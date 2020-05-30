Volumes sold almost doubled but revenue rose by 44%. Thanks to ultra-low breakeven, it reported no impairments.

A steep decline in crude oil and natural gas prices took a toll on Lundin Energy's top line in the first quarter.

The gloomy times in the oil market and a once-in-a-century cataclysm like the COVID-19 pandemic upended Lundin Energy’s (OTCPK:LNDNF, OTCPK:LUPEY, OTCPK:LNDNY) growth plans, but the company (previously known as Lundin Petroleum AB) is not bending to the pressure. As the most recent results clearly illustrate, the North Sea energy company can exert muscles and deliver even more startling opex per barrel than it has already been showing and quickly scale down capex if needed.

Among other things, the company has been executing its green strategy; the Annual General Meeting approved the name change to Lundin Energy, establishing a new brand positioning. Though a simple name change has no impact on core operations (Statoil’s 2018 rebranding is worth mentioning here), the rebranding should make a positive impression on institutional investors and slightly improve the ESG score, which remains of a certain importance, thus impacting capital appreciation in the longer term.

Since my previous coverage, the stock has fared quite well on Nasdaq Nordic, spurred by the OPEC+ production curbs. Since March 31, the price has increased by around 6.4%, mostly because of the rally in April.

Now, let’s examine Lundin’s first-quarter report to assess if the long-term bullish thesis is relevant or not.

The top line

In the first quarter, Lundin Energy reported a sharp increase in both revenue and revenue & other income. In my previous articles, I explained the difference. The first figure reflects the company’s core operations (e.g., sales of commodities). The second one includes inorganic contributions; last year, it was propped up by a $756.7 million non-cash gain on sale of the stake in the Johan Sverdrup oil field that shored up the IFRS net income but had zero effect on cash from operations. In Q1, the gain on the sale of assets was zero.

Source: Report for the three months ended 31 March 2020, page 15

In 1Q20, the company’s crude oil production has more than doubled vs. 1Q19, bolstered by the ramp-up of the prominent Johan Sverdrup oil field that I have already mentioned a plethora of times discussing the bullish theses in my articles on Lundin Energy, Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), and Equinor (EQNR).

The field brought 73.5 kboepd, pushing total output to 152.4 kboepd vs. 93.3 kboepd in the March quarter of 2019. Other assets, the Ivar Aasen and Alvheim Area, were stable, while the Edvard Grieg, the flagship field in the pre-Sverdrup era, delivered a slightly higher output of 63.4 kboepd vs. 63.3. kboepd in 1Q19.

So, crude oil sales from its own production rose more than 2x to 13.9 million boe, while gas & NGL sales also crept much higher.

Photo from Johan Sverdrup on 09 October 2018. Source: Equinor

Alas, the oil market correction resulted in a 26% reduction in quarterly realized crude prices; the selling price per barrel of crude fell to $47.96 vs. $64.78 in 1Q19. Of course, it is not single digits that we have seen on the spot market in April, but still much lower than in 1Q19. As a result, revenue rose by 43.8%.

So, the long-awaited growth story has begun to materialize this year, but the figures the investor community has expected to see since the beginning of the Johan Sverdrup development in 2015 were not achieved because of the historical oil market turmoil. That is why I titled my March article, "Lundin Petroleum's Growth Story Has Been Hamstrung By The Oil Price Crisis." Lundin's closest peer, NCS-focused Aker BP, also suffered from the steep reduction in commodity prices that were not offset by higher volumes sold. Its sales were 18.9 million boe (+38% vs. 1Q19), but it achieved petroleum revenues of only $779 million (-9.2% vs. 1Q19).

Though, in the Q1 news release, Lundin Energy has upgraded its 2020 output guidance, in May, the expectations were scaled back, as Norway has imposed production curbs in an unprecedented move, joining the collective efforts of oil-producing nations to balance supply and demand and eliminate frenetic price volatility. Before caps were announced, production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf had already crept slightly down in April. It is also worth briefly mentioning that as of the most recent announcement, the nation remains bearish on the crude oil price for 2020. The government had downgraded forecasted price to NOK 331 (approximately $32.17), down substantially from NOK 476 anticipated earlier.

