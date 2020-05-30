Stocks To Watch: Warner Music, Cisco, Casinos And Cars

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The week ahead will see even more parts of the U.S. economy open back up and should include street-level reports on retail activity. On the corporate front, Warner Music is going public and the conference calendar heats up. Economic reports include updates on construction spending, service PMI, factory orders, international trade and the headliner May jobs report at the end of the week. Economists forecast the unemployment rate will land right around 20% for May and average weekly hours won't move from April's level. Tech stocks could have a volatile week as rising tensions between Washington and Beijing create supply chain and revenue headwinds.

Earnings spotlight: Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) on June 2; American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) on June 3; Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), Gap (NYSE:GPS), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) on June 4: Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) on June 5.

Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's complete list of earnings reporters

IPO watch: The IPO market comes roaring back to life with Warner Music Group (WMG) set to price its offering on June 2. The former Warner Bros. property set a range of $23 to $26 for 70M Class A shares, with an implied valuation of $13.3B at the top end. Warner's stable of musicians includes Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. A smaller IPO is also due to be priced next week, with Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) coming to the market with 6M shares in an expected range of $14 to $16. Also in the IPO universe, the quiet periods expire on GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) on June 1 and Ayala Pharma (NASDAQ:AYLA) on June 2, while the share lockup period expires for LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) on June 2.

Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: Mergers due to close on June 1 include the Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK)-Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC), Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)-Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)-Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) deals. The walk date on the Yatra (NASDAQ:YTRA)-Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) merger is on June 4.

Analyst/Investor meetings and business updates: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will share updates from its clinical oncology portfolio on an investor webcast scheduled for June as part of the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is hosting a virtual Science Day event on June 2 with feature presentations from the company's chief scientific officer on the newest advances. Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) has a virtual investor day scheduled for June 3 to discuss business strategy, market trends, growth drivers and a summary of the company's operations and financial results.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to $1.30 from $1.08, Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to $0.23 from $0.21, Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT) to $0.69 from $0.685, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to $0.25 from $0.71, Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) to $0.15 from $0.33 and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to $1.55 from $2.10. That last one has been talked about for almost two months, but the Bloomberg Dividend Forecast is calling for a drop this week in the lush +14% SPG yield.

Spotlight on Cisco: Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) holds its Cisco Live event from June 2-3 in a virtual format. CEO Chuck Robbins and other top execs will cover the company's role and opportunities during the pandemic, as well as the future innovation that Cisco is exploring. On the lighter side, Dave Matthews will give an acoustic performance and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett will give an exclusive interview to the Cisco crowd. Cisco turned heads last week by acquiring ThousandEyes. JPMorgan was positive on the deal, saying the acquisition should further Cisco's focus on positioning itself for emerging technology requirements of a hybrid cloud environment with software capabilities.

All things REITs: NAREIT's REITweek virtual conference runs from June 2-4. Speakers include Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) CEO A. William Stein, Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) CEO Jay Brown, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon Bortz, Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) CEO James Connor, Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) CEO Lisa Palmer, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) CEO Joseph Russell, Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) CEO Owen Thomas and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra Cafaro. Companies with management presentations include QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS), Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE), Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEMKT:BRG), CTO Realty Growth (NYSEMKT:CTO), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), Regency Centers, American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), CatchMark (NYSE:CTT), Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT).

Healthcare watch: On the heels of the ASCO conference, another big week is in store for the healthcare sector. Late-breaking abstracts for the virtual Congress of European Hematology Association will be released on June 1 for AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Venclexta and Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Sarclisa. PDUFA dates arrive for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Recarbrio, Menlo Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MNLO) FMX103 and Replimune's (NASDAQ:REPL) RP1 and nivolumab. Presentations at the virtual EULAR Congress on June 3 include updates on GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Benlysta data and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)-Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) NKTR-358 data from a Phase 1b trial.

Business updates: Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is due to post a May sales update on June 3. Also in the mix, Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is holding a conference call on June 3 to discuss its updated sustainability strategy and FaceBank Group (OTCQB:FUBO) CEO David Gandler will be interviewed on fuboTV on June 5. Perhaps the most interesting update next week could be from Sony (NYSE:SNE). The company's video game division plans to hold an event on June 4 to show off new titles for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console after just confirming that the launch is still on for the fall. Sony's event will also turn the focus on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Seattle tech giant isn't asleep at the switch, with a blog post out yesterday calling the Xbox Series X the most powerful and compatible next-gen console, with AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures under the hood.

