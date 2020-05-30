Kaisa Group increased its equity interest in a financial services company from 9% to 100% in November 2019, and any further diversification activities need to be closely watched.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (OTC:KAISF) (OTC:KAISY) [1638:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on Kaisa Group published on October 18, 2019. Kaisa Group's share price has declined by -19% from HK$3.48 as of October 4, 2019 to HK$2.83 as of May 28, 2020 since my initiation. Kaisa Group trades at 3.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 5.7 times and 5.0 times, respectively. The stock is valued by the market at 0.60 times P/B and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.7%.

Kaisa Group's net gearing improved significantly from 191% as of end-June 2019 to 144% as of end-December 2019, but it still remains relatively high as compared to other Mainland China property developer peers. I will consider investing in the stock if the company's net gearing falls to below 100%.

Also, Kaisa Group's contracted sales growth is expected to slow down from +26% YoY in FY2019 to +13% YoY in FY2020, as the coronavirus pandemic has affected the company's sales activities at the start of the year. Furthermore, Kaisa Group increased its equity interest in a financial services company from 9% to 100% in November 2019, and any further diversification activities need to be closely watched.

Considering Kaisa Group's undemanding P/E and P/B valuations, and the potential for further deleveraging, a Neutral rating for Kaisa Group is fair.

Readers have the option of trading in Kaisa Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers KAISF and KAISY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1638:HK. For Kaisa Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Kaisa Group shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $6.5 million, and market capitalization is above $2.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Kaisa Group shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Norges Bank Investment Management and Mellon Investments Corporation, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Net Gearing Remains Relatively High Despite Deleveraging

Kaisa Group's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing improved from 191% as of June 30, 2019 to 144% as of December 31, 2019. Notably, the company's net gearing was as high as 300% as of end-FY2017. However, Kaisa Group remains relatively highly geared compared with its peers. As a comparison, the average net gearing for a list of 25 Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developers which I track is in the 90%-100% range.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 31, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Kaisa Group guided that it is targeting to achieve a net gearing of 120% or below by end-FY2020.

Another concern for Kaisa Group relates to the company's relatively high debt financing cost which stands at 8.8% for FY2019. Specifically, the average borrowing costs for Kaisa Group's onshore and offshore debt were 8.0% and 9.6%, respectively. In comparison, the average debt financing cost for Mainland China property developers is significantly lower at approximately 6%.

Looking ahead, Kaisa Group noted at its FY2019 results briefing on March 31, 2020 that the company is targeting a further 100-150 basis points reduction in its borrowing costs this year. The company's most recent fund raising activity in February 2020 was the issuance of new USD-denominated senior notes due in February 2021 with a principal amount of $400 million and an interest rate of 6.75%.

Notably, Kaisa Group announced on May 18, 2020 that Mr. Lau Fu Keung is resigning as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 31, 2020 "to devote more time on his other personal endeavors." Mr. Lau was Director, Loans and Structured Credit, Global Credit Trading at Deutsche Bank (DB) prior to joining Kaisa Group as Chief Financial Officer in June 2018. In view of Mr. Lau's impending departure, Mr. Wu Jianxin was appointed as Chief Financial Officer, while Mr. Suen Wai Kin took on the position of co-Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wu Jianxin was senior vice president at Kaisa Group prior to taking on the new role. Mr. Suen Wai Kin was Deputy General Manager and the Head of Fixed Income at Founder Securities (Hong Kong) Limited prior to joining Kaisa Group.

Given the importance of deleveraging as a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock, the change in Chief Financial Officer for Kaisa Group does raise some concerns about the company's future financial policies and strategies.

On the positive side of things, Kaisa Group has decent short-term liquidity with the company's quick ratio at a relatively healthy 1.1 times (above 1) for FY2019.

Contracted Sales Growth To Slow In FY2020

Kaisa Group's contracted sales rose +26% YoY to RMB88.1 billion in FY2019, making the company one of the 30 largest property developers in Mainland China. It is noteworthy that approximately 61% of the company's FY2019 contracted sales came from the Greater Bay Area, for which the Chinese government has plans to create a world-class city cluster in the medium term, implying resilient property demand going forward.

Kaisa Group also generated 38% of its FY2019 contracted sales from high-margin urban renewal projects (the conversion of existing villages, factories and buildings into new property developments). Kaisa Group's gross profit margin was 28.8% in FY2019, and the company aims to gradually increase its gross margin to 30% as the revenue contribution from urban renewal projects grows over time.

Going forward, Kaisa Group is targeting RMB100 billion in contracted sales for FY2020 as per management comments at its at its FY2019 results briefing on March 31, 2020. This implies a +13% YoY growth and a 55% sell-through rate based on salable resources of RMB180 billion for FY2020. The company hopes to achieve an annual +20% contracted sales growth in the medium term. However, Kaisa Group's contracted sales for the first four months of FY2020 were only RMB18,009 million, representing a -12.3% YoY decrease.

Nevertheless, Kaisa Group remains confident in meeting its full-year FY2020 contracted sales target. The first quarter of the year has historically accounted for around 10% of Kaisa Group's contracted sales, and the company expects to have approximately 70% of its FY2020 contracted sales realized in the second half of the year.

Diversification Into Financial Services

In November 2019, Kaisa Group announced that that the company has increased its equity stake in Kaisa Financial Group Company Limited from 9% to 100%. Prior to the transaction, the son and spouse of Kaisa Group's Chairman and Executive Director Kwok Ying Shing were the major shareholders in Kaisa Financial Group Company Limited.

Kaisa Financial Group is a Hong Kong-incorporated company "principally engaged in dealing in securities, provision of margin financing and the provision of nominee and custodian services" as per the announcement. Kaisa Group noted in the announcement that Kaisa Financial Group will be used as the company's "initial platform in establishing its financial services and related businesses."

Any form of diversification outside a company's core business needs to closely monitored, and investors should keep an eye on how Kaisa Financial Group performs subsequently, and whether Kaisa Group continues to increase its investment in non-property businesses.

Valuation And Dividends

Kaisa Group trades at 3.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 3.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$2.83 as of May 28, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 5.7 times and 5.0 times, respectively.

Kaisa Group is valued by the market at 0.60 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.85 times and 0.79 times, respectively.

Kaisa Group offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 4.6%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.7%. The company proposed a final dividend of HK$0.10 for 2H 2019, which brought full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$0.13. This implies a +8.3% YoY increase in absolute terms, and a relatively low dividend payout ratio of 16%.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 31, 2020, Kaisa Group noted that it needs to strike a balance between capital investment and capital return, as land bank is currently cheap as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This suggests that Kaisa Group might not increase the company's dividend payout ratio significantly in the near-term.

Market consensus expects Kaisa Group's dividends per share to increase from HK$0.13 in FY2019 to HK$0.16 in FY2020, with the company's dividend payout ratio staying at the 15%-20% level.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Kaisa Group include a failure to deleverage, weaker-than-expected contracted sales growth, and the company's dividend payout ratio remaining low.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Kaisa Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

