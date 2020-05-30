Source: Barron's

TJX Companies (TJX) reported quarterly revenue of $4.41 billion and GAAP EPS of $0.74. The company missed on revenue and earnings. The stock is up in the mid-single-digit percentage range post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Is In Free Fall

It has been a tough earnings season for retailers, particularly for those reliant upon sales through physical locations. The company's revenue fell over 50% Y/Y. The economy has been practically shut down since the coronavirus began to the materialize in February. Millions of Americans have been stuck at home. Most transactions are occurring online, which hurt TJX's store sales. The company closed its stores in March to help stem the spread of the pandemic.

Revenue fell hard across each of the company's business segments. Again, declines were primarily due to temporary store closures during nearly half of the quarter. TJX has reopened over 1,600 stores worldwide and has fully or partially reopened in 25 states. Early success of reopened stores has been encouraging:

"In terms of initial trends, while it is still early and sales could fluctuate, we are pleased with the very strong sales we have seen in stores where we have reopened so far. In fact, for the 1,100-plus stores that have been open for at least a week, sales overall have been above last year across all states in countries where we are open. We believe these strong early trends speak to our values on a wide selection of merchandise serving a wide customer demographic, also the loyalty of our valued customers and pent up demand. Our treasure-hunt shopping experience has always provided retail entertainment with our constantly changing merchandise selections. In today's environment, we believe this kind of shopping experience can serve as a break in the day, and as some "Me time" for our customers, and in the future will continue to be a major draw for consumers to our stores."

Off-price retailers were winning prior to the pandemic. One would anticipate they would enjoy further success after the economy reopens. The April unemployment rate was around 14.7%, so consumers may be attracted to discount prices after. The other scenario could be that consumers reduce shopping altogether. That could leave TJX fighting with other retailers over a shrinking pie.

Margins Ticked Down

Margins fell hard. The decline was due to the fall off in sales related to the coronavirus and increased mark downs on merchandise that was primarily transitional, perishable or out of season. Gross margin was negative, versus 28.9% in the year earlier period. Gross profit was about -$6 million, down from $2.8 billion in the year earlier period. SG&A expense was $1.3 billion, down 23% Y/Y. This represents a sizeable expense pool management could cut into going forward.

The fallout was that EBITDA was -$1.1 billion versus $1.3 billion in the year earlier period. The $2.4 billion decline in EBITDA reflects the demand destruction caused by the pandemic. If TJX can generate EBITDA margins anywhere near the 13.1% it reported last year, then that could be considered a win. That could be difficult to achieve, given the dismal economy and heightened promotional environment for retailers. At this point, the company may need to engage in cost containment efforts just to break even.

Solid Liquidity

TJX has solid liquidity, which could help differentiate it from retailers like Macy's (M) and J.C. Penney. The company has $4.3 billion in cash and $5.6 billion in working capital. This level of liquidity could be enough to help the company sustain itself until demand returns. Its free cash flow ("FCF") during the quarter was -$3.4 billion. The company had to continue to fund itself, despite store closings.

TJX raised nearly $5.0 billion in debt to help fund cash burn. Its debt-to-last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA is 2.4x, which appears manageable for now. The caveat is that EBITDA is lower than normal due to its stores being closed during the quarter. EBITDA should rebound as the economy reopens. However, there could be cause for concern if TJX's credit metrics do not improve markedly by year-end.

Conclusion

TJX is up 6% Y/Y, partially from the rebound in financial markets due to stimulus efforts from the Fed. It has a $68 billion enterprise value and trades at just over 22x LTM EBITDA. The valuation appears untenable. Sell TJX.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.