Travel talk: The Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference will feature virtual presentations from Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC). Investors already know that April and May were disastrous months for the travel industry, but booking trends for June, July and August will be a key focus.

Casinos: Nevada operators can open their doors again on June 4. While most casino operators are setting a moderate pace with openings, reports from other states give reason to believe that Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) could have a solid week despite all the social distancing measures in place. The picture isn't quite as rosy in Macau, with the May gross gaming revenue report expected to show a 90% to 95% drop for the month. Even the most optimistic forecasts for Macau are now showing a 25% to 30% decline in GGR for the full year. While GGR is forecast to bounce in 2021 off soft comparables, Macau EBITDA is still expected to fall short of the pre-pandemic estimates for Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), MGM China (MGM, OTCPK:MCHVF), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

GM fires back up: General Motors (NYSE:GM) is planning to add second and third shifts at its truck plants in Flint, Fort Wayne and Wentzville, Missouri next week. The Detroit automaker also plans to add second shifts at crossover plants in Spring Hill, Tennessee and Ontario, Canada.

Notable annual meetings: Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) is under pressure from climate activists as its virtual annual meeting arrives. The company's climate policy is under a brighter spotlight after Norway's $1T wealth fund threatened to sell shares because Glencore produces coal. Other annual meetings of note include Tiffany (TIF) on June 1, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and GoPro (NYSE:PRO) on June 2 and Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) on June 3.

Virtual tech talks: The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Virtual Global Technology Conference runs from June 2-4. The presentations could give an early look at how Q2 is shaping up for the tech sector. Presenting companies include AMD (AMD), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TWX), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), Uber (NYSE:UBER), F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV), Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Visa (NYSE:V). The interesting-sounding Morgan Stanley 2020 Cloud Secular Winners Virtual Conference will also take place next week, with Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) all talking about the potential of the cloud.

U.S. auto sales: TrueCar forecasts that U.S. auto sales will fall 32.1% in May to 1,080,075 units. Retail sales are expected to be down 21% during the month and fleet sales are anticipated to fall 78%. On the positive side, the research firm says 72% of car shoppers have stated that their need for a vehicle has remained the same or increased due to the pandemic. Not all automakers post monthly sales reports anymore, but TrueCar has a forecast covering them all. May forecast by manufacturer - BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) -43.0% to 17,122 units, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) -41.5% to 17,588 units, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -43.3% to 124,072 units, Ford (NYSE:F) -37.2% to 145,484 units, General Motors (GM) -27.3% to 190,125 units, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -21.1% to 114,850 units, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) -24.1% to 51,961 units, Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) -28.1% to 43,188 units, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -53.9% to 60,893 units, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) -25.9% to 47,380 units, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -28.8% to 8,051 units, Toyota (NYSE:TM) -23.1% to 170,808 units, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -19.5% to 48,296 units.

Counting donuts: On the lighter side of things, National Donut Day arrives on June 5. Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts for five days straight starting on June 1. Not to be outdone, Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) is offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating restaurants nationwide. Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is offering a free half-dozen donuts on Dunkin' orders of $10 or more on June 6-7. As for the donut world as a whole, the food item has been popular in the past during economic downturns. Of course, social distancing and empty office buildings could disrupt that investing thesis. So far this year, Dunkin' Brands ranks 15th out of the 52 publicly-traded restaurant stocks with a -13.2% return.

Barron's mentions: The publication goes bargain hunting in the travel-related sector to find seven companies that appear insulated from the worst of the pandemic uncertainty and could be lifted over the next year by an emerging revival in travel. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) make the list for operating in more-attractive niches of the industry. The 2022 estimated P/E ratios of the seven range from 6.3 for Spirit and Delta to 15.7 for Las Vegas Sands. Meanwhile, CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is singled out as the standout pick in the senior-living REIT group and dividend hero Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP) is called a well-insulated option for income investors.

Sources: Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC, BioPharmCatalyst, Detroit Free Press, EDGAR