In the press release, Lundin clarified that because of the compulsory production curbs, its 2020 output would likely be around 157 kboepd; it previously expected 160-170 kboepd. On a side note, neither Equinor nor Aker BP has shared the same revised guidance yet (as of May 29, 5:50, Eastern time).

Profits

Thanks to Lundin's exceptionally high operating efficiency (e.g., phenomenal operating costs per barrel of only $2.8), its EBIT and especially operating cash flow positively impressed me. First, the company reported no impairments. That is a direct consequence of its ultra-low production costs, which, among other advantages, are at the crux of the long-term bullish thesis. Low costs mean the company's production remains economic even when prices are lingering well below $30 a barrel. In this sense, it compares more than favorably to the U.S. shale players that have much higher breakeven prices (see the March energy survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas).

Unfortunately, though gross profit and EBIT were strong thanks to lower opex and higher revenue, the company incurred finance costs of $416.7 million; the figure deviates significantly from 1Q19 when finance costs equaled to only $39.9 million. A reader might guess it happened because of an increase in the cost of debt or the total borrowings. Going a bit deeper, the key reason was not higher interest but the FX effect.

Source: Report for the three months ended 31 March 2020, page 21

Finally, the income tax (almost $299 million) shattered net income again. For a Scandinavian oil company, burdensome petroleum taxation is one of the matters that systematically distorts the IFRS net margin. In sum, accounting income sank to $(310.6) million.

Cash flows

Though profit disappointed because of the impact of foreign currency exchange loss and the Corporate and Special Petroleum Taxes, the group net cash flow from operating activities rose 1.8x to $638 million. Net cash flow per boe sold amounted to $45.8, partly thanks to $141.2 million contributions from working capital. That favorably compares to Aker BP’s result of only $27.7 a barrel. Organic Free Cash Flow to Equity that Lundin generated during the quarter reached $410 million vs. $96.8 million in 1Q19.

Importantly, in the 1Q report, Lundin separately mentioned a $27.3 million investment in renewable energy (it was related to MLK Windfarm in Finland). Clearly, the company is transforming itself into an Equinor-like energy business with a strong focus on asset diversification and a growing footprint in renewable energy, which is gaining momentum amid increased pressure on fossil fuels from institutional investors. This fact is of principal importance for investors who consider holding Lundin Energy shares for at least a decade.

Net debt deserves attention

Amid a steep decline in crude oil and natural gas prices, heavily indebted Lundin Energy has undertaken measures to strengthen the financial position and eliminate possible default risks. In the first quarter, it reduced the net debt to $3,694 million vs. $4 billion in 4Q19, repaying some bank loans using free cash flow. That was a reasonable and necessary step; the Board did precisely what it should in order to fortify the balance sheet.

Still, despite the reduction in the total and net borrowings, Lundin's shareholder equity was still sub-zero and even edged lower. I still hope that in the early 2020s, the company will undertake measures to radically reduce the debt using FCF.

Notes on valuation and conclusion

Lundin Energy is still slightly overvalued compared to Aker BP.

The firm is valued at EV/2P reserves of 14.7x, while Aker BP has a 13.5x multiple. Lundin's EV/2020 production is also much higher, equals 64.8x, while Aker BP's ratio is between 42.7x and 46x (assuming 205-220 kboepd output, unadjusted for a possible effect of the Norwegian mandatory production cuts).

This image was taken from my first article on Aker BP published in September 2018. Lundin's multiples are in green.

As you can see, back then, the company was also significantly overpriced due to its higher growth prospects.

After all, I am now bullish on the stock, as its valuation shrunk, but 2021-2023 growth prospects backed by the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 are still relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.