The income investor can lock 1.5% higher yield to maturity with this bond while not taking any extra risk compared to similar corporate bonds.

ZIONL is lagging the shift to lower yields and presents us with a great, risk-adjusted return. It is definitely undervalued and the Alpha it has serves as a shield.

With the Treasury yields at all-time lows, the investment-grade corporate debt is also moving to yields never seen before.

Note: The article was first published to our subscribers on May 22, 2020

Introduction

With all the action in the coming months, many investors still think that there are safe, double-digit yields all over the place. We will take a deep look in the investment-grade financial bonds to show you the real picture which is not that generous. We would also like to present to you what we consider to be one of the last remaining undervalued investment-grade baby bonds. The product in question is Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) 6.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subor Notes due 9/15/2028 (ZIONL).

ZIONL and its metrics

ZIONL is 6.95% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes rated BBB (investment grade) by Fitch Ratings and S&P due 9/15/2028, issued in $25 denominations, redeemable at the issuer's option on or after 9/15/2023 at $25 per note, plus accrued and unpaid interest, and maturing 9/15/2028. After 9/15/2023, floating rate distributions will be paid at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 3.89%. Distribution paid by these debt securities is interest and as such are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also NOT eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders.

The Parent Company – Zions Bancorporation - is one from the banking industry with a market cap of $5.2B and is part of the S&P 500 Index.

ZIONL at a price of 26.30 has a CY of 6.61%, YTC of 5.75%, and YTM of 5.21% using a 3-month USD LIBOR forward curve. (The Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) forward curve represents the average implied forward rate based on SOFR futures contracts).

As we now know what the metrics are for our subordinated notes, it follows to see how other comparable securities from the industry are doing.

Comparison with Other Corporate Bonds

The market panic and the totally unexpected drop in exchange-traded fixed income have led to some expectations that there are some safe, double-digit yields everywhere you look. In fact, the situation is not exactly like this. You will most likely be surprised by the info to follow not less than we were surprised.

ZIONL is a subordinated debt rated BBB by S&P and matures at the end of 2028. I will use my IB bond screener to get a feeling of what the bond market has to offer that we can compare. The Entry Criteria will be:

Rating BBB- to BBB+

Banking sector

Maturity date - 2027 to 2031

YTM > 2.5%

Figure 1. BBB- to BBB+ corporate bonds maturing 2027-2031 with a yield to maturity higher than 2.5%. Source: Interactive Brokers platform

For your biggest surprise, we made one more search where the YTM is lower than 2.5%. And yes there are many of these yields available. Be the market's guest and load as much as you want at 2% YTM:

Figure 2. BBB- to BBB+ corporate bonds maturing 2027-2031 with a yield to maturity lower than 2%. Source: Interactive Brokers platform

Institutions are bidding Bank senior debt at 2%. It does seem low and here we want to remind that the financial world is not driven by absolute values, but rather looks at relative value. As the picture gets clearer, we just want to remind you that our article star ZIONL has an expected YTM of more than 5.5% at current levels, but it comes with the word subordinated in front of the name and with a slightly lower rating of BBB. To us personally, the info presented is enough to state that ZIONL is a rare arbitrage opportunity as far as today's bond market is concerned, but let's understand exactly how good ZIONL is and how bright it shines.

On the picture above, you see the strongest US banks and you may say that a small regional bank is not comparable. We also had similar concerns, but it seems like rating agencies know their job. On the next picture, you can see the yield curve for some of the regional banks that are perfect comparison of ZION (ASB, BXS, CFG, FITB, HBAN, KEY, RF, SIVB, TFC, VLY):

Figure 3. The yield curve of comparable regional banks. Source: Interactive Brokers

To prove our thesis even further, we will use a direct substitute to ZIONL. ZION has a bond with a CUSIP 98971DAB6 which is also rated BBB and has a large bid above 92% as shown on the picture:

Figure 4. The "open book" of a comparable ZION bond. Source: Interactive Brokers

This bond has a bid at 4.23%, and if we transfer this bid to our ZIONL, it compares to a price of around $28, which is our conservative fair value estimate.

