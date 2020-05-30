We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and while the Australian miners have been the one group leading the charge higher, Dacian Gold (OTC:DCCNF) has been the outlier and one of the worst-performing Australian miners year-to-date. While Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF) and Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) have put up incredible 40% year-to-date returns, Dacian Gold has underperformed the two by an average of 9,000 basis points, down nearly 50% year-to-date. The catalyst for this poor performance has been sub-par operating results from the company's Mount Morgans Gold Operation and a significant A$98 million capital raise that led to a massive dilution in the company's stock near 52-week lows. Based on industry-lagging margins and continued operational weakness, I see Dacian Gold as an Avoid in favor of several better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Dacian Gold reported its fiscal Q3 results earlier this month, and the company had yet another underwhelming quarter, with quarterly gold production of 31,700 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,810/oz (US$1,213/oz). These higher costs were a result of the weakest quarter of gold production for the company in several quarters, with gold production down 9% year over year, and costs jumping nearly 22% from A$1,488/oz in fiscal Q3 2019. The culprit for the weak performance has been the company's Westralia Mine, which has suffered from lower grades than planned. While the company is on track to meet its revised production guidance of 141,000 ounces for FY-2020, it's worth noting that this guidance was initially set at 160,000 ounces at A$1,500/oz in fiscal Q1, with the company missing this guidance to-date by a country mile. Let's take a closer look at the operations below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the table above, Dacian milled 708,000 tonnes in the quarter, which was up slightly from the 688,000 tonnes of ore milled in fiscal Q3 2019. However, gold recoveries slipped considerably year over year, dropping 320 basis points from 96%, and processed grades were also down significantly, from 1.70 grams per tonne gold to 1.50 grams per tonne gold. Therefore, while the higher throughput should have led to an increase in gold production, this wasn't the case, unfortunately, due to the weakness in grades and recoveries.

(Source: Company Presentation)

During fiscal Q3, the company mined a total of 475,000 tonnes from its Jupiter Open Pit Mine, at an average grade of 1.0 gram per tonne gold, resulting in 14,900 ounces of gold produced. Mining in the quarter focused at Heffernans, and pre-stripping has commenced at the DoubleJay zone, with the expectation that DoubleJay will contribute to ore production in late fiscal Q4 and FY-2021. Overall, it was a solid quarter for the company's open-pit mining, as overall tonnage, grades, and gold production were up year over year by 7%, 10%, and 14%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

(Source: Company News Release)

Unfortunately, and as noted earlier, Westralia has been a significant disappointment. The underground operation produced just 18,400 ounces of gold in fiscal Q3, down 22% year over year from the 23,600 ounces produced in fiscal Q3 2019. While grades at Westralia only dropped slightly in the period, down from 3.0 grams per tonne gold to 2.90 grams per tonne gold, ore tonnes mine were down materially, from 250,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes in fiscal Q3. These mined grades remain well below the reserve grade of 5.2 grams per tonne gold, and Dacian has since suspended capital development at Westralia while the company works on an optimization strategy in an attempt to turn the mine around. Currently, FY-2021 guidance is set at 125,000 ounces at A$1,300/oz, reflecting the much lower than expected contribution from Westralia. As we can see from the chart below of quarterly gold production, it's certainly going in the wrong direction and materially deviating from the plan, which was for increased quarterly gold production in FY-2020.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Reports)

Fortunately, there are three silver linings here, and the first is that the company's current net debt position of A$80 million should improve materially after re-capitalization, and the company should move to a net cash position. The current cash position of A$15 million is expected to strengthen to A$87 million following the closing of the recent capital raise. Meanwhile, Dacian's debt is expected to drop from A$95 million to A$70 million following a partial debt payment and the A$98 million capital raise. The other piece of good news is that we've got a new CEO, Leigh Junk, who has recently come in to hopefully try to turn things around after what's been a very disappointing 18 months. Finally, the company seems confident that it can bring down costs massively in its 3-year plan outlined below, as while production is expected to slip to closer to 100,000 ounces per year, costs are forecasted to drop materially. Therefore, while this has put a massive dent in initial plans for Dacian to become a 160,000-ounce plus producer by FY-2022, the company should at least stop burning cash and be able to put a dent in its debt with its more conservative plan it is undergoing.

(Source: Company Presentation)

However, while these three silver linings to the Dacian story could play out and the company could be a steal here, I have never been interested in bottom-fishing, especially when it comes to high-margin producers with operational issues. Things could turnaround from here, and the worst is likely behind us after a terrible past year and a half for the company, but several Australian miners are firing on all cylinders that are much more attractive investment opportunities. I would much rather buy a great company at a reasonable price, than a laggard at an attractive price, as the laggard often carries significantly high risk and the mining sector is already inherently risky enough without investing in the laggards.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While things are certainly looking up since March with a strong subscription for the company's recent capital raise and a higher gold price, it's important to note that this high demand came at near 52-week lows for the stock, a possible reason for the outsized demand. Therefore, I believe we can discount this high demand for the capital raise partially, and even troubled miners can raise capital if it's at the right price. For investors interested in Dacian as an investment opportunity, I believe it would be wiser to wait for a couple of quarters of a proven turnaround before taking positions in the stock, even if one has to pay up after the turnaround. For now, I continue to favor market leaders among the Australian miners like Silver Lake Resources and Evolution Mining that are low-risk, high-reward. While Dacian is cheap, it's high-risk, high-reward with industry-lagging margins and a heavy debt load for a sub $350-million market cap miner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.