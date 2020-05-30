The stock may have more room to run based on the expected EPS and current reasonable multiple.

I remember it like it was yesterday when JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) CEO Richard Liu was accused of a crime while on his business trip in the United States. I remember it well because I was speculating on whether I should buy the shares under $20. Shares had tanked following the news after they had already been in a downward trajectory for a while. The company seemed cheap by all metrics. Long story short, I didn't press the buy button. Maybe my fears were justified, or perhaps I am trying to rationalize them. Regardless, the outcome is that I missed on a potential 170% gain as of today, with shares currently trading at $54.

Everything regarding investing, though, is forward-looking. Instead of dwelling in the past, let's look forward and assess whether shares have further upside at their current price.

In this article, I will discuss :

JD's improving margins and EPS through scaling;

The company's valuation through the discounted cash flow method; and

Integrity concerns looming in Chinese equities, and their effect on JD.

Scaling on every front

JD is China's largest online retailer. The company has a customer-centric focus, much like Amazon (AMZN), aiming to provide the best online shopping experience possible. The company shares many similarities with Amazon, and considering its comparability metrics shown later, JD has tried to replicate Amazon's efficient logistics network to enhance the customer experience. The company is proud to have the largest fulfillment infrastructure network of any e-commerce company in the world. As a result of high automation and hundreds of warehouses, JD can deliver approximately 90% of orders within the same or next day. Smart logistics is at the heart of JD. The company aims to keep innovating and improving its delivery speeds, as well.

With its world-class logistics and expansion of e-commerce, JD has been rapidly growing. Net revenue CAGR has been 31% over the past few years.

Source: Presentation

Retailers have infamous razor-thin margins. They need to primarily scale their volumes to achieve profitability. As JD has been expanding its revenues, both gross and net income margins have been gradually improving. As a result, the company has been achieving its first profitability levels over the past few quarters.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 should further increase consumer reliance on JD's services, as more consumers than ever have had to adapt to the "staying-at-home" economy. For Q1 of 2020, JD had its annual active customer accounts expand by 24.8% YoY. Mobile active user growth also jumped by 46% YoY, suggesting all-time high activity towards browsing JD's online catalog of products.

The more the company scales, the easier it will become to report higher earnings. Analysts expect earnings to advance swiftly over the next couple of years. EPS is projected to hit $1.27 and $1.91 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Under these estimates, JD is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of ~54. In my view, the multiple is acceptable, considering JD's moat around logistics and its rapid growth. But let's examine whether shares have more upside ahead, based on the company's free cash flow generation.

Free cash flow generation

The company's progress in generating free cash flow over the past few years is depicted below (RMB in Billions). Source: Investor presentation

On a twelve-month trailing basis, the company has generated RMB 15.2B of free cash flow, which translates to around $2.13B. Let's examine how the company's intrinsic value comes out based on this.

Firstly, let's plug in our usual metrics, as well as JD's initial free cash flow of $2.13B. I then assume a free cash flow growth rate of 15% that gradually declines before settling to a terminal rate of 2.5%. I believe that this is a prudent assumption considering that over the past few years, as the image above illustrates, this metric has grown at a much faster pace. Moreover, the rate is still lower than the company's current revenue growth.

Intrinsic value comes out to $73.62/share, suggesting an upside of 26.93%. Judging by the company's current reasonable multiple, as well as its explosive expected EPS growth over the next couple of years, it makes sense to me that shares have more room to run. If shares were currently trading at our calculated intrinsic value, they would have a forward P/E of 57. While that sounds initially high, EPS is expected to grow by 50% between 2021 and 2022, therefore justifying this metric.

Scrutiny on Chinese securities

JD has a massive logistics moat. It's very likely that its EPS will continue to snowball in the next few years, as analysts predict. Under such expectations, shares should attract a much higher price than their current one. However, there is a significant factor that keeps shares undervalued based on fundamentals, along with many other Chinese stocks. That is, the lack of integrity and investors' trust when it comes to Chinese securities.

In April, Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) reported that Chief Operating Officer Liu Jian and other employees had fabricated up to 2.2 billion yuan (US$301 million) in revenues over the past year. Video streaming giant iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was also accused of inflating its financials. Since then, the US Senate has passed a bill that could prevent some Chinese companies from selling shares on American exchanges. Concerns of dishonesty and lack of integrity amongst Chinese firms have picked up recently.

Even Chinese companies that may correctly report their figures may face scrutiny over such an incident potentially reoccurring. As a result, investors are expected to be more prejudiced toward Chinese equities, which could cause them to trade at a discount, and never at a premium.

Moreover, it is illegal under Chinese law for foreigners to own stock in certain company categories, such as the internet-operating ones. The way Chinese equities list on American exchanges is by setting up a vehicle called "Variable Interest Entity" in some tax haven. This vehicle then enters into a contract with the original Chinese tech firm (in this case, JD), entitling the Chinese-based subsidiary to a share of the profits and debts of the original Chinese firm.

Therefore, American or any outside stockholders don't actually own JD. This creates complications and can create a shady situation when it comes to the Chinese legal system and what foreigners can claim in the event of bankruptcy.

Overall, investing in JD comes with this kind of risk and prejudice. Investors should be aware and do their due diligence before buying Chinese equities.

Conclusion

JD is a rapidly growing internet behemoth with massive moats around its logistics network. Considering the company is expanding its revenues and its margins, profitability should soon start to accelerate, as analysts predict. JD tends to beat on analyst expectations too, which further justifies the current multiple. The discounted cash flow valuation model points towards a higher share price. However, the stock has had a massive rally recently. Chinese stocks are also under lots of pressure for the reasons mentioned above. I believe in the long-term story of JD, but I will wait for a pullback before initiating a position. I would feel more comfortable buying shares after the stock cools off for a while.

