The cash balance is down to $1.45 billion and investors should assume this dips below $1.0 billion during 2020.

Prior to finally releasing March quarter results, Canopy Growth (CGC) surged to over $20. Investors were hoping the quarterly results would show some of the financial improvements of competitors, yet clearly market participants had no early read on the results. The Canadian cannabis company reported a disastrous quarter, questioning the skills of the new leadership. My investment thesis remains generally bullish on the stock, but these numbers do give us pause until new management proves themselves in the cannabis sector.

Slow To React

After Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) reported solid revenues while cutting costs, the market expected similar numbers from Canopy Growth. Instead, the company delivered a big revenue hit in the March quarter and missed analyst revenue estimates by a huge C$21.7 million.

The company reported revenues of only C$107.9 million versus C$123.8 million in the December quarter. The end result is Canopy Growth generating a C$102.0 million adjusted EBITDA loss. In essence, the cannabis company continues to spend C$2 for every C$1 of revenues.

When founding CEO Bruce Linton was let go last July after a string of disastrous quarters, the investment community thought Canopy Growth would make a step forward. CEO David Klein has been in charge of the company since December 9 and officially started on January 14, but quarterly results still haven't seen any major improvements.

Due to a weak start to the June quarter, the company even took away the targets for achieving positive adjusted EBITDA and net income despite a cannabis industry that has maintained strong growth during the virus. Cannabis 2.0 products were delayed in the quarter while value brands dominated sales in the March quarter and Canopy Growth lacked product in the important value category.

Canopy Growth has already implemented cost-cutting efforts with the intent of exiting operations in Africa, Colombia and CBD farming operations in New York. These plans didn't occur until mid-April, or nearly a year after the founding CEO left, nor do these efforts appear large enough to wipe out massive losses.

Somehow the new CEO allowed SG&A expenses to surge 17% sequentially in the March quarter due to investments in U.S. CBD and Canadian 2.0 products without any belt tightening in other areas. Canopy Growth spent C$198 million on SG&A expenses in FQ4, excluding the large share-based compensation expenses.

The company still appears slow to react as the June quarter enters the last month.

No Value Here

Canopy Growth is only down 20% in early trading and the stock is just back to trading around $17.50 where the stock ended last week. The stock now has a valuation in excess of $6.5 billion while analysts now need to cut revenue estimates with limited confidence in future results considering the need to cut costs.

Analysts forecast the company only generating $500 million in sales this year. The stock now trades at over 13x sales estimates despite no history of strong financial results and any ability in hitting financial targets.

Investors should assume the company has the executives in charge now to implement changes, but the horrible cash flow position has to question where the company will have any meaningful cash left with substantial cash burn ahead. In FQ4 ending March, the company burned another C$304 million in free cash flow, adding up to a staggering C$1.4 billion for the fiscal year.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ4'20 earnings release

Canopy Growth ended March with only C$2.0 billion of cash on the balance sheet after burning C$304 million in the quarter without seeing any financial benefits. With the C$245 million cash inflow from the Constellation Brands (STZ) warrant exercise, the company should end the June quarter around the C$2.0 billion level despite some expected weak sales.

The cash balance amounts to ~$1.45 billion which leaves the company with an enterprise value of $5.0 billion. Technically, the stock trades an EV/S of 10x, but investors should've give Canopy Growth much value for the cash balance due to the plans to continue spending to enter the U.S. market.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth reported a disastrous quarter. The stock is far too expensive with the inability of the Canadian cannabis leader to meet financial projections and cut expenses in line with revenues. Investors must let the stock retreat over the summer before considering Canopy Growth again. The stock doesn't even offer much value near $15 despite the support on the chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.