Retirement Strategy: Introducing The New 'Pandemic Retirement Income Portfolio' For Investors With Longer Time Horizons

The article I wrote previously did not have a name for the hypothetical portfolio I put together, but "PRIP" seems catchy.

Dividend growth investors with long time horizons should be able to build an income stream even during these uncertain times.

Back in 2011-2012 I launched a portfolio called TEAM ALPHA RETIREMENT PORTFOLIO strictly for Seeking Alpha free subscribers. It rapidly became the "gold standard" for all hypothetical portfolios to come. It was a smash hit and enabled me to help 60,000 of my followers.

Based on this recent article I have decided to put together my favorite chart formation for investors to be able to follow along very easily. It's up to you, however, to decide if my approach and strategy could work for you.

Getting Back To Basics.

Now would be a pretty good time to include a bullet-point review of my personal strategy when I was a dividend-growth investor.

Securing a better financial future or retirement does not need to be complicated from my point of view. I have very simple steps that have made sense to me:

Save as much as you can, for as long as you can, as soon as you can.

Spend less than you have coming in, for as long as you live.

Invest in mega-cap blue-chip stocks that have a history of paying and raising their dividends - for at least 25 consecutive years.

Focus on increasing income, not fluctuating share prices.

Hold the stocks for the long term. The more time you have before needing the income, the more secure your financial future will be.

Once you have established your own dividend growth portfolio, consider adding more shares to existing positions, or adding several new ones to expand and diversify your holdings.

I use a simple approach to buying, as you can see in the "Buy Zone" column in the above chart. When a stock falls in the middle of the past 52-week high and low share price, I will consider adding more shares to existing positions. The reason I do this is based on the historical fact that the markets have always headed higher, overcoming each and every downturn, both major and minor.

Trim positions when certain price points are reached but always hold the position unless dividends are cut or eliminated.

Reinvest dividends into the positions you want, after collecting them. You will have more control over which stocks you want to add to. (Now with free trading it becomes so much easier.)

The more shares you own, the greater your income stream will be!

There are no perfect strategies, and there is no free lunch, but with time on your side investors can weather just about any storm that we have ever seen in the stock market. That said, an investor must have the discipline to remain focused on income through both good and bad times. Combining this with a core foundation of companies with an elite track record of paying and raising dividends for a minimum of 25-50 consecutive years might be a very viable way to go for long-term investing.

Seeing as the pandemic has hit us and 40 million people are now unemployed, I did tweak my simple approach for those with extended time horizons.

Here are a few simple "tweaked" guideline suggestions that younger dividend growth investors should keep in focus:

You have time on your side and have a relatively secure well-paying job.

Your appetite for risk might be above average because you have a great job and plenty of time to make up for some lousy selections.

You must realize that a balanced dividend-growth portfolio does not need to have only dividend aristocrats or kings and can include dividend "opportunity" stocks that carry more risk.

You will need to maintain a budget and consistently invest in your selections on a very regular basis. Every paycheck is a great start.

Remember to set aside a cash reserve to fall back on if or when needed - either for opportunistic dividend stock buys, or to pay essential bills if things go haywire.

Reinvest all dividends received right back into your portfolio holdings. You won't need the income for a very long time.

The more shares you have of stocks that pay you to simply hold shares for the long run, the more retirement income you will generate 25 years from now.

More shares, solid dividend growth, and regular investing could make you wealthier than you might imagine right now. Everything will grow exponentially as compounding will work.

Spend less than you have coming in, forever.

My Newest Chart Introducing The Hypothetical "Pandemic Retirement Income Portfolio" (PRIP)

This is my new chart of my stock selections from that previous article. Notice that there is no portfolio value because everyone will buy an amount of shares in each stock they feel comfortable with. There is no portfolio value because the focus is on income, not the fluctuating share prices!

It should go without saying, however, that you are required to do your own due diligence to see if these particular suggestions are in line with your goals and research. While this is a hypothetical portfolio, I feel that if you keep focused on your long-term goals, which in this case is dividend income growth, over an extended period of time you will achieve a more secure financial future!

The new Pandemic Retirement Income Portfolio, or PRIP for short, consists of the following stocks right now:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (OTC:APPL), AT&T (T), Walt Disney (DIS), PepsiCo Inc (PEP), Con Edison (ED), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Realty Income (O).

As you can see, my "buy zone" prices are based on the midpoint of the current 52-week high and low share price. Red is stop and green is go (i.e., add more shares). The amount of shares will be up to you of course but my suggestion would be to go slow and don't go all in.

I have always recommended a sizable cash reserve, which for me was five years' worth of expenses, but I realize that everyone is different. So I would urge a minimum of one year cash reserves to either purchase an opportunity investment or to pay for essential expenses in case you lose your job.

An "opportunity purchase" might come in the form of an accidental high-yield dividend stock, a higher-yield BDC or REIT, or any other legitimate investment purchase, for either short-term gains or to further build your personal retirement income stream.

Cash on hand is extremely important to your overall portfolio composition. There will be times when your dividends are paid and there is nothing to buy. Simply build up your cash pile for the times you will want to buy when the prices and valuations are right.

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

My Bottom Line

There are no guarantees in life and we are living through a period that none of us have faced before. While I have been divested of my portfolio for several years now, I can look at the markets and rewire my skepticism to realize that there are many, many investors just starting out and have solid, long time horizons, and who need to invest for their future retirement needs.

Your future is up to you and hopefully the strategy and process I used for decades myself in the past will help you build a more secure financial future. For those who have a much shorter time horizon, your goals might lean toward capital preservation, and I will be working on an extremely conservative portfolio for you as well.