Calculations

As we mentioned earlier, ZIONL is a fixed to floating baby bond. After some point in 2023, it becomes callable and if not redeemed by the company it will start floating at around 3.9% above LIBOR (which is most likely to be replaced by SOFR). The yield to call calculation is simpler and we present it as a starter:

Yield to call

Figure 5. The yield to call of ZIONL at different prices. Source: Author's calculations

The higher the redemption probability, the lower the yield to call should be. After seeing all the comparable yields from similar bank bonds for maturities ranging from 2027 to 2031, we are sure that it will no longer be a surprise that YTM for bonds closer to the call date of ZIONL is around 1.5%:

Figure 6. The yield to maturity of comparable short-term bonds. Source: Interactive Brokers

If for any reason one is to expect ZIONL will get redeemed or trade as pinned to par after its call date, he can without much doubt conclude that fair value of YTC at the moment would have to be at most 2.5%. This would also mean a price higher than 28.5 at the moment. If you for some reason don't find this pricing as normal, then you have the whole financial market valued wrongfully and you can short all the bonds presented in the pictures above.

Yield to maturity

Here the calculation is a little bit harder because of the floating feature of the bond. To price it somewhat correctly, we just used the future curve of LIBOR (SOFR). As of the moment, the three-month LIBOR is around 0.4% and the expectation is that it will be raised to 1% by the time ZIONL matures. These are the future cash flows the world expects ZIONL to have:

Figure 7. The expected cash flow stream of ZIONL if held to maturity. Source: Author's calculations

Based on these cash flows, the YTM of ZIONL looks like this in relation to the price:

Figure 8. The yield to maturity of ZIONL at different prices. Source: Author's calculations

Now we need to look back (without anger) and remember what were the comparable yields of the higher-rated bank bonds. They were as high as 3%. It is up to the reader to decide what yield ZIONL deserves. Our personal opinion is that there is absolutely no reason for this bond to trade at a YTM higher than 4% on a relative basis. If you, for example, think that the YTM has to be 4.5%, your fair value price of ZIONL would be $27.5.

Potential and risks of the trade

The potential of this trade/investment depends on two main variables. Whether the bond will reach its fair value and when this will happen. If you like the presented logic as much as we do, you probably have the expectation that the bond will eventually reach fair value. The faster this happens, the higher the yield to hold of the investment will be. Imagine this trade reaches 28.50 in a month. It is around 7% capital appreciation and the resulting annualized yield would be just great especially earned from an instrument with such low credit and interest rate risk. This is just an example of the best scenario possible. Based on our approach, we would hold the position as long as there is any alpha in it. If the bond reaches what we consider to be the fair value, we will move to the next one.

Risks

Here we are not going to explain to you how good or bad the ZION company is, the credit rating of the bond is quite clear - BBB and believe it or not S&P and Fitch together do a better job than us in determining credit quality for banks. There are three specific risks we want you to take into consideration:

LIBOR (SOFR) going negative. This will be a killer of the absolute value of the dividend and the only thing that looks positive in this scenario is that the bond matures at par in 2028. One other positive is that one is to look at real interest rates, so if the rates do go negative, you can expect a shift in all yields. With its short duration, ZIONL will be somewhat safe even in this scenario. Some change of control redemption clause or some regulatory event clause that triggers a redemption of ZIONL at par. We did not find any such clause, and we believe that if there was one, ZIONL would not trade at prices above $30 in the past with this redemption risk embedded. Still, this is always something to consider when you buy a certain fixed income product above par. Low volume and retail investor noise. The instrument is usually very thinly traded. This may sound like nothing special because it is a BBB-rated bond with a short duration, but in times of panic, you may find it very, very hard to sell your position. Here ZIONL is not that different from any other bond, but the retail investor and the passive investment strategy ETFs that hold it can do miracles with the price. This is less likely to happen with the bonds that are traded by institutions on the bond market at least in our opinion.

Conclusion

ZIONL with its 5+% YTM and its almost 6% YTC at the moment is a strong buy on a relative basis compared to any other bank bond there is on the market. The arbitrage comes with a very limited price risk because of the high credit rating and the short duration of the bond. With a fair value of almost 7% higher based on our relative value analysis, we believe that ZIONL is one of the products we follow that has the highest amount of risk-adjusted alpha in it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZIONL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.