We compare USAC to its two main competitors for valuations, yield and financials.

Its large horsepower compression services are vital to its natural gas customers, and they're expensive for a customer to return.

Looking for a high-yield company that has weathered previous down cycles? Take a look at USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC), the biggest compression service provider in the US.

USAC was founded in 1998. It has been through natural gas boom and bust cycles before, but the utilization of its horsepower fleet has been steady, averaging over 90% since 2007. Even in the Energy pullback of 2015-2017, USAC's EBITDA was stable, running between $147 and $157M annually:

(USAC site)

There are several reasons for this stability, such as the fact that aging fields require increased compression, as do shale plays, in addition to the "stickiness" of USAC's units.

When it comes to compression horsepower, size matters. These are extra large to XXX-large units, often used in multiple numbers by large power providers and other large operators. They're contracted on longer terms than the smaller units and are often renewed. A key point in this current crisis environment is that USAC's customers foot the bill for returning units under contract, which, in the case of large units, is very expensive.

(USAC site)

Add to this USAC's long history with most of its major customers - there aren't a lot of deadbeats here - it has only written off $1.8M in bad debt over the past 15 years; that's just 0.06% of total billings.

(USAC site)

All of this has led to steady EBITDA margins through the years, in up and down cycles. Note the major bump-up in revenue in 2018 and 2019. This was a result of USAC acquiring CDM, the compression operations of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET):

(USAC site)

USAC's stability enabled it to maintain a steady $.525 quarterly distribution since Q2 2015, right through the last down cycle:

(USAC site)

Dividends

At $12.03, USAC yields 17.46%, based upon its April payout. It goes ex-dividend and pays in a Jan/April/July/Oct. schedule, and issues a K-1 at tax time.

At such a high yield, in this unprecedented crisis, many managements have cut their dividends. Uncharacteristically, CEO Long said on the Q1 '20 earnings call: "Just as a reminder, the quarterly distribution is a decision that our Board of Directors makes on a quarterly basis. As has always been the case since our IPO, the Board can opt to maintain, reduce or suspend the distribution as it deems most appropriate on a quarterly basis."

During the last downturn, USAC's parent/GP elected to subsidize the distributions by foregoing certain payments, but now USAC is part of the ET group of companies, so, if coverage were to slip a lot, it's uncertain whether ET would offer the same support.

Coverage was 1.08X for Q1 '20 and has averaged 1.11X over the past four quarters.

Earnings

These aren't huge growth numbers, but they're pretty steady on a quarterly basis, except Q1 '20's flat DCF performance and the Q3 '19 bump in EBITDA and DCF.

"Average utilization throughout the quarter was 92.5%, down slightly from the year ago period, and reflecting a modest amount of returns, in particular, as we move towards the end of the quarter. We ended the quarter with approximately 3.3 million active horsepower, consistent with the year ago period at about 3.7 million total horsepower in the fleet. Average pricing across the fleet increased modestly during the first quarter, reflecting some new unit deliveries as well as the impact of selective service rate increases previously negotiated. We saw average monthly revenue increase to $16.89 per horsepower, up from $16.82 in the fourth quarter." (Q1 '20 call)

Sequentially, Q1 '20 was down vs. Q4 '19 ~2.75% for EBITDA and ~7% for DCF, and revenue was up slightly.

Revenue was up 4% over the past four quarters, with EBITDA up by 8.78%, and DCF up by 5.49%. As mentioned above, the distribution was steady, as was coverage, in spite of a 7.4% rise in unit count.

2020 Guidance

Management initially issued these guidance figures for 2020 earlier in the year, before we all got slammed by the plague. The initial EBITDA guidance of $403-423M was flattish compared to USAC's ~$420M in EBITDA for 2019, while the DCF guidance range of $210-$230M bracketed 2019's DCF figure of $222M.

(USAC site)

Management adjusted both EBITDA down by ~5% and DCF down by ~7% on the May 5th Q1 '20 earnings release:

(USAC site)

The company also had previously guided to 50% lower Capex of ~57,000 HP in 2020, with new deliveries earmarked for select customers, mostly in the Delaware Basin.

It further decreased Capex guidance on the Q1 '20 earnings release:

"While we had initially budgeted for a reduced 2020 capital plan, based on recent market events, we currently plan to reduce further our 2020 growth capital spending by approximately 25%. We have also taken cost-cutting measures across the business, reducing operating expenses by approximately 10%, which we expect will help maintain our strong margins as we work through the present market volatility." (USAC site) "We expect expansion capital spending to total between $80 million and $90 million compared to previous guidance of $110 million to $120 million. While our new unit total -- our total new unit delivery estimate for the year is 62,500 horsepower, we will be pushing the timing of some deliveries back towards the second half of the year." (Q1 '20 call)

Management has been pretty nimble in adjusting its Capex through the years, which is no mean feat, given the long production time for these large horsepower units.

