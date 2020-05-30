As the Philippines' second largest shopping mall operator, the closure of malls and non-essential businesses in the country is a significant headwind for Robinsons Land.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating for Philippines-listed real estate company Robinsons Land (OTCPK:RBLAY) (OTC:RBLAF) [RLC:PM].

This is an update of my prior article on Robinsons Land published on March 13, 2020. Robinsons Land's share price has fallen by -21% from PHP18.00 as of March 12, 2020 to PHP14.22 as of May 28, 2020 since I downgraded the stock's rating from Bullish to Neutral. Robinsons Land trades at 8.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a significant discount to its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 14.7 times and 14.4 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.1%.

Robinsons Land's strong revenue and earnings growth in 1Q 2020 are driven by a change in the company's residential development revenue booking policy, which masks the weakness in the company's residential property development business. There is expected to be a significant delay in the construction of existing projects and the launch of new projects for the residential property development segment, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, as the Philippines' second largest shopping mall operator, the closure of malls and non-essential businesses in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic is a significant headwind for Robinsons Land.

On the flip side, Robinsons Land's financial strength will allow the company to weather the current storm. The company is reducing planned capital expenditures for FY2020 to alleviate any stress on its financial position and cash flows, and it is raising PHP20 billion in fresh funds from a new retail bond offering to provide further liquidity. The company's net gearing is expected to remain below the industry peer average going forward, even after taking into account the new retail bond offering. As such, I maintain a Neutral rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in Robinsons Land shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers RBLAY and RBLAF, or on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker RLC:PM. For Robinsons Land shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Robinsons Land shares listed in the Philippines, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Philippines Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $750,000, and market capitalization is above $1.4 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Robinsons Land shares listed in the Philippines include APG Asset Management, Dimensional Fund Advisors, The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Institutional Trust, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Accounting Policy Change Masks Weakness In Residential Property Development Business

Robinsons Land grew its revenue and earnings by +70% YoY and +82% YoY to PHP11.60 billion and PHP3.34 billion, respectively in 1Q 2020. This strong set of financial results was largely attributable to the company's residential property development business, which saw its segment revenue and net income increase by +240% YoY and +309% YoY in the most recent quarter. In contrast, the top line and bottom line for Robinsons Land's property investment business were flat YoY in 1Q 2020.

The headline numbers for Robinsons Land's residential property development business in 1Q 2020 were boosted by a change in the company's residential development revenue booking policy. If this change in accounting policy was reversed, the residential property development business would have witnessed a -11% YoY decline in revenue and a -16% YoY decrease in earnings last quarter.

At the company's 3Q 2019 earnings call on November 5, 2019, Robinsons Land had already disclosed its intention to modify its residential development revenue booking policy with effect from January 1, 2020. With the change in accounting policy, Robinsons Land now books its residential development revenue on a percentage of completion basis, once buyers have paid at a minimum 15% of the property value. In the past, the revenue recognition threshold was buyer payments reaching a minimum 10% of the property value. Robinsons Land claimed that its peers have the same residential development revenue recognition threshold.

Market consensus expects Robinsons Land's group revenue to grow by +20% YoY from PHP30,584 million in FY2019 to PHP36,792 million, and this is largely driven by the recent change in residential development revenue booking policy. In reality, the construction of existing projects and the launch of new projects for the residential property development segment have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A partial lockdown was put in place in parts of the Philippines, including Metro Manila and Luzon, referred to as Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ in the country, since mid-March 2020. Robinsons Land disclosed at the company's 1Q 2020 earnings call on May 7, 2020 that only a third of its residential projects has "already resumed construction." The company also added at the recent earnings call that "the local government units now have a lot of control over their territories, and so we are guided by them" in terms of residential project construction resumption.

