cash as well as a credible method for financing some of the company's $2 billion project backlog.

6. Operating results have improved

New management under CEO Jason Few has done good at reducing costs. This was evident when fiscal Q1 results were reported for the period ending on 1/31/2020. As noted in the earnings report:

"Loss from operations improved to $(3.1) million in the first quarter, compared to $(15.2) million in the comparable prior-year quarter."

Management has set a target of delivering positive adjusted EBIDTA for the 2022 fiscal year ending on 10/31/2022. See page #12 of the 3/16/2020 Investor Presentation.

7. Growing recurring revenues provides a path to profitability

FCEL typically continues to operate fuel cell plants under 20-year service contracts following installation. This provides a growing stream of steady service revenues. Service revenues are far more stable than revenues from product sales which can fluctuate greatly from quarter to quarter.

As shown on page #17 of the 3/16/2020 Investor Presentation, FCEL projects that recurring revenues will increase by 3X over the next 3 years as its backlog of existing projects is executed. This seems like the best path to profitability for FCEL. If the company executes on its project backlog, in a few years, FCEL could look more like a utility than a small tech startup with erratic sales.

8. FCELB holders would receive par $1,000 in a buyout

In addition to avoiding the dilution risk of FCEL, FCELB might outperform the common stock in a buyout scenario. FCEL would be required to redeem FCELB for $1,000 per share if it was acquired by a potential suitor such as XOM. This would result in an almost 200% gain with FCELB now trading at $340. The requirement is detailed on page 32 of the 10-K annual report:

"Additionally, if the Company’s common stock is delisted from trading on Nasdaq and is not approved for trading or quoted on any other U.S. securities exchange or other established over-the-counter trading market in the United States (a “Fundamental Change”), then, pursuant to the Amended Certificate of Designation for the 5% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”) dated March 14, 2005, each holder of the Series B Preferred Stock has the right, at its option, to require us to purchase all or a portion of such holder’s shares of Series B Preferred Stock on the date that is 45 days after the date of the Company’s notice of such Fundamental Change for an amount equal to the sum of 100% of the liquidation preference (which is $1,000 per share) of the shares of Series B Preferred Stock to be repurchased, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends."

9. FCELB is a superior investment to FCEL

FCELB is not subject to the dilution which has plagued the FCEL common stock during the development stage of this company. At a recent price of $340, FCELB is trading for about the same price as it traded for 5 years ago while paying out $250 in dividends. This compares very favorably to the FCEL common stock which has lost over 98% of its value over the past 5 years while suffering through multiple reverse stock splits. No dividends have been paid to FCEL shareholders and none are expected anytime soon.

10. Investors love green energy

At my Panick High Yield Report service, I cover many high-yield opportunities in sectors such as shipping, the midstream energy sector, real estate and financials. Unfortunately, there are very few "green energy" high-yield opportunities. FCELB could trade at a premium for this reason.

What are the major risks?

See page 32-51 of the 10-K annual report for an extensive discussion of risk factors. I have briefly highlighted some of the major risks that FCELB holders should consider here. While FCEL is a well-funded company with strong access to capital and a potential path to profitability, it is not yet profitable. FCELB holders are currently benefiting from the strong FCEL common stock that facilitates the market sales of FCEL to raise additional capital. FCEL is a volatile stock and the company's ability to raise additional capital could be hindered if the current market capitalization of $450 million drops significantly.

FCEL is a high-tech company and there is substantial competition in the fuel cell and carbon capture technology sectors. While FCEL has a $2 billion project backlog, potential changes in government funding and/or tax breaks for green energy projects could negatively impact revenues. The U.S. and global economy has entered a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic. This could negatively impact the funding and demand for green energy projects.

Conclusions

At my Panick High Yield Report service, I typically evaluate the safety of a preferred stock dividend by calculating how well that dividend is covered by earnings or cash flow. That methodology doesn't work for FCELB as the company has not yet achieved profitability. However, the FCELB dividend appears to be well covered using alternative metrics. The FCELB quarterly dividend of $800,000 seems like a trivial expense for a company with $74 million in cash, a $450 million equity market capitalization and quarterly revenues of over $16 million.

FCEL is a well-funded company that appears likely to reach profitability over the next 3 years from increasing service revenues and electricity sales (see item #7). FCELB provides a generous 14.7% yield with some potential capital gains as the company matures. FCELB has greatly outperformed the FCEL common stock while providing a high yield and subjecting investors to far less risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCELB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.