(USAC site)

Valuations

One thing that jumps out here is USAC's cheap Price/DCF of 5.16, which is lower than many of the valuations we've seen in energy-related companies. The 17.46% yield is, of course, over the top, and Price/Book looks cheap, while the other valuations look higher than broad averages:

However, looking at USAC's two main competitors, Archrock (NYSE:AROC) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), shows a different story. USAC is the biggest of the three firms and is getting higher valuations than them, although its EV/EBITDA is very similar to AROC's. CCLP has fallen and remained in penny stock territory, with a tiny $22M market cap.

USAC's dividend yield, though, is much higher - CCLP slashed its quarterly payout from $.1875 to $.01 in Q1 '19, while AROC raised its payout from $.132 to $.145 in Q3 '19, after cutting it from $.1875 to $.095 in Q2 '16.

Financials

We've seen many companies taking huge goodwill impairments in Q1 '20, which is what USAC and AROC both did. USAC took a $619.4 million charge due to non-cash impairment of goodwill, which threw its ROA, ROE and Operating Margin figures out of whack. As of 3/31/20, there was zero goodwill listed in USAC's assets. AROC took a non-cash impairment of its remaining $99.8 million of goodwill associated with the Elite Compression acquisition during 2019.

USAC and AROC have a very similar Net Debt/EBITDA leverage of ~4.4 to 4.5, but USAC has much better EBITDA/Interest coverage of 5.18X vs. 3.69X for AROC:

Performance

Of course, Mr. Market could care less about these distinctions, having thrashed all three stocks in 2020. However, he seems to have reconsidered over the past month, sending USAC up by 60% and AROC up by 39%. We hope that some of you were able to capitalize on USAC when it was down to a ridiculous $3.52 price in March. Imagine that anyone who bought at that price has already gotten nearly 15% of his money back from the April $.525 distribution!

Debt & Liquidity

USAC's first debt maturity isn't until 2023, when its credit facility comes due:

"As of March 31, 2020, we were in compliance with all of our covenants under the Credit Agreement. The Credit Agreement has an aggregate commitment of $1.6 billion (subject to availability under our borrowing base), with a further potential increase of $400 million, and has a maturity date of April 2, 2023. As of March 31, 2020, we had outstanding borrowings under the Credit Agreement of $459.3 million, $1.1 billion of borrowing base availability and, subject to compliance with the applicable financial covenants, available borrowing capacity of $185.9 million. Our weighted average interest rate in effect for all borrowings under the Credit Agreement as of March 31, 2020 was 3.67%, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.10% for the three months ended March 31, 2020." (USAC 10-Q)

(USAC 10-Q)

USAC's bank covenant leverage ratio was 4.56X as of 3/31/20, which is consistent with its leverage history:

(USAC site)

Natural Gas & USAC

One ongoing aggravation for USAC investors and management is that the market constantly bunches USAC in with crude oil-dependent stocks. As CEO Long pointed out on the Q1 '20 call:

"Folks forget that USA Compression remains a business primarily driven by domestic natural gas demand. That has not changed, even in the face of $10 crude oil. We continue to take a long-term view for the overall need for and production of natural gas. Certainly, some aspects of the gas market are impacted by the crude oil market. However, that has happened for years, and the gas market has always adjusted, and we will discuss that shortly. While we are actively managing through the current weakness in the energy market, our long-term view has not changed. We continue to believe that natural gas will play a more and more important role as a clean fuel of choice, perhaps even more so as the fragility and geopolitical implications of the oil markets are again made apparent."

The demand destruction caused by COVID-19 and the Russian-Saudi spat has caused producers to reduce capex, shut in wells, decrease rigs, etc. Shale production is initially strong, but then it begins to flatten in time, so that producers need increased compression to maintain even flat production.

CEO Long pointed out that "if the CapEx cuts hold, producers will simply not be drilling enough new wells to offset the decline of their existing flush production wells." (Q1 '20 call)

USAC is here to stay. There may be some issues with customer returns of small horsepower units during this down cycle, but we feel that the company's leading position in the compression services industry will enable it to ride out the storm. Congrats to those who had and continue to have the foresight to buy it at firesale prices.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Add’l Disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.