Although the Philippines is easing its partial lockdown in Metro Manila by transitioning to General Community Quarantine or GCQ for the period between June 1, 2020 and June 15, 2020, it remains uncertain when Robinsons Land will be able to resume construction on all of its residential projects. This implies that Robinsons Land's future residential development revenue booking will be affected by the delay in construction.

Also, Robinsons Land has a target of launching between PHP10 billion and PHP20 billion worth of new residential projects this year, but actual launches could be at the lower end of the company's target, with residential property demand likely to be depressed by the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the company has approximately PHP20 billion in unsold inventory as of March 31, 2020, and the company derived 27% of its 1Q 2020 pre-sales from foreigners (relatively less resilient source of residential demand compared with local owner-occupiers).

Shopping Mall Business Segment Faces Significant Headwinds

Revenue for Robinsons Land's property investment business grew by a marginal +0.2% YoY in 1Q 2020, while segment earnings declined by -0.7% YoY over the same period.

Robinsons Land is the Philippines' second largest shopping mall operator with 52 malls and a total Gross Lettable Area or GLA of 1,520,738 sq m. It is also a key office landlord in the Ortigas Central Business District with a total Net Lettable Area or NLA of 592,000 sq m. The company's malls were badly affected by the ECQ initiated due to the coronavirus pandemic, while its office properties have relatively been more resilient.

All of Robinsons Land's 52 malls were closed during the ECQ period, and the company has waived rental payments for its tenants that are not open for business. At the company's 1Q 2020 earnings call on May 7, 2020, Robinsons Land disclosed that it has started to re-open some of its shopping malls since May 1, and currently 11 of its malls have re-opened with between 30% and 70% of tenants in these 11 malls opening their stores again. Notably, Robinsons Land has offered a 50% rent concession to these tenants which are re-starting their businesses again.

Also, tenants offering essential services such as banks, convenience stores, pharmacies and supermarkets have remained open for business during the ECQ period, but they account for only 15% of Robinsons Land's mall rental revenue. Furthermore, foot traffic at Robinsons Land's malls which have re-opened is still not back to normalized levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast, Robinsons Land continues to collect rent from its office tenants, as most of them are BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) companies which are regarded as businesses offering essential services and they continue to function as normal during the ECQ period. There is approximately 84,000 sq m of office space expected to be completed this year, and 42% of this new office space has already been pre-leased. Nevertheless, there is still the risk of new office projects being delayed due to a standstill on construction activities in many parts of the Philippines.

Balance Sheet Strength

As of March 31, 2020, Robinsons Land has a net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing of 38%, which implies the company has one of the strongest balance sheets among listed property developers in the Philippines. The average net gearing for 10 listed property developers in the Philippines that I track is approximately 75%.

Robinsons Land is reducing planned capital expenditures for FY2020 from PHP27 billion to PHP24 billion, which further alleviates any stress on the company's financial position and cash flows.

Robinsons Land also intends to leverage on its debt headroom to further improve its liquidity. On May 2, 2020, local media Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that Robinsons Land plans to raise PHP20 billion in a new retail bond offering which has been rated AAA by domestic credit rating agency Philippine Rating Services Corp. I estimate that Robinsons Land's net gearing will increase to 50%-60% following the completion of the retail bond offering, which is still manageable.

Valuation

Robinsons Land trades at 8.5 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 8.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of PHP14.22 as of May 28, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 14.7 times and 14.4 times, respectively.

Robinsons Land's larger Philippines-listed property peers, Ayala Land (OTCPK:AYAAF) (OTC:AYAAY) [ALI:PM] and SM Prime (OTCPK:SPHXF) (OTCPK:SPHXY) [SMPH:PM], are valued by the market at much higher consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 13.6 times and 32.7 times, respectively.

Robinsons Land offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 3.5%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.1%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Robinsons Land are a delay in the construction of existing projects and the launch of new projects for the residential property development segment, lower-than-expected occupancy rates and rental reversions for the company's investment properties going forward, and a deterioration in its financial position in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Robinsons Land shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in the Philippines) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.